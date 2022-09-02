Buying guide: Best 6 kg washing machines

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
The laundry can be a tiresome task, but an efficient washing machine can ease your load and make the laundry process less of a chore. Also, no two households have the same laundry requirements. When buying a washing machine, there are a few factors you need to consider, like the brand, function type, capacity, and family size, among others.
The below-mentioned list of the 10 top 6 kg washing machines, with their detailed features, pros and cons, and price, will help in identifying a machine that suits your needs.
10 Top 6 Kg Washing Machine In India
1. Bosch 6 kg Fully Automatic With In-built Heater
The Bosch washing machine, with 256 load sensing levels, optimises your water usage. With BEE 5-star rating, it is also energy efficient. The uniquely designed Variodrum system works on tough stains, but is gentle on your clothes. The varioinverter motor installed ensures the noise levels are kept under control. Its hygienic wash technology helps reduce the bacteria in your laundry by 99.99 %.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Noise Level: 54 dB - 73 dB
Control Console: Fully Automatic
Form Factor: Front-Loading
Material: Stainless Steel
Weight: 64 kg
Warranty: 2 years on product, 12 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient
|Expensive
|Smart features
|Anti-Tangle
2. LG 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading
The LG fully automatic 6 kg washing machine offers better wash with superior technology and energy and water efficiency. In this machine with inverter direct drive technology, the motor is directly connected to the drum without using a belt or pulley, reducing noise and vibration. Some other features include a child lock, foam sensing, and an in-built heater.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Anti-rat cover
Control Console: Fully Automatic
Form Factor: Front-Loading
Material: Stainless Steel
Weight: 62 kg
Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Faster drying time
|Priced on the higher side
|Smart Diagnostic system
|6 motion
3. Samsung 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading
Samsung’s fully-automatic front load 6 kg washing machine is one of the best machines in this range with superior wash quality and water and energy-efficient features. This machine comes with a unique hygiene steam wash that provides clothes with deep cleaning with steam. Add to this the diamond drum’s unique soft curl design that treats clothes with care, and you have an excellent machine with long-lasting performance and minimal noise.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Noise Level: 49 dB - 61 dB
Control Console: Fully automatic
Form Factor: Front-loading
Material: Plastic
Weight: 54 kg
Warranty: 3 years on product, 10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Plastic body
|Ceramic heater
|Hygiene Steam technology
4. Godrej 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading
This made-in-India Godrej 6 kg washing machine is designed to detect load imbalance. It automatically redistributes clothes, avoiding heavy vibrations. The specially designed Acu-wash stainless steel drum, with small and big evenly spaced contours, provides gentle scrubbing for delicate garments. The 29-minute quick wash feature is ideal for mildly soiled garments.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Noise Level: 65 dB
Control Console: Fully automatic
Form Factor: Top-loading
Material: Stainless Steel
Weight: 29.5 kg
Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Turbo 6 pulsator
|Noisy
|In-built soak technology
|Lower Spin RPM
|Toughened glass lid
5. Whirlpool 6 Kg Royal Fully-Automatic
In Whirlpool's fully-automatic top-loading 6 kg washing machine, the spiro wash motion washes in a unique circular motion, and the aqua store feature stores water in the tub for the next wash. The express wash option in this machine reduces cleaning time by 30-40 %. The wash tub gets filled 50 % faster with zero pressure fill technology, even when the water pressure is low.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Noise Level: 65 dB
Control Console: Fully automatic
Form Factor: Top-loading
Material: Stainless Steel
Weight: 27 kg
Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Aqua store technology
|Lesser warranty for the motor
|Zero pressure fill technology
|Spiro wash action
6. IFB 6 Kg Front Load with Power Steam
The IFB 6 kg washing machine comes with one of the best warranties. The stainless steel drum with a crescent-moon design creates a water cushion and prevents clothes from getting damaged. The optimally placed holes in the drum also provide better wash results. The dynamic water jets thoroughly soak clothes for the wash cycle.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
In-built heater
Control Console: Fully automatic
Form Factor: Front-loading
Material: Stainless Steel
Weight: 65 kg
Warranty: 4 years on product, 10 years on motor and spares
|Pros
|Cons
|Crescent moon drum
|Noisy
|High warranty period
|Very low water consumption per cycle
7. Panasonic 6 Kg Fully-Automatic
This lightweight Panasonic 6 kg washing machine ensures thorough cleaning with its aqua best wash technology, and the water magic flow technology ensures clothes don’t get tangled during the wash. The fuzzy logic system fixes the water level based on the weight of clothes put for washing. Some additional features include a one-touch wash, magic filter, and tub clean and dry.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Noise Level: 73 dB
Control Console: Fully automatic
Form Factor: Top-loading
Material: Stainless Steel
Weight: 29 kg
Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Fuzzy control technology
|Very noisy
|Water magic flow
|Aquabeat wash
8. Samsung 6.0 Kg Semi-Automatic
This semi-automatic top-loading washing machine is known for low power usage. It comes with an air turbo drying system that reduces the drying time. The increased washing power, thanks to the double storm pulsator system, ensures clothes are thoroughly cleaned. In case you need to move this machine, the hidden caster wheel makes it very easy.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Rust proof body
Control Console: Semi-automatic
Form Factor: Top-loading
Material: Plastic
Weight: 19 kg
Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Rat protection
|Lower warranty on motor
|End of wash buzzer
|Less wash cycle option
|Double storm pulsator
9. Whirlpool 6 Kg Semi-Automatic
This Whirlpool semi-automatic washing machine makes washing clothes simple with its three wash programs- delicate, normal, and heavy. The supersoap process makes sure that tough and stubborn stains are easily removed in 25 minutes. With the smart scrub stain, the water and soap move back to the drum. The console panel is designed as water and shock proof.
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Lint filter
Control Console: Semi-automatic
Form Factor: Top-loading
Material: Plastic
Weight: 21 kg
Warranty: 2 years on product, 5 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built collar scrubber
|Lower warranty on motor
|Turboscrub technology
|Super soak technology
10. Lloyd 6.0 kg Fully Automatic Top Load
This Lloyd washing machine comes with a water recycling option that uses water optimally, and its zero pressure wash ensures clothes are washed even when the water pressure is low. The magic filter in this machine keeps the water clean by collating dirt, lint, hair, etc. With its eight different wash cycles, it can wash everything from delicates to heavy bedding.
Detergent box
Rat mesh
Control Console: Fully-automatic
Form Factor: Top-loading
Material: Stainless steel
Weight: 29 kg
Warranty: 2 years on product
|Pros
|Cons
|15 mins quick wash
|Not 5-star energy efficient
|Memory Back-up
|Zero pressure wash
|Product
|Price
|Bosch Fully Automatic with In-built Heater
|Rs. 29490
|LG Fully-Automatic Front Loading
|Rs. 24990
|Samsung Fully-Automatic
|Rs. 22990
|Godrej Fully-Automatic Top Loading
|Rs. 14190
|Whirlpool Royal Fully-Automatic
|Rs. 14990
|IFB Front Load with Power Steam
|Rs. 24890
|Panasonic Fully-Automatic
|Rs. 13700
|Samsung Semi-Automatic
|Rs. 8990
|Whirlpool Semi-Automatic
|Rs. 9950
|Lloyd Fully Automatic
|Rs. 14790
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Voltage
|RPM
|Programs
|Bosch Fully Automatic with In-built Heater
|240
|1000
|15
|LG Fully-Automatic Front Loading
|230
|1000
|10
|Samsung Fully-Automatic
|220
|1000
|10
|Godrej Fully-Automatic Top Loading
|230
|700
|9
|Whirlpool Royal Fully-Automatic
|230
|740
|12
|IFB Front Load with Power Steam
|240
|800
|8
|Panasonic Fully-Automatic
|230
|680
|8
|Samsung Semi-Automatic
|220
|700
|2
|Whirlpool Semi-Automatic
|230
|1400
|3
|Lloyd Fully Automatic
|230
|680
|8
Best value for money
Panasonic 6 Kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Top-loading washing machine comes with multiple wash programs and water levels for you to choose from. Suitable for mid-sized families, this metallic-bodied machine is both durable and efficient. With features like child-proof lock and lint filters, this fully automatic machine is one of the best washing machines in the budget category if you are looking for a 6 kg machine.
Best overall product
IFB 6 Kg 5-Star Fully-Automatic Front-loading washing machine ensures your monthly electricity bills are under control. It also protects the electrical components of the machine by monitoring voltage fluctuations.Equipped with multiple wash programs, this machine provides you with quality cleaning. As this machine offers anti-allergen wash, it is an ideal choice for homes with kids.
How to find the perfect 6 Kg washing machine
Before selecting a washing machine consider the below-mentioned factors.
Pre-soak: If you have kids at home, who are more likely to get messy, then invest in a 6 kg washing machine with a pre-soak cycle.
Noise: Some washing machines can be noisy, particularly during the spin cycle. Opt for machines with quiet technology or vibration reduction.
Auto-dispense: Measuring detergent or softener with each wash can be quite tedious. Look for a 6 kg washing machine that comes with auto-dose features.
Electricity consumption: Unless you want high electricity bills, look for models withan Energy Star rating.
Wash programs: Choose the one with the programs you need based on your wardrobe and requirement.
