Buying guide: Best 5 Samsung 4k TV in 2023

Published on Mar 16, 2023





Summary: Are you looking to procure a Samsung 4K television but uncertain which model to pick? This guide will help you to get one.

Samsung 4k TV ensure your viewing experience is rich.

With the rapid progression of technology, it is imperative to remain informed of the latest functionalities and alternatives offered in the market. Samsung has long been an industry pioneer in the realm of televisions. With their 4K TV models, they are continuously pushing the limits of what can be achieved in home entertainment. However, with an abundance of alternatives to select from, it can be daunting to determine which one to procure. This is precisely where this buying guide proves useful. Prepare yourself to uncover the most noteworthy five Samsung 4K TVs on the market and locate the one that is ideally suited to augment your visual experience. 1. Samsung (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Television is a superior option for those who wish to enhance their home entertainment experience. It's Crystal 4K Ultra High Definition resolution delivers immaculate clarity that accentuates every minuscule detail. This TV boasts exceptional connectivity options, with three High-Definition Multimedia Interface ports and one Universal Serial Bus port to allow effortless connection to many devices, from set-top boxes to gaming consoles. In addition to its impressive visuals, this device offers an immersive audio experience through its potent speakers, equipped with Dolby Digital Plus and Q Symphony technologies. It is a top-tier choice for anyone seeking an exceptional television with noteworthy features. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 7.8D x 96.3W x 56.2H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Voice Assistants

Pros Cons Good Picture quality OS Sometimes lags Thin bezels No AUX Port

2. Samsung The Serif Series (49 Inches) The Samsung The Serif Series 123 cm (49 Inches) is a truly exceptional and noteworthy addition to any household entertainment setup. With an outstanding resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3840X2160) and a refresh rate of 60 hertz, viewers can expect nothing short of breathtaking and seamless visual performance. Additionally, with 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, one can effortlessly connect to a wide range of devices. In addition, this Television comes packed with advanced smart features. With built-in voice assistants, the SmartThings app, personal computer capabilities, and Home Cloud, this TV offers an all-inclusive and user-friendly experience. Moreover, Alexa is integrated, enabling the user to manage the TV using their voice and obtain updates on sports, music, and other related topics. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: ‎20.6 x 111.9 x 67.1 cm Colour: Cloud White Special Feature: Flat Screen

Pros Cons Sleek, Good looking product A bit Heavy for wall installation

3. Samsung (65 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series is the ultimate TV for an immersive viewing experience. With Crystal 4K Resolution and a billion true colours, you'll enjoy optimised colour expression, and every detail will be visible. The PurColor feature lets the TV express many colours, making movies feel like you're there. High Dynamic Range increases the range of light levels so you can see all the visual details, even in the darkest scenes. And with the in-built voice assistants Bixby and Alexa, you can quickly access content and control your TV. The sleek, side bezel-less design and PC on TV feature make this TV both functional and stylish. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimensions: ‎‎ 28.2D x 144.8W x 90.4H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel

Pros Cons Great Picture Quality OS is bit laggy

4. Samsung (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo series, featuring a 55-inch screen, boasts of Ultra HD Resolution and One Billion Colours, guaranteeing the visibility of every intricate detail and the optimisation of colours for a truly lifelike viewing experience. Additionally, the TV sports a bezel-less design that exudes a sleek and stylish appearance while supporting HDR 10+ for an extensive range of colours and contrasts. The sound quality is impressive, with 20 Watts Output and Dolby Digital Plus ensuring crystal-clear audio. Furthermore, the Q Symphony feature enables TV and soundbar speakers to work in tandem, producing an immersive surround sound effect. The TV also comes with a slew of smart features, including Bixby and Alexa voice assistants, Tap View, and Universal Guide, allowing for seamless connectivity to your preferred content. Finally, with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year coverage on the panel, you can sit back and enjoy your viewing experience with peace of mind. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 7.4D x 123.1W x 71.3H Colour: Black Special Feature: Smart Remote, Universal Guide

Pros Cons Good Brand Voice Control Good picture and audio quality

5. Samsung (50 inches) The Frame Series The Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Frame Series is a masterclass in blending technological sophistication with artistic expression. Its 4K Ultra HD QLED Panel and 60 Hertz refresh rate deliver an unmatched visual experience, while its 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports provide effortless connectivity. But it's the device's smart features, including voice assistants, PC mode, and a universal guide, that truly sets it apart. With a customisable bezel (sold separately) and a slim-fit wall mount, The Frame Series is personalised and easy to install. It's a testament to Samsung's unwavering commitment to innovation and its ability to elevate entertainment to a new level. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 22.8D x 112.4W x 67.9H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Auto Game Mode & Game Motion Plus

Pros Cons Great Picture Quality A bit expensive

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD (4k) LED Panel Auto Game Mode Smart TV Features Samsung The Serif Series (49 Inches) Supreme UHD Dimming Alexa Built-in Dolby Digital Plus Samsung (65 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Voice Assistants 3 Side Bezel Less Design Crystal Processor 4k Samsung (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Crystal 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Voice Assistants Screen Mirroring Samsung (50 inches) The Frame Series Auto Game Mode & Game Motion Plus Customizable Bezels Powerful Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus

Best overall product The Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series is the ultimate TV for an immersive viewing experience. It's the best overall product to enhance your home entertainment. The Crystal 4K Resolution and billion true colours allow for optimised colour expression and for every detail to be visible. The PurColor feature is a standout, providing a wide range of colours that make movies feel like you're there. High Dynamic Range ensures that even in the darkest scenes, all visual details are visible. The in-built voice assistants Bixby and Alexa allow you to access content and control your TV quickly. The sleek, side bezel-less design and PC on TV feature make this TV both functional and stylish. Get ready to experience the ultimate TV entertainment with the Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series. Best value for money Looking for the best value for money in a 4K TV? Look no further than the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series, priced at just Rs.29,990(Currently at Amazon). This TV boasts a Crystal 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 50 Hertz refresh rate, making it perfect for streaming your favourite movies, TV shows, and games. You can easily connect with all your devices with the ports provided on this television. The sleek new bezel-less design adds to its modern aesthetic. And with Smart TV features like Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, and voice assistants Bixby and Alexa, you'll have endless entertainment options at your fingertips. In addition to its impressive features, this product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty specifically covering the panel. This double coverage ensures that your investment is well-protected and provides peace of mind for any unforeseen issues. How to find the best Samsung 4k smart Tv for yourself? With the vast array of options available in the market, it can be arduous to find the optimal Samsung 4K Smart TV to suit your needs. Firstly, one must ascertain their budget and the dimensions of the television they desire. Samsung offers a broad range of sizes, spanning from 32 inches to a colossal 85 inches, providing the consumer with the liberty to select the most appropriate for their available space. Subsequently, one should consider the features of utmost importance to them. Samsung Smart TVs are furnished with an array of applications, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, therefore, it is crucial to ensure that the TV comprises the apps you require. By bearing these aspects in mind, finding the ideal Samsung 4K Smart TV that corresponds to your budget and necessities will be straightforward.

