Buying guide for best electric kettles in India

Electric kettles are one of the most common & handy yet useful home electric appliances. It not only beautifies your kitchen but reduces workload. Unlike the traditional stove-based approach, electric kettles are more convenient, energy-efficient, reliable, and provide numerous features. According to the Allied Market Research report, the market cap of Electric Kettles was at 4.06 billion USD in 2021. It is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2 percent from 2022 to 2031, bringing the cap. to 6.08 billion USD by 2031. These facts show the increase in demand for electric kettles. This article is a compilation of the top & best electric kettles that one can buy and use for daily breakfast and evening purposes.
8 Best Electric Kettles
1. KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination
It tops the list because it has a 4-star rating from 13000+ customers. This multifunctional kettle can boil milk, tea, water, etc., in just two to three minutes. The extra large 1.8-litre capacity kettle also has a stylish look that makes it stand out. It also comes with drying protection and a 1-year warranty.
Specifications:
Brand: Kent
Capacity: 1.8 litres
Material: Glass
Lid release button: Yes
Handle: Yes
Colour: Transparent
Voltage: 230 volts
Product Size: 18 L x 17 W x 20 H cms
Weight: 1.2 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design
|The risk of breaking is more.
|Comes with a drying protection
|Cost-effective yet robust build quality
2. Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Electric Kettle with Auto cut off, Double Layer outer body
This electric kettle is by Wipro that has a robust build quality (stainless steel from the inside). It is one of the best electric kettles that come at an affordable price. It features a cool touch function, rotational base, and auto cut-off. You can boil water within minutes for 5 to 6 people at a time using this kettle.
Specifications:
Brand: Wipro
Capacity: 1.8 litres
Material: Stainless Steel
Lid release button: No
Handle: Yes
Colour: Black
Voltage: 230 volts
Product Size: 20.3 L x 16.5 W x 23.3 H cms
Weight: 600 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Very lightweight
|Slightly costlier than other kettles.
|Comes with an auto-cut-off feature
|Double layer protection
3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle
If you want to prepare instant tea, coffee, hot water, or noodles, you have the most affordable & best electric kettle here. Its classic design and mirror polish of the appearance with a 360° swivel base makes it stand out. It is easy to clean and can boil very quickly.
Specifications:
Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft
Capacity: 1.5 litres
Material: Stainless Steel and Plastic
Lid release button: Yes
Handle: Yes
Colour: Silver + Black
Voltage: 240 volts
Product Size: 18.5 L x 18.5 W x 21.2 H cms
Weight: 656 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Very lightweight
|Capacity is slightly less
|Cost-effective
|360° swivel base
4. Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red
Prestige is known for electric appliances. This kettle is one of the best electric kettles that comes with a 1.5-litre capacity. If you want to boil water, prepare tea or coffee, hot chocolate, milk, soups, etc., in just 5 to 6 minutes, this kettle can be an excellent choice. It features auto cut-off when water gets boiled.
Specifications:
Brand: Prestige
Capacity: 1.5 litres
Material: Stainless Steel
Lid release button: Yes
Handle: Yes
Colour: Red
Voltage: 230 volts
Product Size: 26 L x 21 W x 21 H cms
Weight: 1.6 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Build quality is excellent
|Slightly heavy
|Affordable price with robust quality
|Best for multi-purpose use
5. Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle
It is another high-rated (by 23,000+ customers) & one of the best electric kettles. Havells is also known for its feature-rich electric items and appliances. It features an auto shut-off function, a complete stainless steel interior, an energy saver, cool touch outer body and does not have scalding hazards. It comes with a wide open mouth for easy pouring and cleaning.
Specifications:
Brand: Havells
Capacity: 1.2 litres
Material: Stainless Steel
Lid release button: Yes
Handle: Yes
Colour: Black
Voltage: 230 volts
Product Size: 22.6 L x 21.4 W x 19.5 H cms
Weight: 1.7 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with an auto-cut-off feature
|Heavy compared to its competitors
|Prevent users from scalding hazards
|Build quality is excellent
6. INALSA Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre with Stainless Steel Body
It is another lightweight, low-voltage, and one of the best electric kettles that allow you to prepare hot tea, delicious cocoa, or instant soup in a short time of 2 to 3 minutes. The kettle also comes with a calcification-avoiding mechanism that makes your kettle long-lasting. With 100% steel material and a classic design, it is one of the most affordable electric kettles you can buy for your daily use.
Specifications:
Brand: Inalsa
Capacity: 1.5 litres
Material: Stainless Steel
Lid release button: No
Handle: Yes
Colour: Black + Silver
Voltage: 240 volts
Product Size: 23.3 L x 17.6 W x 21.5 H cms
Weight: 680 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast boiling kettle
|Build quality could have been better
|Lightweight and easy to carry
|Dry protection safety
7. Tesora - Inspired by your Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner Body
It is another large capacity, stylish, multi-purpose, and one of the best electric kettles by Tesora. It has a premium textured finish, an attractive design for your kitchen, and stainless steel inside with cool touch outer body. Because of its extra large capacity and overheating protection mechanism, it is one of the most prominent choices for customers. It also comes with a 1-year warranty and PAN India service.
Specifications:
Brand: Tesora
Capacity: 1.8 litres
Material: Stainless Steel
Lid release button: Yes
Handle: Yes
Colour: White
Voltage: 230 volts
Product Size: 22 L x 13 W x 25 H cms
Weight: 900 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with an over-heating protection mechanism
|Build quality could have been better
|Very large capacity
|Comes in various colour variants
8. Milton Go Electro 1.5 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
Milton is a prominent brand known for water flasks, bottles, and kitchen appliances. This company now sells one of the best electric kettles that come with a power indicator. It has a sturdy handle, ergonomic design, and automatic shut-off feature for safety & power saving. The kettle is very lightweight and comes with a 1-year warranty.
Specifications:
Brand: Milton
Capacity: 1.5 litres
Material: Stainless Steel
Lid release button: No
Handle: Yes
Colour: Silver
Voltage: 230 volts
Product Size: 21.3 L x 15.5 W x 20 H cms
Weight: 500 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with an over-heating protection mechanism through an auto cut-off
|Capacity is slightly less.
|Very lightweight
|Detachable 360-degree connector
Best value for money
INALSA Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre with Stainless Steel Body is the best electric kettle from a cost-effective perspective. It is affordable, lightweight, and low-voltage, & helps prepare boiling water or tea & coffee in a matter of minutes. Furthermore, you can prepare hot tea, delicious cocoa, or instant soup quickly & serve your guests. It is 100% steel and comes with a classic design.
Best overall product
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle is the best electric kettle overall. It is because of its stylish design, stainless steel interior, auto shut-off function, cool touch outer body, energy-saving feature, and does not have scalding hazards. Pouring is easy, and more than 23,000 customers loved the product. Havells designs electric products with caution and danger protection in mind. Thus, customers loved this product as it has all the latest features one needs in an electric kettle.
How to find the best electric kettle?
If you wish to grab the best electric kettle at an affordable cost, you have to determine the specifications (like capacity, design, colour, and other electrical features like an auto cut-off, etc.). Accordingly, you can look for various options. Amazon is a marketplace where you can search for your preferred electric kettle. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the appropriate electric kettles as per specifications.
An electric kettle is an electric-based device that helps boil water, prepare tea or coffee, etc., in a few minutes. At the bottom of it comes a thick conductive coil. It gets heated up when we pass electricity through it.
Yes, we can boil milk in such electric kettles. It is good if your electric kettle comes with drying protection. Otherwise, you need vinegar or dishwashing steel scrubbing clothes to clean the kettle's interior.
The ideal size varies from 1 litre to 2 litres. Such kettles are often handy, lightweight, and easy to carry.
When your heating gets completed, the electric kettle automatically understands that the water or milk got boiled. It cuts the power to avoid overheating. It reduces power consumption.
An electric kettle should last for 4 to 5 years, at least.