Buying guide for 7 Kg washing machines By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 09, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: Washing machines efficiently clean your clothing and tumble-dry them to remove extra water. This article will brief you about the best 7 kg washing machines.

A washing machine with 7kg capacity makes for a decent option.

Washing machines have become a necessity in today’s households. These machines help you save time and energy for other chores by automating the laundry process. They even partially dry the clothes during the cycle! Washing machines may even protect your clothes from excessive wear and tear through their delicate wash cycle options. You might find it challenging to select the right washing machine to cater to all your needs. It is best to compare the different features and specifications of all available washing machines in your budget before purchasing. Here are the best 7 kg washing machines in India. We provide the pros and cons of each to help you choose one for your home. Here Are the Best 7 kg Washing Machines in India: 1. LG 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine FHM1207SDL This LG washing machine is a front door fully automated machine. Its wash capacity is water and energy efficient. This washing machine is perfect for a family of 3-4 members. This washing machine's 1200 RPM and 10 Wash Programmes will simplify your daily washing experience. The motor is directly connected to the drum with LG Inverter Direct Drive Technology, without a belt or pulley. This machine's key features include auto-restart and memory backup, 6 Motion DD technology offers the best motion combinations. The machine also provides tub cleaning, a touch panel, a steam wash, and fault diagnosis. Specifications ● Capacity: 7 Kilograms ● Brand: LG ● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star ● Access Location: Front-load ● Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM ● Colour: Silver ● Item Dimensions LxWxH:44 x 60 x 85 Centimeters ● Voltage: 230 Volts ● Weight: 62 Kg

Pros Cons Fully automatic and waterproof Touch Control Time-consuming Energy and water efficient Front-load washing machine

2. Samsung 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine WW70T4020EE1TL With steam and Digital Inverter Technology, this machine has superior energy efficiency, little noise, and incredibly long-lasting performance. This machine can give your garments a comprehensive and hygienic cleaning. This is a fully automated machine with a front-load system. The key features include long-lasting performance, higher energy efficiency, inverted digital technology, smart check technology (operate from your smartphones), child safety lock, intensive and quick wash, rinse and soak, and prewash. Specifications ● Capacity: 7 Kilograms ● Brand: Samsung ● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star ● Access Location: Front-load ● Maximum Rotational Speed: 1200 RPM ● Colour: White ● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 5.5 x 6 x 8.9 Meters ● Voltage: 230 Volts ● Weight: 65 Kg

Pros Cons Fully automatic Time-consuming Energy and water efficient Not useful for big families Front-load washing machine Creates noise due to vibrations

3. IFB 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine SERENA ZSS 7010 The IFB 7 Kg washing machine is a front-load machine with an annual energy consumption of 240 kilowatts. It has a maximum rotational speed of 1000 RPM. It is ideal for a nuclear family of 3-4 members. Built with a cutting-edge crescent moon drum stainless steel design, the machine creates a comfortable water cushion through strategically positioned perforations. This gives a robust mechanical action needed to achieve the appropriate wash results. Specifications ● Capacity: 7 Kilograms ● Brand: IFB ● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star ● Access Location: Front-load ● Maximum Rotational Speed: 1000 RPM ● Colour: Silver ● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 51.8 x 59.7 x 59.7 Centimeters ● Voltage: 220 Volts ● Weight: 70 Kg

Pros Cons Fully automatic front-load washing machine Time-consuming Energy and water efficient, High-Low Voltage Protection Not ideal for big families 2x Dual Steam Power Creates noise due to vibrations

4. IFB 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine NEO DIVA BXS 7010 This IFB 7 Kg front-load washing machine is one of the latest products available on the market. It has a 5-star energy rating as well as 1000 RPM. The beautiful white colour of this machine makes it even more appealing. Key Features: Better Detergent Action & Colour Protection, Cradle Wash for Delicates, Time-saving Dual Steam Cycle with Power for Cleaning: Saves time, energy, water, and detergent for laundry and quick express washing. It also consists of an in-built heater. Specifications ● Capacity: 7 Kilograms ● Brand: IFB ● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star ● Access Location: Front-load ● Maximum Rotational Speed: 1000 RPM ● Colour: White ● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 61.3 x 59.7 x 59.7 Centimeters ● Voltage: 230 Volts ● Weight: 70 Kg

Pros Cons Fully automatic front-load washing machine Time-consuming Energy and water efficient, High-Low Voltage Protection Not for big families 2x Dual Steam Power Creates noise due to vibrations

5. Whirlpool 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.0 The Whirlpool 7 Kg top-loading washing machine has the unique feature of 12 washing programmes such as everyday use, heavy, delicate, wash by hard water, whites, eco wash, bed sheets, woollens, rinse + spin, spin, aqua store, and wash only. This is a very user-friendly product. It only has three simple buttons to operate all the functions. The maximum rotational speed of this washing machine is 740 RPM. Specifications ● Capacity: 7 Kilograms ● Brand: IFB ● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star ● Access Location: Top-load ● Maximum Rotational Speed: 740 RPM ● Colour: Grey ● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 56 x 54 x 98.5 Centimeters ● Voltage: 230 Volts ● Weight: 30 Kg

Pros Cons Fully automatic, Top-load washing machine Time-consuming Energy and water efficient, LED Digital Display Not recommended for huge families Hard Water Wash Creates noise due to vibrations

6. LG 7 kg Top-loading Washing Machine T70SPSF2Z This 7 Kg top-loading washing machine is perfect for a small family of around 4 people. This machine is completely automated with great wash quality. This machine is recommended because it is user-friendly and easily accessible. The unique features of this device include a stainless-steel tub, a turbo drum, a punch+3 pulsator, a digital display, a three-step process, health + filtering, accurate Smart Inverter control that works with Smart Motion to optimise washing efficiency, and a beeper. Specifications ● Capacity: 7 Kilograms ● Brand: LG ● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star ● Access Location: Top-load ● Maximum Rotational Speed: 780 RPM ● Colour:‎ Middle Free Silver ● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 54 x 54 x 91 Centimeters ● Voltage: 230 Volts ● Weight: 33 Kg

Pros Cons Fully automatic, Top-load washing machine Time-consuming Memory Backup, LED Digital Display Not useful for big families 6 Water Level Selection Creates noise due to vibrations

7. Haier 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine HWM70-AE The captivating moonlight grey colour of this washing machine is the best part of it. The machine has quick wash technology that makes it even more unique. It is a user-friendly and affordable washing machine with a top-loading system. The spin RPM is 801. 8 wash programmes are available, with simple control buttons for a full wash routine. It also has a child lock feature. Specifications ● Capacity: 7 Kilograms ● Brand: LG ● Energy Efficiency: 5 Star ● Access Location: Top-load ● Maximum Rotational Speed: 800 RPM ● Colour:‎ Moonlight Grey ● Item Dimensions LxWxH: 54 x 52 x 93 Centimeters ● Voltage: 220 Volts ● Weight: 28 Kg

Pros Cons Fully automatic top-load washing machine Time-consuming Oceanus Wave Drum, Bionic Magic Filter Not useful for big families PCM Cabinet Creates noise due to vibrations

Price of 7kg washing machines at a glance:

Product Price LG 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine FHM1207SDL ₹ 29,990 Samsung 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine WW70T4020EE1TL ₹ 27,990 IFB 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine SERENA ZSS 7010 ₹ 34,000 IFB 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine NEO DIVA BXS 7010 ₹ 29,990 Whirlpool 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.0 ₹ 17,490 LG 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine T70SPSF2Z ₹ 19,890 Haier 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine HWM70-AE ₹ 14,990

Best 3 features for you For information on the top three features of 7 Kg Washing Machines, see the following table:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Star Rating RPM Wash Programmes Available LG 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine FHM1207SDL 5 Star Rated 1200 RPM 10 Wash Programmes Samsung 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine WW70T4020EE1TL 5 Star Rated 1200 RPM 12 Wash Cycles IFB 7 Kg Front-loading Washing Machine WW70T4020EE1TL 5 Star Rated 1000 RPM 12 Wash Programmes IFB 7 Kg Front-load Washing Machine NEO DIVA BXS 7010 5 Star Rated 1000 RPM 10 Wash Programmes Whirlpool 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine WHITEMAGIC ROYAL PLUS 7.0 5 Star Rated 740 RPM 12 Wash Programmes LG 7 kg Top-loading Washing Machine T70SPSF2Z 5 Star Rated 780 RPM 6 Water level Selection Haier 7 Kg Top-loading Washing Machine HWM70-AE 5 Star Rated 800 RPM 8 Wash Programmes

Best value for money The Samsung 7 kg front-loading washing machine WW70T4020EE1TL may offer the complete vfull your money. You can give your clothing extensive and sanitary washing using steam and Digital Inverter Technology, which offers excellent energy efficiency, less noise, and exceptionally long performance. Its 7 Kg capacity and 65 Kg front-load weight place it among the top washing machines in the 7 Kg category. Best overall The trimming stainless steel crescent moon drum layout of the IFB 7 kg front-loading washing machine SERENA ZSS 7010 provides soft water cushioning. It also reduces damage to materials, and strategically placed perforations provide the mechanical action required to give the desired wash results. With a front-load weight of 70 kg and a spinning speed of 1000 RPM, it will provide an excellent washing experience. How to find the perfect 7 kg washing machine? There are a few things to consider when purchasing a washing machine. In general, a decent washing machine will include features like a rapid wash, wash programmes, child lock, protective rat mesh, hot wash or temperature control, digital displays, and so on. So, first, check your requirements and then look for different options. Opt for the one that suits your needs the most aer your budget.

