Buying guide for best 3-star air conditioners

Having an air conditioner at home is not a luxury anymore but a necessity in most Indian cities. An air conditioner offers much-needed respite from rising temperatures and humidity levels. Choosing one from among the many brands available in the market can be a tedious process. However, thorough research and understanding of what kind of AC suits your requirement best. If you buy a 3-star air conditioner,consider the cooling capacity, power consumption, and warranty. Below is a comprehensive list of the best 3-star air conditioners for you to choose from.
10 Best 3-Star Air Conditioners
1. Panasonic 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner
This Panasonic 3-star air conditioner seamlessly adjusts temperature for your comfort with an AI-enabled Miraie App. It is also compatible with voice control using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Apart from offering comfortable cooling, this 3-star air conditioner comes with a PM 2.5 filter. This AC comes with an intuitive auto-diagnosis feature that can detect machine issues in advance and alert users.
|Pros
|Cons
|PM 2.5 filter
|Mediocre fan speeds
|Smart diagnosis
|Plastic quality is unimpressive
|Wi-Fi air conditioner
2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
Specially designed to deliver powerful cooling, this is one of thebest 3-star ACs in India for extreme heat conditions. This durable AC works on a variable-speed compressor with a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode. The Blue Star AC uses environmentally friendly R32 refrigerant gas, which is a good choice for those looking for sustainable alternatives.
|Pros
|Cons
|Turbo cool
|The water outlet pipe is small
|Self-diagnosis system
|Variable speed compressor
3. Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
Built with a 5-step mode, this 3-star air conditioner uses customised compressor operation. The Durafin ultra technology helps with anti-corrosive layers and a hydrophilic layer that protect the heat exchanger from corrosion damage. The filter cleaning indicator, 24-hour timer, and auto restart are some key features of this AC. This energy-efficient AC also has the lowest-noise operation.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to clean filters
|No PM 2.5 filter
|Auto clean
|2-way auto swing only
|R32 refrigerant
4. LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
With a built-in variable speed compressor that adjusts the power according to the heat load, this 3-star air conditioner helps cool faster with minimal noise. You don’t need to worry about rust or corrosion with the ocean-black protection on the copper coils.
|Pros
|Cons
|5-in-1 mode
|2-way swing
|Noiseless operation
|No PM 2.5 filter
|Low gas detection
5. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
This 3-star air conditioner maintains an ideal temperature and reduces power consumption without frequently switching the compressor on and off. The multi-stage filtration in this machine removes allergens and odours and provides fresh air.
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced air purification
|Not suitable for big rooms
|4-way auto louvre
|Refrigerant gas: R410A
6. Lloyd 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC White
The LLOYD 1-ton 3-star air conditioner comes with rapid cooling technology. This AC offers you not just cool air but also fresh and healthy air. This unit is very well-rounded and compact. This 3-star air conditioner is not just smart in looks but also in features.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stabiliser-free operation
|Fan speed is not the best
|Hidden LED display
|2-way swing
|Valve protection cover
7. Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC
This 4-in-1 convertible mode 3-star air conditioner adjusts power depending on the heat load. The copper condenser coil in this machine offers better cooling with minimal maintenance. Some features like self-clean, auto restart, and gas leak indicator make this model among the top 3-star air conditioneRs
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto-restart
|2-way auto swing
|Hidden display
|Lesser warranty on compressor
|4-in-1 convertible mode
8. Haier Frost Clean Inverter Split AC with 5 in 1 Easy Convertible
This 3-star air conditioner comes with a unique frost self-clean technology. This AC ensures you get to breathe clean and healthy air. Haier's unit has the best-in-class motor, which enables the air conditioner to throw air as far as 20 metres. It helps in cooling the room faster and covering a large area.
|Pros
|Cons
|Cooling at 60 deg
|No PM 2.5 filter
|Hyper PCB
|Noisy
|Up to 20-m long air throw
9. IFB 1 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split Fastcool Silver Series AC
This IFB 3-star air conditioner offers cool and uncompromised air. This split AC with inverter compressor provides automatic moisture adjustment, turbo cooling and auto cleaning.
|Pros
|Cons
|PM 0.3 filter
|Noisy
|Automatic moisture adjustment
|Not a smart AC
|Turbo cooling
10. Hitachi 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
A pure white panel with a gold-coloured line together with its artistic curves, Hitachi’s 3-star air conditioner is all you’ll need to uplift your room’s aesthetics. Not only does this AC come with the craftsmanship of the highest levels, but with an intelligent Penta sensor technology, this machine will provide ultimate cooling, no matter how hot it gets outside.
|Pros
|Cons
|SuperSlit fins
|Lesser warranty on compressor
|Penta sensor
|Not a smart AC
|Filter clean indicator
|Product
|Price
|Panasonic 1 Ton 3-Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|₹32999
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC
|₹35999
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC
|₹34990
|LG 1 Ton 3-Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
|₹33990
|Voltas 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC
|₹32490
|Lloyd 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC White
|₹30599
|Whirlpool 1.0 Ton 3-Star, Inverter Split AC
|₹29490
|Haier Frost Clean Inverter Split AC with 5 in 1 Easy Convertible
|₹32990
|IFB 1 Ton 3-Star Twin Inverter Split Fastcool Silver Series AC
|₹34580
|Hitachi 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC
|₹30890
Top 3 Features For Consumers to Consider
1. Air Quality: This feature is important while buying an AC. Select an AC with a good dehumidification unit, as it reduces the humidity in the room. Good dehumidification also improves cooling and comfort, especially during the monsoon season.
2. Noise Level: Generally, the noise from a window AC is more disturbing than from a split AC. While picking a split AC unit, check the noise level in the outdoor and indoor units and choose one with low noise levels.
3. Condenser Coil: Coils are used in AC condensers to cool the air. Among the best ACs In India, choose the ones with copper coils as they cool faster, have a longer lifespan, have anti-corrosive properties, and are easier to maintain.
Best value for money 3-star air conditioner
Blue Star 1.5-ton 3-star air conditioner comes with inverter technology, a dehumidifier, turbo cooling technology, and a dust filter. Its anti-corrosive gold fins offer protection against rust.
Overall best 3-star air conditioners
The Voltas 1-ton 3-star inverter split AC is the best 3-star air conditioner as it has your comfort in mind. This AC is built with a reliable cooling compressor and a clever dehumidifier that provides perfect cooling for small rooms. This 3-star air conditioner works over a wide range of voltages. The anti-dust filter ensures you breathe only clean air while keeping the dust out of the room.
How to find the perfect 3-star air conditioners?
While picking up 3-star air conditioners, there are various factors you need to assess before finalising a particular product.
FAQ
1. Are split ACs better than window ACs?
Split ACs cool faster as they have wider blowers that push out a higher volume of cool air. Also, in split ACs, the compressor creates less noise.
2. How do I pick the ideal tonnage of the AC for my room?
Choosing the right tonnage of a 3-star air conditioner can be sometimes tricky. Considering the room size, the direction of the sun entering the room, and ventilation before deciding on the capacity of the AC.
3. Is it okay to buy 3-star air conditioners?
Most 3-star air conditions are cheaper options. Also, if you use AC for only a few months in the summer, a 3-star air conditioner is the best option. A 3-star air conditioner is ideal for a less humid climate.
4. When does an AC consume more electricity?
If the temperature setting of the AC is low, the compressor works longer, consuming more power. If the 3-star air conditioner temperature is at 24°C, the compressor works for a shorter time, saving electricity.
5. Can I run my AC 24x7?
Yes. The AC can run 24/7. However, set the thermostat to 24-26°Cto reduce the power consumption.
