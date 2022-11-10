Sign out
Buying guide for best Inalsa kitchen chimneys

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 10, 2022 19:41 IST

A kitchen chimney serves the obvious goal of venting smoke and also prevents moisture from entering your home. Check out the list of the best Inalsa kitchen chimneys in this article.

Inalsa kitchen chimneys work efficiently and come with user-friendly features.

In India, Inalsa is a well-known brand. The company is currently among India's biggest producers of kitchen chimneys. The wall-mounted kitchen chimney by Inalsa is trendy. With this contemporary chimney, your kitchen will appear different. Many Inalsa designs have a chimney hood, which boosts the chimney's effectiveness. The Inalsa Chimney, which also keeps debris out of the kitchen, allows for dust-free cooking. By removing gases that can be dangerous to you in the kitchen, it helps to keep the air in your clean and adequately ventilated. It also deters pests and insects from entering your home by blocking the gaps in your kitchen chimney.

Here are the Best 7 Inalsa Kitchen Chimneys that you can check out for your kitchen.

1. Inalsa 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney

The company had designed this chimney with one thing in mind: safety. The push-button control makes it easy to adjust the heat, and an LED light lets you check the chimney while cooking at night. Once set, this chimney gives a constant flow of hot air, so there's no need to worry about fluctuations that can cause serious damage. It can be fitted in any home kitchen and with the use of a suitable grease trap - can also be used in commercial kitchens.

Specifications:

Brand - Inalsa

Dimension - 59.8x 45 x 48.5 Centimetres

Colour - Black

Material - Stainless Steel

Noise Level - 65 dB

Suction capacity - 1050 m3/hr

Mount Type - Wall Mount

ProsCons
Adequate suctionNot sufficient LEDs
Easy installation 
Best material use 

2. Inalsa Auto Clean Chimney-60 cm 1250 m³/hr 60BKMAC

The Inalsa Auto Clean Chimney Filterless Cooker Hood is designed to fit most kitchens and apartments. Its quality fire design allows more heat direct through the hood, while the black powder-coated finish will give it a touch of a modern, sleek feel. The filterless chimney design makes this hood perfect for cooking as it doesn't require oil inside the hood, which prolongs its life span and protects your family from harmful chemicals.

Specification:

Brand - Inalsa

Dimensions - 59.8 x 45 x 51.2 Centimetres

Colour - Black

Material - Stainless Steel

Noise Level - 65 dB

Suction capacity - 1250 m3/hr

Mount Type - Wall Mount

ProsCons
filterless chimneySmall plug wire
thermal auto clean 
3-speed setting with led light 
INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Auto clean|Filterless Chimney|Motion Sensor & Touch Control|60 cm 1250 m³/hr Suction|7 Year Warranty On Motor (Zylo60BKMAC)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Inalsa 60 cm 1150 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney

Designed specifically for the modern kitchen, KONE's new Classica 60BKBF Kitchen Chimney features push-button control and a stainless steel baffle filter. It is an efficient and accurate chimney, fit with easy-clean filter technology for continuous operation. The stainless steel baffle filters are easy to clean and may be removed for cleaning. The motor has been installed on a fluid dynamic flow technology to ensure high-quality performance.

Specification:

Brand - Inalsa

Dimension - 60 x 47 x 57.2 Centimetres

Colour - Black

Material - Steel

Noise Level - 65 dB

Suction capacity - 1150 m3/hr

Mount Type - Wall Mount

ProsCons
Stainless steel baffle filterAverage suction power
illuminated push button controls 
Easy-to-clean filters 
INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica 60BKBF with Stainless Steel Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, 7 Year Warranty On Motor
Check Price on Amazon

4. Inalsa Auto Clean Nexa 60BKMAC

This chimney is compatible with any gas or electric stove and includes a free installation kit. The filterless design eliminates the need for oil that can get clogged inside the hood, allowing it to clean itself automatically and providing a much more efficient heat distribution. The auto-clean feature has been tested to operate properly up to 2 times per day and efficiently removes smoke, odour and grease while operating at your desired temperature setting. The included controller allows you to independently adjust the fan speed, light options, and delay time (after cooking) and even activate the motion sensor.

Specifications:

Brand - Inalsa

Dimension - 61.5 x 48.5 x 52 Centimetres

Colour - Black

Material - Stainless Steel

Noise Level - 65 dB

Suction capacity - 1500 m3/hr

Mount Type - Wall Mount

ProsCons
Thermal auto cleanPVC pipe may get damaged upon prolonged use
Noiseless technology 
Inalsa Auto Clean, Motion Sensor Filterless Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit - 60 cm (Nexa 60BKMAC, Touch Control, Curved Glass, Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Inalsa 75 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean

This compact chimney from Inalsa is ideal for kitchen installations with limited space, with a medium and heavy-duty grilling capacity that stands at up to 1350 cubic metres per hour. It's also auto-clean, saving on cleaning work and won't hinder nearby kitchenware and fittings. Other features include - a low noise level (65 dB), a motion sensor, touch control on top of the chimney, and three lighting modes.

Specifications:

Brand - Inalsa

Dimension - 74.6 x 48.5 x 57.1 Centimetres

Colour - Black

Material - Glass, Stainless Steel

Mount Type - Wall Mount

Noise Level - 65 dB

suction capacity - 1350 m3/hr

ProsCons
Thermal auto cleanA little noisy
Hood Support Bracket 
motion sensor 
Inalsa 75 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean, Motion Sensor, Filterless(Maris 75BKMAC, Touch Control, Made In India, Lifetime Warranty)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Inalsa 60 cm Curved Glass Aveo 60BKBF Chimney

The Inalsa 60 cm Vigo Curved Glass Chimney is a beautiful, curved glass stove hood with a black powder-coated finish, and is ideal for single vent systems. This chimney features a black powder-coat finish, side wall mounting and separate ducting with a vacuum hose. The Inalsa chimney includes two stainless steel baffle filters to keep your cooking area free of grease and odours. The push button controls are easy to use and offer 3 different speed settings that help you achieve the perfect temperature every time.

Specifications:

Brand - Inalsa

Dimensions - 45D x 59.8W x 48.4H Centimetres

Colour - Black

Material - Stainless-Steel

Mount Type - Wall Mount

Noise Level - 65 dB

Suction capacity - 1100 m3/hr

ProsCons
2 stainless steel baffle filters Small Insulated duct pipe
push button controls 
 compact and elegant design 
Inalsa 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney (Aveo 60BKBF Chimney, Baffle Filter, Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Inalsa 60SSBF 60cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney

Inalsa Pyramid Chimney is the perfect solution for small to medium-sized kitchens, especially in restaurants and buffets where small fryers are used. The Inalsa 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney is made of stainless steel, durable enough to withstand cooking fumes and powerful enough to meet your needs. It comes with push button controls that only need 1 button press to change between high and low settings. This model also features corrosion resistant finish and 2 LED lights that provide easy viewing on the control panel even in the daytime.

Specifications:

Brand Inalsa

Dimensions - 60 x 47 x 57.2 Centimetres

Colour - Grey

Material - Stainless-Steel

Mount Type - Wall Mount

Noise Level - 65 dB

Suction Capacity - 1150 m3/hr

ProsCons
Stainless Steel Baffle FilterNoise too high
2 lights and 3-speed settings 
Push Button Control Panel 
Inalsa 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney Classica 60SSBF with SS Baffle Filter/Push Button Control (Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Inalsa kitchen chimneys at a glance:

ProductPrice
Inalsa 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney 5290
Inalsa Auto Clean Chimney-60 cm 1250 m³/hr 60BKMAC 9499
Inalsa 60 cm 1150 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney 7974
Inalsa Auto Clean Nexa 60BKMAC 13499
Inalsa 75 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean 11495
Inalsa 60 cm Curved Glass Aveo 60BKBF Chimney 7499
Inalsa 60SSBF 60cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney 6995

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Inalsa 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen ChimneyAdequate suctionEasy installationBest material use
Inalsa Auto Clean Chimney-60 cm 1250 m³/hr 60BKMACfilterless chimneythermal auto clean3-speed setting with led light
Inalsa 60 cm 1150 m³/hr Pyramid ChimneyStainless steel baffle filterilluminated push button controlsEasy-to-clean filters
Inalsa Auto Clean Nexa 60BKMACThermal auto cleanFilterless ChimneyNoiseless technology
Inalsa 75 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Auto CleanThermal auto cleanmotion sensorHood Support Bracket
Inalsa 60 cm Curved Glass Aveo 60BKBF Chimney2 stainless steel baffle filterscompact and elegant designpush button controls
Inalsa 60SSBF 60cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid ChimneyStainless Steel Baffle Filter2 lights and 3-speed settingsPush Button Control Panel

Best value for money

Want a longer warranty chimney that fits your pocket and looks good in your kitchen? The INALSA kitchen chimney is the perfect fit. It has an LED light that helps to light up your stove while cooking and high suction power to suck all fumes and make your kitchen odourless. It is a great value-for-money product.

Best overall

Inalsa is a trustable brand which is the best in the market. One of its best overall products is Inalsa 60 cm kitchen chimney. The brand provides a 5 years motor warranty on this chimney model. The entire body material is steel, giving an aesthetic look to your kitchen. It is easy to clean and wash with baffle filters. LED light is provided for better vision while cooking your favourite dish. Installation is hassle-free as it is wall mounted and can be fitted by anyone.

How to find the perfect Inalsa kitchen chimneys

Inalsa kitchen chimneys are considered to be the best and most customer-oriented chimneys compared to other high-end brands. One should look for the finished product in curved glass material and its design should be pyramid-like to have a greater suction quality when looking to buy a kitchen chimney. Other features include high suction power, wall mounted, easy installation services from the brand, warranty period for the motor and manufacturing, touch sensor facility, child lock, motion sensor, etc. Once you are satisfied with all these features provided by the brand, only then consider buying any chimney.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

What size chimney is ideal for a kitchen?

The typical chimney dimensions are 60 and 90 cm. You can choose a 60-centimetre kitchen chimney size if your stove has two burners or one burner. And choose a kitchen chimney size of 90 centimetres if you have a three- or four-burner stove.

 

What chimney has the highest suction?

Your cooking preferences and practices should determine the suction capability of the chimney you may need for your kitchen. On average, most chimneys suck 400 to 1,600 cubic metres of air per hour at various suction rates. If you want to prepare nutritious, low-oil meals, you should be able to get by with a flow of between 700 to 1,000 m3/hr.

 

What is the 3 2 10 Rule for a chimney?

According to this regulation, the top of your chimney must be 2 feet higher than any portion of the building that is within 10 feet, and its shortest side must be at least 3 feet above the roof penetration.

