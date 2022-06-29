Story Saved
Buying guide for best ACs in India

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  Published on Jun 29, 2022 21:31 IST
Today, modern air conditioners surpass their traditional function of cooling room temperature. They also double up as air purifiers.

ACs help in powering through the punishing summer heat.

Air Conditioners (ACs) have become the most common and essential piece of equipment in homes today. With many options in the market, the process of choosing the best AC in India can be quite confusing and sometimes tiring too. Identifying your room size, frequency of usage, and power efficiency ratings are important before picking up the right AC.

To help you choose the ideal AC, here is a list of the best ACs in India handpicked for you.

1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

This Wi-Fi-enabled AC has inbuilt dust filters and an air purification filter. With an auto convertible inverter, it adjusts the power based on heat load. This hands-free model also works on voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart diagnosis also has customised sleep profiles.

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Stabiliser-free operation
  • Energy Star Rating: 5-star
  • Annual Power Consumption: 848.28 kWh
  • Manufacturer Warranty:1 year comprehensive, 5 years on PCB, 10 years on compressor, 5 years on outdoor casing
ProsCons
Energy-efficient and enhances durability in high humidity coastal areasExpensive
Equipped with anti-corrosion blue fin technology 
Uninterrupted operations even when power fluctuation occurs 
cellpic
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, nanoe-X Air Purification, 2022 Model, CS/CU-HU18YKYF, White)
31% off
47,999 69,990
Buy now

2. LG 1.5 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC

It is a durable and efficient AC with a modern touch. The dual inverter compressor saves energy and offers a higher speed cooling range. This AC comes with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling control. Also, the 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling and better airflow.

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy Rating: 5-star.
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 818.81 Units.
  • Warranty: 10 years on compressor, 5 years on PCB, and 1 year on product
  • Antibacterial filter and dehumidifier
  • Stabiliser-free operation
ProsCons
Classic look with a magic displayDifficult to install
Comes with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling control 
Equipped with dual inverter compressor 
cellpic
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, Anti-Allergy Filter, 2021 Model, MS-Q18SWZD, White)
28% off
47,990 67,000
Buy now

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The radiant cooling in this AC enhances comfort by distributing air evenly in the room. Its neo-swing compressor helps reduce friction and vibration, thus preventing leakage of refrigerant gas and reducing sound during operation. It also has a feature to auto-detect any error and display the related code on the remote.

  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 824 units
  • Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years PCB, 10 years on compressor
  • Coanda airflow technology
ProsCons
Lowest-noise operation and stylishBuild quality could have been better
Stabiliser free operation 
Dust filter and antibacterial coating 
Power chill operation 
cellpic
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Microbial Filter, 2020 Model, FTKG50TV, White)
11% off
49,990 55,990
Buy now

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Specially designed to deliver powerful cooling, this is one of the best ACs in India for extreme summers. This durable AC doesn’t accumulate mould or dust because of its self-clean technology. Also, the smart detection technology immediately alerts any fault in the unit. Its ECO mode compressor saves energy and money.

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 856.63units
  • Manufacturer Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor
  • Dehumidifier
  • Dust filter
ProsCons
Energy-efficient, sleek, and stylishSlightly higher noise level
Comes with a brushless DC motor 
Equipped with Self Clean technology 
Comes with ECO mode 
cellpic
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper IC518DBTU White)
34% off
43,990 66,500
Buy now

5. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This AC has a unique alert feature that reminds you to clean the filter when necessary. It ensures powerful cooling at all times. The inner grooved copper in these units provides faster cooling. Also, the turbulent refrigerant flow in this product enhances the heat transfer rate, making it one of the best AC for India.

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 897.84 Kwh
  • Warranty: 2 years on AC, 10 years on compressor, 5 years on controller/PCB
  • Penta sensor
  • Stabiliser-free operation
ProsCons
Eco-friendly refrigerant and energy-efficientCan have a better air filter system
Filter Clean IndicatorConsumes more energy
Dehumidifier and air purifier 
cellpic
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2022 Model, RSRG518HFEOZ1, White)
26% off
49,600 66,600
Buy now

6. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

This AC, with IntelliSense inverter technology, is among the best ACs in India. The Magicool technology in this machine cools even in extreme temperatures. This AC uses a 4×4 evaporator circuit design, built with MPFI technology for enhanced cooling while saving power. This Whirlpool AC uses an eco-refrigerant that is energy efficient and emits fewer gases.

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 826 Units
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Intellisense inverter technology
  • Self-clean function
  • Turbo cool technology
ProsCons
Sleek design and compact builtCan have a better air filter system
Auto-restart, gas leak indicator, and sleep function 
Equipped with 6th sense fast cool technology 
Hidden display 

7. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This classic yet modern AC is among the best AC in India. This machine, equipped with digital inverter technology, helps maintain the temperature with low energy usage. It can sustain low voltage operation. The turbo cooling technology in this AC cools air 43% faster.

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy Rating: 5-star
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 832.80 Units
  • R32 Refrigerant
  • Easy to clean filter
  • Auto Clean
  • Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor
ProsCons
Energy-efficient with auto restartComparatively high noise levels
Comes with an anti-bacterial HD filter 
Filter cleaning indicator 

8. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This energy-efficient AC senses the indoor humidity and controls it. It is rated among the best ACs in India because of this feature. This adjustable AC can operate on both 1.4 ton and 1 ton, considering the ambient temperature and number of people in the room.

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy Rating: 3-star
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 1027.92 units
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Dust filter; Air purifier
  • Intelligent sleep mode
ProsCons
Ergonomically designedComparatively high noise levels
Four-way auto louvre 
Advanced air purification 
Active dehumidifier 
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper 183VADW White)
30% off
38,990 55,990
Buy now

9. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

This healthy AC filters out microparticle pollutants and is among the best AC in India to choose from. It cools in accordance with the ambient temperature. The in-built auto cleanser is programmed to disinfect the unit thoroughly.

  • Capacity: 1.5 tons
  • Energy Rating: 3-star
  • Annual Energy Consumption: 1128.65 units
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Dust filter and dehumidifier
ProsCons
Efficient and sleekConsumes more energy
Customised settings 
Antibacterial ﬁlter 
cellpic
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Insta Cool, Dual Filtration, 2022 Model, Ester Cxi, White)
39% off
44,990 74,000
Buy now

10. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC

Choose the best AC in India, and breathe fresh air with this tri-ﬁlter air puriﬁcation system AC. This model is an anti-corrosive, stylish, and durable AC. Equipped with green inverter technology, it helps save energy. It prevents bacteria formation and keeps the air healthy.

  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3-star Rating
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
  • Annual energy consumption: 1137.94 units
  • Anti-Dust Filter
  • Anti-corrosion condenser
ProsCons
Efficient; DurableConsumes more energy
Tri-filter air purification 
Antibacterial ﬁlter 
cellpic
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, 5-in-1 convertible, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter AC 1.5T GIC 18TTC3-GVA, White)
25% off
32,990 43,900
Buy now

Price of best air conditioners at a glance:

Product Price
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air ConditionerRs.50,990
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Split ACRs. 46,900
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs.49,900
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs.44,990
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs.45,990
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split ACRs.36,490
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 41,990
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 38,990
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 42,999
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split ACRs. 32,990

Top 3 Features for Consumers to Consider

1. Noise Level

Comparatively, the noise from a window AC is more disturbing than from a split AC. Even when picking a split AC unit, check the noise level in both outdoor and indoor units and choose one with low noise levels.

2. Air Quality

It is the next important feature while buying an AC. Select an AC with a good dehumidification unit, as it reduces the humidity in the room. Good dehumidification also improves cooling and comfort, especially during the monsoon season.

3. Condenser Coil

Coils are used in AC condensers to cool the air. Among the best ACs in India, choose the ones with copper coils. They cool faster, have a longer lifespan, have anti-corrosive properties, and are easier to maintain.

Best AC in India in terms of Value for Money

The Samsung 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is not the cheapest but offers the best value for money. Its digital inverter technology maintains the desired temperature with less fluctuation. Its turbo cooling technology cools 43% faster, thus saving power and reducing energy bills.

Best Overall AC in India

The Blue Star 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC is overall one of the best AC in India. It not only comes with a Self Clean technology, but it also has a smart detection technology which alerts you in case of a fault in the AC.

This AC, specially designed for powerful cooling, also has a unique feature that allows two users to personalise their AC settings. In addition to all its brilliant features, this AC has an aesthetic design with a hidden light-up display that doesn’t disturb the eyes at night.

How to Find the Perfect AC?

While picking up an AC, you must assess various factors before finalising a product.

  • Type of Unit ACs can be of various kinds - window, split, or portable. Choose an AC that fits into your space and requirement.
  • Capacity Another key factor is understanding the capacity required. It will depend on the room size, the ambient temperature, and the surfaces exposed to the sun.
  • Filters These ACs have filters for pollutants and work as air purifiers.
  • Star Rating It helps you save energy.
  • Timers It allows you to program the AC for a certain period and then shut down automatically.

FAQs

  1. Which star rating in an AC is best for your home?

A 5-star AC reduces energy consumption and is environmentally friendly, making it the best variety. The higher you go with the star ratings, the more energy and money you can save.

2. After how many years should you replace an AC unit?

An AC, if maintained well, should efficiently work for 10-15 years. Sometimes with older models of AC, the spare parts might become unavailable in the market, so you may have to pick a new unit.

3. What features should be considered before buying an AC?

You must assess a few features before buying the best AC in India. These features are capacity (based on the size of the room), energy efficiency, air quality, installation, and after-sale service.

4. What is the difference between an inverter and a non-inverter AC?

In an inverter AC, once a room is cool, the speed of the compressor motor lowers to save energy. In non-inverter ACs, the motors only run at full speed, and after reaching the desired temperature, they shut off.

5. What is the best time to buy an AC?

The best time to buy a new AC is at the end of winter. During this time, the retailers have stocks, and the demand is low so you may pick the best AC in India at a discounted rate.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

