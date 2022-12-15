Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Buying guide for best Havells geysers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 20:07 IST

Summary:

Choosing the best Havells geyser from a long list available in the market is a daunting task. We have curated a list of the best Havells geysers available from the brand.

Havells geysers are high on efficiency quotient.

Winter is coming, and it is a season of hot water. Now is the perfect time to get an apt geyser for your home. The use of geysers has become popular over the last few years. From the bathroom, now there are geysers suitable for the kitchen.

Choosing the best water heater from the best Havells geysers available can get confusing. There are endless high-quality Havells geysers available at a reasonable price. They come with various features like Ferro glass technology, ABS body, CFC-free insulation, Incoloy heating elements, and other features. Every review covers the product specification, pros, and cons to provide you with information about the product and inform you about which will suit your home the best.

Best Havells Geysers

1. Havells Adonia Spin 15L Vertical Geyser

Havells Adonia Spin geyser is equipped with a temperature-sensing LED colour-changing ring knob that shows the real-time temperature of the water. It features feroglass technology to increase efficiency, and a single weld design offers corrosion resistance resulting longer lifespan of the product. The pressure is of 8bars, which is suitable for high-rise buildings. The heating element is Incoloy glass coated, which offers excellent heating performance and provides excellent resistance against carbonization and oxidation at high temperatures. The geyser tank is equipped with stainless steel core anode rod to protect it from corrosive elements.

Specifications

Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 bars

Item Weight: 9kg 600g

Item Dimensions: 44.5x44x43 centimetres

ProsCons
Energy EfficientHot Water does not last long
Anti-rust and corrosion free designAdditional Installation charges
Shows real-time hotness water of water 
Havells Adonia Spin 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White Blue 5 Star
48% off
10,199 19,510
Buy now

2. Havells Instanio 10L Geyser

Havells Instanio comes with a pressure pump application and multi-functional valve that prevents pressure goes beyond 8 bars, making it a suitable geyser for high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element assures excellent heating performance and resistance to carbonization and oxidation. It is featured with whirlpool technology that ensures no contact between the hot and cold flow of water to promote fast heating and energy efficiency that increases 20% the output of hot water.

Specifications

Capacity: 10 litres

Item Weight: 8Kg

Item Dimensions: 31.8x47.8x30.8 centimetres

Pressure: 8 bars

Wattage: 2000 Watts

BEE Rating: 5 stars

ProsCons
20% more hot waterPlastic material inlet and outlet connectors
Energy saving 
Elegant and modern design 
Havells Instanio 10 Litre Storage Water Heater with Flexi Pipe and Free installation (White Blue)
51% off
6,990 14,290
Buy now

3. Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser is suitable for the kitchen as well as the bathroom. Whether your location has a soft water supply or hard water, this geyser will work well with both and dispense a steady stream in no time. The geyser has a high-pressure capacity of 0.65 bar, making it suitable for high-rise building homes. The power cord is fire retardant to provide maximum safety.

Specifications

Capacity: 3 liters

BEE Rating: 5 stars

Wattage: 3000 watts

Pressure: 6.5 bars

Item Weight: 3 kg

Item Dimensions: 37.3 x 22.5 x 19 Centimeters

ProsCons
Shock proof bodyNot suitable for shower
Suitable for soft water and hard water 
Suitable for high-rise buildings 
Free Installation in metro cities 
Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue)
38% off
3,645 5,870
Buy now

4. Havells Monza EC 15L Geyser

Havells Monza EC is a storage geyser with a capacity of 15 litres. It comes with IPX-4 protection that ensures the longer life of the product. The adjustable knob allows you to set the temperature between 25-75 degree Celsius for you to get the desired temperature. It is equipped with a multi-function safety valve that protects the water tank from external and internal pressure. The tank also has an anode rod that protects it from corrosive elements and uses a special catalyst function that increases its lifespan.

Specifications

Capacity: 15 litres

BEE Rating: 5 stars

Wattage: 2000 watts

Pressure: 8 bars

Item Weight: 8 kg 700g

Item Dimensions: 31 x 33.4 x 56.8 Centimeters

ProsCons
Allows to set the temperature using adjustable knobFree installation only in metro cities
Energy efficient geyser 
Prevents contact between hot and cold water 
Elegant design enhances bathroom look 
Havells Monza EC 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Flexi Pipe, White 5 Star
35% off
7,799 11,970
Buy now

5. Havells Monza EC 25L Geyser

Havells Monza EC storage geyser with a capacity of 25 liters will provide hot water at any time of the day. Featuring fero-glass technology and an Incoloy glass coating heating element that provides durability to the heater, the geyser will have a longer lifespan. The compact size and elegant design allow it to fit in any corner of your bathroom. It is also equipped with an adjustable knob to control water temperature. It comes with Flexi pipe, made of stainless steel, for free.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 litres

BEE Rating: 5 stars

Wattage: 2000 watts

Pressure: 8 bars

Item Weight: 12 kg

Item Dimensions: 36 x 38.5 x 63.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
You can control water temperatureMay need a pressure relieve valve for high-rise building
Storage capacity of 25 liters provides continuous hot water. 
Water stays hot for long hours , Energy efficient 
Havells Monza EC 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Flexi Pipe, White 5 Star
42% off
8,699 15,060
Buy now

6. Havells Adonia R25 Geyser

Havells Adonia R comes with an LED indicator that indicates the real-time water temperature. The fero-glass coating technology provides excellent corrosion resistance, enhancing the lifespan of the water heater. Featured Incoloy heating element offers supreme heating performance while offering protection against carbonization and oxidation. It also is equipped with a touch panel for temperature control, allowing you to set the temperature between 25-75 degrees Celsius., and there is also a remote for temperature control. The high working pressure of 8 bars with pressure pump applications makes it suitable for high-rise buildings and the multi-function valve prevents the pressure go beyond 8 bars.

Specifications

Capacity: 25 litres

BEE Rating: 5 stars

Wattage: 2000 watts

Pressure: 8 bars

Item Weight: 12 kg

Item Dimensions: 45.3 x 39.4 x 45.3 Centimeters

ProsCons
Comes with remote control for temperatureBit costly
0.8 MPA makes it ideal for high-rise building 
Allow to set the temperature according to need 
Havells Adonia R 25 Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater 5 Star with Remote Control (White)
33% off
15,700 23,585
Buy now

7. Havells Opal 3L Instant Geyser

This geyser is ideal for the kitchen and bathroom. Havells Opal water heater comes with a twin indicator lamp for heating and power and informs you when the water is ready to use. The ABS outer body of the water heater is shockproof and anti-rust to provide longer life. The electric cord is fire retardant to ensure maximum safety.

Specifications

Capacity: 3 litres

BEE Rating: 5 stars

Wattage: 3000 watts

Pressure: 6.5 bars

Item Weight: 2 kg 900g

Item Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 41 Centimeters

ProsCons
Can be fitted in any corner of any areaNot suitable for bathroom
Provides Instant hot water 
Suitable for high-rise buildings 
Havells Opal 3 Litre ISI Marked Star Vertical Instant Water Heater (White, 3000 Watts)
34% off
3,900 5,910
Buy now

8. Havells Bianca 15L Geyser

Havells Bianca storage geyser is equipped with a color-changing, temperature-sensing LED ring knob that indicates real-time water temperature. The single weld design with fero-glass technology of the tank provides anti-rust and corrosion-free properties, assuring durability and longer life. It withstands 8 bars of pressure which makes it ideal for high-rise buildings. The integrated shock-safe plug is used to prevent electric shocks by cutting the power instantly in case of current leakage.

Specifications

Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE rating- 5-star

Wattage- 2000 watts

Pressure: 8 bars

Item Weight: 10.4 kg

Item Dimensions: 41.2 x 35.1 x 41.2 Centimeters

ProsCons
Provide shockproof experienceBit pricey
Shows Real-time hotness of water using LED knob 
Havells Bianca 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
29% off
12,490 17,575
Buy now

9. Havells Carlo 3L Instant Geyser

Havells Carlo Instant geyser of capacity 3litre comes with a dual neon indicator that shows the real-time temperature of the water. The compact design can be easily installed in any corner of your home. Carlo geyser tank is made from 304-grade stainless steel, and the outer body is rust and shockproof, which increases the lifespan of the product.

Specifications

Capacity: 3 Litres

BEE rating- 5-star

Wattage- 3000 watts

Pressure: 6.5 bars

Item Weight: 2.5kg

Item Dimensions: 22.5 x 18 x 34.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
LED indicator to show water hotnessNot recommended to use in bathroom
Comes with PRP and automatic thermal cut-outNeed to buy additional accessories
Havells Carlo 3 Litre Instant Water Heater (White Blue)
35% off
3,650 5,575
Buy now

10. Havells Flagro 6L Instant LPG Geyser

Havells Flagro is an LPG Instant geyser with a 6-litre capacity. It comes with child-lock safety, 1.2kg heavy-duty exchanges to ensure long life, a dual electromagnetic valve that protects from burning, flame protection, and overheating protection. It also has 20-minute timer protection.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 Litres

Item Weight: 4kg

Item Dimensions: 30 x 12 x 44.5 Centimeters

ProsCons
Child-lock safetyCostly
Double electromagnetic valveNo LED indicators
Anti-dry burning protection 

Price of Havells geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Havells Adonia Spin 15L Vertical GeyserRs. 11,499
Havells Instanio 10L GeyserRs. 6,990
Havells Instanio 3L Instant GeyserRs. 3,630
Havells Monza EC 15L GeyserRs. 7,799
Havells Monza EC 25L GeyserRs. 8,699
Havells Adonia R25 GeyserRs. 15,740
Havells Opal 3L Instant GeyserRs. 3,634
Havells Bianca 15L GeyserRs. 12,140
Havells Carlo 3L Instant GeyserRs. 3,299
Havells Flagro 6L Instant LPG GeyserRs. 6,790

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TypeCapacityPressure
Adonia Spin 15L Vertical GeyserStorage15Litres8 bars
Instanio 10L GeyserStorage10Litres8 bars
Instanio 3L Instant GeyserInstant3Litres6.5 bars
Monza EC 15L GeyserStorage15Litres8 bars
Monza EC 25L GeyserStorage25Litres8 bars
Adonia R25 GeyserStorage25Litres8 bars
Opal 3L Instant GeyserInstant3Litres6.5 bars
Bianca 15L GeyserStorage15Litres8 bars
Carlo 3L Instant GeyserInstant3Litres6.5 bars
Flagro 6L Instant LPG GeyserInstant6Litres8 bars

Best value for money

Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser is the best geyser which is suitable for kitchen use. In just about Rs. 3630, you get a geyser that is made of a shock and rust-proof ABS outer body and 304-grade stainless steel tank, so the geyser will stay longer than you expect. What makes it safe is its fire-retardant cord which ensures maximum safety. The copper heating element provides faster heating while being energy efficient, making it one of the best Havells geysers.

Best overall

Havells Monza EC 15L Geyser is one of the best Havells geysers. It is a storage geyser that looks attractive and is easy to install. The shockproof outer body of the geyser and ultra-thick premium stainless-steel tank ensures a longer lifespan which means they are durable and efficient. High heating capacity makes sure they help you save electricity. Also, their compact design makes them suitable for every bathroom décor.

How to find best Havells geysers

When you are shopping for the best Havells geysers, there are a few things that you must keep in mind, such as capacity, pressure, power consumption, type, and other before buying it. Havells offers a wide range of geysers of various types, like instant geysers, storage geysers, gas geysers, immersion water heaters, and more. You can buy geysers online at Amazon and look according to your need. When compared on all these aspects, Havells Monza EC 15L is one of the best Havells geysers.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
10 best JBL headphones: A complete buying guide
Best air purifiers under 5,000
Best Bajaj geysers rank high on efficiency
Best Venus geysers for your home: A buyer's guide
These best camera flash accessories help shoot great photos

Best Havells geysers

What are the different types of geysers?

Gas geysers and electric geysers are two types of geysers available. Electric corded geysers are considered the best. However, choose the one that best suits your needs. Gas geysers are connected to your gas supply while the electric ones are powered by electricity.

What factors to consider while shopping for a geyser?

While you are looking for a geyser, consider budget, capacity, power consumption, warranty, and longevity. Also, check the space in which you are planning to mount it. Based on that, you will be able to decide whether you want to get a vertical or a horizontal geyser.

Are 3-litre geysers enough for a bathroom?

Generally, a 3-litre geyser is used for kitchen purposes, but it also depends on how much hot water you use. For the bathroom, a 10-litre geyser is most suitable. Also, it is best suited for a family with 2-3 members.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS