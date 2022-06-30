Sign out
Buying guide for best gaming laptops under 30,000

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 19:41 IST

Purchase the top-rated gaming laptop under 30,000. Learn about the specifications to enjoy high-quality gaming without lags. To know in detail, read the article. 

Gaming laptops under 30,000 come with interesting features.

Are you tired of working on your laptop daily? Do you feel some distraction would help you relax? Worry not because we have brought the right solution to you.

specifications. The laptops are sturdily built to run high-end gaming software, ensuring peak performance. You can enjoy a top-notch gaming experience on budget and without any lags.

These high-quality gaming laptops are made for optimal usage. They have excellent power efficiency, processor speed & storage, bringing a premium experience for users. The laptops are also affordable, and you can buy them according to your preference.

This article has compiled a detailed list of gaming laptops under 30,000. Read to know more.

Gaming Laptops Under 30,000 (2022)

Wondering if it’s difficult to think about high-end gaming on a budget? We have brought you a detailed and informative list of gaming laptops under 30000 to help you make your choice.

1.Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N-4020 - 81VT0095IN

The Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N-4020 - 81VT0095IN is engineered for fast, smooth & long-lasting performance. The powerful Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 processor allows uninterrupted gaming. The design is sleek and stylish, compact and lightweight. The keyboard is smooth, and the battery of 32 WH lasts around 6 hours.

  • Price: Rs.27,990 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size: 11.6 inches HD
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Display: 11.6-inches HD (1367 * 768) | Contrast: 250 nits | Anti-Reflection
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N 4020
  • Processor Speed: 1.2 GHz (Low) to 2.8 GHz (High)
  • RAM: 4 GB DDR4
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • Battery Life: 32 WH, lasts up to 6 hours
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

ProsCons
AffordableSlow processor and problems with Windows upgrade
In-built antivirus protectionSlow RAM and refresh rate
Works well without a laptop desk fan 
Good sound quality 
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6'' HD Laptop (4GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Platinum Grey/1.2Kg), 81VT0095IN
29% off
27,050 37,999
Buy now

2. Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Laptop - EX215-31

A thin and lightweight laptop, the Acer Extensia 15 is decent for gaming. Equipped with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, you can run high-end gaming software without lags. The audio and visual experience is rich on a 15-inch screen display. The high-quality Li-Ion battery gives no scope for complaints regarding overheating or swelling.

  • Price: Rs.27,788 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Display: Colour-rich HD (1366 * 768 pixels)
  • Processor: Intel N5030 Pentium processor
  • Processor Speed: ‎3.1 GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 1 TB HDD
  • Battery Life: 36 WH, lasts up to 7 hours
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated ‎DDR3 SDRAM

ProsCons
Best laptop in mid-ranged budgetYou can buy Chromebook in this price range
A combination of 4 GB RAM and 1 TB hard disk is goodGraphics cards are needed separately
Lightweight and slim in design 
 Good battery 
Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Intel Processor Pentium Silver N5030 15.6 inches Business Laptop (4GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/Integrated Graphic Card/Black/1.9 Kg, EX215-31)
30% off
27,279 38,999
Buy now

3. HP Chromebook X360 14a (Intel)

With more Chromebooks solidifying their place in the market, the HP Chromebook X360 14a is a marvellous gaming laptop. Engineered with premium features, it delivers prolific performance with a powerful processor speed of 11GHz. The laptop is wrapped in clean metallic silver and has a responsive touch screen.

  • Price: Rs.27,490 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366 * 768
  • OS: Chrome 64
  • Processor: Intel Celeron N 4020 Dual-Core Processor
  • Processor Speed: ‎1.1 GHz
  • RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM (2400 MHz)
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Battery: 47 WH
  • Graphics: UHD graphics

ProsCons
Affordable Low display resolution
Powered by Google Chrome OSLow storage space
Decent performance with a power-ready processor 
Compact and lightweight 
HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4120 35.6cm(14 inches) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0504TU
22% off
26,080 33,578
Buy now

4. RDP ThinBook 1010

The RDP Thinbook 1010 is a new technology running on a powerful Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor N3450, 4 GB RAM & 64 GB of in-built storage. It is a budget-friendly gaming laptop since the device can run high-end gaming software without any hitch. The battery lasts for 8 hours, which is decent within this price range.

  • Price: Rs.27,490 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size: 14.1 inches
  • Resolution: ‎ HD (1366 * 768 pixels)
  • OS: Windows 10 Pro
  • Processor: Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor N3450
  • Processor Speed: ‎Up to 2.2 GHz
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated HD Graphics 500
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB SSD
  • Battery Life: 8 hours backup

ProsCons
Good laptop in this price segmentNot suitable for excessive computing and processing work
Thin, easy to carry, compactBattery longevity is average
Decent RAM and storage 
Precision touchpad, dual speakers 
High-speed internet access 

5. Lenovo Chromebook 14e Business Laptop - 82M10019HA

Lenovo Chromebook 14k looks like an enterprise-grade laptop, guaranteeing top-notch performance and output delivery. It comes with a durable aluminium exterior complementing a 14-inch IPS screen. Other features include 4 GB of system memory with up to 64 GB of storage and 10 hours of battery life. Apart from this, it has a 720p HD camera and a powerful AMD A3015Ce processor.

  • Price: Rs.26,990 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • Resolution: ‎1920 * 1080
  • OS: Chrome
  • Processor: AMD A3015Ce processor, 1.2 GHz base speed, 2.3 GHz max speed, 2 cores, 1 Mb Smart Cache
  • Processor Speed: ‎Up to 2.3 max GHz
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated HD Graphics 500
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Battery Life: Average standby life is for 10 hours

ProsCons
AMD processor runs smoothlyNot good as the HP Chromebook
Excellent battery lifeStorage and RAM are not upgradeable
Supports multiple windows & apps, run high-end games 
Need maintenance 
Sealed touchpad for waterproofing  

6.AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-MB

This laptop has a 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare screen display for a mesmeric visual experience. It offers dynamic performance with an ultra-fast SSD drive of Essential and Windows 10. It does not break down when you play high-end games. The stylised keyboard is upgraded, making it a perfect gaming laptop on a budget.

  • Price: Rs.19,990 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • Resolution: ‎1920 * 1080
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: Celeron N4000 processor
  • Processor Speed: ‎2.60 GHz Max speed
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 600
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: SSD
  • Battery Life: 6 hours

ProsCons
Thin and lightweightSluggish processor
Good performance 
Anti-glare display 
Value for money 

7. Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA Laptop

The Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA laptop has a superior build, ensuring great performance. It is lightweight and compact, which makes it ultra-portable. The screen is 15.7 inches with a high-definition display, helping to enrich the experience for gamers. The power-packed ATLON AMD Silver 3050 U processor maintains consistency in terms of speed and endurance.

  • Price: Rs.27,890 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Length: 15.7 inches
  • Resolution:‎ High Definition (1367 * 768)
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: ATLON AMD Silver 3050 U
  • Processor Operation: ‎2.3 GHz
  • Graphics: Intel Integrated AMD
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 1 TB SSD
  • Battery Life: 4.9 WH, 6.35 hours lasting

ProsCons
Great value for moneySlow processor
Thin, lightweight and durable 
Lenovo 82C7A006IH AG V15 ADA AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 15.6 inches HD Laptop (4GB RAM/1TB HDD/Windows-10/Integrated Radeon Graphics/Iron Grey/1.85kg)
35% off
31,999 49,000
Buy now

8. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Intel Core i3- 10th Gen

A premium laptop, the Asus Vivobook 15 laptop is completely budget-oriented. This model is a powerful one, running on the Intel Core i3-10110U processor. The 15-inch screen has a non-touch 1080p, nano-edge display. Storage of 8 GB makes it easier to play games on the laptop. The laptop offers top-notch display, output, and physical features.

  • Price: Rs.30,990 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • Resolution: ‎1920 * 1080 pixels
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U
  • Processor Speed: ‎41 GHz
  • Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Storage: 1 TB
  • Battery Life: 37WHrs, 2-cell Li-ion battery, lasting around 6 hours, standby around 10 hours

ProsCons
Anti-glare display, fingerprint sensor, nano-edge displayNo fast SSD
Thin and lightweight 
Single touch login  
Powerful performance 
Good battery 

9. Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3

Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3 is an advanced gaming laptop available at an affordable cost. With the AMD Ryzen 3-3200U processor, it shows absolutely no lag when running high-end games for long hours. The 15-inch screen display gives a good user experience. The battery backup is 7 hours.

  • Price: Rs.30,950 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size:15.6 inches
  • Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 Pixels
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-3200U
  • Processor Speed: ‎3.5 GHz
  • Graphics: ‎AMD Integrated Radeon Vega 3
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 1 TB hard disk
  • Battery Life: 36.7 WH, lasts up to 7 hours

ProsCons
Good battery backupSlow processor
Good displayLags while running heavy games

10. HP 247 G8 Laptop

This is a laptop with a micro-edge screen display and 14-inch screen size. HP 247 G8 is engineered for a fast-paced gaming experience. The Athlon P-3045B HD processor provides lag-free performance. The laptop has a slim border design and a high screen-to-body ratio. It is lightweight and its battery lasts for up to 9 hours.

  • Price: Rs.29,122 (Amazon offer)
  • Screen Size:14 inches
  • Resolution: ‎‎1366 * 768 Pixels
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Processor:Athlon P-3045B HD (2.3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.2 GHz burst frequency)
  • Processor Speed: 2.3 GHz
  • Graphics: ‎Integrated VRAM
  • RAM:8 GB
  • Battery Life: Longevity up to 9.5 hours

ProsCons
Micro Edge display, anti-glare screenLesser warranty period
Great battery lifeProcessor
Lightweight and thin 
HP 247 G8 Laptop (Athlon P-3045B HD/ 14 inch(35.56 cms) /8GB RAM DDR4 /1TB HDD / W11 SL)One Year Warranty, Black, 67U77PA)
11% off
28,765 32,212
Buy now

Price of best gaming laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N 4020 - 81VT0095INRs.27,990
Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Laptop - EX215-31Rs.27,788
HP Chromebook X360 14a Intel Rs.27,490
RDP ThinBook 1010Rs.19,990
Lenovo Chromebook 14e Business Laptop - 82M10019HA Rs.26,990
AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-MBRs.19,990
Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA LaptopRs.27,890
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Intel Core i3- 10th Gen Rs.30,990
Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3Rs.30,950
HP 247 G8 Laptop Rs.29,122

3 Features to consider while buying gaming laptops under 30,000

When buying a gaming laptop under 30000, it is important to consider a few factors and specifications.

1. Display and Graphics card

A crucial aspect of gaming laptops is the display. You can enjoy high-end gaming only when the visuals are appealing. The most recommended screen size for gaming is 14-15 inches. The graphics card plays an important role in running heavy gaming software without lags. A laptop with a good graphics card and storage is ideal for gaming.

2. RAM

The RAM also plays a major role in gaming laptops. It stores data for the CPU, so the more space you have, the more processes can run at one time without disruption. RAM helps run high-end software for gaming with optimal performance. Consider this while buying a gaming laptop under 30000.

3. Keyboard

To enjoy the ultimate gaming experience, pay close attention to the keyboard. Backlit keyboards are for gaming.

You should also check for key navigation, smoothness & actuation. It is recommended not to buy gaming laptops with small keys.

Best gaming laptops under 30,000: Monetary value

The RDP Thinbook provides the best value for money when buying gaming laptops under 30000. It is thin and lightweight, and portable. The screen size is 14 inches with a colour-rich HD display.

The processor is fast enough for high-end gaming. The top positive point about this laptop is the battery which can last up to 8 hours. You can buy the laptop online or offline. Go through the specifications thoroughly before purchasing gaming laptops under 30,000 in India.

Gaming laptop under 30,000: The best overall

If you plan to buy the best gaming laptop under 30000, go for Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3. With a display of 15 inches, you get a colour-rich HD display for the perfect gaming experience.

The laptop runs on an AMD Ryzen 3-3200U processor that can run powerful high-end gaming software without lags. You get good storage of 4 GB RAM with 1 TB hard disk space. It guarantees smooth performance and output.

The laptop is powered with high-quality Li-Ion battery, which does not get issues like overheating and swelling. The battery can last for 7 hours.

How to find the best gaming laptop under 30000 in India?

  • Powerful Processor: It guarantees smooth performance while running high-end gaming software. The high clock speed ensures no lags. Under the budget of 30000, you can get Intel Core i3 and AMD Ryzen 3.
  • Graphics Card:A good graphics card helps improve laptop performance. You should also check the memory along with the card.
  • RAM: A 4 or 8-GB RAM is the most recommended. For gaming laptops under 30,000, you can also get a 1 TB hard disk.
  • Battery: A gaming laptop runs smoothly when the battery is good. You should go for a device with battery longevity of at least 6-7 hours. Prefer laptops under budget whose battery lasts up to 9 hours on standby.
  • Screen Size: Go for a 14-inch or 15-inch screen for a premium gaming experience.

FAQs

1. What are the names of a few gaming laptops under 30000 in India?

The following are some gaming laptops available under Rs.30,000 in India:

  • Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N 4020 - 81VT0095IN
  • HP 247 G8
  • Lenovo Chromebook 14e Business Laptop - 82M10019HA
  • RDP ThinBook 1010
  • Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Laptop - EX215-31
  • Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3

2. How are gaming laptops different from regular ones?

Gaming laptops are upgraded versions, suitable for running high-end gaming software without lags. They come with a high-speed and powerful processor, storage & graphics. Regular laptops focus more on the CPU and other components, helping users do regular computing work without hassle. However, for both laptops, the battery backup matters.

3. What are the advantages of buying a gaming laptop under 30,000?

The main advantage of buying these laptops is the affordable price. You get good features and specifications within a budget of Rs.30,000. The laptops have fast processors and excellent storage. They are durable while guaranteeing premium performance in the long run.

4. Which factors should be considered while buying gaming laptops?

When buying a gaming laptop under 30000, you should pay attention to the specifications, including the processor, screen and display, GPU, battery longevity, audio and more.

5. Which is the best gaming laptop under 30,000 in India?

In this budget, the best one to purchase is Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3. It has a 15-inch HD display, AMD Ryzen 3-3200U processor and 4 GB RAM, ensuring a top-notch gaming experience. The battery lasts for 7 hours and does not overheat. The laptop is also sleek and lightweight.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

