Buying guide for best 3-star air conditioners

A 3-star air conditioner can be considered an energy-saving and efficient AC.

Having an air conditioner at home is not a luxury anymore but a necessity in most Indian cities. An air conditioner offers much-needed respite from rising temperatures and humidity levels. Choosing one from among the many brands available in the market can be a tedious process. However, thorough research and understanding of what kind of AC suits your requirement best. If you buy a 3-star air conditioner,consider the cooling capacity, power consumption, and warranty. Below is a comprehensive list of the best 3-star air conditioners for you to choose from. 10 Best 3-Star Air Conditioners 1. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner This Panasonic 3-star air conditioner seamlessly adjusts temperature for your comfort with an AI-enabled Miraie App. It is also compatible with voice control using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Apart from offering comfortable cooling, this 3-star air conditioner comes with a PM 2.5 filter. This AC comes with an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature that can detect machine issues in advance and alert users. Customised Sleep Profiles

Stabiliser Free Operation

Annual power consumption: 676.37 kWh

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor

Shield Blu technology

Seamless hands-free operation

Voice control

Pros Cons PM 2.5 filter Mediocre fan speeds Smart diagnosis Plastic quality is unimpressive Wi-Fi air conditioner

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Specially designed to deliver powerful cooling, this is one of thebest 3-star ACs in India for extreme heat conditions. This durable AC works on a variable-speed compressor with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode. The Blue Star AC uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant gas, which is a good choice for those looking for sustainable alternatives. Annual Energy Consumption: 1002.84 units

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor

Dehumidifier

Dust filter

Copper Condenser Coil

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Pros Cons Turbo cool The water outlet pipe is small Self-diagnosis system Variable speed compressor

3. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Built with a 5-step mode, this 3-star air conditioner uses customised compressor operation. The Durafin ultra technology helps with anti-corrosive layers and a hydrophilic layer that protect the heat exchanger from corrosion damage. The filter cleaning indicator, 24-hour timer, and auto restart are some key features of this AC. This energy-efficient AC also has the lowest-noise operation. Annual energy consumption: 1044.19 units per year

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Fast cooling

Dehumidification

Auto-restart

Good Sleep

Filter Cleaning Indicator

Pros Cons Easy to clean filters No PM 2.5 filter Auto clean 2-way auto swing only R32 refrigerant

4. LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC With a built-in variable speed compressor that adjusts the power according to the heat load, this 3-star air conditioner helps cool faster with minimal noise. You don’t need to worry about rust or corrosion with the ocean-black protection on the copper coils. Annual energy consumption: 680.58 units

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor with gas charging

HD filter with anti-virus protection

Smart diagnosis system

EZ clean filter

Self-diagnosis

Auto clean and auto restart

Pros Cons 5-in-1 mode 2-way swing Noiseless operation No PM 2.5 filter Low gas detection

5. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC This 3-star air conditioner maintains an ideal temperature and reduces power consumption without frequently switching the compressor on and off. The multi-stage filtration in this machine removes allergens and odours and provides fresh air. Variable speed compressor

Annual energy consumption: 723 units

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Anti-bacterial filter

Dust filter

Dehumidifier

Pros Cons Advanced air purification Not suitable for big rooms 4-way auto louvre Refrigerant gas: R410A

6. Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC White The LLOYD 1-ton 3-star air conditioner comes with rapid cooling technology. This AC offers you not just cool air but also fresh and healthy air. This unit is very well-rounded and compact. This 3-star air conditioner is not just smart in looks but also in features. Power Consumption: 1137 units

10-Year Warranty on Compressor

Rapid Cooling

Golden Eva coils

Cools at 52C

18C in 45 second

Two Way Swing

Pros Cons Stabiliser-free operation Fan speed is not the best Hidden LED display 2-way swing Valve protection cover

7. Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC This 4-in-1 convertible mode 3-star air conditioner adjusts power depending on the heat load. The copper condenser coil in this machine offers better cooling with minimal maintenance. Some features like self-clean, auto restart, and gas leak indicator make this model among the top 3-star air conditioneRs Annual energy consumption: 690 units

Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

Intellisense inverter technology

Gas leak indicator

Self-clean function

Refrigerant gas: R32

Pros Cons Auto-restart 2-way auto swing Hidden display Lesser warranty on compressor 4-in-1 convertible mode

8. Haier Frost Clean Inverter Split AC with 5 in 1 Easy Convertible This 3-star air conditioner comes with a unique frost self-clean technology. This AC ensures you get to breathe clean and healthy air. Haier's unit has the best-in-class motor, which enables the air conditioner to throw air as far as 20 metres. It helps in cooling the room faster and covering a large area. 5-in-1 easy convertible modes

Triple inverter

Frost self-clean

Hyper PCB

65% Energy Saving

Warranty: 1 year on product, 12 years on compressor

Pros Cons Cooling at 60 deg No PM 2.5 filter Hyper PCB Noisy Up to 20-m long air throw

9. IFB 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split Fastcool Silver Series AC This IFB 3-star air conditioner offers cool and uncompromised air. This split AC with inverter compressor provides automatic moisture adjustment, turbo cooling and auto cleaning. Annual energy consumption: 732 units

Warranty: 1 year AC comprehensive, 4-year super warranty, 5 years on ODU PCB, 10 years on compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Dehumidifier

Dust filter

Auto clean function

Refrigerant gas: R32

Pros Cons PM 0.3 filter Noisy Automatic moisture adjustment Not a smart AC Turbo cooling

10. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC A pure white panel with a gold-coloured line together with its artistic curves, Hitachi’s 3-star air conditioner is all you’ll need to uplift your room’s aesthetics. Not only does this AC come with the craftsmanship of the highest levels, but with an intelligent Penta sensor technology, this machine will provide ultimate cooling, no matter how hot it gets outside. High-density filter

Dehumidifier

Fast cooling

On/Off timer

Auto mode

Anti Bacterial Filter

Stabiliser Free Operation

Pros Cons SuperSlit fins Lesser warranty on compressor Penta sensor Not a smart AC Filter clean indicator

Price of best 3-star air conditioners at a glance:

Product Price Panasonic 1 Ton 3-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner ₹ 32999 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 35999 Samsung 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 34990 LG 1 Ton 3-Star DUAL Inverter Split AC ₹ 33990 Voltas 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 32490 Lloyd 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC White ₹ 30599 Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3-Star, Inverter Split AC ₹ 29490 Haier Frost Clean Inverter Split AC with 5 in 1 Easy Convertible ₹ 32990 IFB 1 Ton 3-Star Twin Inverter Split Fastcool Silver Series AC ₹ 34580 Hitachi 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 30890