Buying guide for 9 kg washing machines

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 29, 2022 20:07 IST

Summary:

A washing machine with a 9 kg capacity saves both time and water. Read on to know our top picks in the category.

A 9 kg washing machine makes the job easy and comes with many features too.

Handling your clothes carefully is necessary to keep their colours and quality intact. Many washing machines are capable of doing that. They are easy to operate and come with several exciting features, which let out the dirt with minimum light consumption. These machines can be set up in a small space, as they are compact. In addition, these machines also have features such as a spin tub to soak your clothes without any hassle. So, you no longer have to waste your time washing clothes using your hands. We have you covered if you’re on the lookout for the best quality 9 kg washing machines.

Best 9 kg washing machines

1. LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P9040RGAZ, Grey, Lint collector)

This is a 5-star self-automatic washing machine that comes in grey colour. The machine features both washing and drying functions. In addition, the 1300 RPM helps in easy and hassle-free drying.

Specifications:

Brand name - LG

Colour - Grey

Controls type - Semi-automatic

Form factor - Top loading

Components included - 1 unit of machine, 1 unit of the drain hose, 1 unit of Inlet hose, 1 unit of QRG, 1 unit of user manual & 1 Unit of Detergent Powder (200gm packet), Safety cover

Item dimensions - 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 cm

ProsCons
9 kg capacityHeavy in weight
Semi-automatic washing machine 
Comes with a safety cover 
LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P9040RGAZ, Grey, Lint collector)
33% off
15,290 22,990
Buy now

2. Samsung 9 Kg Inverter 5-star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA90T5260BY/TL, Lavender Grey, wobble technology)

Designed to offer ease of work, this 9 kg washing machine by Samsung is a fully-automatic 5-star washing machine that comes in a unique lavender grey colour. In addition, features such as nine-wash programmes, child lock, and magic dispenser make this machine better and smarter.

Specifications:

Brand - Samsung

Energy efficient - 5-Star Rating

Maximum rotational speed - 700 RPM

Installation speed - Free Standing

Form factor - Top-Loading

Special features - Inverter

ProsCons
Lightweight and easy to operateComes in only one colour
9 kg capacity 
Fully automatic 
Samsung 9 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA90T5260BY/TL, Lavender Grey, wobble technology)
18% off
26,990 32,800
Buy now

3. LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHM1409BDP, Platinum, 6 Motion Direct Drive)

The LG Inverter Direct Drive Technology supports this LG washing machine. This machine is fully automatic, letting the dirt out without any hassle. In addition, the 1400 RPM helps in faster drying. Also, it comes with 10 wash programmes for a comfortable wash.

Specifications:

Brand - LG

Model - FHM1409BDP

Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM

Installation type - Free Standing

Form factor - Standalone

Special features - Smart Diagnosis, Waterproof Touch Control, Baby Care, 6 Motion, Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Foam sensing and removal, In-built Heater

ProsCons
Lightweight and easy to operateA bit expensive
Comes with 10 wash programmesComes in only one colour
Fully automatic 
LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHM1409BDP, Platinum, 6 Motion Direct Drive)
34% off
37,490 56,990
Buy now

4. Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T4040CX1TL, Inox, In-Built Heater)

Next on the list is the Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine. It is a fully-automatic washing machine with an in-built heater. It is suitable for middle and large families. It comes with 12 wash programmes and an LED panel display.

Specifications: Brand - Samsung

Model - WW90T4040CX1TL

Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM

Installation type - Free Standing

ProsCons
Easy to operateA bit expensive
Comes with 12 wash programmesComes in only one colour
Comes with an LED panel display 
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T4040CX1TL, Inox, In-Built Heater)
30% off
37,940 54,500
Buy now

5. Bosch 9 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WGA244ASIN, 1400RPM, Silver)

Launched by Bosch, this machine provides expert wash care with 1400 RPM for optimum care. It also comes with an ActiveWater Plus, which measures the washing load and makes changes accordingly. In addition, the anti-vibration side panels promote stability.

Specifications:

Brand - Bosch

Model - WGA244ASIN

Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM

Form factor - Front-Loading

Colour - Silver

Control console - Touch

Voltage - 220 Volts

ProsCons
Easy to operateA bit expensive
Comes with anti-vibration side panelsComes in only one colour
Comes with 9kg capacity 
Bosch 9 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WGA244ASIN, 1400RPM, Silver)
19% off
51,500 63,690
Buy now

6. Whirlpool 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE XL 9.0, Royal Purple, 3D Scrub Technology)

Equipped with 3D scrub technology, this is another machine in our list of best 9kg washing machines. It comes in a unique royal purple colour. This machine by Whirlpool comes with a unique triple-layered filtration for effectively removing dirt and collecting lint.

Specifications:

Brand - Whirlpool

Model - Ace XL 9.0 Kg

Noise level drying - 64.3 dB

Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM

Noise level spinning - 70dB

Noise level washing - 64.3dB

ProsCons
Cost-effectiveComes in only one colour
Comes with unique triple-layered filtration 
Comes with 9kg capacity 
Whirlpool 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE XL 9.0, Royal Purple, 3D Scrub Technology)
33% off
14,975 22,400
Buy now

7. Samsung 9 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T604DLN/TL, Inox, AI Control)

Designed for everyday usage, this Samsung front-loading washing machine is a fully-automatic machine with a 9 kg total capacity. In addition, its features, such as 1400 RPM, promote higher spins and faster drying.

Specifications:

Brand - Samsung

Energy efficient - Yes

Annual energy consumption - 200 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM

ProsCons
Energy efficientA bit expensive
Comes with 9 kg capacity 
Excellent rotational speed 
Samsung 9 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T604DLN/TL, Inox, AI Control)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (LWMS90HT1, Grey, Floral pattern Toughened Glass Lids)

Next on the list of best 9kg washing machines is the Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. It comes in a classic grey colour that matches every bathroom’s aesthetics. Designed to perfection, this one is known for F Shield Strong and Durable Motor that increases the life of the motor.

Specifications:

Brand - Lloyd

Model - LWMS90HT

Annual energy consumption - ‎0.12 Kilowatt Hours

Maximum rotational speed - 1300 RPM

Noise level - 62 dB

ProsCons
Comes with two magic filtersComes in only one colour
Inexpensive 
Excellent rotational speed 
Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (LWMS90HT1, Grey, Floral pattern Toughened Glass Lids)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T604DLN1TL, Inox, In-Built Heater)

Another fully-automatic washing machine by Samsung is the Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine. It comes with an in-built heater. This one is highly advanced when it comes to its unique features and design.

Specifications:

Brand - Samsung

Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM

Batteries included - No

Batteries required - No

ProsCons
Features 22 wash programmesExpensive as compared to other 9 kg washing machines
Diamond drum for effective washes 
Excellent rotational speed 
Samsung 9 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T604DLN/TL, Inox, AI Control)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo with AI Control & SmartThings Connectivity & Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WD90T654DBX/TL, Inox, Hygiene Steam)

The last option in the list of 9 kg washing machines is the Samsung fully-automatic front-loading washing machine. It is the latest technology washing machine, which cleans clothes like experts. It is equipped with digital inverter technology.

Specifications:

Brand - Samsung

Model - ‎WD90T654DBX/TL

Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM

Installation type - Free Standing

Form factor - Front-Loading

ProsCons
Supported by digital inverter technologyExpensive as compared to other 9kg washing machines
Comes with a child lock for maximum protection 
Excellent rotational speed 
Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo with AI Control & SmartThings Connectivity & Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WD90T654DBX/TL, Inox, Hygiene Steam)
18% off
65,500 79,500
Buy now

Price of 9 kg washing machines at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 22,990
Samsung 9 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 29,990
LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 56,990
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 54,500
Bosch 9 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 63,690
Whirlpool 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 17,100
Samsung 9 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 51,300
Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine 19,090
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 61,500
Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo washing machine 73,200

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineComes with excellent washing powersFeatures safety panel9kg capacity
Samsung 9 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineLightweightEasy to operateEquipped with the latest technology
LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineComes with 10 wash programmesFully automatic9kg capacity
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineFully automaticComes with excellent washing programmesEasy on cost
Bosch 9 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineEquipped with the latest technologyFully automatic9kg capacity
Whirlpool 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineCost-effectiveEasy to operateLightweight
Samsung 9 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineWi-Fi enabledComes with excellent washing programs9kg capacity
Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing MachineComes with a washer and dryerExceptionally rotational speedEasy to operate
Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineFully automaticCost-effectiveComes with excellent washing programs
Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo washing machineSupported by digital inverter technologyFully automaticExceptionally rotational speed

Best value for money

In our list, one product that truly stands out and offers the best value for money is the LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It is a semi-automatic washing machine equipped with features that make it an all-rounder. In addition, the price of this machine is only 15,490.

Best overall

If you are searching for the best 9kg washing machine, the one machine that truly stands out is the Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo washing machine. Equipped with the latest technology and all other desired features, it is the best pick in our list. The machine is priced at 65,499 only.

How to find the best 9 kg washing machines?

If you are searching for a good 9kg washing machine, here is the list of things to consider before making the final choice -

The objective of the 9 kg washing machine

Price of the product

Technology

Full-automatic or semi-automatic

Brand

Total capacity

Noise levels

Special features such as child lock

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best 9 kg washing machines

Name the two best 9 Kg washing machines.

Here they are - 

Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo washing machine

Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing

 

What is the average price of washing machines in India? 

In India, the average price of a 9 kg washing machine ranges from 15,000 to 80,000. The prices can fluctuate based on the specifications. 

 

Is 9 kg capacity enough for joint families?

Yes, if you belong to a big or joint family, a 9 kg washing machine is more than enough to wash most of your clothes. 
 

 View More
