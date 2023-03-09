Buying guide for top 10 small electric kettles

A small kettle can not only be used to prepare tea and coffee, you can use it to make hot chocolate and soups as well.

Electric kettles are one of the most useful and convenient small kitchen appliances. They are perfect for quickly boiling water for tea, coffee, oatmeal, or hot chocolate. Electric kettles can also be used to heat up soup or pasta. Most electric kettles have an automatic shut-off feature, so you don't have to worry about them boiling dry. Electric kettles are very easy to use and care for, and they are an essential appliance for any kitchen. 1. Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle The Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle is a cordless electric kettle that has a 1.7-liter capacity and is made of stainless steel. It has a keep-warm feature that maintains the water temperature at the desired setting, a blue LED indicator light, and a 360-degree swivel cordless connector. The kettle also has a removable scale filter, and a user-friendly control panel. Specifications Capacity: 1.7 liters Stainless steel construction Cordless design 1500 watts of power for quick heating Measures 8.8 x 9.5 x 12 inches Weighs 2.5 pounds

Pros Cons Cordless design allows for easy pouring and serving Some users have reported issues with the kettle shutting off unexpectedly Keep-warm feature maintains the desired water temperature

2. Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric kettle The Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is a popular choice for those looking for a convenient and easy-to-use kettle. Some of the pros of this kettle include: Stainless steel construction: The kettle is made of durable stainless steel, which is resistant to rust and corrosion. Rapid boiling: The kettle has a powerful heating element that can bring water to a boil quickly, making it great for those in a hurry. Specifications Capacity: 1.7 liters (7 cups) Power: 1500 watts Auto Shut-Off: Yes Boil-Dry Protection: Yes

Pros Cons Easy to clean Some users have reported that the kettle can be noisy when boiling. It has a large capacity of 1.7 liters, so it can hold enough water for multiple cups of tea or coffee

3. KitchenAid KEK1222ER 1.25-Liter Electric kettle The KitchenAid KEK1222ER is a 1.25-liter electric kettle that features a stainless steel exterior with a smooth, rounded design. The kettle has a one-touch lift-off lid for easy filling and cleaning, and a removable scale filter for easy maintenance. The kettle also has a keep-warm function that maintains the water temperature after boiling, and an automatic shut-off feature for added safety. Specifications Capacity: 1.25 liters Power: 1200 watts Voltage: 120V Water level window Cordless design

Pros Cons Compact size: The kettle has a 1.25-liter capacity, making it a great option for small kitchens or for people who don't need to boil large amounts of water at once. Small capacity: As mentioned, the kettle has a 1.25-liter capacity, which may not be sufficient for some households. Speed: The kettle has a rapid-boil feature that allows it to quickly heat water, which is convenient for making tea, coffee, or instant soup.

4. Breville BKE820XL Smart Kettle The Breville BKE820XL Smart Kettle is a high-end electric kettle with a variety of features designed for convenience and precision in heating water. It features a digital temperature control that allows you to set the temperature to within a degree Fahrenheit, as well as a "hold temperature" feature that maintains the desired temperature for up to 20 minutes. Specifications Capacity: 1.8 liters Power: 1500 watts Temperature range: 60-96°C (140-205°F) Temperature presets: 6

Pros Cons High precision temperature control: This kettle allows you to set the temperature to the exact degree, which is perfect for brewing different types of tea or coffee. High price: The kettle is relatively expensive compared to other kettles on the market Loud

5. KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level Indicator The KENT 16026 Electric Kettle is a stainless steel kettle with a capacity of 1.8 liters. It has a power rating of 1500 watts, allowing for superfast boiling. It also features an auto shut-off function and boil dry protection for added safety. The kettle has a 360° rotating base and a water level indicator for easy use. This electric kettle is a good option for quick and safe boiling of water. Specifications Capacity: 1.8 liters Power: 1500 watts Features: Superfast boiling, Auto shut-off, Boil dry protection, 360° rotating base, Water level indicator Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Large capacity of 1.8 liters Heavy Superfast boiling with 1500W power

6. The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is a great choice for anyone looking for an electric kettle with a number of features. The kettle has a 1500W auto cut-off feature, meaning that it will automatically turn off when it reaches the desired temperature. The kettle also has a silver finish with black accents, making it a stylish addition to any kitchen. The iBELL SEK15L electric kettle is a great choice for anyone who wants an electric kettle with a number of features and a stylish design. Specifications Energy efficient: with 1.5 litre capacity, you can quickly boil the water for your cup of tea or coffee. 2 power modes: high power mode for 2.5L in 5 minutes and low power mode for 1.5L in 6 minutes.

Pros Cons The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle heats water quickly and boils liquids faster than gas stoves or microwave ovens. It may have a relatively high cost compared to other electric kettles on the market

7. The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle is a 1.7 litre kettle with a stainless steel body. It has a 1500 watt heating element and can be used for boiling water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, and soup. The kettle has a silver color and is made by the brand Stovekraft. Specifications Capacity: 1.7 liters Body material: stainless steel Power: 1200 watts Voltage: 220-240V Automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection for safety Concealed heating element for easy cleaning

Pros Cons Quick heating: Electric kettles generally heat water faster than stovetop kettles, which can be a time-saver when you're in a hurry. Limited capacity: The kettle's 1.7-liter capacity may be too small for some households or if you are planning to entertain guests. Convenience: The kettle's electric design means you don't have to watch it boil on the stove, which can be more convenient if you're multitasking or have limited stove space

8. The Tesora Electric Kettle The Tesora electric kettle is a premium appliance with a 1.8-liter capacity, made of stainless steel. It features an auto power cut function, boil dry protection, and a cool touch double wall design. This small electric kettle is portable and perfect for quickly heating water or other liquids. The stainless steel inner body provides durability and easy cleaning. Overall, the Tesora electric kettle is a convenient and efficient appliance for any kitchen. Specifications Capacity: 1.8 liters Stainless steel inner body Auto power cut feature, which automatically turns off the kettle when it reaches boiling point

Pros Cons Large 1.8L capacity, making it suitable for large groups or families As a premium kettle, it may be more expensive than other options on the market Stainless steel inner body, which is durable and easy to clean The electric power cord may not be detachable, making it less portable

9. The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle is a high-quality kettle that features a double layer outer body for added durability and insulation. The kettle also has triple protection features including dry boil, steam, and over heat protection to ensure safe and efficient use. The kettle has a stainless steel inner body, which is not only durable but also easy to clean. Specifications Auto cut off feature to prevent overheating Indicator Light: The kettle has a built-in indicator light that lets you know when it is in use. Power: The kettle operates on a power rating of 1200 watts, allowing it to boil water quickly and efficiently.

Pros Cons It has a large capacity of 1.8 liters, making it suitable for boiling water for a group of people or for making tea or coffee for multiple cups at once It may not be as durable as a stainless steel kettle The cool touch exterior means that the kettle will not get hot to the touch, reducing the risk of burns or accidents. It may be more expensive than a stovetop kettle.

10. The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle is a 1500-watt electric kettle with a capacity of 1.5 liters. It comes in a red color and is made of stainless steel. It has a concealed heating element and a rapid boil function. The small kettle also features a water level indicator, a 360-degree swivel base, and a removable and washable scale filter. Specifications Heating element: Concealed Boiling time: Approx. 5-7 minutes (for 1.5 liters of water) Temperature control: None Auto shut-off: Yes

Pros Cons Large capacity of 1.5 liters, suitable for boiling water for multiple cups or for preparing hot beverages for a group Higher power usage and potentially higher electricity bills. High power of 1500 watts for fast boiling The red color may not match with all kitchen decor

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle Strong warm feature Easy pouring Easy serving Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric kettle Stainless steel Quick boil Easy to clean KitchenAid KEK1222ER 1.25-Liter Electric kettle Good design Easy maintenance Safety feature added Breville BKE820XL Smart Kettle Takes less time to boil Perfect for making tea and coffee Stops at the right time KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level Indicator Auto shut off function Safe boilng Good capacity The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle Stylish Added features Quick boil The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle (14299) Stailnless body Good capacity hold Auto shut off The Tesora electric kettle Easy cleaning Liquid boils easily Auto power cut feature The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle Triple protection feature Safety assurance Cool touch exterior The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle Fast boiling Large capacity Easy to use