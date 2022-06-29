Buying guide for best ACs in India

ACs help in powering through the punishing summer heat.

This Wi-Fi-enabled AC has inbuilt dust filters and an air purification filter. With an auto convertible inverter, it adjusts the power based on heat load. This hands-free model also works on voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart diagnosis also has customised sleep profiles.

To help you choose the ideal AC, here is a list of the best ACs in India handpicked for you.

Air Conditioners (ACs) have become the most common and essential piece of equipment in homes today. With many options in the market, the process of choosing the best AC in India can be quite confusing and sometimes tiring too. Identifying your room size, frequency of usage, and power efficiency ratings are important before picking up the right AC.

It is a durable and efficient AC with a modern touch. The dual inverter compressor saves energy and offers a higher speed cooling range. This AC comes with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling control. Also, the 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling and better airflow.

The radiant cooling in this AC enhances comfort by distributing air evenly in the room. Its neo-swing compressor helps reduce friction and vibration, thus preventing leakage of refrigerant gas and reducing sound during operation. It also has a feature to auto-detect any error and display the related code on the remote.

Specially designed to deliver powerful cooling, this is one of the best ACs in India for extreme summers. This durable AC doesn’t accumulate mould or dust because of its self-clean technology. Also, the smart detection technology immediately alerts any fault in the unit. Its ECO mode compressor saves energy and money.

This AC has a unique alert feature that reminds you to clean the filter when necessary. It ensures powerful cooling at all times. The inner grooved copper in these units provides faster cooling. Also, the turbulent refrigerant flow in this product enhances the heat transfer rate, making it one of the best AC for India.

This AC, with IntelliSense inverter technology, is among the best ACs in India. The Magicool technology in this machine cools even in extreme temperatures. This AC uses a 4×4 evaporator circuit design, built with MPFI technology for enhanced cooling while saving power. This Whirlpool AC uses an eco-refrigerant that is energy efficient and emits fewer gases.

This classic yet modern AC is among the best AC in India. This machine, equipped with digital inverter technology, helps maintain the temperature with low energy usage. It can sustain low voltage operation. The turbo cooling technology in this AC cools air 43% faster.

This energy-efficient AC senses the indoor humidity and controls it. It is rated among the best ACs in India because of this feature. This adjustable AC can operate on both 1.4 ton and 1 ton, considering the ambient temperature and number of people in the room.

This healthy AC filters out microparticle pollutants and is among the best AC in India to choose from. It cools in accordance with the ambient temperature. The in-built auto cleanser is programmed to disinfect the unit thoroughly.

Choose the best AC in India, and breathe fresh air with this tri-ﬁlter air puriﬁcation system AC. This model is an anti-corrosive, stylish, and durable AC. Equipped with green inverter technology, it helps save energy. It prevents bacteria formation and keeps the air healthy.

Price of best air conditioners at a glance:

Top 3 Features for Consumers to Consider

1. Noise Level

Comparatively, the noise from a window AC is more disturbing than from a split AC. Even when picking a split AC unit, check the noise level in both outdoor and indoor units and choose one with low noise levels.

2. Air Quality

It is the next important feature while buying an AC. Select an AC with a good dehumidification unit, as it reduces the humidity in the room. Good dehumidification also improves cooling and comfort, especially during the monsoon season.

3. Condenser Coil

Coils are used in AC condensers to cool the air. Among the best ACs in India, choose the ones with copper coils. They cool faster, have a longer lifespan, have anti-corrosive properties, and are easier to maintain.

Best AC in India in terms of Value for Money

The Samsung 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is not the cheapest but offers the best value for money. Its digital inverter technology maintains the desired temperature with less fluctuation. Its turbo cooling technology cools 43% faster, thus saving power and reducing energy bills.

Best Overall AC in India

The Blue Star 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is overall one of the best AC in India. It not only comes with a Self Clean technology, but it also has a smart detection technology which alerts you in case of a fault in the AC.

This AC, specially designed for powerful cooling, also has a unique feature that allows two users to personalise their AC settings. In addition to all its brilliant features, this AC has an aesthetic design with a hidden light-up display that doesn’t disturb the eyes at night.

How to Find the Perfect AC?

While picking up an AC, you must assess various factors before finalising a product.

Type of Unit ACs can be of various kinds - window, split, or portable. Choose an AC that fits into your space and requirement.

ACs can be of various kinds - window, split, or portable. Choose an AC that fits into your space and requirement. Capacity Another key factor is understanding the capacity required. It will depend on the room size, the ambient temperature, and the surfaces exposed to the sun.

Another key factor is understanding the capacity required. It will depend on the room size, the ambient temperature, and the surfaces exposed to the sun. Filters These ACs have filters for pollutants and work as air purifiers.

These ACs have filters for pollutants and work as air purifiers. Star Rating It helps you save energy.

It helps you save energy. Timers It allows you to program the AC for a certain period and then shut down automatically.

FAQs

Which star rating in an AC is best for your home?

A 5-star AC reduces energy consumption and is environmentally friendly, making it the best variety. The higher you go with the star ratings, the more energy and money you can save.

2. After how many years should you replace an AC unit?

An AC, if maintained well, should efficiently work for 10-15 years. Sometimes with older models of AC, the spare parts might become unavailable in the market, so you may have to pick a new unit.

3. What features should be considered before buying an AC?

You must assess a few features before buying the best AC in India. These features are capacity (based on the size of the room), energy efficiency, air quality, installation, and after-sale service.

4. What is the difference between an inverter and a non-inverter AC?

In an inverter AC, once a room is cool, the speed of the compressor motor lowers to save energy. In non-inverter ACs, the motors only run at full speed, and after reaching the desired temperature, they shut off.

5. What is the best time to buy an AC?

The best time to buy a new AC is at the end of winter. During this time, the retailers have stocks, and the demand is low so you may pick the best AC in India at a discounted rate.

