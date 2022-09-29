Buying guide for 9 kg washing machines

A 9 kg washing machine makes the job easy and comes with many features too.

Handling your clothes carefully is necessary to keep their colours and quality intact. Many washing machines are capable of doing that. They are easy to operate and come with several exciting features, which let out the dirt with minimum light consumption. These machines can be set up in a small space, as they are compact. In addition, these machines also have features such as a spin tub to soak your clothes without any hassle. So, you no longer have to waste your time washing clothes using your hands. We have you covered if you’re on the lookout for the best quality 9 kg washing machines. Best 9 kg washing machines 1. LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P9040RGAZ, Grey, Lint collector) This is a 5-star self-automatic washing machine that comes in grey colour. The machine features both washing and drying functions. In addition, the 1300 RPM helps in easy and hassle-free drying. Specifications: Brand name - LG Colour - Grey Controls type - Semi-automatic Form factor - Top loading Components included - 1 unit of machine, 1 unit of the drain hose, 1 unit of Inlet hose, 1 unit of QRG, 1 unit of user manual & 1 Unit of Detergent Powder (200gm packet), Safety cover Item dimensions - 47 x 79.5 x 97.5 cm

Pros Cons 9 kg capacity Heavy in weight Semi-automatic washing machine Comes with a safety cover

2. Samsung 9 Kg Inverter 5-star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA90T5260BY/TL, Lavender Grey, wobble technology) Designed to offer ease of work, this 9 kg washing machine by Samsung is a fully-automatic 5-star washing machine that comes in a unique lavender grey colour. In addition, features such as nine-wash programmes, child lock, and magic dispenser make this machine better and smarter. Specifications: Brand - Samsung Energy efficient - 5-Star Rating Maximum rotational speed - 700 RPM Installation speed - Free Standing Form factor - Top-Loading Special features - Inverter

Pros Cons Lightweight and easy to operate Comes in only one colour 9 kg capacity Fully automatic

3. LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHM1409BDP, Platinum, 6 Motion Direct Drive) The LG Inverter Direct Drive Technology supports this LG washing machine. This machine is fully automatic, letting the dirt out without any hassle. In addition, the 1400 RPM helps in faster drying. Also, it comes with 10 wash programmes for a comfortable wash. Specifications: Brand - LG Model - FHM1409BDP Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM Installation type - Free Standing Form factor - Standalone Special features - Smart Diagnosis, Waterproof Touch Control, Baby Care, 6 Motion, Inverter Direct Drive Motor, Foam sensing and removal, In-built Heater

Pros Cons Lightweight and easy to operate A bit expensive Comes with 10 wash programmes Comes in only one colour Fully automatic

4. Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T4040CX1TL, Inox, In-Built Heater) Next on the list is the Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine. It is a fully-automatic washing machine with an in-built heater. It is suitable for middle and large families. It comes with 12 wash programmes and an LED panel display. Specifications: Brand - Samsung Model - WW90T4040CX1TL Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM Installation type - Free Standing

Pros Cons Easy to operate A bit expensive Comes with 12 wash programmes Comes in only one colour Comes with an LED panel display

5. Bosch 9 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WGA244ASIN, 1400RPM, Silver) Launched by Bosch, this machine provides expert wash care with 1400 RPM for optimum care. It also comes with an ActiveWater Plus, which measures the washing load and makes changes accordingly. In addition, the anti-vibration side panels promote stability. Specifications: Brand - Bosch Model - WGA244ASIN Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM Form factor - Front-Loading Colour - Silver Control console - Touch Voltage - 220 Volts

Pros Cons Easy to operate A bit expensive Comes with anti-vibration side panels Comes in only one colour Comes with 9kg capacity

6. Whirlpool 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE XL 9.0, Royal Purple, 3D Scrub Technology) Equipped with 3D scrub technology, this is another machine in our list of best 9kg washing machines. It comes in a unique royal purple colour. This machine by Whirlpool comes with a unique triple-layered filtration for effectively removing dirt and collecting lint. Specifications: Brand - Whirlpool Model - Ace XL 9.0 Kg Noise level drying - 64.3 dB Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM Noise level spinning - 70dB Noise level washing - 64.3dB

Pros Cons Cost-effective Comes in only one colour Comes with unique triple-layered filtration Comes with 9kg capacity

7. Samsung 9 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T604DLN/TL, Inox, AI Control) Designed for everyday usage, this Samsung front-loading washing machine is a fully-automatic machine with a 9 kg total capacity. In addition, its features, such as 1400 RPM, promote higher spins and faster drying. Specifications: Brand - Samsung Energy efficient - Yes Annual energy consumption - 200 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM

Pros Cons Energy efficient A bit expensive Comes with 9 kg capacity Excellent rotational speed

8. Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (LWMS90HT1, Grey, Floral pattern Toughened Glass Lids) Next on the list of best 9kg washing machines is the Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine. It comes in a classic grey colour that matches every bathroom’s aesthetics. Designed to perfection, this one is known for F Shield Strong and Durable Motor that increases the life of the motor. Specifications: Brand - Lloyd Model - LWMS90HT Annual energy consumption - ‎0.12 Kilowatt Hours Maximum rotational speed - 1300 RPM Noise level - 62 dB

Pros Cons Comes with two magic filters Comes in only one colour Inexpensive Excellent rotational speed

9. Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW90T604DLN1TL, Inox, In-Built Heater) Another fully-automatic washing machine by Samsung is the Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine. It comes with an in-built heater. This one is highly advanced when it comes to its unique features and design. Specifications: Brand - Samsung Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM Batteries included - No Batteries required - No

Pros Cons Features 22 wash programmes Expensive as compared to other 9 kg washing machines Diamond drum for effective washes Excellent rotational speed

10. Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo with AI Control & SmartThings Connectivity & Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WD90T654DBX/TL, Inox, Hygiene Steam) The last option in the list of 9 kg washing machines is the Samsung fully-automatic front-loading washing machine. It is the latest technology washing machine, which cleans clothes like experts. It is equipped with digital inverter technology. Specifications: Brand - Samsung Model - ‎WD90T654DBX/TL Maximum rotational speed - 1400 RPM Installation type - Free Standing Form factor - Front-Loading

Pros Cons Supported by digital inverter technology Expensive as compared to other 9kg washing machines Comes with a child lock for maximum protection Excellent rotational speed

Price of 9 kg washing machines at a glance:

Product Price LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 22,990 Samsung 9 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 29,990 LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 56,990 Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 54,500 Bosch 9 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 63,690 Whirlpool 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 17,100 Samsung 9 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 51,300 Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine ₹ 19,090 Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 61,500 Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo washing machine ₹ 73,200

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Comes with excellent washing powers Features safety panel 9kg capacity Samsung 9 Kg Inverter 5 star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Lightweight Easy to operate Equipped with the latest technology LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Comes with 10 wash programmes Fully automatic 9kg capacity Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Fully automatic Comes with excellent washing programmes Easy on cost Bosch 9 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Equipped with the latest technology Fully automatic 9kg capacity Whirlpool 9 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Cost-effective Easy to operate Lightweight Samsung 9 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Wi-Fi enabled Comes with excellent washing programs 9kg capacity Lloyd 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Comes with a washer and dryer Exceptionally rotational speed Easy to operate Samsung 9 Kg 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Fully automatic Cost-effective Comes with excellent washing programs Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo washing machine Supported by digital inverter technology Fully automatic Exceptionally rotational speed

Best value for money In our list, one product that truly stands out and offers the best value for money is the LG 9 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine. It is a semi-automatic washing machine equipped with features that make it an all-rounder. In addition, the price of this machine is only ₹15,490. Best overall If you are searching for the best 9kg washing machine, the one machine that truly stands out is the Samsung 9 Kg Washer Dryer Combo washing machine. Equipped with the latest technology and all other desired features, it is the best pick in our list. The machine is priced at ₹65,499 only. How to find the best 9 kg washing machines? If you are searching for a good 9kg washing machine, here is the list of things to consider before making the final choice - The objective of the 9 kg washing machine Price of the product Technology Full-automatic or semi-automatic Brand Total capacity Noise levels Special features such as child lock