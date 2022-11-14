Buying guide for best Philips toasters By Affiliate Desk

Philips toaster are of great quality and come with many features.

The Dutch company Philips makes household appliances, consumer electronics, cosmetics, lighting, and medical equipment. Philips is renowned for its technological advancements, robust products, and competitive pricing. From the kitchen to the bedroom, Philips appliances are used everywhere! Philips Toasters are one such best-selling product from the brand. However, with the wide range of options available, picking the right toaster for yourself can get overwhelming. There are several features like power levels, sizes, forms, auto shut-off, defrost options, and others that you will have to look at while making the purchase. Here are the five best Philips toasters that you can find on Amazon. 1. Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 830-Watt Are you looking for a beautiful, sleek, and compact toaster with large variable slots? Then Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 is the right toaster for you! This toaster has eight settings and two huge variable slots, allowing for an even toasting on all kinds of bread. The integrated bun rack lets you conveniently reheat your favourite pastries, buns, and rolls. The additional auto-off protection safeguards the device against short circuits. With its high-quality construction and convenient features, the Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 Toaster is the perfect choice for your morning toast. Specifications: Slice slots: 2 Wattage: 830 Watt Weight: 1.18 kg Dimensions LxWxH: 15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 cm Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Crispy pieces of bread, even at setting 3 Slight issue with the evenness of toasting Lightweight Easy to use

2. The Philips Daily Collection HD2584/00 This toaster has a green finish, eight browning settings, and 2-slice pop slots, making it perfect for any kitchen. It has a compact design that takes up less counter space. The toaster also has a wide range of settings, so you can make the perfect toast for your morning breakfast according to your choice. The toaster also has a cancel button to stop the toasting process at any time. The toaster has an 830 Watt power rating, and its exterior remains cool despite heating on the inside. Also, it comes with a dust cover to ensure that your toaster remains hygienic and clean when not in use. The unique green colour is the highlight of this product which is sure to add a pop of colour to your kitchen. Specifications: Slice slots: 2 Wattage: 830 Watt Weight: 1000 g Dimensions LxWxH: 15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 cm Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Included dust cover Non-uniform browning on each side sometimes Reheat and defrost in one go 8 browning settings

3. The Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 600-Watt 2-in-1 Toaster and Grill (Black) The Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 600-Watt 2-in-1 Toaster and Grill (Black) can toast two slices of bread at once. It has a wide range of browning settings to toast the bread per individual preferences. The toaster also has a defrost setting and a reheat setting, so you can take out items directly from your fridge or freezer and heat them using the toaster! The toaster comes with a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. Further, it features an integrated bun rack for heating buns, rolls, or pastries on the go. Also, the toaster has a built-in sandwich maker to make sandwiches easily. Using the cancel button, you can cancel the toast anytime. The product comes with a two-year warranty. Specifications: Slice slots: 2 Wattage: 600 Watt Weight: 1800 g Dimensions LxWxH: 15.6 x 27.5 x 18.8 cm Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Extra auto shut-off protection No pop-up function Integrated bun rack Removable crumb tray

4. Philips Toaster 2-Slot - HD4815/28 Say goodbye to all your breakfast worries with the HD4815/01 Philip toaster. The toaster makes for an excellent addition to your kitchen if you have a busy life and prefer to have breakfast on the go. This toaster will help you prepare a hearty breakfast of bread and rolls in no time! Further, the compact design will take up less kitchen space. The classic white Philips 2-slice Pop-Up Toaster will toast two pieces of bread simultaneously. This appliance has variable browning settings to suit different preferences. Additionally, the appliance features a convenient cancel option. A two-year guarantee covers the Philips Pop-up Toaster from the date of purchase. With the Philips Toaster 2-Slot, you'll be able to make perfect toast every time. Specifications: Slice slots: 2 Wattage: 800 Watt Weight: 1350 g Dimensions LxWxH: 33.7 x 20.9 x 15 cm Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Shock resistant exterior Bigger slots, which may be a problem for smaller breads Compact design convenient hand grips

5. Philips Pure Essentials Collection HD2686 1500-Watt The Philips Pure Essentials Collection HD2686 1500-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster (Black) is a high-quality toaster that can make your breakfast more enjoyable. Its two wide and deep slots can accommodate different types of bread, and the high-lift function makes it easy to remove smaller pieces of bread. The toaster also features a defrost function for frozen bread and a cancel button to stop the toasting cycle at any time. The toaster will evenly toast both thin and thick bread slices. Further, the sleek black design of the toaster will make it look great on your countertop, and its compact size will ensure that it won't take up too much space. Specifications: Slice slots: 2 Wattage: 1500 Watt Weight: 2600 g Dimensions LxWxH: 30 x 15.2 x 13 cm Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Evenly toasts Short cable Cancel button to stop toasting Extra-wide and extra-deep slots

Price of Philips toasters at a glance:

Product Price Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 830-Watt Rs. 1995 The Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 Rs. 2095 The Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 600-Watt 2-in-1 Toaster and Grill (Black) Rs. 2326 Philips Toaster 2-Slot - HD4815/28 Rs. 1695 Philips Pure Essentials Collection HD2686 1500-Watt Rs. 5800

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 830-Watt Crispy bread, even at setting 3 Lightweight Easy to use The Philips Daily Collection HD2582/00 Included dust cover Reheat and defrost in one go 8 browning settings The Philips Daily Collection HD2583/90 600-Watt 2-in-1 Toaster and Grill (Black) Extra auto shut-off protection Integrated bun rack Removable crumb tray Philips Toaster 2-Slot - HD4815/28 Shock resistant exterior Compact design Convenient hand grips Philips Pure Essentials Collection HD2686 1500-Watt Evenly toasts bread slices Cancel button to stop toasting Extra-wide and extra-deep slots

Best value for money The Philips Toaster 2-Slot - HD4815/28 is the ideal product for any kitchen if you are looking for a value-for-money toaster. It is lightweight and travel-friendly, thus making it perfect for any kitchen. It has a shock-resistant exterior, making it safe for everyday use. The toaster has a compact design, and convenient grip handles, making it easy to move around the countertop. Best overall Classy, elegant, and convenient are what define the Philips HD2582 toaster. The toaster's pure white colour gives it a classy look for your kitchen. It has integrated cord storage, providing a clean look when stored on the kitchen countertop. It is easy to use and clean and is a value-for-money product. One can reach customer care, at Philips, for any product-related query. There are many similar products available, but this stands out to be the best for daily usage. How to find the perfect Philips toaster Are you looking to add beautiful, sleek, and compact, large variable slots? Then Philips is the right toaster option. When buying a toaster, look for different settings that won't burn your favourite toasts. Additional auto-off protection safeguards the device against short circuits should be kept in mind. A cancellation button is convenient for daily usage. Using the cancel button, you can cancel the toast anytime. The product should come with a two-year warranty. The toaster must also feature a defrost function for frozen bread. Further, the sleek design of the toaster should look great on your countertop, and it must be compact so that it does not take up too much space.

