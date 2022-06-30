Buying guide for best gaming laptops under 30,000

Summary:
Are you tired of working on your laptop daily? Do you feel some distraction would help you relax? Worry not because we have brought the right solution to you.
specifications. The laptops are sturdily built to run high-end gaming software, ensuring peak performance. You can enjoy a top-notch gaming experience on budget and without any lags.
These high-quality gaming laptops are made for optimal usage. They have excellent power efficiency, processor speed & storage, bringing a premium experience for users. The laptops are also affordable, and you can buy them according to your preference.
This article has compiled a detailed list of gaming laptops under 30,000. Read to know more.
Gaming Laptops Under 30,000 (2022)
Wondering if it’s difficult to think about high-end gaming on a budget? We have brought you a detailed and informative list of gaming laptops under 30000 to help you make your choice.
1.Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N-4020 - 81VT0095IN
The Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N-4020 - 81VT0095IN is engineered for fast, smooth & long-lasting performance. The powerful Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 processor allows uninterrupted gaming. The design is sleek and stylish, compact and lightweight. The keyboard is smooth, and the battery of 32 WH lasts around 6 hours.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Slow processor and problems with Windows upgrade
|In-built antivirus protection
|Slow RAM and refresh rate
|Works well without a laptop desk fan
|Good sound quality
2. Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Laptop - EX215-31
A thin and lightweight laptop, the Acer Extensia 15 is decent for gaming. Equipped with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, you can run high-end gaming software without lags. The audio and visual experience is rich on a 15-inch screen display. The high-quality Li-Ion battery gives no scope for complaints regarding overheating or swelling.
|Pros
|Cons
|Best laptop in mid-ranged budget
|You can buy Chromebook in this price range
|A combination of 4 GB RAM and 1 TB hard disk is good
|Graphics cards are needed separately
|Lightweight and slim in design
|Good battery
3. HP Chromebook X360 14a (Intel)
With more Chromebooks solidifying their place in the market, the HP Chromebook X360 14a is a marvellous gaming laptop. Engineered with premium features, it delivers prolific performance with a powerful processor speed of 11GHz. The laptop is wrapped in clean metallic silver and has a responsive touch screen.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Low display resolution
|Powered by Google Chrome OS
|Low storage space
|Decent performance with a power-ready processor
|Compact and lightweight
4. RDP ThinBook 1010
The RDP Thinbook 1010 is a new technology running on a powerful Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor N3450, 4 GB RAM & 64 GB of in-built storage. It is a budget-friendly gaming laptop since the device can run high-end gaming software without any hitch. The battery lasts for 8 hours, which is decent within this price range.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good laptop in this price segment
|Not suitable for excessive computing and processing work
|Thin, easy to carry, compact
|Battery longevity is average
|Decent RAM and storage
|Precision touchpad, dual speakers
|High-speed internet access
5. Lenovo Chromebook 14e Business Laptop - 82M10019HA
Lenovo Chromebook 14k looks like an enterprise-grade laptop, guaranteeing top-notch performance and output delivery. It comes with a durable aluminium exterior complementing a 14-inch IPS screen. Other features include 4 GB of system memory with up to 64 GB of storage and 10 hours of battery life. Apart from this, it has a 720p HD camera and a powerful AMD A3015Ce processor.
|Pros
|Cons
|AMD processor runs smoothly
|Not good as the HP Chromebook
|Excellent battery life
|Storage and RAM are not upgradeable
|Supports multiple windows & apps, run high-end games
|Need maintenance
|Sealed touchpad for waterproofing
6.AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-MB
This laptop has a 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare screen display for a mesmeric visual experience. It offers dynamic performance with an ultra-fast SSD drive of Essential and Windows 10. It does not break down when you play high-end games. The stylised keyboard is upgraded, making it a perfect gaming laptop on a budget.
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin and lightweight
|Sluggish processor
|Good performance
|Anti-glare display
|Value for money
7. Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA Laptop
The Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA laptop has a superior build, ensuring great performance. It is lightweight and compact, which makes it ultra-portable. The screen is 15.7 inches with a high-definition display, helping to enrich the experience for gamers. The power-packed ATLON AMD Silver 3050 U processor maintains consistency in terms of speed and endurance.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great value for money
|Slow processor
|Thin, lightweight and durable
8. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Intel Core i3- 10th Gen
A premium laptop, the Asus Vivobook 15 laptop is completely budget-oriented. This model is a powerful one, running on the Intel Core i3-10110U processor. The 15-inch screen has a non-touch 1080p, nano-edge display. Storage of 8 GB makes it easier to play games on the laptop. The laptop offers top-notch display, output, and physical features.
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare display, fingerprint sensor, nano-edge display
|No fast SSD
|Thin and lightweight
|Single touch login
|Powerful performance
|Good battery
9. Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3
Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3 is an advanced gaming laptop available at an affordable cost. With the AMD Ryzen 3-3200U processor, it shows absolutely no lag when running high-end games for long hours. The 15-inch screen display gives a good user experience. The battery backup is 7 hours.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery backup
|Slow processor
|Good display
|Lags while running heavy games
10. HP 247 G8 Laptop
This is a laptop with a micro-edge screen display and 14-inch screen size. HP 247 G8 is engineered for a fast-paced gaming experience. The Athlon P-3045B HD processor provides lag-free performance. The laptop has a slim border design and a high screen-to-body ratio. It is lightweight and its battery lasts for up to 9 hours.
|Pros
|Cons
|Micro Edge display, anti-glare screen
|Lesser warranty period
|Great battery life
|Processor
|Lightweight and thin
|Product
|Price
|Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N 4020 - 81VT0095IN
|Rs.27,990
|Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Laptop - EX215-31
|Rs.27,788
|HP Chromebook X360 14a Intel
|Rs.27,490
|RDP ThinBook 1010
|Rs.19,990
|Lenovo Chromebook 14e Business Laptop - 82M10019HA
|Rs.26,990
|AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-MB
|Rs.19,990
|Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA Laptop
|Rs.27,890
|ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Intel Core i3- 10th Gen
|Rs.30,990
|Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3
|Rs.30,950
|HP 247 G8 Laptop
|Rs.29,122
3 Features to consider while buying gaming laptops under 30,000
When buying a gaming laptop under 30000, it is important to consider a few factors and specifications.
1. Display and Graphics card
A crucial aspect of gaming laptops is the display. You can enjoy high-end gaming only when the visuals are appealing. The most recommended screen size for gaming is 14-15 inches. The graphics card plays an important role in running heavy gaming software without lags. A laptop with a good graphics card and storage is ideal for gaming.
2. RAM
The RAM also plays a major role in gaming laptops. It stores data for the CPU, so the more space you have, the more processes can run at one time without disruption. RAM helps run high-end software for gaming with optimal performance. Consider this while buying a gaming laptop under 30000.
3. Keyboard
To enjoy the ultimate gaming experience, pay close attention to the keyboard. Backlit keyboards are for gaming.
You should also check for key navigation, smoothness & actuation. It is recommended not to buy gaming laptops with small keys.
Best gaming laptops under ₹30,000: Monetary value
The RDP Thinbook provides the best value for money when buying gaming laptops under 30000. It is thin and lightweight, and portable. The screen size is 14 inches with a colour-rich HD display.
The processor is fast enough for high-end gaming. The top positive point about this laptop is the battery which can last up to 8 hours. You can buy the laptop online or offline. Go through the specifications thoroughly before purchasing gaming laptops under 30,000 in India.
Gaming laptop under ₹30,000: The best overall
If you plan to buy the best gaming laptop under 30000, go for Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3. With a display of 15 inches, you get a colour-rich HD display for the perfect gaming experience.
The laptop runs on an AMD Ryzen 3-3200U processor that can run powerful high-end gaming software without lags. You get good storage of 4 GB RAM with 1 TB hard disk space. It guarantees smooth performance and output.
The laptop is powered with high-quality Li-Ion battery, which does not get issues like overheating and swelling. The battery can last for 7 hours.
How to find the best gaming laptop under ₹30000 in India?
FAQs
1. What are the names of a few gaming laptops under ₹30000 in India?
The following are some gaming laptops available under Rs.30,000 in India:
2. How are gaming laptops different from regular ones?
Gaming laptops are upgraded versions, suitable for running high-end gaming software without lags. They come with a high-speed and powerful processor, storage & graphics. Regular laptops focus more on the CPU and other components, helping users do regular computing work without hassle. However, for both laptops, the battery backup matters.
3. What are the advantages of buying a gaming laptop under ₹30,000?
The main advantage of buying these laptops is the affordable price. You get good features and specifications within a budget of Rs.30,000. The laptops have fast processors and excellent storage. They are durable while guaranteeing premium performance in the long run.
4. Which factors should be considered while buying gaming laptops?
When buying a gaming laptop under ₹30000, you should pay attention to the specifications, including the processor, screen and display, GPU, battery longevity, audio and more.
5. Which is the best gaming laptop under ₹30,000 in India?
In this budget, the best one to purchase is Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3. It has a 15-inch HD display, AMD Ryzen 3-3200U processor and 4 GB RAM, ensuring a top-notch gaming experience. The battery lasts for 7 hours and does not overheat. The laptop is also sleek and lightweight.
