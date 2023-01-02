Sign out
Buying guide for best electric kettles in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 02, 2023 22:07 IST

Summary:

Preparing tea, hot water, coffee, etc., becomes easy if we use electric kettles. This article has compiled a list of the electric kettles that one can buy and use for daily breakfast and evening purposes.

Electric kettles are a must have in every household.

Electric kettles are one of the most common & handy yet useful home electric appliances. It not only beautifies your kitchen but reduces workload. Unlike the traditional stove-based approach, electric kettles are more convenient, energy-efficient, reliable, and provide numerous features. According to the Allied Market Research report, the market cap of Electric Kettles was at 4.06 billion USD in 2021. It is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2 percent from 2022 to 2031, bringing the cap. to 6.08 billion USD by 2031. These facts show the increase in demand for electric kettles. This article is a compilation of the top & best electric kettles that one can buy and use for daily breakfast and evening purposes.

8 Best Electric Kettles

1. KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination

It tops the list because it has a 4-star rating from 13000+ customers. This multifunctional kettle can boil milk, tea, water, etc., in just two to three minutes. The extra large 1.8-litre capacity kettle also has a stylish look that makes it stand out. It also comes with drying protection and a 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: Kent

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Material: Glass

Lid release button: Yes

Handle: Yes

Colour: Transparent

Voltage: 230 volts

Product Size: 18 L x 17 W x 20 H cms

Weight: 1.2 kg

ProsCons
Stylish designThe risk of breaking is more.
Comes with a drying protection 
Cost-effective yet robust build quality 
KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination | Borosilicate Glass Body | Boil Drying Protection | Used as Boiler | Milk | Tea | Water & Soup | 1 Year Warranty
4 (14,010)
40% off
1,199 2,000
Buy now

2. Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Electric Kettle with Auto cut off, Double Layer outer body

This electric kettle is by Wipro that has a robust build quality (stainless steel from the inside). It is one of the best electric kettles that come at an affordable price. It features a cool touch function, rotational base, and auto cut-off. You can boil water within minutes for 5 to 6 people at a time using this kettle.

Specifications:

Brand: Wipro

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Lid release button: No

Handle: Yes

Colour: Black

Voltage: 230 volts

Product Size: 20.3 L x 16.5 W x 23.3 H cms

Weight: 600 grams

ProsCons
Very lightweightSlightly costlier than other kettles.
Comes with an auto-cut-off feature 
Double layer protection 
Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool touch electric Kettle with Auto cut off | Double Layer outer body | Triple Protection - Dry Boil, Steam & Over Heat |Stainless Steel Inner Body | (Black, 1500 Watt)
3.8 (305)
26% off
1,479 1,999
Buy now

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle

If you want to prepare instant tea, coffee, hot water, or noodles, you have the most affordable & best electric kettle here. Its classic design and mirror polish of the appearance with a 360° swivel base makes it stand out. It is easy to clean and can boil very quickly.

Specifications:

Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel and Plastic

Lid release button: Yes

Handle: Yes

Colour: Silver + Black

Voltage: 240 volts

Product Size: 18.5 L x 18.5 W x 21.2 H cms

Weight: 656 grams

ProsCons
Very lightweightCapacity is slightly less
Cost-effective 
360° swivel base 
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. 1500 Watt (Silver)
3.9 (123,176)
48% off
649 1,245
Buy now

4. Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red

Prestige is known for electric appliances. This kettle is one of the best electric kettles that comes with a 1.5-litre capacity. If you want to boil water, prepare tea or coffee, hot chocolate, milk, soups, etc., in just 5 to 6 minutes, this kettle can be an excellent choice. It features auto cut-off when water gets boiled.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Lid release button: Yes

Handle: Yes

Colour: Red

Voltage: 230 volts

Product Size: 26 L x 21 W x 21 H cms

Weight: 1.6 kg

ProsCons
Build quality is excellentSlightly heavy
Affordable price with robust quality 
Best for multi-purpose use 
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red
3.9 (31,735)
36% off
799 1,245
Buy now

5. Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle

It is another high-rated (by 23,000+ customers) & one of the best electric kettles. Havells is also known for its feature-rich electric items and appliances. It features an auto shut-off function, a complete stainless steel interior, an energy saver, cool touch outer body and does not have scalding hazards. It comes with a wide open mouth for easy pouring and cleaning.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Capacity: 1.2 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Lid release button: Yes

Handle: Yes

Colour: Black

Voltage: 230 volts

Product Size: 22.6 L x 21.4 W x 19.5 H cms

Weight: 1.7 kg

ProsCons
Comes with an auto-cut-off featureHeavy compared to its competitors
Prevent users from scalding hazards 
Build quality is excellent 
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year warranty (Black, 1500 Watt)
4.5 (23,441)
51% off
1,620 3,295
Buy now

6. INALSA Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre with Stainless Steel Body

It is another lightweight, low-voltage, and one of the best electric kettles that allow you to prepare hot tea, delicious cocoa, or instant soup in a short time of 2 to 3 minutes. The kettle also comes with a calcification-avoiding mechanism that makes your kettle long-lasting. With 100% steel material and a classic design, it is one of the most affordable electric kettles you can buy for your daily use.

Specifications:

Brand: Inalsa

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Lid release button: No

Handle: Yes

Colour: Black + Silver

Voltage: 240 volts

Product Size: 23.3 L x 17.6 W x 21.5 H cms

Weight: 680 grams

ProsCons
Fast boiling kettleBuild quality could have been better
Lightweight and easy to carry 
Dry protection safety 
INALSA Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre with Stainless Steel Body - Absa|Auto Shut Off & Boil Dry Protection Safety Features| Cordless Base & Cord Winder|Hot Water Kettle |Water Heater Jug
4.1 (8,079)
56% off
699 1,595
Buy now

7. Tesora - Inspired by your Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner Body

It is another large capacity, stylish, multi-purpose, and one of the best electric kettles by Tesora. It has a premium textured finish, an attractive design for your kitchen, and stainless steel inside with cool touch outer body. Because of its extra large capacity and overheating protection mechanism, it is one of the most prominent choices for customers. It also comes with a 1-year warranty and PAN India service.

Specifications:

Brand: Tesora

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Lid release button: Yes

Handle: Yes

Colour: White

Voltage: 230 volts

Product Size: 22 L x 13 W x 25 H cms

Weight: 900 grams

ProsCons
Comes with an over-heating protection mechanismBuild quality could have been better
Very large capacity 
Comes in various colour variants 
Tesora - Inspired by you Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner Body - Auto Power Cut, Boil Dry Protection & Cool Touch Double Wall, Portable | 1500 Watts |1 Year Warranty | (White)
4.4 (625)
23% off
1,420 1,850
Buy now

8. Milton Go Electro 1.5 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

Milton is a prominent brand known for water flasks, bottles, and kitchen appliances. This company now sells one of the best electric kettles that come with a power indicator. It has a sturdy handle, ergonomic design, and automatic shut-off feature for safety & power saving. The kettle is very lightweight and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: Milton

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Lid release button: No

Handle: Yes

Colour: Silver

Voltage: 230 volts

Product Size: 21.3 L x 15.5 W x 20 H cms

Weight: 500 grams

ProsCons
Comes with an over-heating protection mechanism through an auto cut-offCapacity is slightly less.
Very lightweight 
Detachable 360-degree connector 
Milton Go Electro 1.5 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, (1.5 Litres), Silver | Power Indicator | 1500 Watts | Auto Cut-off | Detachable 360 Degree Connector | Boiler for Water
3.9 (1,084)
Get Price

Price of electric kettles at a glance:

ProsCons
KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED IlluminationRs. 1,199
Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Electric Kettle with Auto cut off, Double Layer outer bodyRs. 1,299
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric KettleRs. 649
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, RedRs. 799
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall KettleRs. 1,499
INALSA Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre with Stainless Steel BodyRs. 699
Tesora - Inspired by your Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner BodyRs. 1,349
Milton Go Electro 1.5 Stainless Steel Electric KettleRs. 1,160

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lightweight and easy to carryBuild qualityCapacity to hold
KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED IlluminationModerate weightExcellentLarge capacity
Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Electric Kettle with Auto cut off, Double Layer outer bodyVery lightweightExcellentLarge capacity
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric KettleVery Lightweight and easy to carryExcellentModerate capacity
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, RedSlightly heavyExcellentModerate capacity
Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall KettleModerate weightExcellentLess capacity
INALSA Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre with Stainless Steel BodyVery lightweight and easy to carryCould have been betterModerate capacity
Tesora - Inspired by you Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner BodyLightweightCould have been betterLarge capacity
Milton Go Electro 1.5 Stainless Steel Electric KettleExtremely lightweight and easy to carryExcellentModerate capacity

Best value for money

INALSA Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre with Stainless Steel Body is the best electric kettle from a cost-effective perspective. It is affordable, lightweight, and low-voltage, & helps prepare boiling water or tea & coffee in a matter of minutes. Furthermore, you can prepare hot tea, delicious cocoa, or instant soup quickly & serve your guests. It is 100% steel and comes with a classic design.

Best overall product

Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle is the best electric kettle overall. It is because of its stylish design, stainless steel interior, auto shut-off function, cool touch outer body, energy-saving feature, and does not have scalding hazards. Pouring is easy, and more than 23,000 customers loved the product. Havells designs electric products with caution and danger protection in mind. Thus, customers loved this product as it has all the latest features one needs in an electric kettle.

How to find the best electric kettle?

If you wish to grab the best electric kettle at an affordable cost, you have to determine the specifications (like capacity, design, colour, and other electrical features like an auto cut-off, etc.). Accordingly, you can look for various options. Amazon is a marketplace where you can search for your preferred electric kettle. From the Amazon app, you can filter out the appropriate electric kettles as per specifications.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best electric kettles in India

What is an electric kettle?

An electric kettle is an electric-based device that helps boil water, prepare tea or coffee, etc., in a few minutes. At the bottom of it comes a thick conductive coil. It gets heated up when we pass electricity through it.

2.      Can we boil milk in such electric kettles?

Yes, we can boil milk in such electric kettles. It is good if your electric kettle comes with drying protection. Otherwise, you need vinegar or dishwashing steel scrubbing clothes to clean the kettle's interior.

What is the ideal capacity of the best electric kettle?

The ideal size varies from 1 litre to 2 litres. Such kettles are often handy, lightweight, and easy to carry.

