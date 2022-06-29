Buying guide for best ACs in India By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Summary: Today, modern air conditioners surpass their traditional function of cooling room temperature. They also double up as air purifiers.

ACs help in powering through the punishing summer heat.

Air Conditioners (ACs) have become the most common and essential piece of equipment in homes today. With many options in the market, the process of choosing the best AC in India can be quite confusing and sometimes tiring too. Identifying your room size, frequency of usage, and power efficiency ratings are important before picking up the right AC. To help you choose the ideal AC, here is a list of the best ACs in India handpicked for you. 1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner This Wi-Fi-enabled AC has inbuilt dust filters and an air purification filter. With an auto convertible inverter, it adjusts the power based on heat load. This hands-free model also works on voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart diagnosis also has customised sleep profiles. Capacity: 1.5 tons

Stabiliser-free operation

Energy Star Rating: 5-star

Annual Power Consumption: 848.28 kWh

Manufacturer Warranty:1 year comprehensive, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor, 5 years on outdoor casing

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and enhances durability in high humidity coastal areas Expensive Equipped with anti-corrosion blue fin technology Uninterrupted operations even when power fluctuation occurs

2. LG 1.5 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC It is a durable and efficient AC with a modern touch. The dual inverter compressor saves energy and offers a higher speed cooling range. This AC comes with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling control. Also, the 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling and better airflow. Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Rating: 5-star.

5-star. Annual Energy Consumption: 818.81 Units.

818.81 Units. Warranty: 10 years on compressor, 5 years on PCB, and 1 year on product

10 years on compressor, 5 years on PCB, and 1 year on product Antibacterial filter and dehumidifier

Stabiliser-free operation

Pros Cons Classic look with a magic display Difficult to install Comes with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling control Equipped with dual inverter compressor

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The radiant cooling in this AC enhances comfort by distributing air evenly in the room. Its neo-swing compressor helps reduce friction and vibration, thus preventing leakage of refrigerant gas and reducing sound during operation. It also has a feature to auto-detect any error and display the related code on the remote. Capacity: 1.5 ton

1.5 ton Energy Rating: 5-star

5-star Annual Energy Consumption: 824 units

824 units Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years PCB, 10 years on compressor

1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years PCB, 10 years on compressor Coanda airflow technology

Pros Cons Lowest-noise operation and stylish Build quality could have been better Stabiliser free operation Dust filter and antibacterial coating Power chill operation

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Specially designed to deliver powerful cooling, this is one of the best ACs in India for extreme summers. This durable AC doesn’t accumulate mould or dust because of its self-clean technology. Also, the smart detection technology immediately alerts any fault in the unit. Its ECO mode compressor saves energy and money. Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Rating: 5-star

5-star Annual Energy Consumption: 856.63units

856.63units Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor

1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor Dehumidifier

Dust filter

Pros Cons Energy-efficient, sleek, and stylish Slightly higher noise level Comes with a brushless DC motor Equipped with Self Clean technology Comes with ECO mode

5. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This AC has a unique alert feature that reminds you to clean the filter when necessary. It ensures powerful cooling at all times. The inner grooved copper in these units provides faster cooling. Also, the turbulent refrigerant flow in this product enhances the heat transfer rate, making it one of the best AC for India. Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Rating: 5-star

5-star Annual Energy Consumption: 897.84 Kwh

897.84 Kwh Warranty: 2 years on AC, 10 years on compressor, 5 years on controller/PCB

2 years on AC, 10 years on compressor, 5 years on controller/PCB Penta sensor

Stabiliser-free operation

Pros Cons Eco-friendly refrigerant and energy-efficient Can have a better air filter system Filter Clean Indicator Consumes more energy Dehumidifier and air purifier

6. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC This AC, with IntelliSense inverter technology, is among the best ACs in India. The Magicool technology in this machine cools even in extreme temperatures. This AC uses a 4×4 evaporator circuit design, built with MPFI technology for enhanced cooling while saving power. This Whirlpool AC uses an eco-refrigerant that is energy efficient and emits fewer gases. Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Rating: 5-star

5-star Annual Energy Consumption: 826 Units

826 Units Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor Intellisense inverter technology

Self-clean function

Turbo cool technology

Pros Cons Sleek design and compact built Can have a better air filter system Auto-restart, gas leak indicator, and sleep function Equipped with 6th sense fast cool technology Hidden display

7. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This classic yet modern AC is among the best AC in India. This machine, equipped with digital inverter technology, helps maintain the temperature with low energy usage. It can sustain low voltage operation. The turbo cooling technology in this AC cools air 43% faster. Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Rating: 5-star

5-star Annual Energy Consumption: 832.80 Units

832.80 Units R32 Refrigerant

Easy to clean filter

Auto Clean

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with auto restart Comparatively high noise levels Comes with an anti-bacterial HD filter Filter cleaning indicator

8. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC This energy-efficient AC senses the indoor humidity and controls it. It is rated among the best ACs in India because of this feature. This adjustable AC can operate on both 1.4 ton and 1 ton, considering the ambient temperature and number of people in the room. Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Rating: 3-star

3-star Annual Energy Consumption: 1027.92 units

1027.92 units Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor Dust filter; Air purifier

Intelligent sleep mode

Pros Cons Ergonomically designed Comparatively high noise levels Four-way auto louvre Advanced air purification Active dehumidifier

9. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This healthy AC filters out microparticle pollutants and is among the best AC in India to choose from. It cools in accordance with the ambient temperature. The in-built auto cleanser is programmed to disinfect the unit thoroughly. Capacity: 1.5 tons

1.5 tons Energy Rating: 3-star

3-star Annual Energy Consumption: 1128.65 units

1128.65 units Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor Dust filter and dehumidifier

Pros Cons Efficient and sleek Consumes more energy Customised settings Antibacterial ﬁlter

10. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Choose the best AC in India, and breathe fresh air with this tri-ﬁlter air puriﬁcation system AC. This model is an anti-corrosive, stylish, and durable AC. Equipped with green inverter technology, it helps save energy. It prevents bacteria formation and keeps the air healthy. Capacity: 1.5 ton

1.5 ton Energy Efficiency: 3-star Rating

3-star Rating Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor Annual energy consumption: 1137.94 units

1137.94 units Anti-Dust Filter

Anti-corrosion condenser

Pros Cons Efficient; Durable Consumes more energy Tri-filter air purification Antibacterial ﬁlter

Price of best air conditioners at a glance:

Product Price Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rs.50,990 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC Rs. 46,900 Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs.49,900 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs.44,990 Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs.45,990 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC Rs.36,490 Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 41,990 Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 38,990 Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 42,999 Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Rs. 32,990