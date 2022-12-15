Buying guide for best Havells geysers

Havells geysers are high on efficiency quotient.

Winter is coming, and it is a season of hot water. Now is the perfect time to get an apt geyser for your home. The use of geysers has become popular over the last few years. From the bathroom, now there are geysers suitable for the kitchen. Choosing the best water heater from the best Havells geysers available can get confusing. There are endless high-quality Havells geysers available at a reasonable price. They come with various features like Ferro glass technology, ABS body, CFC-free insulation, Incoloy heating elements, and other features. Every review covers the product specification, pros, and cons to provide you with information about the product and inform you about which will suit your home the best. Best Havells Geysers 1. Havells Adonia Spin 15L Vertical Geyser Havells Adonia Spin geyser is equipped with a temperature-sensing LED colour-changing ring knob that shows the real-time temperature of the water. It features feroglass technology to increase efficiency, and a single weld design offers corrosion resistance resulting longer lifespan of the product. The pressure is of 8bars, which is suitable for high-rise buildings. The heating element is Incoloy glass coated, which offers excellent heating performance and provides excellent resistance against carbonization and oxidation at high temperatures. The geyser tank is equipped with stainless steel core anode rod to protect it from corrosive elements. Specifications Capacity: 15 Litres BEE Rating: 5 Star Wattage: 2000 Watts Pressure: 8 bars Item Weight: 9kg 600g Item Dimensions: 44.5x44x43 centimetres

Pros Cons Energy Efficient Hot Water does not last long Anti-rust and corrosion free design Additional Installation charges Shows real-time hotness water of water

2. Havells Instanio 10L Geyser Havells Instanio comes with a pressure pump application and multi-functional valve that prevents pressure goes beyond 8 bars, making it a suitable geyser for high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element assures excellent heating performance and resistance to carbonization and oxidation. It is featured with whirlpool technology that ensures no contact between the hot and cold flow of water to promote fast heating and energy efficiency that increases 20% the output of hot water. Specifications Capacity: 10 litres Item Weight: 8Kg Item Dimensions: 31.8x47.8x30.8 centimetres Pressure: 8 bars Wattage: 2000 Watts BEE Rating: 5 stars

Pros Cons 20% more hot water Plastic material inlet and outlet connectors Energy saving Elegant and modern design

3. Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser is suitable for the kitchen as well as the bathroom. Whether your location has a soft water supply or hard water, this geyser will work well with both and dispense a steady stream in no time. The geyser has a high-pressure capacity of 0.65 bar, making it suitable for high-rise building homes. The power cord is fire retardant to provide maximum safety. Specifications Capacity: 3 liters BEE Rating: 5 stars Wattage: 3000 watts Pressure: 6.5 bars Item Weight: 3 kg Item Dimensions: 37.3 x 22.5 x 19 Centimeters

Pros Cons Shock proof body Not suitable for shower Suitable for soft water and hard water Suitable for high-rise buildings Free Installation in metro cities

4. Havells Monza EC 15L Geyser Havells Monza EC is a storage geyser with a capacity of 15 litres. It comes with IPX-4 protection that ensures the longer life of the product. The adjustable knob allows you to set the temperature between 25-75 degree Celsius for you to get the desired temperature. It is equipped with a multi-function safety valve that protects the water tank from external and internal pressure. The tank also has an anode rod that protects it from corrosive elements and uses a special catalyst function that increases its lifespan. Specifications Capacity: 15 litres BEE Rating: 5 stars Wattage: 2000 watts Pressure: 8 bars Item Weight: 8 kg 700g Item Dimensions: 31 x 33.4 x 56.8 Centimeters

Pros Cons Allows to set the temperature using adjustable knob Free installation only in metro cities Energy efficient geyser Prevents contact between hot and cold water Elegant design enhances bathroom look

5. Havells Monza EC 25L Geyser Havells Monza EC storage geyser with a capacity of 25 liters will provide hot water at any time of the day. Featuring fero-glass technology and an Incoloy glass coating heating element that provides durability to the heater, the geyser will have a longer lifespan. The compact size and elegant design allow it to fit in any corner of your bathroom. It is also equipped with an adjustable knob to control water temperature. It comes with Flexi pipe, made of stainless steel, for free. Specifications Capacity: 25 litres BEE Rating: 5 stars Wattage: 2000 watts Pressure: 8 bars Item Weight: 12 kg Item Dimensions: 36 x 38.5 x 63.5 Centimeters

Pros Cons You can control water temperature May need a pressure relieve valve for high-rise building Storage capacity of 25 liters provides continuous hot water. Water stays hot for long hours , Energy efficient

6. Havells Adonia R25 Geyser Havells Adonia R comes with an LED indicator that indicates the real-time water temperature. The fero-glass coating technology provides excellent corrosion resistance, enhancing the lifespan of the water heater. Featured Incoloy heating element offers supreme heating performance while offering protection against carbonization and oxidation. It also is equipped with a touch panel for temperature control, allowing you to set the temperature between 25-75 degrees Celsius., and there is also a remote for temperature control. The high working pressure of 8 bars with pressure pump applications makes it suitable for high-rise buildings and the multi-function valve prevents the pressure go beyond 8 bars. Specifications Capacity: 25 litres BEE Rating: 5 stars Wattage: 2000 watts Pressure: 8 bars Item Weight: 12 kg Item Dimensions: 45.3 x 39.4 x 45.3 Centimeters

Pros Cons Comes with remote control for temperature Bit costly 0.8 MPA makes it ideal for high-rise building Allow to set the temperature according to need

7. Havells Opal 3L Instant Geyser This geyser is ideal for the kitchen and bathroom. Havells Opal water heater comes with a twin indicator lamp for heating and power and informs you when the water is ready to use. The ABS outer body of the water heater is shockproof and anti-rust to provide longer life. The electric cord is fire retardant to ensure maximum safety. Specifications Capacity: 3 litres BEE Rating: 5 stars Wattage: 3000 watts Pressure: 6.5 bars Item Weight: 2 kg 900g Item Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 41 Centimeters

Pros Cons Can be fitted in any corner of any area Not suitable for bathroom Provides Instant hot water Suitable for high-rise buildings

8. Havells Bianca 15L Geyser Havells Bianca storage geyser is equipped with a color-changing, temperature-sensing LED ring knob that indicates real-time water temperature. The single weld design with fero-glass technology of the tank provides anti-rust and corrosion-free properties, assuring durability and longer life. It withstands 8 bars of pressure which makes it ideal for high-rise buildings. The integrated shock-safe plug is used to prevent electric shocks by cutting the power instantly in case of current leakage. Specifications Capacity: 15 Litres BEE rating- 5-star Wattage- 2000 watts Pressure: 8 bars Item Weight: 10.4 kg Item Dimensions: 41.2 x 35.1 x 41.2 Centimeters

Pros Cons Provide shockproof experience Bit pricey Shows Real-time hotness of water using LED knob

9. Havells Carlo 3L Instant Geyser Havells Carlo Instant geyser of capacity 3litre comes with a dual neon indicator that shows the real-time temperature of the water. The compact design can be easily installed in any corner of your home. Carlo geyser tank is made from 304-grade stainless steel, and the outer body is rust and shockproof, which increases the lifespan of the product. Specifications Capacity: 3 Litres BEE rating- 5-star Wattage- 3000 watts Pressure: 6.5 bars Item Weight: 2.5kg Item Dimensions: 22.5 x 18 x 34.5 Centimeters

Pros Cons LED indicator to show water hotness Not recommended to use in bathroom Comes with PRP and automatic thermal cut-out Need to buy additional accessories

10. Havells Flagro 6L Instant LPG Geyser Havells Flagro is an LPG Instant geyser with a 6-litre capacity. It comes with child-lock safety, 1.2kg heavy-duty exchanges to ensure long life, a dual electromagnetic valve that protects from burning, flame protection, and overheating protection. It also has 20-minute timer protection. Specifications Capacity: 6 Litres Item Weight: 4kg Item Dimensions: 30 x 12 x 44.5 Centimeters

Pros Cons Child-lock safety Costly Double electromagnetic valve No LED indicators Anti-dry burning protection

Price of Havells geysers at a glance:

Product Price Havells Adonia Spin 15L Vertical Geyser Rs. 11,499 Havells Instanio 10L Geyser Rs. 6,990 Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser Rs. 3,630 Havells Monza EC 15L Geyser Rs. 7,799 Havells Monza EC 25L Geyser Rs. 8,699 Havells Adonia R25 Geyser Rs. 15,740 Havells Opal 3L Instant Geyser Rs. 3,634 Havells Bianca 15L Geyser Rs. 12,140 Havells Carlo 3L Instant Geyser Rs. 3,299 Havells Flagro 6L Instant LPG Geyser Rs. 6,790

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Type Capacity Pressure Adonia Spin 15L Vertical Geyser Storage 15Litres 8 bars Instanio 10L Geyser Storage 10Litres 8 bars Instanio 3L Instant Geyser Instant 3Litres 6.5 bars Monza EC 15L Geyser Storage 15Litres 8 bars Monza EC 25L Geyser Storage 25Litres 8 bars Adonia R25 Geyser Storage 25Litres 8 bars Opal 3L Instant Geyser Instant 3Litres 6.5 bars Bianca 15L Geyser Storage 15Litres 8 bars Carlo 3L Instant Geyser Instant 3Litres 6.5 bars Flagro 6L Instant LPG Geyser Instant 6Litres 8 bars

Best value for money Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser is the best geyser which is suitable for kitchen use. In just about Rs. 3630, you get a geyser that is made of a shock and rust-proof ABS outer body and 304-grade stainless steel tank, so the geyser will stay longer than you expect. What makes it safe is its fire-retardant cord which ensures maximum safety. The copper heating element provides faster heating while being energy efficient, making it one of the best Havells geysers. Best overall Havells Monza EC 15L Geyser is one of the best Havells geysers. It is a storage geyser that looks attractive and is easy to install. The shockproof outer body of the geyser and ultra-thick premium stainless-steel tank ensures a longer lifespan which means they are durable and efficient. High heating capacity makes sure they help you save electricity. Also, their compact design makes them suitable for every bathroom décor. How to find best Havells geysers When you are shopping for the best Havells geysers, there are a few things that you must keep in mind, such as capacity, pressure, power consumption, type, and other before buying it. Havells offers a wide range of geysers of various types, like instant geysers, storage geysers, gas geysers, immersion water heaters, and more. You can buy geysers online at Amazon and look according to your need. When compared on all these aspects, Havells Monza EC 15L is one of the best Havells geysers.