Buying guide for best Havells geysers

Havells geysers are high on efficiency quotient.
Winter is coming, and it is a season of hot water. Now is the perfect time to get an apt geyser for your home. The use of geysers has become popular over the last few years. From the bathroom, now there are geysers suitable for the kitchen.
Choosing the best water heater from the best Havells geysers available can get confusing. There are endless high-quality Havells geysers available at a reasonable price. They come with various features like Ferro glass technology, ABS body, CFC-free insulation, Incoloy heating elements, and other features. Every review covers the product specification, pros, and cons to provide you with information about the product and inform you about which will suit your home the best.
Best Havells Geysers
1. Havells Adonia Spin 15L Vertical Geyser
Havells Adonia Spin geyser is equipped with a temperature-sensing LED colour-changing ring knob that shows the real-time temperature of the water. It features feroglass technology to increase efficiency, and a single weld design offers corrosion resistance resulting longer lifespan of the product. The pressure is of 8bars, which is suitable for high-rise buildings. The heating element is Incoloy glass coated, which offers excellent heating performance and provides excellent resistance against carbonization and oxidation at high temperatures. The geyser tank is equipped with stainless steel core anode rod to protect it from corrosive elements.
Specifications
Capacity: 15 Litres
BEE Rating: 5 Star
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Pressure: 8 bars
Item Weight: 9kg 600g
Item Dimensions: 44.5x44x43 centimetres
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy Efficient
|Hot Water does not last long
|Anti-rust and corrosion free design
|Additional Installation charges
|Shows real-time hotness water of water
|
2. Havells Instanio 10L Geyser
Havells Instanio comes with a pressure pump application and multi-functional valve that prevents pressure goes beyond 8 bars, making it a suitable geyser for high-rise buildings. The Incoloy glass-coated heating element assures excellent heating performance and resistance to carbonization and oxidation. It is featured with whirlpool technology that ensures no contact between the hot and cold flow of water to promote fast heating and energy efficiency that increases 20% the output of hot water.
Specifications
Capacity: 10 litres
Item Weight: 8Kg
Item Dimensions: 31.8x47.8x30.8 centimetres
Pressure: 8 bars
Wattage: 2000 Watts
BEE Rating: 5 stars
|Pros
|Cons
|20% more hot water
|Plastic material inlet and outlet connectors
|Energy saving
|
|Elegant and modern design
|
3. Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser
Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser is suitable for the kitchen as well as the bathroom. Whether your location has a soft water supply or hard water, this geyser will work well with both and dispense a steady stream in no time. The geyser has a high-pressure capacity of 0.65 bar, making it suitable for high-rise building homes. The power cord is fire retardant to provide maximum safety.
Specifications
Capacity: 3 liters
BEE Rating: 5 stars
Wattage: 3000 watts
Pressure: 6.5 bars
Item Weight: 3 kg
Item Dimensions: 37.3 x 22.5 x 19 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Shock proof body
|Not suitable for shower
|Suitable for soft water and hard water
|
|Suitable for high-rise buildings
|
|Free Installation in metro cities
|
4. Havells Monza EC 15L Geyser
Havells Monza EC is a storage geyser with a capacity of 15 litres. It comes with IPX-4 protection that ensures the longer life of the product. The adjustable knob allows you to set the temperature between 25-75 degree Celsius for you to get the desired temperature. It is equipped with a multi-function safety valve that protects the water tank from external and internal pressure. The tank also has an anode rod that protects it from corrosive elements and uses a special catalyst function that increases its lifespan.
Specifications
Capacity: 15 litres
BEE Rating: 5 stars
Wattage: 2000 watts
Pressure: 8 bars
Item Weight: 8 kg 700g
Item Dimensions: 31 x 33.4 x 56.8 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Allows to set the temperature using adjustable knob
|Free installation only in metro cities
|Energy efficient geyser
|
|Prevents contact between hot and cold water
|
|Elegant design enhances bathroom look
|
5. Havells Monza EC 25L Geyser
Havells Monza EC storage geyser with a capacity of 25 liters will provide hot water at any time of the day. Featuring fero-glass technology and an Incoloy glass coating heating element that provides durability to the heater, the geyser will have a longer lifespan. The compact size and elegant design allow it to fit in any corner of your bathroom. It is also equipped with an adjustable knob to control water temperature. It comes with Flexi pipe, made of stainless steel, for free.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 litres
BEE Rating: 5 stars
Wattage: 2000 watts
Pressure: 8 bars
Item Weight: 12 kg
Item Dimensions: 36 x 38.5 x 63.5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|You can control water temperature
|May need a pressure relieve valve for high-rise building
|Storage capacity of 25 liters provides continuous hot water.
|
|Water stays hot for long hours , Energy efficient
|
6. Havells Adonia R25 Geyser
Havells Adonia R comes with an LED indicator that indicates the real-time water temperature. The fero-glass coating technology provides excellent corrosion resistance, enhancing the lifespan of the water heater. Featured Incoloy heating element offers supreme heating performance while offering protection against carbonization and oxidation. It also is equipped with a touch panel for temperature control, allowing you to set the temperature between 25-75 degrees Celsius., and there is also a remote for temperature control. The high working pressure of 8 bars with pressure pump applications makes it suitable for high-rise buildings and the multi-function valve prevents the pressure go beyond 8 bars.
Specifications
Capacity: 25 litres
BEE Rating: 5 stars
Wattage: 2000 watts
Pressure: 8 bars
Item Weight: 12 kg
Item Dimensions: 45.3 x 39.4 x 45.3 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with remote control for temperature
|Bit costly
|0.8 MPA makes it ideal for high-rise building
|
|Allow to set the temperature according to need
|
7. Havells Opal 3L Instant Geyser
This geyser is ideal for the kitchen and bathroom. Havells Opal water heater comes with a twin indicator lamp for heating and power and informs you when the water is ready to use. The ABS outer body of the water heater is shockproof and anti-rust to provide longer life. The electric cord is fire retardant to ensure maximum safety.
Specifications
Capacity: 3 litres
BEE Rating: 5 stars
Wattage: 3000 watts
Pressure: 6.5 bars
Item Weight: 2 kg 900g
Item Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 41 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Can be fitted in any corner of any area
|Not suitable for bathroom
|Provides Instant hot water
|
|Suitable for high-rise buildings
|
8. Havells Bianca 15L Geyser
Havells Bianca storage geyser is equipped with a color-changing, temperature-sensing LED ring knob that indicates real-time water temperature. The single weld design with fero-glass technology of the tank provides anti-rust and corrosion-free properties, assuring durability and longer life. It withstands 8 bars of pressure which makes it ideal for high-rise buildings. The integrated shock-safe plug is used to prevent electric shocks by cutting the power instantly in case of current leakage.
Specifications
Capacity: 15 Litres
BEE rating- 5-star
Wattage- 2000 watts
Pressure: 8 bars
Item Weight: 10.4 kg
Item Dimensions: 41.2 x 35.1 x 41.2 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Provide shockproof experience
|Bit pricey
|Shows Real-time hotness of water using LED knob
|
9. Havells Carlo 3L Instant Geyser
Havells Carlo Instant geyser of capacity 3litre comes with a dual neon indicator that shows the real-time temperature of the water. The compact design can be easily installed in any corner of your home. Carlo geyser tank is made from 304-grade stainless steel, and the outer body is rust and shockproof, which increases the lifespan of the product.
Specifications
Capacity: 3 Litres
BEE rating- 5-star
Wattage- 3000 watts
Pressure: 6.5 bars
Item Weight: 2.5kg
Item Dimensions: 22.5 x 18 x 34.5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|LED indicator to show water hotness
|Not recommended to use in bathroom
|Comes with PRP and automatic thermal cut-out
|Need to buy additional accessories
10. Havells Flagro 6L Instant LPG Geyser
Havells Flagro is an LPG Instant geyser with a 6-litre capacity. It comes with child-lock safety, 1.2kg heavy-duty exchanges to ensure long life, a dual electromagnetic valve that protects from burning, flame protection, and overheating protection. It also has 20-minute timer protection.
Specifications
Capacity: 6 Litres
Item Weight: 4kg
Item Dimensions: 30 x 12 x 44.5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Child-lock safety
|Costly
|Double electromagnetic valve
|No LED indicators
|Anti-dry burning protection
|
Price of Havells geysers at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Havells Adonia Spin 15L Vertical Geyser
|Rs. 11,499
|Havells Instanio 10L Geyser
|Rs. 6,990
|Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser
|Rs. 3,630
|Havells Monza EC 15L Geyser
|Rs. 7,799
|Havells Monza EC 25L Geyser
|Rs. 8,699
|Havells Adonia R25 Geyser
|Rs. 15,740
|Havells Opal 3L Instant Geyser
|Rs. 3,634
|Havells Bianca 15L Geyser
|Rs. 12,140
|Havells Carlo 3L Instant Geyser
|Rs. 3,299
|Havells Flagro 6L Instant LPG Geyser
|Rs. 6,790
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Type
|Capacity
|Pressure
|Adonia Spin 15L Vertical Geyser
|Storage
|15Litres
|8 bars
|Instanio 10L Geyser
|Storage
|10Litres
|8 bars
|Instanio 3L Instant Geyser
|Instant
|3Litres
|6.5 bars
|Monza EC 15L Geyser
|Storage
|15Litres
|8 bars
|Monza EC 25L Geyser
|Storage
|25Litres
|8 bars
|Adonia R25 Geyser
|Storage
|25Litres
|8 bars
|Opal 3L Instant Geyser
|Instant
|3Litres
|6.5 bars
|Bianca 15L Geyser
|Storage
|15Litres
|8 bars
|Carlo 3L Instant Geyser
|Instant
|3Litres
|6.5 bars
|Flagro 6L Instant LPG Geyser
|Instant
|6Litres
|8 bars
Best value for money
Havells Instanio 3L Instant Geyser is the best geyser which is suitable for kitchen use. In just about Rs. 3630, you get a geyser that is made of a shock and rust-proof ABS outer body and 304-grade stainless steel tank, so the geyser will stay longer than you expect. What makes it safe is its fire-retardant cord which ensures maximum safety. The copper heating element provides faster heating while being energy efficient, making it one of the best Havells geysers.
Best overall
Havells Monza EC 15L Geyser is one of the best Havells geysers. It is a storage geyser that looks attractive and is easy to install. The shockproof outer body of the geyser and ultra-thick premium stainless-steel tank ensures a longer lifespan which means they are durable and efficient. High heating capacity makes sure they help you save electricity. Also, their compact design makes them suitable for every bathroom décor.
How to find best Havells geysers
When you are shopping for the best Havells geysers, there are a few things that you must keep in mind, such as capacity, pressure, power consumption, type, and other before buying it. Havells offers a wide range of geysers of various types, like instant geysers, storage geysers, gas geysers, immersion water heaters, and more. You can buy geysers online at Amazon and look according to your need. When compared on all these aspects, Havells Monza EC 15L is one of the best Havells geysers.
