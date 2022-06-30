Buying guide for best gaming laptops under ₹ 30,000 By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Published on Jun 30, 2022 19:41 IST





Summary: Purchase the top-rated gaming laptop under ₹ 30,000. Learn about the specifications to enjoy high-quality gaming without lags. To know in detail, read the article.

Gaming laptops under ₹ 30,000 come with interesting features.

Are you tired of working on your laptop daily? Do you feel some distraction would help you relax? Worry not because we have brought the right solution to you. specifications. The laptops are sturdily built to run high-end gaming software, ensuring peak performance. You can enjoy a top-notch gaming experience on budget and without any lags. These high-quality gaming laptops are made for optimal usage. They have excellent power efficiency, processor speed & storage, bringing a premium experience for users. The laptops are also affordable, and you can buy them according to your preference. This article has compiled a detailed list of gaming laptops under 30,000. Read to know more. Gaming Laptops Under 30,000 (2022) Wondering if it’s difficult to think about high-end gaming on a budget? We have brought you a detailed and informative list of gaming laptops under 30000 to help you make your choice. 1.Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N-4020 - 81VT0095IN The Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N-4020 - 81VT0095IN is engineered for fast, smooth & long-lasting performance. The powerful Intel Celeron Dual Core N4020 processor allows uninterrupted gaming. The design is sleek and stylish, compact and lightweight. The keyboard is smooth, and the battery of 32 WH lasts around 6 hours. Price: Rs.27,990 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size: 11.6 inches HD

OS: Windows 10 Home

Display: 11.6-inches HD (1367 * 768) | Contrast: 250 nits | Anti-Reflection

Processor: Intel Celeron N 4020

Processor Speed: 1.2 GHz (Low) to 2.8 GHz (High)

RAM: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Battery Life: 32 WH, lasts up to 6 hours

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Pros Cons Affordable Slow processor and problems with Windows upgrade In-built antivirus protection Slow RAM and refresh rate Works well without a laptop desk fan Good sound quality

2. Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Laptop - EX215-31 A thin and lightweight laptop, the Acer Extensia 15 is decent for gaming. Equipped with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, you can run high-end gaming software without lags. The audio and visual experience is rich on a 15-inch screen display. The high-quality Li-Ion battery gives no scope for complaints regarding overheating or swelling. Price: Rs.27,788 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size: 15.6 inches

OS: Windows 10 Home

Display: Colour-rich HD (1366 * 768 pixels)

Processor: Intel N5030 Pentium processor

Processor Speed: ‎3.1 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 1 TB HDD

Battery Life: 36 WH, lasts up to 7 hours

Graphics: Intel Integrated ‎DDR3 SDRAM

Pros Cons Best laptop in mid-ranged budget You can buy Chromebook in this price range A combination of 4 GB RAM and 1 TB hard disk is good Graphics cards are needed separately Lightweight and slim in design Good battery

3. HP Chromebook X360 14a (Intel) With more Chromebooks solidifying their place in the market, the HP Chromebook X360 14a is a marvellous gaming laptop. Engineered with premium features, it delivers prolific performance with a powerful processor speed of 11GHz. The laptop is wrapped in clean metallic silver and has a responsive touch screen. Price: Rs.27,490 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size: 14 inches

Resolution: ‎1366 * 768

OS: Chrome 64

Processor: Intel Celeron N 4020 Dual-Core Processor

Processor Speed: ‎1.1 GHz

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM (2400 MHz)

Storage: 64 GB

Battery: 47 WH

Graphics: UHD graphics

Pros Cons Affordable Low display resolution Powered by Google Chrome OS Low storage space Decent performance with a power-ready processor Compact and lightweight

4. RDP ThinBook 1010 The RDP Thinbook 1010 is a new technology running on a powerful Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor N3450, 4 GB RAM & 64 GB of in-built storage. It is a budget-friendly gaming laptop since the device can run high-end gaming software without any hitch. The battery lasts for 8 hours, which is decent within this price range. Price: Rs.27,490 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size: 14.1 inches

Resolution: ‎ HD (1366 * 768 pixels)

OS: Windows 10 Pro

Processor: Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor N3450

Processor Speed: ‎Up to 2.2 GHz

Graphics: Intel Integrated HD Graphics 500

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB SSD

Battery Life: 8 hours backup

Pros Cons Good laptop in this price segment Not suitable for excessive computing and processing work Thin, easy to carry, compact Battery longevity is average Decent RAM and storage Precision touchpad, dual speakers High-speed internet access

5. Lenovo Chromebook 14e Business Laptop - 82M10019HA Lenovo Chromebook 14k looks like an enterprise-grade laptop, guaranteeing top-notch performance and output delivery. It comes with a durable aluminium exterior complementing a 14-inch IPS screen. Other features include 4 GB of system memory with up to 64 GB of storage and 10 hours of battery life. Apart from this, it has a 720p HD camera and a powerful AMD A3015Ce processor. Price: Rs.26,990 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size: 14 inches

Resolution: ‎1920 * 1080

OS: Chrome

Processor: AMD A3015Ce processor, 1.2 GHz base speed, 2.3 GHz max speed, 2 cores, 1 Mb Smart Cache

Processor Speed: ‎Up to 2.3 max GHz

Graphics: Intel Integrated HD Graphics 500

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Battery Life: Average standby life is for 10 hours

Pros Cons AMD processor runs smoothly Not good as the HP Chromebook Excellent battery life Storage and RAM are not upgradeable Supports multiple windows & apps, run high-end games Need maintenance Sealed touchpad for waterproofing

6.AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-MB This laptop has a 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare screen display for a mesmeric visual experience. It offers dynamic performance with an ultra-fast SSD drive of Essential and Windows 10. It does not break down when you play high-end games. The stylised keyboard is upgraded, making it a perfect gaming laptop on a budget. Price: Rs.19,990 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size: 14 inches

Resolution: ‎1920 * 1080

OS: Windows 10 Home

Processor: Celeron N4000 processor

Processor Speed: ‎2.60 GHz Max speed

Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 600

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: SSD

Battery Life: 6 hours

Pros Cons Thin and lightweight Sluggish processor Good performance Anti-glare display Value for money

7. Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA Laptop The Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA laptop has a superior build, ensuring great performance. It is lightweight and compact, which makes it ultra-portable. The screen is 15.7 inches with a high-definition display, helping to enrich the experience for gamers. The power-packed ATLON AMD Silver 3050 U processor maintains consistency in terms of speed and endurance. Price: Rs.27,890 (Amazon offer)

Screen Length: 15.7 inches

Resolution:‎ High Definition (1367 * 768)

OS: Windows 10 Home

Processor: ATLON AMD Silver 3050 U

Processor Operation: ‎2.3 GHz

Graphics: Intel Integrated AMD

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Battery Life: 4.9 WH, 6.35 hours lasting

Pros Cons Great value for money Slow processor Thin, lightweight and durable

8. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Intel Core i3- 10th Gen A premium laptop, the Asus Vivobook 15 laptop is completely budget-oriented. This model is a powerful one, running on the Intel Core i3-10110U processor. The 15-inch screen has a non-touch 1080p, nano-edge display. Storage of 8 GB makes it easier to play games on the laptop. The laptop offers top-notch display, output, and physical features. Price: Rs.30,990 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size: 14 inches

Resolution: ‎1920 * 1080 pixels

OS: Windows 10 Home

Processor: Intel Core i3-10110U

Processor Speed: ‎41 GHz

Graphics: ‎Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p

RAM:8 GB

Storage: 1 TB

Battery Life: 37WHrs, 2-cell Li-ion battery, lasting around 6 hours, standby around 10 hours

Pros Cons Anti-glare display, fingerprint sensor, nano-edge display No fast SSD Thin and lightweight Single touch login Powerful performance Good battery

9. Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3 Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3 is an advanced gaming laptop available at an affordable cost. With the AMD Ryzen 3-3200U processor, it shows absolutely no lag when running high-end games for long hours. The 15-inch screen display gives a good user experience. The battery backup is 7 hours. Price: Rs.30,950 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size:15.6 inches

Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 Pixels

OS: Windows 10 Home

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3-3200U

Processor Speed: ‎3.5 GHz

Graphics: ‎AMD Integrated Radeon Vega 3

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 1 TB hard disk

Battery Life: 36.7 WH, lasts up to 7 hours

Pros Cons Good battery backup Slow processor Good display Lags while running heavy games

10. HP 247 G8 Laptop This is a laptop with a micro-edge screen display and 14-inch screen size. HP 247 G8 is engineered for a fast-paced gaming experience. The Athlon P-3045B HD processor provides lag-free performance. The laptop has a slim border design and a high screen-to-body ratio. It is lightweight and its battery lasts for up to 9 hours. Price: Rs.29,122 (Amazon offer)

Screen Size:14 inches

Resolution: ‎‎1366 * 768 Pixels

OS: Windows 11 Home

Processor:Athlon P-3045B HD (2.3 GHz base frequency, up to 3.2 GHz burst frequency)

Processor Speed: 2.3 GHz

Graphics: ‎Integrated VRAM

RAM:8 GB

Battery Life: Longevity up to 9.5 hours

Pros Cons Micro Edge display, anti-glare screen Lesser warranty period Great battery life Processor Lightweight and thin

Price of best gaming laptops at a glance:

Product Price Lenovo IdeaPad One Intel Celeron N 4020 - 81VT0095IN Rs.27,990 Acer Extensa 15 Thin & Light Laptop - EX215-31 Rs.27,788 HP Chromebook X360 14a Intel Rs.27,490 RDP ThinBook 1010 Rs.19,990 Lenovo Chromebook 14e Business Laptop - 82M10019HA Rs.26,990 AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-MB Rs.19,990 Lenovo 82C7A06IH Version 15 ADA Laptop Rs.27,890 ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Intel Core i3- 10th Gen Rs.30,990 Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 3 Rs.30,950 HP 247 G8 Laptop Rs.29,122