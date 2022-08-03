Story Saved
Buying guide for 10 best window ACs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:08 IST
Summary:

With so many options for window ACs on the market today, selecting the best one can be challenging. Look through this article to find the top ten window ACs in the market right now.

Window ACs do a great job in beating the summer blues.

Do you check every factor before making a purchase? How much time do you spend understanding the product's functionalities, pros, and cons? When buying an air conditioner, you can't ignore paying attention to every feature, as the product doesn’t come cheap. If you buy the wrong product, it will lead to unnecessary expenses and flaws in the product.

So, if you are planning to buy the best window AC, we have mentioned here the best performing products, their key features and the pros and cons of each one.

1. Blue Star 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC

Blue Star WFA312LL is a fashionable 1 ton window AC with a 3-star rating. This air conditioner has a 11260 BTU compressor and a maximum air volume of 280 CFM. However, it is a reasonable assumption that once the price is factored in, this AC is an appealing proposition, especially if you are on a tight budget.

Specifications and features:

  • Brand: LG
  • Capacity:‎1.5 tons
  • Energy Efficiency: 4 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.26
  • Noise level: 44 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: ‎1114.92 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 volts
  • Wattage: 1660 watts
  • Warranty: Product – 1 year; PCB – 5 years, Compressor – 10 years
ProsCons
Solidly builtNo PM 2.5 filter
Economical and easy to installNoise levels may be an issue
Decent overall performance 
cellpic
Blue Star 1 ton 3 star Window AC (Copper, WFA312LL, 2022, White)
7% off 28,800 31,000
Buy now

2. Voltas 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC

The Voltas 185 LZH is one of the best window ACs with a fixed compressor and a 5-star rating. It has a cooling capacity of 17060 BTU/hr and can provide adequate cooling while being less expensive. Overall, it is a reliable and efficient 1.5 ton window AC.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Capacity:‎1.5 tons
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.31
  • Noise level: 52 dB
  • Annual power consumption: ‎‎1154.97 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: 1495 Watts
  • Warranty:Product – 1 year; Condenser – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years
ProsCons
Ergonomic build, durable qualityNoise level not up to the mark
Offers two stage filtrationMore on the expensive side
Good cooling performanceLacks PM 2.5 filter
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper 185 LZH/185 LZH R32 White)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Lloyd 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC

This Lloyd 5 Star is one of the best Window ACs that will cool the ambience of your living space. It has a copper condenser, which improves its performance and durability. It has an eco-friendly R32 refrigerant that emits very little CFC gas, and a clean air filter that keeps the atmosphere free of bacteria, so you can breathe fresh air.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: Lloyd
  • Capacity:‎1.5 tons
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.37
  • Noise level: 52 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: 1114.71 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: 4850 Watts
  • Warranty:Product – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years
ProsCons
It comes with a smart and elegant designNo dust filter
Ideal for medium-sized rooms up to 150 square feet in size 
LED smart display feature 
cellpic
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (GLW18B5YWGEW, 100% Copper, White with Golden Deco Strip)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Hitachi 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC

By bringing home the Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC, you can say goodbye to sweat and irritation. It has a strong ABS plastic body and a rotary compressor with a copper condenser for maximum cooling effect. Besides, all its smart features and functions combine to make it one of the best window ACat a reasonable price.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: Hitachi
  • Capacity:‎1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.0
  • Noise level: 50 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: ‎921 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: ‎1190 Watts
  • Warranty:Compressor – 5 years
ProsCons
SuperFine mesh filterNo fresh air vent 
Pre-charged with green refrigerantThe air filter is loose and poorly constructed
LCD remote with backlight 
cellpic
Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2021 Model, RAW312HEDO, White)
4% off 27,650 28,900
Buy now

5. Panasonic 5 Star 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC

When you purchase the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC, you will enjoy a more comfortable internal environment than ever before. It includes a single rotary non-inverter compressor for long-lasting performance, and is an excellent choice for small to medium-sized rooms. It also has other features, such as a powerful mode, which makes it more effective.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: Panasonic
  • Capacity:‎1.5 tons
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.34
  • Noise level: 56 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: ‎1168.9 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: 1510 Watts
  • Warranty:Product – 1 year; Condenser – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years
ProsCons
Conventional displayBit on the noisy side
Two-way air swing mode Remote without backlight
Easy to use with feather touch controls 
cellpic
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, CW-XN182AM White)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity

When you purchase the Voltas Inverter 5 Star 1.5 Ton Window AC, you will notice how fast it cools down the temperature inside your room. It has a 1.5-ton capacity, making it ideal for a medium-sized space. In addition, this AC uses an inverter technology that increases its efficiency.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Capacity:‎1.5 tons
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.0
  • Noise level: 54 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: ‎1161.37 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: ‎1698 Watts
  • Warranty:Product – 1 year; Condenser – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years
ProsCons
High ambient cooling technologyNot anti fungal
Noise level is lowNo anti-microbial protection
Self-diagnosis function aids in troubleshooting 
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 185V ADA, White)
20% off 32,599 40,900
Buy now

7. Carrier 4 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC

The Carrier 1.5-ton 4-Star Window AC is ideal for medium-sized rooms and is designed for your ultimate comfort. This air conditioner cycles both fans on and off in tandem with the compressor as needed for cooling. Furthermore, its turbo feature activates the fast cooling option, quickly and effectively bringing your room to the desired temperature.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: ‎Carrier
  • Capacity:‎1.5 tons
  • Energy Efficiency: 4 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.21
  • Noise level: 56 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: ‎1224.64 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: 1550 Watts
  • Warranty:Product – 1 year, Compressor – 10 years
ProsCons
Very energy efficientVery noisy
Auto restart feature for post power-cutAverage cooling performance
Sleep mode 
cellpic
Carrier 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC (ESTRELLA CX 18K, CAW18EC4R31F1, White)
20% off 34,560 43,090
Buy now

8. Panasonic 3 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC

This 1.5 ton 3 star window AC provides quick and instant cooling while ensuring the unit's durability and the freshness and cleanliness of your indoor air. It has a cooling capacity of 16380 BTU and can reach far-flung corners to provide relief from humid and hot environments. Overall, it's probably one of the best window AC in India right now.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: Panasonic
  • Capacity:‎1.5 Tons
  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.0
  • Noise level: 56 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: ‎1238.57 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
ProsCons
Exceptional cooling performanceThe price is higher when compared to the other 1.5 ton ACs
Low power consumptionAverage overall performance
Low noise levelsLooks are very average
cellpic
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, CW-LN182AM, White)
27% off 30,366 41,490
Buy now

9. LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC

The LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC has excellent cooling power to keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control. It has a higher rotational frequency than conventional compressors, which saves energy and cools more quickly, runs more quietly, and lasts longer.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: LG
  • Capacity:‎1.5 tons
  • Energy efficiency: 5 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):3.5
  • Noise level: 44 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: ‎1106.26 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: 1670 Watts
  • Warranty:Product – 1 year, Compressor – 10 years
ProsCons
Very effective in coolingIt takes longer than usual to cool down the room.
Power consumption is low 
Noise levels are also low when compared to a standard AC 
cellpic
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2020 Model, JW-Q18WUZA, White)
32% off 38,190 55,990
Buy now

10. Voltas 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity Window AC

Voltas 123 LYI / 123 LZF is a low-cost 3 Star 1 ton capacity window AC with excellent ergonomics and layout. It has a cooling capacity of 10918 BTU and an air flow of 235 CFM, and it can cool rooms up to 110 square feet, making it a more affordable AC than others.

Specifications and features

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Capacity:‎1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3 Star
  • Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER):2.93
  • Noise level: 54 dB
  • Annual Power Consumption: ‎ 884.8 kilowatt hours
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Wattage: 1074 Watts
  • Warranty:Product – 1 year, Compressor – 5 years
ProsCons
Better cooling and requires low maintenancePathetic air flow speed
Suitable for small-sized roomsLow cooling capacity
Versatile remote control 
cellpic
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC (123 Lyi/123 LZF White)
23% off 25,890 33,490
Buy now

Price of best window ACs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Blue Star Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton CapacityRs. 28,800
Voltas 5 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton CapacityRs. 32,895
Lloyd Window AC 1.5 Ton 5 StarRs. 31,300
Hitachi Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton CapacityRs. 27,990
Panasonic 5 Star Window AC 1.5 Ton CapacityRs. 33,745
Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton CapacityRs. 35,490
Carrier 4 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity Rs. 33,500
Panasonic 3 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton CapacityRs. 28,990
LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window ACRs. 36,999
Voltas 3 Star Window AC- 1 Ton CapacityRs. 25,950

Best 3 Features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SEERNoise LevelAnnual Energy Consumption
Blue Star Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity3.2644 dB1114.92 KWh
Voltas 5 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity3.3152 dB1154.97 KWh
Lloyd Window AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star3.3752 dB1114.71 KWh
Hitachi Window AC 3 Star - 1 Ton Capacity3.050 dB921 KWh
Panasonic 5 Star Window AC 1.5 Ton Capacity3.3452 dB 1168.9 KWh
Voltas Inverter Window AC 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Capacity354 dB1161.37 KWh
Carrier 4 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity 3.2156 dB1224.64 KWh
Panasonic 3 Star Window AC - 1.5 Ton Capacity356 dB1238.57 KWh
LG Wi-Fi Inverter 5 Star - 1.5 Ton Window AC3.544 dB1106.26 KWh
Voltas 3 Star Window AC- 1 Ton Capacity2.9354 dB884.8 KWh

Best value for money

If you want a great cooling experience at a low cost, the Voltas 3 Star Window AC - 1 Ton Capacity is a great choice. This Voltas Window AC’s unique louvre design increases air flow, allowing it to cool the room faster with no hot spots in a short period of time. Moreover, it has a 3 Star energy rating, consumes less energy and maintains the desired temperature without frequently switching off.

Best overall

The Voltas Inverter 5 Star 1.5 Ton Capacity Window AC is overall a great option that offers maximum comfort and superior cooling performance. Given the incredible specifications and features, the price of this window AC is quite reasonable, and it is an excellent choice for a medium-sized space. Furthermore, its sleep mode feature may save you the most energy and money.

How to find the perfect window AC?

Here are some things to consider when looking for the best window air conditioner:

  • To begin, ensure that the window AC you select is within your budget.
  • Next, select an air conditioner capable of cooling a room roughly twice the size of the space where the unit will be installed.
  • Expect to pay around 20 BTUs per square foot of living space.
  • Choose an air conditioner with a lower decibel level, preferably between 30 and 50.
  • Look for an ENERGY STAR-certified air conditioner.
  • Look for a window air conditioner with a timer, remote control, and other features.
  • In addition, avoid buying an air conditioner based solely on its appearance and feel without first evaluating its performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the benefits of a window AC?

Window air conditioners offer numerous advantages, making them a popular choice for homes, apartments, and offices. They are inexpensive, energy efficient, portable, provide supplemental cooling, and will not increase your utility bills.

2. What should you do to maintain your window air conditioner?

To keep your window AC in good condition, clean it twice a year. First, wash the filter to remove the trapped dust so that the air inside is clean and fresh. In addition, clean the front evaporator as well as the rear condenser coils of aluminium fins so that it absorbs and releases heat effectively.

3. Where should you install your best window AC?

Window air conditioners are intended to be installed inside double-hung windows. Moreover, installing the AC in a shady window will help it last longer. A window facing north will provide the most shade. So, before purchasing, make sure to measure the inside of the installation window.

4.Is it critical to consider the efficiency and rating when purchasing a window air conditioner?

Every energy efficiency air conditioner must have a label that rates its efficiency on a 5-star scale. The more stars you have on this scale, the more effective the AC will be. A 5-Star air conditioner can be up to 45% more efficient than a 1-Star air conditioner.

5. Which company’s window AC is the best?

Many brands now equip the best window air conditioners with a plethora of smart features and cooling technologies. If you decide to buy one, some of the best window AC brands to consider are Voltas, Blue Star, Panasonic, Lloyd, Daikin, and LG.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

