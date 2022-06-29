Sign out
Buying guide for best smartwatches for men in India

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 09:00 IST

Here is a quick walkthrough of the best smartwatches for men, along with their specifications and features.

Smartwatches make for a cool and fashionable accessory.

Who doesn’t love a smartwatch these days? A smartwatch does more than display time and notifications. It receives calls. Many best smartwatches for men come with a fitness tracker, digital wallet, can click photos, alert you when your heart rate goes up, etc. All this when your phone is not even nearby. This article will walk you through the best smartwatch for men in India.

1.Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a trendy, stylish, and best smartwatch for men that comes with a retina display and delivers almost 20 per cent more screen area than its predecessors. That makes this smartphone easy to use. It comes with a robust blood oxygen sensor, ECG, heart rate alert, etc. Users can also stream podcasts and music on the go through this smartwatch.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Apple
  • Price - Rs.53,900
  • Weight – 38 grams
  • Size – 1.9 inches Retina display
  • Special features – Email, GPS, sleep monitor, blood oxygen, ECG, step count
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up - 18 hours
ProsCons
It comes with a heart rate sensor and notification system.Battery life is comparatively short.
Users can stream podcasts and music on the go through this.
It provides a QWERTY keyboard that lets you type on the watch's screen.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm) - Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular
53,900
2.Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

It is another best smartwatch for men with top-notch features. It runs on Wear OS, which provides device access to host applications. Its UI makes it simple to scroll through menus through the physical rotating bezel.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Samsung
  • Price - Rs. 21,900
  • Weight – 30.3 grams
  • Size – 1.4 inches
  • Special features – Activity tracker, blood oxygen, fitness tracker, heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, step count
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up - 18 hours
ProsCons
Build quality is solid.The display is flat with sharp edges and corners.
The display quality is outstanding.Battery charging is slow.
This smartwatch is an all-rounder fitness tracker.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(44mm, Green, Compatible with Android only)
39% off
18,290 29,999
3.Garmin Instinct

Garmin is another well-known smartwatch manufacturer, and its Garmin Instinct is the best smartwatch for men with multi-functional activity tracking facilities. Its button control, touchscreen, stylish look, and myriad colour variation make it an excellent choice for men.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Garmin
  • Price - Rs. 21,990
  • Weight – 49.9 grams
  • Size – 1.27 inches
  • Special features – Activity tracker, military standard thermal shock, GPS, blood oxygen, fitness tracker, heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, step count.
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up - 40 hours
ProsCons
The display comes with sunlight visibility.The display is monochrome.
It provides detailed information for workouts.
It comes with all the preliminary activity tracking options.

Garmin Instinct, Rugged Outdoor Smart Watch with GPS, Wireless Bluetooth - Black
23% off
21,990 28,490
4.Fitbit Sense

This beautifully designed smartwatch takes a cue from the company's Versa lineup that runs on Fitbit OS 5.1. It is another best smartwatch for men that leverages the potential for stress sensor, SpO2 sensor, ECG monitoring, skin temperature sensor, and built-in GPS.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Fitbit
  • Price - Rs.21,350
  • Weight – 30 grams
  • Size – 1.58 inches
  • Special features – Activity tracker, GPS, oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, body response, skin temperature, sleep monitoring, step count
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up - 12 hours
ProsCons
It is highly water-resistant.Battery life is comparatively short.
It comes with a high-quality microphone.
It has an easy-to-use interface.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Alexa Built-in, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)
22,999
5.Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

It is a round wearable smartwatch by Fossil that runs on WearOS and comes with different colour shades. It is another best smartwatch for men with a swim-proof design and leverages Google Assistant for responses.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Fossil
  • Price - Rs.24,995
  • Weight – 140 grams
  • Size – 1.28 inches
  • Special features – Activity tracker, GPS, oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, body response, skin temperature, sleep monitoring, step count, etc.
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up – 1-day
ProsCons
It comes with a stylish round AMOLED screen.It is not a good fit for swim workouts.
It also provides heart rate & activity tracking.
It has a fast-charging speed as compared to its predecessors.

Fossil Gen 6 Digital Black Dial Men's Watch-FTW4059
24,995
6.Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch

It is another best smartwatch for men at an affordable price point. This rugged smart wearable sports watch runs on Watch OS 4.0 and can be your exploration partner. It comes with a 1.3 inches HD AMOLED colour screen display. Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a water-resistant smartwatch & can provide a battery life of up to 18 days.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Amazfit
  • Price - Rs12,999
  • Weight – 60 grams
  • Size – 1.3 inches
  • Special features – Oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, global navigation satellite systems, body response, etc.
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up – 9 to 18 days
ProsCons
It also provides heart rate & activity tracking.The watch size or dial-screen might seem huge for some users.
It comes with a stylish round HD AMOLED screen.
It is water-resistant & provides a long-lasting battery life.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Fitness Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep Monitor, Sports Watch with Over 100 Sports Modes, 10 ATM Waterproof, 18 Day Battery Life, GPS (Meteorite Black)
28% off
12,999 17,999
7.Cross beats Orbit Infiniti AMOLED Smart watch

It is another AMOLED smartwatch with a 3D curved display with a stunning round-shaped look. It can also store 1500+ songs within it. It is one of the best smartwatches for men who want to use it for fitness and health tracking.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Crossbeats
  • Price - Rs.6,999
  • Weight – 40 grams
  • Size – 1.39 inches
  • Special features – Breath monitoring, heart rate monitoring, oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, weather information displaying, blood pressure, etc.
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up – 7 days
ProsCons
It provides excellent camera control with an easy-to-use interface.The watch does not support GPS.
It comes with the best notification alert feature.
It also supports a voice assistant and voice recording feature.

8.Amazfit GTR 2e SmartWatch with Curved Design

It is another excellent HD AMOLED with an always-on display smartwatch. This 50 m in-depth water-resistant smartwatch comes with 50+ watch faces. You can monitor various body activities, including stress. It also leverages the power of the Alexa voice assistant, where users can raise their hands and tell Alexa what they need.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Amazfit
  • Price - Rs. 7,999
  • Weight – 48 grams
  • Size – 1.39 inches
  • Special features – Body stress monitoring, heart rate monitoring, oxygen monitoring, Alexa assisted, etc.
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up – 1-day
ProsCons
It delivers 90+ sports models.The material quality of the straps is cheap.
This wearable sports watch runs on Watch OS 5.0.
It also supports Alexa voice assistant.
The watch supports GPS.

Amazfit GTR 2e SmartWatch with Curved Design, 1.39 Always-on AMOLED Display, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Built-in Alexa, Built-in GPS, 24-Day Battery Life, 90+ Sports Models, 50+ Watch Faces (Slate Grey)
47% off
7,999 14,999
9.Fastrack Reflex Unisex Smartwatch

It is one of the best smartwatches for men with a huge display at an affordable price. This smartwatch with a long-lasting battery also comes with 100+ unique watch faces. It also leverages the power of the built-in Alexa voice assistant.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - Fastrack
  • Price - 4,995
  • Weight – 90 grams
  • Size – 1.69 inches
  • Special features – heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, built-in Alexa assisted, etc.
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up – 8 to 10 days
ProsCons
It comes with interchangeable straps to fit your style and mood.N/A
It delivers 100+ unique watch faces.
It also supports Alexa voice assistant.

Fastrack Reflex VOX Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in,1.69" HD Display,AI-enabled coach,SpO2,Women Health Monitor,10+ Sports mode,5 ATM Water Resistance&Upto 10 days Battery Life-38072AP02(Blazing Blue)
29% off
4,995 6,995
10.HONOR Magic Watch

It is one of the best smartwatches for men that has a large AMOLED display and caters to 100+ workout modes. It also provides various fitness tracking systems such as sleep monitoring, light sleep, deep sleep, heart rate monitoring, breathing quality, rapid eye movement (REM), stress monitoring, etc.

Specifications & features:

  • Brand name - HONOR
  • Price - Rs. 10,999
  • Weight – 90 g
  • Size – 1.39 inches
  • Special features – breathing quality, rapid eye movement (REM), stress monitoring, etc.
  • Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)
  • Battery back up –14 days
ProsCons
It has a long-lasting battery backup.The material quality of the straps is cheap.
It delivers 100+ workout modes.

HONOR Magic Watch 2 (46mm, Charcoal Black) 14-Days Battery, SpO2, BT Calling & Music Playback, 100 Workout Modes, AMOLED Touch Screen, Personalized Watch Faces, Sleep & HR Monitor, Smart Companion
27% off
10,999 14,999
Best 3 features for consumers

Apple Watch Series 7

  • Comes with a heart rate sensor and notification system.
  • Stream podcasts and music on the go.
  • Its QWERTY keyboard lets you type on the screen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

  • Build quality is solid.
  • The display quality is outstanding.
  • All-rounder fitness tracker.

Garmin Instinct

  • The display comes with sunlight visibility.
  • Detailed information for workouts.
  • Preliminary activity tracking options.

Fitbit Sense

  • Highly water-resistant.
  • High-quality microphone.
  • Easy-to-use interface.

Fossil Gen 6 Men's Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen

  • The stylish round AMOLED screen
  • Heart rate & activity tracking.
  • Fast-charging speed.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Fitness Watch

  • Heart rate & activity tracking
  • Stylish round HD AMOLED screen.
  • Water-resistant & provides a long-lasting battery backup.

Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti AMOLED Smartwatch

  • Excellent camera control with an easy-to-use interface.
  • Best notification alert feature.
  • Voice assistant and voice recording feature.

Amazfit GTR 2e SmartWatch with Curved Design

  • 90+ sports models.
  • Multiple fitness-tracking options.
  • Alexa voice assistant.

Fastrack Reflex Unisex Smartwatch

  • Interchangeable straps to fit your style and mood.
  • 100+ unique watch faces.
  • Alexa voice assistant.

HONOR Magic Watch

  • Long-lasting battery backup.
  • 100+ workout modes.

Best value for money

Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti AMOLED is the best smartwatch for men that gives the best value for money. It has an AMOLED smartwatch with a 3D curved display, good battery backup, stunning & round-shaped look, and is less costly. It also provides excellent camera control with an easy-to-use interface and has the best notification alert feature making it stand out from the rest.

Which is the best (overall)?

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Fitness Watch is the best smartwatch for men (overall) because of its colour-screen display, water-resistant, better battery backup, lightweight, and keeps all significant health and fitness tracking. Also, it delivers 90+ sports models with multiple fitness-tracking options. The best part is that it supports Alexa for voice assistance.

How to find the perfect and best smartwatch for men?

While grabbing the best smartwatch for men, one can browse e-commerce sites like Amazon or Flipkart. One can use these mobile apps to order such smartwatches online. Users can also visit your nearest smartwatch store and distributors for the same.

Conclusion

We hope this article has given a list of the best smartwatches for men and their price, specifications, and stunning features. Choose the one which is the best fit for you!

Price of best smartwatches for men in India at a glance:

Sl. No.Product NamePrice (INR)
1Apple Watch Series 753,900
2Samsung Galaxy Watch 421,900
3Garmin Instinct21,990
4Fitbit Sense21,350
5Fossil Gen 6 Men's Smartwatch with AMOLED Screen24,995
6Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch Fitness Watch12,999
7Crossbeats Orbit Infiniti AMOLED6,999
8Amazfit GTR 2e SmartWatch with Curved Design7,999
9Fastrack Reflex Unisex Smartwatch4,995
10HONOR Magic Watch10,999

FAQs

1.What is an AMOLED display?

It is a type of OLED display that leverages the concept of a thin filmed display & consumes less power. These screens are built from electroluminescent material.

2.What is WearOS?

WearOS is a version of Google's Android OS meant for smartwatches. This operating system supports various functionalities like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3G, and LTE connectivity. Smartwatch manufacturing companies & other technology companies like Fossil, Qualcomm, Samsung, Huawei, HTC, Broadcom, Asus, Intel, Imagination Technologies, LG, MediaTek, Motorola, and New Balance, have partnered for OS support.

3.What are the benefits of smartwatches?

Modern smartwatches come with a fitness tracker, digital wallet, heart rate monitor, BP monitor, sleep monitor, photos clicking, storage, stream music and videos, locating your phone, and alerting you when your body system imbalances options.

4.What sensors do smartwatches use?

Smartwatches use sensors like Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Barometric Pressure Sensor, Ambient Temperature Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Oximetry Sensor, etc.

5.Can I change the front dial display in these watches?

Yes, most smartwatches come with various unique watch faces you can choose and set up.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

