Buying guide for 7 Kg washing machines

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 09, 2022 22:00 IST

Washing machines efficiently clean your clothing and tumble-dry them to remove extra water. This article will brief you about the best 7 kg washing machines.

A washing machine with 7kg capacity makes for a decent option.

Washing machines have become a necessity in today’s households. These machines help you save time and energy for other chores by automating the laundry process. They even partially dry the clothes during the cycle! Washing machines may even protect your clothes from excessive wear and tear through their delicate wash cycle options.

You might find it challenging to select the right washing machine to cater to all your needs. It is best to compare the different features and specifications of all available washing machines in your budget before purchasing.

Here are the best 7 kg washing machines in India. We provide the pros and cons of each to help you choose one for your home.

Here Are the Best 7 kg Washing Machines in India:

1. LG 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine FHM1207SDL

This LG washing machine is a front door fully automated machine. Its wash capacity is water and energy efficient. This washing machine is perfect for a family of 3-4 members.

This washing machine's 1200 RPM and 10 Wash Programmes will simplify your daily washing experience. The motor is directly connected to the drum with LG Inverter Direct Drive Technology, without a belt or pulley. This machine's key features include auto-restart and memory backup, 6 Motion DD technology offers the best motion combinations. The machine also provides tub cleaning, a touch panel, a steam wash, and fault diagnosis.

Specifications

● Capacity: 7 Kilograms

● Brand: LG

● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

● Access Location: Front-load

● Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM

● Colour: Silver

● Item Dimensions LxWxH:44 x 60 x 85 Centimeters

● Voltage: 230 Volts

● Weight: 62 Kg

ProsCons
Fully automatic and waterproof Touch ControlTime-consuming
Energy and water efficient 
Front-load washing machine 
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater (FHM1207SDL, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive)
28% off
33,634 46,990
Buy now

2. Samsung 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine WW70T4020EE1TL

With steam and Digital Inverter Technology, this machine has superior energy efficiency, little noise, and incredibly long-lasting performance. This machine can give your garments a comprehensive and hygienic cleaning.

This is a fully automated machine with a front-load system. The key features include long-lasting performance, higher energy efficiency, inverted digital technology, smart check technology (operate from your smartphones), child safety lock, intensive and quick wash, rinse and soak, and prewash.

Specifications

● Capacity: 7 Kilograms

● Brand: Samsung

● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

● Access Location: Front-load

● Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM

● Colour: White

● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 5.5 x 6 x 8.9 Meters

● Voltage: 230 Volts

● Weight: 65 Kg

ProsCons
Fully automaticTime-consuming
Energy and water efficientNot useful for big families
Front-load washing machineCreates noise due to vibrations
Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL, White, Diamond Drum)
Check Price on Amazon

3. IFB 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine SERENA ZSS 7010

The IFB 7 Kg washing machine is a front-load machine with an annual energy consumption of 240 kilowatts. It has a maximum rotational speed of 1000 RPM. It is ideal for a nuclear family of 3-4 members.

Built with a cutting-edge crescent moon drum stainless steel design, the machine creates a comfortable water cushion through strategically positioned perforations. This gives a robust mechanical action needed to achieve the appropriate wash results.

Specifications

● Capacity: 7 Kilograms

● Brand: IFB

● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

● Access Location: Front-load

● Maximum Rotational Speed: 1000 RPM

● Colour: Silver

● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 51.8 x 59.7 x 59.7 Centimeters

● Voltage: 220 Volts

● Weight: 70 Kg

ProsCons
Fully automatic front-load washing machineTime-consuming
Energy and water efficient, High-Low Voltage ProtectionNot ideal for big families
2x Dual Steam PowerCreates noise due to vibrations
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Power Steam (SERENA ZSS 7010, Silver, 4 Year Warranty, 3D Technology, Steam Wash)
12% off
33,390 37,990
Buy now

4. IFB 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine NEO DIVA BXS 7010

This IFB 7 Kg front-load washing machine is one of the latest products available on the market. It has a 5-star energy rating as well as 1000 RPM. The beautiful white colour of this machine makes it even more appealing.

Key Features: Better Detergent Action & Colour Protection, Cradle Wash for Delicates, Time-saving Dual Steam Cycle with Power for Cleaning: Saves time, energy, water, and detergent for laundry and quick express washing. It also consists of an in-built heater.

Specifications

● Capacity: 7 Kilograms

● Brand: IFB

● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

● Access Location: Front-load

● Maximum Rotational Speed: 1000 RPM

● Colour: White

● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 61.3 x 59.7 x 59.7 Centimeters

● Voltage: 230 Volts

● Weight: 70 Kg

ProsCons
Fully automatic front-load washing machineTime-consuming
Energy and water efficient, High-Low Voltage ProtectionNot for big families
2x Dual Steam PowerCreates noise due to vibrations
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam (NEO DIVA BXS 7010, White & Black, Active Color Protection, Hard Water Wash)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Whirlpool 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.0

The Whirlpool 7 Kg top-loading washing machine has the unique feature of 12 washing programmes such as everyday use, heavy, delicate, wash by hard water, whites, eco wash, bed sheets, woollens, rinse + spin, spin, aqua store, and wash only.

This is a very user-friendly product. It only has three simple buttons to operate all the functions. The maximum rotational speed of this washing machine is 740 RPM.

Specifications

● Capacity: 7 Kilograms

● Brand: IFB

● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

● Access Location: Top-load

● Maximum Rotational Speed: 740 RPM

● Colour: Grey

● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 56 x 54 x 98.5 Centimeters

● Voltage: 230 Volts

● Weight: 30 Kg

ProsCons
Fully automatic, Top-load washing machineTime-consuming
Energy and water efficient, LED Digital DisplayNot recommended for huge families
Hard Water WashCreates noise due to vibrations
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.0, Grey, Hard Water Wash)
Check Price on Amazon

6. LG 7 kg Top-loading Washing Machine T70SPSF2Z

This 7 Kg top-loading washing machine is perfect for a small family of around 4 people. This machine is completely automated with great wash quality. This machine is recommended because it is user-friendly and easily accessible.

The unique features of this device include a stainless-steel tub, a turbo drum, a punch+3 pulsator, a digital display, a three-step process, health + filtering, accurate Smart Inverter control that works with Smart Motion to optimise washing efficiency, and a beeper.

Specifications

● Capacity: 7 Kilograms

● Brand: LG

● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

● Access Location: Top-load

● Maximum Rotational Speed: 780 RPM

● Colour:‎ Middle Free Silver

● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 54 x 54 x 91 Centimeters

● Voltage: 230 Volts

● Weight: 33 Kg

ProsCons
Fully automatic, Top-load washing machineTime-consuming
Memory Backup, LED Digital DisplayNot useful for big families
6 Water Level SelectionCreates noise due to vibrations
LG 7 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T70SPSF2Z, Middle Free Silver)
34% off
19,790 29,990
Buy now

7. Haier 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine HWM70-AE

The captivating moonlight grey colour of this washing machine is the best part of it. The machine has quick wash technology that makes it even more unique. It is a user-friendly and affordable washing machine with a top-loading system.

The spin RPM is 801. 8 wash programmes are available, with simple control buttons for a full wash routine. It also has a child lock feature.

Specifications

● Capacity: 7 Kilograms

● Brand: LG

● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

● Access Location: Top-load

● Maximum Rotational Speed: 800 RPM

● Colour:‎ Moonlight Grey

● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 54 x 52 x 93 Centimeters

● Voltage: 220 Volts

● Weight: 28 Kg

ProsCons
Fully automatic top-load washing machineTime-consuming
Oceanus Wave Drum, Bionic Magic FilterNot useful for big families
PCM CabinetCreates noise due to vibrations
Haier HWM70-AE 7Kg Top Loading Washing Machine (Moonlight Grey, Quick Wash)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of 7kg washing machines at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine FHM1207SDL 29,990
Samsung 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine WW70T4020EE1TL 27,990
IFB 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine SERENA ZSS 7010 34,000
IFB 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine NEO DIVA BXS 7010 29,990
Whirlpool 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.0 17,490
LG 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine T70SPSF2Z 19,890
Haier 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine HWM70-AE 14,990

Best 3 features for you

For information on the top three features of 7 Kg Washing Machines, see the following table:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Star RatingRPMWash Programmes Available
LG 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine FHM1207SDL5 Star Rated1200 RPM10 Wash Programmes
Samsung 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine WW70T4020EE1TL5 Star Rated1200 RPM12  Wash Cycles
IFB 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine WW70T4020EE1TL5 Star Rated1000 RPM12 Wash Programmes
IFB 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine NEO DIVA BXS 70105 Star Rated1000 RPM10 Wash Programmes
Whirlpool 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.05 Star Rated 740 RPM12 Wash Programmes
LG 7 kg Top-loading Washing Machine T70SPSF2Z5 Star Rated780 RPM6  Water level Selection
Haier 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine HWM70-AE5 Star Rated800 RPM8 Wash Programmes

Best value for money

The Samsung 7 kg front-loading washing machine WW70T4020EE1TL may offer the complete vfull your money. You can give your clothing extensive and sanitary washing using steam and Digital Inverter Technology, which offers excellent energy efficiency, less noise, and exceptionally long performance. Its 7 Kg capacity and 65 Kg front-load weight place it among the top washing machines in the 7 Kg category.

Best overall

The trimming stainless steel crescent moon drum layout of the IFB 7 kg front-loading washing machine SERENA ZSS 7010 provides soft water cushioning. It also reduces damage to materials, and strategically placed perforations provide the mechanical action required to give the desired wash results. With a front-load weight of 70 kg and a spinning speed of 1000 RPM, it will provide an excellent washing experience.

How to find the perfect 7 kg washing machine?

There are a few things to consider when purchasing a washing machine. In general, a decent washing machine will include features like a rapid wash, wash programmes, child lock, protective rat mesh, hot wash or temperature control, digital displays, and so on. So, first, check your requirements and then look for different options. Opt for the one that suits your needs the most aer your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 7 Kg washing machines

How important is the rotational speed of a washing machine?

The more RPM (rotations per minute), the faster your garments will dry. While the spin cycle runs at roughly 1,000 rpm for bulkier goods like pants, it runs at 300–500 rpm for delicate clothing, based on the your chosen wash cycle

 

Front-load or Top-load, which is best for a washing machine?

There are excellent options in both front-load and top-load categories, and you can choose the one that works best for you based on the space constraints in your designated washing machine space.

 

How much capacity will be adequate for a washing machine?

In reality, washing machine capacity refers to the maximum weight of the laundry that may be washed. In other words, this is the amount of laundry a washing machine can handle. The general rule is that a washing machine's capacity is always determined by dry, not wet, laundry weight. Simply put, a washing machine with a 6-kilogram capacity can thoroughly clean 6 kg of dry clothes.

 

 View More
