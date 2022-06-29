Buying guide for best ACs in India

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Air Conditioners (ACs) have become the most common and essential piece of equipment in homes today. With many options in the market, the process of choosing the best AC in India can be quite confusing and sometimes tiring too. Identifying your room size, frequency of usage, and power efficiency ratings are important before picking up the right AC.
To help you choose the ideal AC, here is a list of the best ACs in India handpicked for you.
1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
This Wi-Fi-enabled AC has inbuilt dust filters and an air purification filter. With an auto convertible inverter, it adjusts the power based on heat load. This hands-free model also works on voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart diagnosis also has customised sleep profiles.
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient and enhances durability in high humidity coastal areas
|Expensive
|Equipped with anti-corrosion blue fin technology
|Uninterrupted operations even when power fluctuation occurs
2. LG 1.5 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
It is a durable and efficient AC with a modern touch. The dual inverter compressor saves energy and offers a higher speed cooling range. This AC comes with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling control. Also, the 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling and better airflow.
|Pros
|Cons
|Classic look with a magic display
|Difficult to install
|Comes with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling control
|Equipped with dual inverter compressor
3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The radiant cooling in this AC enhances comfort by distributing air evenly in the room. Its neo-swing compressor helps reduce friction and vibration, thus preventing leakage of refrigerant gas and reducing sound during operation. It also has a feature to auto-detect any error and display the related code on the remote.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lowest-noise operation and stylish
|Build quality could have been better
|Stabiliser free operation
|Dust filter and antibacterial coating
|Power chill operation
4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Specially designed to deliver powerful cooling, this is one of the best ACs in India for extreme summers. This durable AC doesn’t accumulate mould or dust because of its self-clean technology. Also, the smart detection technology immediately alerts any fault in the unit. Its ECO mode compressor saves energy and money.
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient, sleek, and stylish
|Slightly higher noise level
|Comes with a brushless DC motor
|Equipped with Self Clean technology
|Comes with ECO mode
5. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
This AC has a unique alert feature that reminds you to clean the filter when necessary. It ensures powerful cooling at all times. The inner grooved copper in these units provides faster cooling. Also, the turbulent refrigerant flow in this product enhances the heat transfer rate, making it one of the best AC for India.
|Pros
|Cons
|Eco-friendly refrigerant and energy-efficient
|Can have a better air filter system
|Filter Clean Indicator
|Consumes more energy
|Dehumidifier and air purifier
6. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
This AC, with IntelliSense inverter technology, is among the best ACs in India. The Magicool technology in this machine cools even in extreme temperatures. This AC uses a 4×4 evaporator circuit design, built with MPFI technology for enhanced cooling while saving power. This Whirlpool AC uses an eco-refrigerant that is energy efficient and emits fewer gases.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design and compact built
|Can have a better air filter system
|Auto-restart, gas leak indicator, and sleep function
|Equipped with 6th sense fast cool technology
|Hidden display
7. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
This classic yet modern AC is among the best AC in India. This machine, equipped with digital inverter technology, helps maintain the temperature with low energy usage. It can sustain low voltage operation. The turbo cooling technology in this AC cools air 43% faster.
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient with auto restart
|Comparatively high noise levels
|Comes with an anti-bacterial HD filter
|Filter cleaning indicator
8. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
This energy-efficient AC senses the indoor humidity and controls it. It is rated among the best ACs in India because of this feature. This adjustable AC can operate on both 1.4 ton and 1 ton, considering the ambient temperature and number of people in the room.
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomically designed
|Comparatively high noise levels
|Four-way auto louvre
|Advanced air purification
|Active dehumidifier
9. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
This healthy AC filters out microparticle pollutants and is among the best AC in India to choose from. It cools in accordance with the ambient temperature. The in-built auto cleanser is programmed to disinfect the unit thoroughly.
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient and sleek
|Consumes more energy
|Customised settings
|Antibacterial ﬁlter
10. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
Choose the best AC in India, and breathe fresh air with this tri-ﬁlter air puriﬁcation system AC. This model is an anti-corrosive, stylish, and durable AC. Equipped with green inverter technology, it helps save energy. It prevents bacteria formation and keeps the air healthy.
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient; Durable
|Consumes more energy
|Tri-filter air purification
|Antibacterial ﬁlter
|Product
|Price
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|Rs.50,990
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 46,900
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs.49,900
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs.44,990
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs.45,990
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
|Rs.36,490
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 41,990
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 38,990
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs. 42,999
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC
|Rs. 32,990
Top 3 Features for Consumers to Consider
1. Noise Level
Comparatively, the noise from a window AC is more disturbing than from a split AC. Even when picking a split AC unit, check the noise level in both outdoor and indoor units and choose one with low noise levels.
2. Air Quality
It is the next important feature while buying an AC. Select an AC with a good dehumidification unit, as it reduces the humidity in the room. Good dehumidification also improves cooling and comfort, especially during the monsoon season.
3. Condenser Coil
Coils are used in AC condensers to cool the air. Among the best ACs in India, choose the ones with copper coils. They cool faster, have a longer lifespan, have anti-corrosive properties, and are easier to maintain.
Best AC in India in terms of Value for Money
The Samsung 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is not the cheapest but offers the best value for money. Its digital inverter technology maintains the desired temperature with less fluctuation. Its turbo cooling technology cools 43% faster, thus saving power and reducing energy bills.
Best Overall AC in India
The Blue Star 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is overall one of the best AC in India. It not only comes with a Self Clean technology, but it also has a smart detection technology which alerts you in case of a fault in the AC.
This AC, specially designed for powerful cooling, also has a unique feature that allows two users to personalise their AC settings. In addition to all its brilliant features, this AC has an aesthetic design with a hidden light-up display that doesn’t disturb the eyes at night.
How to Find the Perfect AC?
While picking up an AC, you must assess various factors before finalising a product.
FAQs
A 5-star AC reduces energy consumption and is environmentally friendly, making it the best variety. The higher you go with the star ratings, the more energy and money you can save.
2. After how many years should you replace an AC unit?
An AC, if maintained well, should efficiently work for 10-15 years. Sometimes with older models of AC, the spare parts might become unavailable in the market, so you may have to pick a new unit.
3. What features should be considered before buying an AC?
You must assess a few features before buying the best AC in India. These features are capacity (based on the size of the room), energy efficiency, air quality, installation, and after-sale service.
4. What is the difference between an inverter and a non-inverter AC?
In an inverter AC, once a room is cool, the speed of the compressor motor lowers to save energy. In non-inverter ACs, the motors only run at full speed, and after reaching the desired temperature, they shut off.
5. What is the best time to buy an AC?
The best time to buy a new AC is at the end of winter. During this time, the retailers have stocks, and the demand is low so you may pick the best AC in India at a discounted rate.
