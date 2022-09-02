Story Saved
Buying guide: Best 6 kg washing machines

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 02, 2022 20:12 IST
Summary:

With the various options available in the market for a 6 kg washing machine, it is common to get overwhelmed by their settings and features. This article lists out the best 6 kg washing machines currently available.

Washing machines with 6kg capacity are decent choice for a small family.

The laundry can be a tiresome task, but an efficient washing machine can ease your load and make the laundry process less of a chore. Also, no two households have the same laundry requirements. When buying a washing machine, there are a few factors you need to consider, like the brand, function type, capacity, and family size, among others.

The below-mentioned list of the 10 top 6 kg washing machines, with their detailed features, pros and cons, and price, will help in identifying a machine that suits your needs.

10 Top 6 Kg Washing Machine In India

1. Bosch 6 kg Fully Automatic With In-built Heater

The Bosch washing machine, with 256 load sensing levels, optimises your water usage. With BEE 5-star rating, it is also energy efficient. The uniquely designed Variodrum system works on tough stains, but is gentle on your clothes. The varioinverter motor installed ensures the noise levels are kept under control. Its hygienic wash technology helps reduce the bacteria in your laundry by 99.99 %.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Noise Level: 54 dB - 73 dB

Control Console: Fully Automatic

Form Factor: Front-Loading

Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 64 kg

Warranty: 2 years on product, 12 years on motor

ProsCons
Energy-efficientExpensive
Smart features 
Anti-Tangle 
cellpic
Bosch 6 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with In - built Heater (WLJ2016WIN, White )
13% off 32,990 37,790
Buy now

2. LG 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading

The LG fully automatic 6 kg washing machine offers better wash with superior technology and energy and water efficiency. In this machine with inverter direct drive technology, the motor is directly connected to the drum without using a belt or pulley, reducing noise and vibration. Some other features include a child lock, foam sensing, and an in-built heater.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Anti-rat cover

Control Console: Fully Automatic

Form Factor: Front-Loading

Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 62 kg

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

ProsCons
Faster drying timePriced on the higher side
Smart Diagnostic system 
6 motion 
cellpic
LG 6 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHM1006SDW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive)
22% off 29,699 37,990
Buy now

3. Samsung 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading

Samsung’s fully-automatic front load 6 kg washing machine is one of the best machines in this range with superior wash quality and water and energy-efficient features. This machine comes with a unique hygiene steam wash that provides clothes with deep cleaning with steam. Add to this the diamond drum’s unique soft curl design that treats clothes with care, and you have an excellent machine with long-lasting performance and minimal noise.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Noise Level: 49 dB - 61 dB

Control Console: Fully automatic

Form Factor: Front-loading

Material: Plastic

Weight: 54 kg

Warranty: 3 years on product, 10 years on motor

ProsCons
Energy efficientPlastic body
Ceramic heater 
Hygiene Steam technology 
cellpic
Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, White, Hygiene Steam)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Godrej 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading

This made-in-India Godrej 6 kg washing machine is designed to detect load imbalance. It automatically redistributes clothes, avoiding heavy vibrations. The specially designed Acu-wash stainless steel drum, with small and big evenly spaced contours, provides gentle scrubbing for delicate garments. The 29-minute quick wash feature is ideal for mildly soiled garments.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Noise Level: 65 dB

Control Console: Fully automatic

Form Factor: Top-loading

Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 29.5 kg

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

ProsCons
Turbo 6 pulsatorNoisy
In-built soak technologyLower Spin RPM
Toughened glass lid 
cellpic
Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTEON 600 AD 5.0 ROGR, Grey, Acu Wash Drum)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Whirlpool 6 Kg Royal Fully-Automatic

In Whirlpool's fully-automatic top-loading 6 kg washing machine, the spiro wash motion washes in a unique circular motion, and the aqua store feature stores water in the tub for the next wash. The express wash option in this machine reduces cleaning time by 30-40 %. The wash tub gets filled 50 % faster with zero pressure fill technology, even when the water pressure is low.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Noise Level: 65 dB

Control Console: Fully automatic

Form Factor: Top-loading

Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 27 kg

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor

ProsCons
Aqua store technologyLesser warranty for the motor
Zero pressure fill technology 
Spiro wash action 
cellpic
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 6.0 GENX, Satin Grey, Hard Water Wash)
Check Price on Amazon

6. IFB 6 Kg Front Load with Power Steam

The IFB 6 kg washing machine comes with one of the best warranties. The stainless steel drum with a crescent-moon design creates a water cushion and prevents clothes from getting damaged. The optimally placed holes in the drum also provide better wash results. The dynamic water jets thoroughly soak clothes for the wash cycle.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

In-built heater

Control Console: Fully automatic

Form Factor: Front-loading

Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 65 kg

Warranty: 4 years on product, 10 years on motor and spares

ProsCons
Crescent moon drumNoisy
High warranty period 
Very low water consumption per cycle 
cellpic
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam (DIVA AQUA SXS 6008, Silver, Active Color Protection, Hard Water Wash)
7% off 25,890 27,690
Buy now

7. Panasonic 6 Kg Fully-Automatic

This lightweight Panasonic 6 kg washing machine ensures thorough cleaning with its aqua best wash technology, and the water magic flow technology ensures clothes don’t get tangled during the wash. The fuzzy logic system fixes the water level based on the weight of clothes put for washing. Some additional features include a one-touch wash, magic filter, and tub clean and dry.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Noise Level: 73 dB

Control Console: Fully automatic

Form Factor: Top-loading

Material: Stainless Steel

Weight: 29 kg

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

ProsCons
Fuzzy control technologyVery noisy
Water magic flow 
Aquabeat wash 
cellpic
Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-F60LF1HRB, Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Samsung 6.0 Kg Semi-Automatic

This semi-automatic top-loading washing machine is known for low power usage. It comes with an air turbo drying system that reduces the drying time. The increased washing power, thanks to the double storm pulsator system, ensures clothes are thoroughly cleaned. In case you need to move this machine, the hidden caster wheel makes it very easy.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Rust proof body

Control Console: Semi-automatic

Form Factor: Top-loading

Material: Plastic

Weight: 19 kg

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor

ProsCons
Rat protectionLower warranty on motor
End of wash buzzerLess wash cycle option
Double storm pulsator 
cellpic
Samsung 6.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT60R2000LL/TL, Light Grey, Center jet technology)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic

This Whirlpool semi-automatic washing machine makes washing clothes simple with its three wash programs- delicate, normal, and heavy. The supersoap process makes sure that tough and stubborn stains are easily removed in 25 minutes. With the smart scrub stain, the water and soap move back to the drum. The console panel is designed as water and shock proof.

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

Lint filter

Control Console: Semi-automatic

Form Factor: Top-loading

Material: Plastic

Weight: 21 kg

Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor

ProsCons
In-built collar scrubberLower warranty on motor
Turboscrub technology 
Super soak technology 
cellpic
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (SUPERB ATOM 60I, Grey Dazzle)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Lloyd 6.0 kg Fully Automatic Top Load

This Lloyd washing machine comes with a water recycling option that uses water optimally, and its zero pressure wash ensures clothes are washed even when the water pressure is low. The magic filter in this machine keeps the water clean by collating dirt, lint, hair, etc. With its eight different wash cycles, it can wash everything from delicates to heavy bedding.

Detergent box

Rat mesh

Control Console: Fully-automatic

Form Factor: Top-loading

Material: Stainless steel

Weight: 29 kg

Warranty: 2 years on product

ProsCons
15 mins quick washNot 5-star energy efficient
Memory Back-up 
Zero pressure wash 
cellpic
Lloyd 6.0 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (GLWMT60HE1, Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Washing machines at a glance:

ProductPrice
Bosch Fully Automatic with In-built HeaterRs. 29490
LG Fully-Automatic Front LoadingRs. 24990
Samsung Fully-AutomaticRs. 22990
Godrej Fully-Automatic Top LoadingRs. 14190
Whirlpool Royal Fully-AutomaticRs. 14990
IFB Front Load with Power SteamRs. 24890
Panasonic Fully-AutomaticRs. 13700
Samsung Semi-AutomaticRs. 8990
Whirlpool Semi-AutomaticRs. 9950
Lloyd Fully AutomaticRs. 14790

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
VoltageRPMPrograms
Bosch Fully Automatic with In-built Heater240100015
LG Fully-Automatic Front Loading230100010
Samsung Fully-Automatic220100010
Godrej Fully-Automatic Top Loading2307009
Whirlpool Royal Fully-Automatic23074012
IFB Front Load with Power Steam2408008
Panasonic Fully-Automatic2306808
Samsung Semi-Automatic2207002
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic23014003
Lloyd Fully Automatic2306808

Best value for money

Panasonic 6 Kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Top-loading washing machine comes with multiple wash programs and water levels for you to choose from. Suitable for mid-sized families, this metallic-bodied machine is both durable and efficient. With features like child-proof lock and lint filters, this fully automatic machine is one of the best washing machines in the budget category if you are looking for a 6 kg machine.

Best overall product

IFB 6 Kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Front-loading washing machine ensures your monthly electricity bills are under control. It also protects the electrical components of the machine by monitoring voltage fluctuations.Equipped with multiple wash programs, this machine provides you with quality cleaning. As this machine offers anti-allergen wash, it is an ideal choice for homes with kids.

How to find the perfect 6 Kg washing machine

Before selecting a washing machine consider the below-mentioned factors.

Pre-soak: If you have kids at home, who are more likely to get messy, then invest in a 6 kg washing machine with a pre-soak cycle.

Noise: Some washing machines can be noisy, particularly during the spin cycle. Opt for machines with quiet technology or vibration reduction.

Auto-dispense: Measuring detergent or softener with each wash can be quite tedious. Look for a 6 kg washing machine that comes with auto-dose features.

Electricity consumption: Unless you want high electricity bills, look for models withan Energy Star rating.

Wash programs: Choose the one with the programs you need based on your wardrobe and requirement.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

electronics FOR LESS