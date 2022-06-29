Buying guide for best smartwatches for men in India By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta

Summary: Here is a quick walkthrough of the best smartwatches for men, along with their specifications and features.

Smartwatches make for a cool and fashionable accessory.

Who doesn’t love a smartwatch these days? A smartwatch does more than display time and notifications. It receives calls. Many best smartwatches for men come with a fitness tracker, digital wallet, can click photos, alert you when your heart rate goes up, etc. All this when your phone is not even nearby. This article will walk you through the best smartwatch for men in India. 1.Apple Watch Series 7 The Apple Watch Series 7 is a trendy, stylish, and best smartwatch for men that comes with a retina display and delivers almost 20 per cent more screen area than its predecessors. That makes this smartphone easy to use. It comes with a robust blood oxygen sensor, ECG, heart rate alert, etc. Users can also stream podcasts and music on the go through this smartwatch.



Brand name - Apple

Price - Rs.53,900

Weight – 38 grams

Size – 1.9 inches Retina display

Special features – Email, GPS, sleep monitor, blood oxygen, ECG, step count

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

- 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up - 18 hours Pros Cons It comes with a heart rate sensor and notification system. Battery life is comparatively short. Users can stream podcasts and music on the go through this. It provides a QWERTY keyboard that lets you type on the watch's screen.

2.Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 It is another best smartwatch for men with top-notch features. It runs on Wear OS, which provides device access to host applications. Its UI makes it simple to scroll through menus through the physical rotating bezel.



Specifications & features: Brand name - Samsung

Price - Rs. 21,900

Weight – 30.3 grams

Size – 1.4 inches

Special features – Activity tracker, blood oxygen, fitness tracker, heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, step count

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

Battery back up - 18 hours Pros Cons Build quality is solid. The display is flat with sharp edges and corners. The display quality is outstanding. Battery charging is slow. This smartwatch is an all-rounder fitness tracker.

3.Garmin Instinct Garmin is another well-known smartwatch manufacturer, and its Garmin Instinct is the best smartwatch for men with multi-functional activity tracking facilities. Its button control, touchscreen, stylish look, and myriad colour variation make it an excellent choice for men. Specifications & features: Brand name - Garmin

Price - Rs. 21,990

Weight – 49.9 grams

Size – 1.27 inches

Special features – Activity tracker, military standard thermal shock, GPS, blood oxygen, fitness tracker, heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, step count.

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

y - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up - 40 hours Pros Cons The display comes with sunlight visibility. The display is monochrome. It provides detailed information for workouts. It comes with all the preliminary activity tracking options.

4.Fitbit Sense This beautifully designed smartwatch takes a cue from the company's Versa lineup that runs on Fitbit OS 5.1. It is another best smartwatch for men that leverages the potential for stress sensor, SpO2 sensor, ECG monitoring, skin temperature sensor, and built-in GPS. Specifications & features: Brand name - Fitbit

Price - Rs.21,350

Weight – 30 grams

Size – 1.58 inches

Special features – Activity tracker, GPS, oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, body response, skin temperature, sleep monitoring, step count

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

- 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up - 12 hours Pros Cons It is highly water-resistant. Battery life is comparatively short. It comes with a high-quality microphone. It has an easy-to-use interface.

5.Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch It is a round wearable smartwatch by Fossil that runs on WearOS and comes with different colour shades. It is another best smartwatch for men with a swim-proof design and leverages Google Assistant for responses. Specifications & features: Brand name - Fossil

Price - Rs.24,995

Weight – 140 grams

Size – 1.28 inches

Special features – Activity tracker, GPS, oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, body response, skin temperature, sleep monitoring, step count, etc.

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

- 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up – 1-day Pros Cons It comes with a stylish round AMOLED screen. It is not a good fit for swim workouts. It also provides heart rate & activity tracking. It has a fast-charging speed as compared to its predecessors.

6.Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smartwatch It is another best smartwatch for men at an affordable price point. This rugged smart wearable sports watch runs on Watch OS 4.0 and can be your exploration partner. It comes with a 1.3 inches HD AMOLED colour screen display. Amazfit T-Rex Pro is a water-resistant smartwatch & can provide a battery life of up to 18 days. Specifications & features: Brand name - Amazfit

Price - Rs12,999

Weight – 60 grams

Size – 1.3 inches

Special features – Oxygen monitoring, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, global navigation satellite systems, body response, etc.

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

- 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up – 9 to 18 days Pros Cons It also provides heart rate & activity tracking. The watch size or dial-screen might seem huge for some users. It comes with a stylish round HD AMOLED screen. It is water-resistant & provides a long-lasting battery life.

7.Cross beats Orbit Infiniti AMOLED Smart watch It is another AMOLED smartwatch with a 3D curved display with a stunning round-shaped look. It can also store 1500+ songs within it. It is one of the best smartwatches for men who want to use it for fitness and health tracking.



Specifications & features: Brand name - Crossbeats

Price - Rs.6,999

Weight – 40 grams

Size – 1.39 inches

Special features – Breath monitoring, heart rate monitoring, oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, weather information displaying, blood pressure, etc.

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

- 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up – 7 days Pros Cons It provides excellent camera control with an easy-to-use interface. The watch does not support GPS. It comes with the best notification alert feature. It also supports a voice assistant and voice recording feature.

8.Amazfit GTR 2e SmartWatch with Curved Design It is another excellent HD AMOLED with an always-on display smartwatch. This 50 m in-depth water-resistant smartwatch comes with 50+ watch faces. You can monitor various body activities, including stress. It also leverages the power of the Alexa voice assistant, where users can raise their hands and tell Alexa what they need. Specifications & features: Brand name - Amazfit

Price - Rs. 7,999

Weight – 48 grams

Size – 1.39 inches

Special features – Body stress monitoring, heart rate monitoring, oxygen monitoring, Alexa assisted, etc.

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

- 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up – 1-day Pros Cons It delivers 90+ sports models. The material quality of the straps is cheap. This wearable sports watch runs on Watch OS 5.0. It also supports Alexa voice assistant. The watch supports GPS.

9.Fastrack Reflex Unisex Smartwatch It is one of the best smartwatches for men with a huge display at an affordable price. This smartwatch with a long-lasting battery also comes with 100+ unique watch faces. It also leverages the power of the built-in Alexa voice assistant. Specifications & features: Brand name - Fastrack

Price - ₹ 4,995

Weight – 90 grams

Size – 1.69 inches

Special features – heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, built-in Alexa assisted, etc.

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

- 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up – 8 to 10 days Pros Cons It comes with interchangeable straps to fit your style and mood. N/A It delivers 100+ unique watch faces. It also supports Alexa voice assistant.

10.HONOR Magic Watch It is one of the best smartwatches for men that has a large AMOLED display and caters to 100+ workout modes. It also provides various fitness tracking systems such as sleep monitoring, light sleep, deep sleep, heart rate monitoring, breathing quality, rapid eye movement (REM), stress monitoring, etc. Specifications & features: Brand name - HONOR

Price - Rs. 10,999

Weight – 90 g

Size – 1.39 inches

Special features – breathing quality, rapid eye movement (REM), stress monitoring, etc.

Warranty - 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

- 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery back up –14 days Pros Cons It has a long-lasting battery backup. The material quality of the straps is cheap. It delivers 100+ workout modes.