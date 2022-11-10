Buying guide for best Inalsa kitchen chimneys

Inalsa kitchen chimneys work efficiently and come with user-friendly features.

In India, Inalsa is a well-known brand. The company is currently among India's biggest producers of kitchen chimneys. The wall-mounted kitchen chimney by Inalsa is trendy. With this contemporary chimney, your kitchen will appear different. Many Inalsa designs have a chimney hood, which boosts the chimney's effectiveness. The Inalsa Chimney, which also keeps debris out of the kitchen, allows for dust-free cooking. By removing gases that can be dangerous to you in the kitchen, it helps to keep the air in your clean and adequately ventilated. It also deters pests and insects from entering your home by blocking the gaps in your kitchen chimney. Here are the Best 7 Inalsa Kitchen Chimneys that you can check out for your kitchen. 1. Inalsa 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney The company had designed this chimney with one thing in mind: safety. The push-button control makes it easy to adjust the heat, and an LED light lets you check the chimney while cooking at night. Once set, this chimney gives a constant flow of hot air, so there's no need to worry about fluctuations that can cause serious damage. It can be fitted in any home kitchen and with the use of a suitable grease trap - can also be used in commercial kitchens. Specifications: Brand - Inalsa Dimension - 59.8x 45 x 48.5 Centimetres Colour - Black Material - Stainless Steel Noise Level - 65 dB Suction capacity - 1050 m3/hr Mount Type - Wall Mount

Pros Cons Adequate suction Not sufficient LEDs Easy installation Best material use

2. Inalsa Auto Clean Chimney-60 cm 1250 m³/hr 60BKMAC The Inalsa Auto Clean Chimney Filterless Cooker Hood is designed to fit most kitchens and apartments. Its quality fire design allows more heat direct through the hood, while the black powder-coated finish will give it a touch of a modern, sleek feel. The filterless chimney design makes this hood perfect for cooking as it doesn't require oil inside the hood, which prolongs its life span and protects your family from harmful chemicals. Specification: Brand - Inalsa Dimensions - 59.8 x 45 x 51.2 Centimetres Colour - Black Material - Stainless Steel Noise Level - 65 dB Suction capacity - 1250 m3/hr Mount Type - Wall Mount

Pros Cons filterless chimney Small plug wire thermal auto clean 3-speed setting with led light

3. Inalsa 60 cm 1150 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney Designed specifically for the modern kitchen, KONE's new Classica 60BKBF Kitchen Chimney features push-button control and a stainless steel baffle filter. It is an efficient and accurate chimney, fit with easy-clean filter technology for continuous operation. The stainless steel baffle filters are easy to clean and may be removed for cleaning. The motor has been installed on a fluid dynamic flow technology to ensure high-quality performance. Specification: Brand - Inalsa Dimension - 60 x 47 x 57.2 Centimetres Colour - Black Material - Steel Noise Level - 65 dB Suction capacity - 1150 m3/hr Mount Type - Wall Mount

Pros Cons Stainless steel baffle filter Average suction power illuminated push button controls Easy-to-clean filters

4. Inalsa Auto Clean Nexa 60BKMAC This chimney is compatible with any gas or electric stove and includes a free installation kit. The filterless design eliminates the need for oil that can get clogged inside the hood, allowing it to clean itself automatically and providing a much more efficient heat distribution. The auto-clean feature has been tested to operate properly up to 2 times per day and efficiently removes smoke, odour and grease while operating at your desired temperature setting. The included controller allows you to independently adjust the fan speed, light options, and delay time (after cooking) and even activate the motion sensor. Specifications: Brand - Inalsa Dimension - 61.5 x 48.5 x 52 Centimetres Colour - Black Material - Stainless Steel Noise Level - 65 dB Suction capacity - 1500 m3/hr Mount Type - Wall Mount

Pros Cons Thermal auto clean PVC pipe may get damaged upon prolonged use Noiseless technology

5. Inalsa 75 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean This compact chimney from Inalsa is ideal for kitchen installations with limited space, with a medium and heavy-duty grilling capacity that stands at up to 1350 cubic metres per hour. It's also auto-clean, saving on cleaning work and won't hinder nearby kitchenware and fittings. Other features include - a low noise level (65 dB), a motion sensor, touch control on top of the chimney, and three lighting modes. Specifications: Brand - Inalsa Dimension - 74.6 x 48.5 x 57.1 Centimetres Colour - Black Material - Glass, Stainless Steel Mount Type - Wall Mount Noise Level - 65 dB suction capacity - 1350 m3/hr

Pros Cons Thermal auto clean A little noisy Hood Support Bracket motion sensor

6. Inalsa 60 cm Curved Glass Aveo 60BKBF Chimney The Inalsa 60 cm Vigo Curved Glass Chimney is a beautiful, curved glass stove hood with a black powder-coated finish, and is ideal for single vent systems. This chimney features a black powder-coat finish, side wall mounting and separate ducting with a vacuum hose. The Inalsa chimney includes two stainless steel baffle filters to keep your cooking area free of grease and odours. The push button controls are easy to use and offer 3 different speed settings that help you achieve the perfect temperature every time. Specifications: Brand - Inalsa Dimensions - 45D x 59.8W x 48.4H Centimetres Colour - Black Material - Stainless-Steel Mount Type - Wall Mount Noise Level - 65 dB Suction capacity - 1100 m3/hr

Pros Cons 2 stainless steel baffle filters Small Insulated duct pipe push button controls compact and elegant design

7. Inalsa 60SSBF 60cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney Inalsa Pyramid Chimney is the perfect solution for small to medium-sized kitchens, especially in restaurants and buffets where small fryers are used. The Inalsa 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney is made of stainless steel, durable enough to withstand cooking fumes and powerful enough to meet your needs. It comes with push button controls that only need 1 button press to change between high and low settings. This model also features corrosion resistant finish and 2 LED lights that provide easy viewing on the control panel even in the daytime. Specifications: Brand Inalsa Dimensions - 60 x 47 x 57.2 Centimetres Colour - Grey Material - Stainless-Steel Mount Type - Wall Mount Noise Level - 65 dB Suction Capacity - 1150 m3/hr

Pros Cons Stainless Steel Baffle Filter Noise too high 2 lights and 3-speed settings Push Button Control Panel

Price of Inalsa kitchen chimneys at a glance:

Product Price Inalsa 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney ₹ 5290 Inalsa Auto Clean Chimney-60 cm 1250 m³/hr 60BKMAC ₹ 9499 Inalsa 60 cm 1150 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney ₹ 7974 Inalsa Auto Clean Nexa 60BKMAC ₹ 13499 Inalsa 75 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean ₹ 11495 Inalsa 60 cm Curved Glass Aveo 60BKBF Chimney ₹ 7499 Inalsa 60SSBF 60cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney ₹ 6995

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Inalsa 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Adequate suction Easy installation Best material use Inalsa Auto Clean Chimney-60 cm 1250 m³/hr 60BKMAC filterless chimney thermal auto clean 3-speed setting with led light Inalsa 60 cm 1150 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney Stainless steel baffle filter illuminated push button controls Easy-to-clean filters Inalsa Auto Clean Nexa 60BKMAC Thermal auto clean Filterless Chimney Noiseless technology Inalsa 75 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Auto Clean Thermal auto clean motion sensor Hood Support Bracket Inalsa 60 cm Curved Glass Aveo 60BKBF Chimney 2 stainless steel baffle filters compact and elegant design push button controls Inalsa 60SSBF 60cm 1050 m³/hr Pyramid Chimney Stainless Steel Baffle Filter 2 lights and 3-speed settings Push Button Control Panel

Best value for money Want a longer warranty chimney that fits your pocket and looks good in your kitchen? The INALSA kitchen chimney is the perfect fit. It has an LED light that helps to light up your stove while cooking and high suction power to suck all fumes and make your kitchen odourless. It is a great value-for-money product. Best overall Inalsa is a trustable brand which is the best in the market. One of its best overall products is Inalsa 60 cm kitchen chimney. The brand provides a 5 years motor warranty on this chimney model. The entire body material is steel, giving an aesthetic look to your kitchen. It is easy to clean and wash with baffle filters. LED light is provided for better vision while cooking your favourite dish. Installation is hassle-free as it is wall mounted and can be fitted by anyone. How to find the perfect Inalsa kitchen chimneys Inalsa kitchen chimneys are considered to be the best and most customer-oriented chimneys compared to other high-end brands. One should look for the finished product in curved glass material and its design should be pyramid-like to have a greater suction quality when looking to buy a kitchen chimney. Other features include high suction power, wall mounted, easy installation services from the brand, warranty period for the motor and manufacturing, touch sensor facility, child lock, motion sensor, etc. Once you are satisfied with all these features provided by the brand, only then consider buying any chimney.