Buying guide: Best 6 kg washing machines

Washing machines with 6kg capacity are decent choice for a small family.

The laundry can be a tiresome task, but an efficient washing machine can ease your load and make the laundry process less of a chore. Also, no two households have the same laundry requirements. When buying a washing machine, there are a few factors you need to consider, like the brand, function type, capacity, and family size, among others. The below-mentioned list of the 10 top 6 kg washing machines, with their detailed features, pros and cons, and price, will help in identifying a machine that suits your needs. 10 Top 6 Kg Washing Machine In India 1. Bosch 6 kg Fully Automatic With In-built Heater The Bosch washing machine, with 256 load sensing levels, optimises your water usage. With BEE 5-star rating, it is also energy efficient. The uniquely designed Variodrum system works on tough stains, but is gentle on your clothes. The varioinverter motor installed ensures the noise levels are kept under control. Its hygienic wash technology helps reduce the bacteria in your laundry by 99.99 %. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Noise Level: 54 dB - 73 dB Control Console: Fully Automatic Form Factor: Front-Loading Material: Stainless Steel Weight: 64 kg Warranty: 2 years on product, 12 years on motor

Pros Cons Energy-efficient Expensive Smart features Anti-Tangle

2. LG 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading The LG fully automatic 6 kg washing machine offers better wash with superior technology and energy and water efficiency. In this machine with inverter direct drive technology, the motor is directly connected to the drum without using a belt or pulley, reducing noise and vibration. Some other features include a child lock, foam sensing, and an in-built heater. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Anti-rat cover Control Console: Fully Automatic Form Factor: Front-Loading Material: Stainless Steel Weight: 62 kg Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Faster drying time Priced on the higher side Smart Diagnostic system 6 motion

3. Samsung 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Samsung’s fully-automatic front load 6 kg washing machine is one of the best machines in this range with superior wash quality and water and energy-efficient features. This machine comes with a unique hygiene steam wash that provides clothes with deep cleaning with steam. Add to this the diamond drum’s unique soft curl design that treats clothes with care, and you have an excellent machine with long-lasting performance and minimal noise. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Noise Level: 49 dB - 61 dB Control Console: Fully automatic Form Factor: Front-loading Material: Plastic Weight: 54 kg Warranty: 3 years on product, 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Energy efficient Plastic body Ceramic heater Hygiene Steam technology

4. Godrej 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading This made-in-India Godrej 6 kg washing machine is designed to detect load imbalance. It automatically redistributes clothes, avoiding heavy vibrations. The specially designed Acu-wash stainless steel drum, with small and big evenly spaced contours, provides gentle scrubbing for delicate garments. The 29-minute quick wash feature is ideal for mildly soiled garments. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Noise Level: 65 dB Control Console: Fully automatic Form Factor: Top-loading Material: Stainless Steel Weight: 29.5 kg Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Turbo 6 pulsator Noisy In-built soak technology Lower Spin RPM Toughened glass lid

5. Whirlpool 6 Kg Royal Fully-Automatic In Whirlpool's fully-automatic top-loading 6 kg washing machine, the spiro wash motion washes in a unique circular motion, and the aqua store feature stores water in the tub for the next wash. The express wash option in this machine reduces cleaning time by 30-40 %. The wash tub gets filled 50 % faster with zero pressure fill technology, even when the water pressure is low. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Noise Level: 65 dB Control Console: Fully automatic Form Factor: Top-loading Material: Stainless Steel Weight: 27 kg Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor

Pros Cons Aqua store technology Lesser warranty for the motor Zero pressure fill technology Spiro wash action

6. IFB 6 Kg Front Load with Power Steam The IFB 6 kg washing machine comes with one of the best warranties. The stainless steel drum with a crescent-moon design creates a water cushion and prevents clothes from getting damaged. The optimally placed holes in the drum also provide better wash results. The dynamic water jets thoroughly soak clothes for the wash cycle. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star In-built heater Control Console: Fully automatic Form Factor: Front-loading Material: Stainless Steel Weight: 65 kg Warranty: 4 years on product, 10 years on motor and spares

Pros Cons Crescent moon drum Noisy High warranty period Very low water consumption per cycle

7. Panasonic 6 Kg Fully-Automatic This lightweight Panasonic 6 kg washing machine ensures thorough cleaning with its aqua best wash technology, and the water magic flow technology ensures clothes don’t get tangled during the wash. The fuzzy logic system fixes the water level based on the weight of clothes put for washing. Some additional features include a one-touch wash, magic filter, and tub clean and dry. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Noise Level: 73 dB Control Console: Fully automatic Form Factor: Top-loading Material: Stainless Steel Weight: 29 kg Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Fuzzy control technology Very noisy Water magic flow Aquabeat wash

8. Samsung 6.0 Kg Semi-Automatic This semi-automatic top-loading washing machine is known for low power usage. It comes with an air turbo drying system that reduces the drying time. The increased washing power, thanks to the double storm pulsator system, ensures clothes are thoroughly cleaned. In case you need to move this machine, the hidden caster wheel makes it very easy. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rust proof body Control Console: Semi-automatic Form Factor: Top-loading Material: Plastic Weight: 19 kg Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor

Pros Cons Rat protection Lower warranty on motor End of wash buzzer Less wash cycle option Double storm pulsator

9. Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic This Whirlpool semi-automatic washing machine makes washing clothes simple with its three wash programs- delicate, normal, and heavy. The supersoap process makes sure that tough and stubborn stains are easily removed in 25 minutes. With the smart scrub stain, the water and soap move back to the drum. The console panel is designed as water and shock proof. Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Lint filter Control Console: Semi-automatic Form Factor: Top-loading Material: Plastic Weight: 21 kg Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor

Pros Cons In-built collar scrubber Lower warranty on motor Turboscrub technology Super soak technology

10. Lloyd 6.0 kg Fully Automatic Top Load This Lloyd washing machine comes with a water recycling option that uses water optimally, and its zero pressure wash ensures clothes are washed even when the water pressure is low. The magic filter in this machine keeps the water clean by collating dirt, lint, hair, etc. With its eight different wash cycles, it can wash everything from delicates to heavy bedding. Detergent box Rat mesh Control Console: Fully-automatic Form Factor: Top-loading Material: Stainless steel Weight: 29 kg Warranty: 2 years on product

Pros Cons 15 mins quick wash Not 5-star energy efficient Memory Back-up Zero pressure wash

Price of Washing machines at a glance:

Product Price Bosch Fully Automatic with In-built Heater Rs. 29490 LG Fully-Automatic Front Loading Rs. 24990 Samsung Fully-Automatic Rs. 22990 Godrej Fully-Automatic Top Loading Rs. 14190 Whirlpool Royal Fully-Automatic Rs. 14990 IFB Front Load with Power Steam Rs. 24890 Panasonic Fully-Automatic Rs. 13700 Samsung Semi-Automatic Rs. 8990 Whirlpool Semi-Automatic Rs. 9950 Lloyd Fully Automatic Rs. 14790

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltage RPM Programs Bosch Fully Automatic with In-built Heater 240 1000 15 LG Fully-Automatic Front Loading 230 1000 10 Samsung Fully-Automatic 220 1000 10 Godrej Fully-Automatic Top Loading 230 700 9 Whirlpool Royal Fully-Automatic 230 740 12 IFB Front Load with Power Steam 240 800 8 Panasonic Fully-Automatic 230 680 8 Samsung Semi-Automatic 220 700 2 Whirlpool Semi-Automatic 230 1400 3 Lloyd Fully Automatic 230 680 8

Best value for money Panasonic 6 Kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Top-loading washing machine comes with multiple wash programs and water levels for you to choose from. Suitable for mid-sized families, this metallic-bodied machine is both durable and efficient. With features like child-proof lock and lint filters, this fully automatic machine is one of the best washing machines in the budget category if you are looking for a 6 kg machine. Best overall product IFB 6 Kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Front-loading washing machine ensures your monthly electricity bills are under control. It also protects the electrical components of the machine by monitoring voltage fluctuations.Equipped with multiple wash programs, this machine provides you with quality cleaning. As this machine offers anti-allergen wash, it is an ideal choice for homes with kids. How to find the perfect 6 Kg washing machine Before selecting a washing machine consider the below-mentioned factors. Pre-soak: If you have kids at home, who are more likely to get messy, then invest in a 6 kg washing machine with a pre-soak cycle. Noise: Some washing machines can be noisy, particularly during the spin cycle. Opt for machines with quiet technology or vibration reduction. Auto-dispense: Measuring detergent or softener with each wash can be quite tedious. Look for a 6 kg washing machine that comes with auto-dose features. Electricity consumption: Unless you want high electricity bills, look for models withan Energy Star rating. Wash programs: Choose the one with the programs you need based on your wardrobe and requirement.