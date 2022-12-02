Buying guide for best 5-litre geysers

A 5-litre geyser is perfect to meet the needs of a big family.

It is an era where food and grocery delivery are instant. Then why compromise when it comes to hot water? Whether you require hot water to take a shower after a long tiring day, need instant hot water to get rid of stubborn stains from utensils or clothes, or need hot water to minimize the pain, an instant water heater serves every purpose. Geysers are among the most used home appliances in Indian homes despite the season. They come in handy in winter, rain, and even summer when one requires instant hot or warm water. Choosing the best 5-litre geyser for a family needs insight into its specification. An ideal water heater should consume less power and provide sufficient water storage depending on family size. Buying a bigger geyser for a small family is not a good option as they take extra heating time and increase power consumption. Read on to know more about the best 5-litre geyser options for your home. Best 5-Litre Geyser 1. Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater If you are looking for cost-effective and energy-saving geysers, then Orient Electric Vento Neo 5-Litre Gas Water Heater is one for you. It is a gas-type geyser that features a copper heat exchanger coil with tin plating that allows rapid water heating. The body of a geyser is made of anti-rust and powder-coated metal with a stainless steel burner. It comes with mesh on the gas inlet, water inlet, and chimney that avoids blockage, scaling, impurities, and dry heating. It is equipped with several safety features, such as a thermal cut-out, auto-off timer, safety lock, and gas leakage protection. Also, it has dual modes, summer, and winter, which makes it for every season. Specifications Type: Gas (LPG) Item Weight: 4 kg 700 g Item Dimensions LxWxH: 28.5 x 13.5 x 44 Centimeters Power: 1200 watts Bars: 8 Bar Colour: White

Pros Cons Suitable for vertical large walls Price fluctuates rapidly Heats 5kg water per minute Cost-effective Comes with summer/winter operation mode Works well in low-pressure areas

2. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater Start your day with a hot shower with Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater. It comes with a high-quality 3000-watt heating element of copper that ensures fast heating any time of the day. It is suitable for high-rise buildings and can take pressure up to 6.5 kg/cm2. The geyser is designed with an anti-siphon feature that prevents a backflow of water and protects heating elements from dry heating. The PP body of the heater features a weldless tank that prevents corrosion and ensures durability and is heat-proof. The PRP and fuse plug provides 4-layer protection. Its single-weld 304L stainless steel tank minimizes the risk of leakage. Specifications Type: Electric Geyser Item Weight: 3 kg 460 g Item Dimensions: 21.5 x 25 x 43.5 Centimeters Power: 3000 Watts Pressure: 6.5 bar Mounting Type: Wall

Pros Cons 4-level safety feature Storage capacity is low Can supply hot water throughout the day High energy consumption Cost effective Pipes and fixtures not available with geyser Anti-siphon feature prevents water backflow Anti-rust body makes it durable

3. Hindware Atlantic Xceed This Hindware Atlantic water heater comes with a copper heating element that ensures efficient heating and long-lasting performance of the product. It has a 304-grade stainless steel tank that assures protection against corrosion and provides durability. The advanced i-thermostat technology maintains the balance between attained and required temperature. The pressure release valve in the heater protects from high temperature and build-up pressure. It also has an auto-cut feature that helps in power saving. This water heater is equipped with an LED indicator where red indicates power on and green LED light indicates heating On. Xceed geysers have IOX1 ingress protection that prevents water splashes and moisture from entering an appliance and damaging it. Lastly, the compact design is suitable for any home type. Specifications Type: Electric Mounting type: Wall Item Weight: 3 kg 200 g Item Dimensions: 42 x 21.5 x 22.5 Centimetres Power: 3000 KW Pressure: 6.5 Bars

Pros Cons Offers water heating within 2 minutes. Bit costly online Compact design allows it to fit in less space Auto-cut mode ensures power saving

4. Hindware Atlantic Immedio Hindware Atlantic Immedio geyser is built to work in high pressure of 65 bars which is 0.65 MPa, making it a perfect water heater for multi-story buildings. Immedio geysers are equipped with a copper heating element that ensures rapid and efficient heating and long-lasting performance. The tank is made up of high-grade 304 stainless steel, protecting against corrosion and providing high durability for a longer lifespan. The auto power-cut feature ensures lasting performance while saving energy. It comes with superior protection features like PRV (pressure release valve), immersed thermostat, and ingress protection (IPX1). Specifications Type: Electric Mounting type: Wall Item Weight: 3 kg 700 g Item Dimensions: 25 x 25 x 43.5 Centimeters Power: 3000 KW Pressure: 6.5 Bars

Pros Cons Corrosion free Bit costly online Compact and modern design makes it a perfect fir for every bathroom Auto-cut mode ensures power saving, Easy to install

5. Amplesta Instaflow 5L Amplesta Instant Geyser comes with a 3kW system that offers rapid heating. It is made using high-quality copper sheath and magnesium oxide insulation to provide fast heating. Powered with an i-thermostat, the water heater adds safety features like auto power cut-off to prevent dry heating and save energy. It comes with various features like the anti-siphon feature that prevents the backflow of water, and anti-corrosive and antiscalant features making it an ideal choice for areas containing hard water supply. It can bear pressure up to 6.5 bar, which means it is ideal for high-rise buildings. It automatically disconnects the power when the temperature goes above 55-degree Celsius. Specifications Type: Electric Mounting type: Wall Item Weight: 3 kg Item Dimensions: 20 x 19 x 38 Centimeters Power: 3 KW Pressure: 6.5 Bars

Pros Cons Anti-rust body Additional installation fees Compact and modern design Additional installation fees Auto-cut mode ensures power saving Budget friendly geyser

6. Polycab Etira Electric Instant Water Heater Polycab Etira geysers are easy to install and suitable for bathrooms and kitchens. It comes with LED lights in red and green colour, where red indicates power on and green indicates water heating. Equipped with highly efficient heating elements, it ensures quick water heating. The outer body is made of high-quality thermoplastic material in a compact and sleek way to give it an attractive look. Specifications Type: Electric Mounting Type: Wall Item Weight: 3 kg Item Dimensions: 25 x 23 x 41 Centimeters Power: 3kW Pressure: 3 Bars

Pros Cons Multiple layer safety Compact design makes it suitable for kitchen and bathroom Easy to install

7. HAWAI Topaz Instant Water Heater Hawai Instant geyser comes in a shock-proof and anti-rust plastic outer body which increases the product’s lifespan. The copper heating element allows fast heating while offering carbonization and oxidation resistance at high temperatures. It also ensures corrosion resistance against hard water. The inner tank is made of stainless steel of excellent quality. Specifications Type: Electric Pressure: 6.5 Bars Mounting Type: Wall Item Weight: 2 kg Item Dimensions: 22 x 18 x 43 Centimeters Power: 4kW

Pros Cons Anti-rust and shock proof body Nothing to mention Elegant design suitable for modern homes Corrosion resistance against hard water supplies

Price of Cogeyser at a glance:

Product Price Orient Electric Vento Neo Gas Water Heater ₹ 4,980 Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater ₹ 3,899 Hindware Atlantic Xceed ₹ 3,599 Hindware Atlantic Immedio ₹ 3,999 Amplesta Instaflow 5L ₹ 2,999 Polycab Etira Electric Instant Water Heater ₹ 3,789 HAWAI Topaz Instant Water Heater ₹ 3,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Type Mounting Type LED Indicator Orient Gas 8 bars No Crompton Electric 6.5 bars Yes Hindware Atlantic Xceed Electric 6.5 bars Yes Hindware Atlantic Immedio Electric 6.5 bars Yes Amplesta Instaflow 5L Electric 6.5 bars Yes Polycab Etira Electric Instant Water Heater Electric 3 bars Yes HAWAI Topaz Instant Water Heater Electric 6.5 bars Yes

Best value for money Amplesta Instaflow 5L is the best value for money 5-litre geyser. It is an ideal water heater for small homes and comes with a 5l water tank with a heating capacity of 2kW. It features a compact and elegant design style and comes in the shade of turquoise colour, which will add elegance to the space. The outer body of the geyser is made of high-end polymer, giving the finest finishing and providing durability. The 304-grade stainless steel tank makes it corrosion free while increasing its lifespan. The 3000 watts copper and magnesium oxide heating elements provide instant water heating. With safety features like anti-siphon, PRP, i-thermostat, and more, it makes the best 5-litre geyser in an affordable price range. Best overall Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater is an ideal water heater that is suitable for every home. Crompton Grace 5L geysers with a 4-star rating offer a wide range of features at an affordable price, making them the best overall geyser. The weldless tank and anti-rust body ensure durability and heat resistance. The copper heating element with a capacity of 3000 watts allows the rapid heating and nickel-plating on copper heating elements to provide clean and hot water 24x7 while extending its lifespan. The geyser has two LED indicators in red and green that let the user know when the water is ready to use. Crompton Grace geyser is indeed the best 5-litre geyser. How to find Best 5 litre geyser? When you are deciding upon a geyser, look for capacity, power consumption, safety features, and other specifications, then make your purchase. You can use Amazon’s filter feature to look for a suitable 5-litre geyser. You need to select a brand, type, capacity, and other features from the list, and Amazon will display the list of suitable products. Based on all these aspects, Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater is the best 5-litre geyser.