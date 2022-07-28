Story Saved
New Delhi 35oCC
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
New Delhi 35oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Buying guide for best 3-star air conditioners

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 27, 2022 20:01 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

A quick guide to help you choose the best 3-star air conditioner that does a fine job at cooling the room and saves money.

product info
A 3-star air conditioner can be considered an energy-saving and efficient AC.

Having an air conditioner at home is not a luxury anymore but a necessity in most Indian cities. An air conditioner offers much-needed respite from rising temperatures and humidity levels. Choosing one from among the many brands available in the market can be a tedious process. However, thorough research and understanding of what kind of AC suits your requirement best. If you buy a 3-star air conditioner,consider the cooling capacity, power consumption, and warranty. Below is a comprehensive list of the best 3-star air conditioners for you to choose from.

10 Best 3-Star Air Conditioners

1. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner

This Panasonic 3-star air conditioner seamlessly adjusts temperature for your comfort with an AI-enabled Miraie App. It is also compatible with voice control using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Apart from offering comfortable cooling, this 3-star air conditioner comes with a PM 2.5 filter. This AC comes with an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature that can detect machine issues in advance and alert users.

  • Customised Sleep Profiles
  • Stabiliser Free Operation
  • Annual power consumption: 676.37 kWh
  • Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor
  • Shield Blu technology
  • Seamless hands-free operation
  • Voice control
ProsCons
PM 2.5 filter Mediocre fan speeds
Smart diagnosisPlastic quality is unimpressive
Wi-Fi air conditioner 
cellpic
Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU12XKYWA, White)
Buy now

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Specially designed to deliver powerful cooling, this is one of thebest 3-star ACs in India for extreme heat conditions. This durable AC works on a variable-speed compressor with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode. The Blue Star AC uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant gas, which is a good choice for those looking for sustainable alternatives.

  • Annual Energy Consumption: 1002.84 units
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor
  • Dehumidifier
  • Dust filter
  • Copper Condenser Coil
  • Refrigerant Gas: R32
ProsCons
Turbo coolThe water outlet pipe is small
Self-diagnosis system 
Variable speed compressor  
cellpic
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2022 Model, IA318FNU, White)
Buy now

3. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Built with a 5-step mode, this 3-star air conditioner uses customised compressor operation. The Durafin ultra technology helps with anti-corrosive layers and a hydrophilic layer that protect the heat exchanger from corrosion damage. The filter cleaning indicator, 24-hour timer, and auto restart are some key features of this AC. This energy-efficient AC also has the lowest-noise operation.

  • Annual energy consumption: 1044.19 units per year
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor
  • Fast cooling
  • Dehumidification
  • Auto-restart
  • Good Sleep
  • Filter Cleaning Indicator
ProsCons
Easy to clean filtersNo PM 2.5 filter
Auto clean2-way auto swing only
R32 refrigerant 
cellpic
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-Bacteria Filter, 2022 Model, AR18BYLZAUR, White)
Buy now

4. LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

With a built-in variable speed compressor that adjusts the power according to the heat load, this 3-star air conditioner helps cool faster with minimal noise. You don’t need to worry about rust or corrosion with the ocean-black protection on the copper coils.

  • Annual energy consumption: 680.58 units
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor with gas charging
  • HD filter with anti-virus protection
  • Smart diagnosis system
  • EZ clean filter
  • Self-diagnosis
  • Auto clean and auto restart
ProsCons
5-in-1 mode2-way swing
Noiseless operationNo PM 2.5 filter
Low gas detection 
cellpic
LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q12YNXE1, White)
Buy now

5. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This 3-star air conditioner maintains an ideal temperature and reduces power consumption without frequently switching the compressor on and off. The multi-stage filtration in this machine removes allergens and odours and provides fresh air.

  • Variable speed compressor
  • Annual energy consumption: 723 units
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Anti-bacterial filter
  • Dust filter
  • Dehumidifier
ProsCons
Advanced air purificationNot suitable for big rooms
4-way auto louvre 
Refrigerant gas: R410A 
cellpic
Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 123V DZU/123 VDZU2, White)
Buy now

6. Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC White

The LLOYD 1-ton 3-star air conditioner comes with rapid cooling technology. This AC offers you not just cool air but also fresh and healthy air. This unit is very well-rounded and compact. This 3-star air conditioner is not just smart in looks but also in features.

  • Power Consumption: 1137 units
  • 10-Year Warranty on Compressor
  • Rapid Cooling
  • Golden Eva coils
  • Cools at 52C
  • 18C in 45 second
  • Two Way Swing
ProsCons
Stabiliser-free operationFan speed is not the best
Hidden LED display2-way swing
Valve protection cover 
cellpic
Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC White (Copper Condenser, LS12I36WSEL)
32% off
30,599 44,990
Buy now

7. Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

This 4-in-1 convertible mode 3-star air conditioner adjusts power depending on the heat load. The copper condenser coil in this machine offers better cooling with minimal maintenance. Some features like self-clean, auto restart, and gas leak indicator make this model among the top 3-star air conditioneRs

  • Annual energy consumption: 690 units
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Intellisense inverter technology
  • Gas leak indicator
  • Self-clean function
  • Refrigerant gas: R32
ProsCons
Auto-restart2-way auto swing
Hidden displayLesser warranty on compressor
4-in-1 convertible mode 
cellpic
Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (1.0T Magicool Convert Pro 3S INV, White)
Buy now

8. Haier Frost Clean Inverter Split AC with 5 in 1 Easy Convertible

This 3-star air conditioner comes with a unique frost self-clean technology. This AC ensures you get to breathe clean and healthy air. Haier's unit has the best-in-class motor, which enables the air conditioner to throw air as far as 20 metres. It helps in cooling the room faster and covering a large area.

  • 5-in-1 easy convertible modes
  • Triple inverter
  • Frost self-clean
  • Hyper PCB
  • 65% Energy Saving
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 12 years on compressor
ProsCons
Cooling at 60 degNo PM 2.5 filter
Hyper PCBNoisy
Up to 20-m long air throw 
cellpic
Haier Frost Clean Inverter Split AC with 5 in 1 Easy Convertible (1 Ton, 3 Star Rating, White), HSU12K-PYS3B(INV)
Buy now

9. IFB 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split Fastcool Silver Series AC

This IFB 3-star air conditioner offers cool and uncompromised air. This split AC with inverter compressor provides automatic moisture adjustment, turbo cooling and auto cleaning.

  • Annual energy consumption: 732 units
  • Warranty: 1 year AC comprehensive, 4-year super warranty, 5 years on ODU PCB, 10 years on compressor
  • Copper Condenser Coil
  • Dehumidifier
  • Dust filter
  • Auto clean function
  • Refrigerant gas: R32
ProsCons
PM 0.3 filterNoisy
Automatic moisture adjustmentNot a smart AC
Turbo cooling 
cellpic
IFB 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split Fastcool Silver Series AC (Copper, PM 0.3 Filter, IACI12SA3G3C, 2021 Model, Ivory Matte)
22% off
32,900 42,190
Buy now

10. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

A pure white panel with a gold-coloured line together with its artistic curves, Hitachi’s 3-star air conditioner is all you’ll need to uplift your room’s aesthetics. Not only does this AC come with the craftsmanship of the highest levels, but with an intelligent Penta sensor technology, this machine will provide ultimate cooling, no matter how hot it gets outside.

  • High-density filter
  • Dehumidifier
  • Fast cooling
  • On/Off timer
  • Auto mode
  • Anti Bacterial Filter
  • Stabiliser Free Operation
ProsCons
SuperSlit finsLesser warranty on compressor
Penta sensorNot a smart AC
Filter clean indicator 
cellpic
SPLIT AC - 1.0TR HITACHI SHIZEN 3100S INVERTER - R32 - RAPG312HFEOZ1
32% off
32,777 48,200
Buy now

Price of best 3-star air conditioners at a glance:

ProductPrice
Panasonic 1 Ton 3-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner 32999
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC 35999
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC 34990
LG 1 Ton 3-Star DUAL Inverter Split AC  33990
Voltas 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC 32490
Lloyd 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC White 30599
Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3-Star, Inverter Split AC 29490
Haier Frost Clean Inverter Split AC with 5 in 1 Easy Convertible 32990
IFB 1 Ton 3-Star Twin Inverter Split Fastcool Silver Series AC 34580
Hitachi 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC 30890

Top 3 Features For Consumers to Consider

1. Air Quality: This feature is important while buying an AC. Select an AC with a good dehumidification unit, as it reduces the humidity in the room. Good dehumidification also improves cooling and comfort, especially during the monsoon season.

2. Noise Level: Generally, the noise from a window AC is more disturbing than from a split AC. While picking a split AC unit, check the noise level in the outdoor and indoor units and choose one with low noise levels.

3. Condenser Coil: Coils are used in AC condensers to cool the air. Among the best ACs In India, choose the ones with copper coils as they cool faster, have a longer lifespan, have anti-corrosive properties, and are easier to maintain.

Best value for money 3-star air conditioner

Blue Star 1.5-ton 3-star air conditioner comes with inverter technology, a dehumidifier, turbo cooling technology, and a dust filter. Its anti-corrosive gold fins offer protection against rust.

Overall best 3-star air conditioners

The Voltas 1-ton 3-star inverter split AC is the best 3-star air conditioner as it has your comfort in mind. This AC is built with a reliable cooling compressor and a clever dehumidifier that provides perfect cooling for small rooms. This 3-star air conditioner works over a wide range of voltages. The anti-dust filter ensures you breathe only clean air while keeping the dust out of the room.

How to find the perfect 3-star air conditioners?

While picking up 3-star air conditioners, there are various factors you need to assess before finalising a particular product.

  • Type of unit - ACs can be of various kinds - window, split, or portable. Choose an AC that fits into your space and requirement.
  • Filters - These ACs have filters for pollutants and work as air purifiers.
  • Capacity - Another key factor to understand is the capacity required. It will depend on the room size, the ambient temperature, and the surfaces exposed to the sun.
  • After-sales services - 3-star air conditioners require routine maintenance to work efficiently. The warranty period and after-sales service are critical post-installation for all your servicing needs.
  • Timers - It allows you to program the AC for a certain period and then shut down automatically.

FAQ

1. Are split ACs better than window ACs?

Split ACs cool faster as they have wider blowers that push out a higher volume of cool air. Also, in split ACs, the compressor creates less noise.

2. How do I pick the ideal tonnage of the AC for my room?

Choosing the right tonnage of a 3-star air conditioner can be sometimes tricky. Considering the room size, the direction of the sun entering the room, and ventilation before deciding on the capacity of the AC.

3. Is it okay to buy 3-star air conditioners?

Most 3-star air conditions are cheaper options. Also, if you use AC for only a few months in the summer, a 3-star air conditioner is the best option. A 3-star air conditioner is ideal for a less humid climate.

4. When does an AC consume more electricity?

If the temperature setting of the AC is low, the compressor works longer, consuming more power. If the 3-star air conditioner temperature is at 24°C, the compressor works for a shorter time, saving electricity.

5. Can I run my AC 24x7?

Yes. The AC can run 24/7. However, set the thermostat to 24-26°Cto reduce the power consumption.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you

RELATED STORIES
OnePlus phones under 15,000: A buyer’s guide
Wallets for men should be spacious and of good quality
Waterproof sunscreens for acne-prone skin: Lightweight ones are the best 
Chinos for men look stylish and are comfortable
10 best camera phones under 30,000
electronics FOR LESS