Buying guide for 10 best window ACs By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:08 IST





Summary: With so many options for window ACs on the market today, selecting the best one can be challenging. Look through this article to find the top ten window ACs in the market right now.

Window ACs do a great job in beating the summer blues.

Do you check every factor before making a purchase? How much time do you spend understanding the product's functionalities, pros, and cons? When buying an air conditioner, you can't ignore paying attention to every feature, as the product doesn’t come cheap. If you buy the wrong product, it will lead to unnecessary expenses and flaws in the product. So, if you are planning to buy the best window AC, we have mentioned here the best performing products, their key features and the pros and cons of each one. 1. Blue Star 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC Blue Star WFA312LL is a fashionable 1 ton window AC with a 3-star rating. This air conditioner has a 11260 BTU compressor and a maximum air volume of 280 CFM. However, it is a reasonable assumption that once the price is factored in, this AC is an appealing proposition, especially if you are on a tight budget. Specifications and features: Brand: LG

LG Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

‎1.5 tons Energy Efficiency: 4 Star

4 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.26

3.26 Noise level: 44 dB

44 dB Annual Power Consumption: ‎1114.92 kilowatt hours

‎1114.92 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 volts

230 volts Wattage : 1660 watts

: 1660 watts Warranty: Product – 1 year; PCB – 5 years, Compressor – 10 years

Pros Cons Solidly built No PM 2.5 filter Economical and easy to install Noise levels may be an issue Decent overall performance

2. Voltas 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC The Voltas 185 LZH is one of the best window ACs with a fixed compressor and a 5-star rating. It has a cooling capacity of 17060 BTU/hr and can provide adequate cooling while being less expensive. Overall, it is a reliable and efficient 1.5 ton window AC. Specifications and features Brand: Voltas

Voltas Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

‎1.5 tons Energy Efficiency: 5 star

5 star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.31

3.31 Noise level: 52 dB

52 dB Annual power consumption: ‎‎1154.97 kilowatt hours

‎‎1154.97 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Wattage : 1495 Watts

: 1495 Watts Warranty:Product – 1 year; Condenser – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years

Pros Cons Ergonomic build, durable quality Noise level not up to the mark Offers two stage filtration More on the expensive side Good cooling performance Lacks PM 2.5 filter

3. Lloyd 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC This Lloyd 5 Star is one of the best Window ACs that will cool the ambience of your living space. It has a copper condenser, which improves its performance and durability. It has an eco-friendly R32 refrigerant that emits very little CFC gas, and a clean air filter that keeps the atmosphere free of bacteria, so you can breathe fresh air. Specifications and features Brand: Lloyd

Lloyd Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

‎1.5 tons Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

5 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.37

3.37 Noise level: 52 dB

52 dB Annual Power Consumption: 1114.71 kilowatt hours

1114.71 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Wattage : 4850 Watts

: 4850 Watts Warranty:Product – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years

Pros Cons It comes with a smart and elegant design No dust filter Ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 150 square feet in size LED smart display feature

4. Hitachi 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC By bringing home the Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC, you can say goodbye to sweat and irritation. It has a strong ABS plastic body and a rotary compressor with a copper condenser for maximum cooling effect. Besides, all its smart features and functions combine to make it one of the best window ACat a reasonable price. Specifications and features Brand: Hitachi

Hitachi Capacity: ‎1 ton

‎1 ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.0

3.0 Noise level: 50 dB

50 dB Annual Power Consumption: ‎921 kilowatt hours

‎921 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Wattage : ‎1190 Watts

: ‎1190 Watts Warranty:Compressor – 5 years

Pros Cons SuperFine mesh filter No fresh air vent Pre-charged with green refrigerant The air filter is loose and poorly constructed LCD remote with backlight

5. Panasonic 5 Star 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC When you purchase the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC, you will enjoy a more comfortable internal environment than ever before. It includes a single rotary non-inverter compressor for long-lasting performance, and is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized rooms. It also has other features, such as a powerful mode, which makes it more effective. Specifications and features Brand: Panasonic

Panasonic Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

‎1.5 tons Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

5 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.34

3.34 Noise level: 56 dB

56 dB Annual Power Consumption: ‎1168.9 kilowatt hours

‎1168.9 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Wattage : 1510 Watts

: 1510 Watts Warranty:Product – 1 year; Condenser – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years

Pros Cons Conventional display Bit on the noisy side Two-way air swing mode Remote without backlight Easy to use with feather touch controls

6. Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity When you purchase the Voltas Inverter 5 Star 1.5 Ton Window AC, you will notice how fast it cools down the temperature inside your room. It has a 1.5-ton capacity, making it ideal for a medium-sized space. In addition, this AC uses an inverter technology that increases its efficiency. Specifications and features Brand: Voltas

Voltas Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

‎1.5 tons Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

5 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.0

3.0 Noise level: 54 dB

54 dB Annual Power Consumption: ‎1161.37 kilowatt hours

‎1161.37 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Wattage : ‎1698 Watts

: ‎1698 Watts Warranty:Product – 1 year; Condenser – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years

Pros Cons High ambient cooling technology Not anti fungal Noise level is low No anti-microbial protection Self-diagnosis function aids in troubleshooting

7. Carrier 4 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC The Carrier 1.5-ton 4-Star Window AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms and is designed for your ultimate comfort. This air conditioner cycles both fans on and off in tandem with the compressor as needed for cooling. Furthermore, its turbo feature activates the fast cooling option, quickly and effectively bringing your room to the desired temperature. Specifications and features Brand: ‎Carrier

‎Carrier Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

‎1.5 tons Energy Efficiency: 4 Star

4 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.21

3.21 Noise level: 56 dB

56 dB Annual Power Consumption: ‎1224.64 kilowatt hours

‎1224.64 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Wattage : 1550 Watts

: 1550 Watts Warranty:Product – 1 year, Compressor – 10 years

Pros Cons Very energy efficient Very noisy Auto restart feature for post power-cut Average cooling performance Sleep mode

8. Panasonic 3 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC This 1.5 ton 3 star window AC provides quick and instant cooling while ensuring the unit's durability and the freshness and cleanliness of your indoor air. It has a cooling capacity of 16380 BTU and can reach far-flung corners to provide relief from humid and hot environments. Overall, it's probably one of the best window AC in India right now. Specifications and features Brand: Panasonic

Panasonic Capacity: ‎1.5 Tons

‎1.5 Tons Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.0

3.0 Noise level: 56 dB

56 dB Annual Power Consumption: ‎1238.57 kilowatt hours

‎1238.57 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons Exceptional cooling performance The price is higher when compared to the other 1.5 ton ACs Low power consumption Average overall performance Low noise levels Looks are very average

9. LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC The LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC has excellent cooling power to keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control. It has a higher rotational frequency than conventional compressors, which saves energy and cools more quickly, runs more quietly, and lasts longer. Specifications and features Brand: LG

LG Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

‎1.5 tons Energy efficiency: 5 Star

5 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 3.5

3.5 Noise level: 44 dB

44 dB Annual Power Consumption: ‎1106.26 kilowatt hours

‎1106.26 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Wattage : 1670 Watts

: 1670 Watts Warranty:Product – 1 year, Compressor – 10 years

Pros Cons Very effective in cooling It takes longer than usual to cool down the room. Power consumption is low Noise levels are also low when compared to a standard AC

10. Voltas 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC Voltas 123 LYI / 123 LZF is a low-cost 3 Star 1 ton capacity window AC with excellent ergonomics and layout. It has a cooling capacity of 10918 BTU and an air flow of 235 CFM, and it can cool rooms up to 110 square feet, making it a more affordable AC than others. Specifications and features Brand: Voltas

Voltas Capacity: ‎1 ton

‎1 ton Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

3 Star Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 2.93

2.93 Noise level: 54 dB

54 dB Annual Power Consumption: ‎ 884.8 kilowatt hours

‎ 884.8 kilowatt hours Voltage: 230 Volts

230 Volts Wattage : 1074 Watts

: 1074 Watts Warranty:Product – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years

Pros Cons Better cooling and requires low maintenance Pathetic air flow speed Suitable for small-sized rooms Low cooling capacity Versatile remote control

Price of best window ACs at a glance:

Product Price Blue Star Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Rs. 28,800 Voltas 5 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity Rs. 32,895 Lloyd Window AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 31,300 Hitachi Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Rs. 27,990 Panasonic 5 Star Window AC 1.5 Ton Capacity Rs. 33,745 Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Rs. 35,490 Carrier 4 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity Rs. 33,500 Panasonic 3 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity Rs. 28,990 LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC Rs. 36,999 Voltas 3 Star Window AC- 1 Ton Capacity Rs. 25,950

Best 3 Features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SEER Noise Level Annual Energy Consumption Blue Star Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity 3.26 44 dB 1114.92 KWh Voltas 5 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity 3.31 52 dB 1154.97 KWh Lloyd Window AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star 3.37 52 dB 1114.71 KWh Hitachi Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity 3.0 50 dB 921 KWh Panasonic 5 Star Window AC 1.5 Ton Capacity 3.34 52 dB 1168.9 KWh Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity 3 54 dB 1161.37 KWh Carrier 4 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity 3.21 56 dB 1224.64 KWh Panasonic 3 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity 3 56 dB 1238.57 KWh LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC 3.5 44 dB 1106.26 KWh Voltas 3 Star Window AC- 1 Ton Capacity 2.93 54 dB 884.8 KWh