Do you check every factor before making a purchase? How much time do you spend understanding the product's functionalities, pros, and cons? When buying an air conditioner, you can't ignore paying attention to every feature, as the product doesn’t come cheap. If you buy the wrong product, it will lead to unnecessary expenses and flaws in the product.
So, if you are planning to buy the best window AC, we have mentioned here the best performing products, their key features and the pros and cons of each one.
1. Blue Star 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC
Blue Star WFA312LL is a fashionable 1 ton window AC with a 3-star rating. This air conditioner has a 11260 BTU compressor and a maximum air volume of 280 CFM. However, it is a reasonable assumption that once the price is factored in, this AC is an appealing proposition, especially if you are on a tight budget.
Specifications and features:
|Pros
|Cons
|Solidly built
|No PM 2.5 filter
|Economical and easy to install
|Noise levels may be an issue
|Decent overall performance
2. Voltas 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC
The Voltas 185 LZH is one of the best window ACs with a fixed compressor and a 5-star rating. It has a cooling capacity of 17060 BTU/hr and can provide adequate cooling while being less expensive. Overall, it is a reliable and efficient 1.5 ton window AC.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic build, durable quality
|Noise level not up to the mark
|Offers two stage filtration
|More on the expensive side
|Good cooling performance
|Lacks PM 2.5 filter
3. Lloyd 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC
This Lloyd 5 Star is one of the best Window ACs that will cool the ambience of your living space. It has a copper condenser, which improves its performance and durability. It has an eco-friendly R32 refrigerant that emits very little CFC gas, and a clean air filter that keeps the atmosphere free of bacteria, so you can breathe fresh air.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with a smart and elegant design
|No dust filter
|Ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 150 square feet in size
|LED smart display feature
4. Hitachi 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC
By bringing home the Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC, you can say goodbye to sweat and irritation. It has a strong ABS plastic body and a rotary compressor with a copper condenser for maximum cooling effect. Besides, all its smart features and functions combine to make it one of the best window ACat a reasonable price.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|SuperFine mesh filter
|No fresh air vent
|Pre-charged with green refrigerant
|The air filter is loose and poorly constructed
|LCD remote with backlight
5. Panasonic 5 Star 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC
When you purchase the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC, you will enjoy a more comfortable internal environment than ever before. It includes a single rotary non-inverter compressor for long-lasting performance, and is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized rooms. It also has other features, such as a powerful mode, which makes it more effective.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|Conventional display
|Bit on the noisy side
|Two-way air swing mode
|Remote without backlight
|Easy to use with feather touch controls
6. Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity
When you purchase the Voltas Inverter 5 Star 1.5 Ton Window AC, you will notice how fast it cools down the temperature inside your room. It has a 1.5-ton capacity, making it ideal for a medium-sized space. In addition, this AC uses an inverter technology that increases its efficiency.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|High ambient cooling technology
|Not anti fungal
|Noise level is low
|No anti-microbial protection
|Self-diagnosis function aids in troubleshooting
7. Carrier 4 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC
The Carrier 1.5-ton 4-Star Window AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms and is designed for your ultimate comfort. This air conditioner cycles both fans on and off in tandem with the compressor as needed for cooling. Furthermore, its turbo feature activates the fast cooling option, quickly and effectively bringing your room to the desired temperature.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|Very energy efficient
|Very noisy
|Auto restart feature for post power-cut
|Average cooling performance
|Sleep mode
8. Panasonic 3 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC
This 1.5 ton 3 star window AC provides quick and instant cooling while ensuring the unit's durability and the freshness and cleanliness of your indoor air. It has a cooling capacity of 16380 BTU and can reach far-flung corners to provide relief from humid and hot environments. Overall, it's probably one of the best window AC in India right now.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|Exceptional cooling performance
|The price is higher when compared to the other 1.5 ton ACs
|Low power consumption
|Average overall performance
|Low noise levels
|Looks are very average
9. LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC
The LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC has excellent cooling power to keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control. It has a higher rotational frequency than conventional compressors, which saves energy and cools more quickly, runs more quietly, and lasts longer.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|Very effective in cooling
|It takes longer than usual to cool down the room.
|Power consumption is low
|Noise levels are also low when compared to a standard AC
10. Voltas 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC
Voltas 123 LYI / 123 LZF is a low-cost 3 Star 1 ton capacity window AC with excellent ergonomics and layout. It has a cooling capacity of 10918 BTU and an air flow of 235 CFM, and it can cool rooms up to 110 square feet, making it a more affordable AC than others.
Specifications and features
|Pros
|Cons
|Better cooling and requires low maintenance
|Pathetic air flow speed
|Suitable for small-sized rooms
|Low cooling capacity
|Versatile remote control
|Product
|Price
|Blue Star Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity
|Rs. 28,800
|Voltas 5 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity
|Rs. 32,895
|Lloyd Window AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star
|Rs. 31,300
|Hitachi Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity
|Rs. 27,990
|Panasonic 5 Star Window AC 1.5 Ton Capacity
|Rs. 33,745
|Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity
|Rs. 35,490
|Carrier 4 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity
|Rs. 33,500
|Panasonic 3 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity
|Rs. 28,990
|LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC
|Rs. 36,999
|Voltas 3 Star Window AC- 1 Ton Capacity
|Rs. 25,950
Best 3 Features for You
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|SEER
|Noise Level
|Annual Energy Consumption
|Blue Star Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity
|3.26
|44 dB
|1114.92 KWh
|Voltas 5 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity
|3.31
|52 dB
|1154.97 KWh
|Lloyd Window AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star
|3.37
|52 dB
|1114.71 KWh
|Hitachi Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity
|3.0
|50 dB
|921 KWh
|Panasonic 5 Star Window AC 1.5 Ton Capacity
|3.34
|52 dB
|1168.9 KWh
|Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity
|3
|54 dB
|1161.37 KWh
|Carrier 4 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity
|3.21
|56 dB
|1224.64 KWh
|Panasonic 3 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity
|3
|56 dB
|1238.57 KWh
|LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC
|3.5
|44 dB
|1106.26 KWh
|Voltas 3 Star Window AC- 1 Ton Capacity
|2.93
|54 dB
|884.8 KWh
Best value for money
If you want a great cooling experience at a low cost, the Voltas 3 Star Window AC - 1 Ton Capacity is a great choice. This Voltas Window AC’s unique louvre design increases air flow, allowing it to cool the room faster with no hot spots in a short period of time. Moreover, it has a 3 Star energy rating, consumes less energy and maintains the desired temperature without frequently switching off.
Best overall
The Voltas Inverter 5 Star 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC is overall a great option that offers maximum comfort and superior cooling performance. Given the incredible specifications and features, the price of this window AC is quite reasonable, and it is an excellent choice for a medium-sized space. Furthermore, its sleep mode feature may save you the most energy and money.
How to find the perfect window AC?
Here are some things to consider when looking for the best window air conditioner:
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What are the benefits of a window AC?
Window air conditioners offer numerous advantages, making them a popular choice for homes, apartments, and offices. They are inexpensive, energy efficient, portable, provide supplemental cooling, and will not increase your utility bills.
2. What should you do to maintain your window air conditioner?
To keep your window AC in good condition, clean it twice a year. First, wash the filter to remove the trapped dust so that the air inside is clean and fresh. In addition, clean the front evaporator as well as the rear condenser coils of aluminium fins so that it absorbs and releases heat effectively.
3. Where should you install your best window AC?
Window air conditioners are intended to be installed inside double-hung windows. Moreover, installing the AC in a shady window will help it last longer. A window facing north will provide the most shade. So, before purchasing, make sure to measure the inside of the installation window.
4.Is it critical to consider the efficiency and rating when purchasing a window air conditioner?
Every energy efficiency air conditioner must have a label that rates its efficiency on a 5-star scale. The more stars you have on this scale, the more effective the AC will be. A 5-Star air conditioner can be up to 45% more efficient than a 1-Star air conditioner.
5. Which company’s window AC is the best?
Many brands now equip the best window air conditioners with a plethora of smart features and cooling technologies. If you decide to buy one, some of the best window AC brands to consider are Voltas, Blue Star, Panasonic, Lloyd, Daikin, and LG.
