Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Buying guide for top 10 small electric kettles

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 14, 2023 18:22 IST
Summary:

Don't have a lot of space in your kitchen? Looking for a small electric kettle thst doesn't take too much counter space? Check out our top 10 picks for the best small electric kettles.

A small kettle can not only be used to prepare tea and coffee, you can use it to make hot chocolate and soups as well.

Electric kettles are one of the most useful and convenient small kitchen appliances. They are perfect for quickly boiling water for tea, coffee, oatmeal, or hot chocolate. Electric kettles can also be used to heat up soup or pasta. Most electric kettles have an automatic shut-off feature, so you don't have to worry about them boiling dry. Electric kettles are very easy to use and care for, and they are an essential appliance for any kitchen.

1. Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle

The Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle is a cordless electric kettle that has a 1.7-liter capacity and is made of stainless steel. It has a keep-warm feature that maintains the water temperature at the desired setting, a blue LED indicator light, and a 360-degree swivel cordless connector. The kettle also has a removable scale filter, and a user-friendly control panel.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.7 liters

Stainless steel construction

Cordless design

1500 watts of power for quick heating

Measures 8.8 x 9.5 x 12 inches

Weighs 2.5 pounds

ProsCons
Cordless design allows for easy pouring and servingSome users have reported issues with the kettle shutting off unexpectedly
Keep-warm feature maintains the desired water temperature 
cellpic 30% off
Cuisinart Cpk-17 Perfectemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle
4.6 (14,130)
4.6 (14,130)
30% off
23,980 34,259
Buy now

2. Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric kettle

The Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is a popular choice for those looking for a convenient and easy-to-use kettle. Some of the pros of this kettle include:

Stainless steel construction: The kettle is made of durable stainless steel, which is resistant to rust and corrosion.

Rapid boiling: The kettle has a powerful heating element that can bring water to a boil quickly, making it great for those in a hurry.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.7 liters (7 cups)

Power: 1500 watts

Auto Shut-Off: Yes

Boil-Dry Protection: Yes

ProsCons
Easy to cleanSome users have reported that the kettle can be noisy when boiling.
It has a large capacity of 1.7 liters, so it can hold enough water for multiple cups of tea or coffee 
cellpic 30% off
Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.7-Liter, Silver
4.5 (15,392)
4.5 (15,392)
30% off
9,018 12,889
Buy now

3. KitchenAid KEK1222ER 1.25-Liter Electric kettle

The KitchenAid KEK1222ER is a 1.25-liter electric kettle that features a stainless steel exterior with a smooth, rounded design. The kettle has a one-touch lift-off lid for easy filling and cleaning, and a removable scale filter for easy maintenance. The kettle also has a keep-warm function that maintains the water temperature after boiling, and an automatic shut-off feature for added safety.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.25 liters

Power: 1200 watts

Voltage: 120V

Water level window

Cordless design

ProsCons
Compact size: The kettle has a 1.25-liter capacity, making it a great option for small kitchens or for people who don't need to boil large amounts of water at once.Small capacity: As mentioned, the kettle has a 1.25-liter capacity, which may not be sufficient for some households.
Speed: The kettle has a rapid-boil feature that allows it to quickly heat water, which is convenient for making tea, coffee, or instant soup. 
cellpic 2% off
KitchenAid 5KEK1222BER 1.25L Electric Kettle (Empire Red)
4 (31)
4 (31)
2% off
8,300 8,500
Buy now

4. Breville BKE820XL Smart Kettle

The Breville BKE820XL Smart Kettle is a high-end electric kettle with a variety of features designed for convenience and precision in heating water. It features a digital temperature control that allows you to set the temperature to within a degree Fahrenheit, as well as a "hold temperature" feature that maintains the desired temperature for up to 20 minutes.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.8 liters

Power: 1500 watts

Temperature range: 60-96°C (140-205°F)

Temperature presets: 6

ProsCons
High precision temperature control: This kettle allows you to set the temperature to the exact degree, which is perfect for brewing different types of tea or coffee.High price: The kettle is relatively expensive compared to other kettles on the market
 Loud
cellpic 12% off
Breville BKE820XL Variable-Temperature 1.8-Liter Kettle
12% off
26,549 29,999
Buy now

5. KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level Indicator

The KENT 16026 Electric Kettle is a stainless steel kettle with a capacity of 1.8 liters. It has a power rating of 1500 watts, allowing for superfast boiling. It also features an auto shut-off function and boil dry protection for added safety. The kettle has a 360° rotating base and a water level indicator for easy use. This electric kettle is a good option for quick and safe boiling of water.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.8 liters

Power: 1500 watts

Features: Superfast boiling, Auto shut-off, Boil dry protection, 360° rotating base, Water level indicator

Material: Stainless steel

ProsCons
Large capacity of 1.8 litersHeavy
Superfast boiling with 1500W power 
cellpic 44% off
KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level Indicator
3.9 (2,929)
3.9 (2,929)
44% off
999 1,800
Buy now

6. The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is a great choice for anyone looking for an electric kettle with a number of features. The kettle has a 1500W auto cut-off feature, meaning that it will automatically turn off when it reaches the desired temperature. The kettle also has a silver finish with black accents, making it a stylish addition to any kitchen. The iBELL SEK15L electric kettle is a great choice for anyone who wants an electric kettle with a number of features and a stylish design.

Specifications

Energy efficient: with 1.5 litre capacity, you can quickly boil the water for your cup of tea or coffee.

2 power modes: high power mode for 2.5L in 5 minutes and low power mode for 1.5L in 6 minutes.

ProsCons
The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle heats water quickly and boils liquids faster than gas stoves or microwave ovens.It may have a relatively high cost compared to other electric kettles on the market
cellpic 55% off
iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature,Silver with Black
4.1 (2,373)
4.1 (2,373)
55% off
664 1,490
Buy now

7. The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle is a 1.7 litre kettle with a stainless steel body. It has a 1500 watt heating element and can be used for boiling water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, and soup. The kettle has a silver color and is made by the brand Stovekraft.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.7 liters

Body material: stainless steel

Power: 1200 watts

Voltage: 220-240V

Automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection for safety

Concealed heating element for easy cleaning

ProsCons
Quick heating: Electric kettles generally heat water faster than stovetop kettles, which can be a time-saver when you're in a hurry.Limited capacity: The kettle's 1.7-liter capacity may be too small for some households or if you are planning to entertain guests.
Convenience: The kettle's electric design means you don't have to watch it boil on the stove, which can be more convenient if you're multitasking or have limited stove space 
cellpic 40% off
Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle (14299) 1.7 Litre with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. 1500 Watt (Silver)
3.9 (17,643)
3.9 (17,643)
40% off
749 1,249
Buy now

8. The Tesora Electric Kettle

The Tesora electric kettle is a premium appliance with a 1.8-liter capacity, made of stainless steel. It features an auto power cut function, boil dry protection, and a cool touch double wall design. This small electric kettle is portable and perfect for quickly heating water or other liquids. The stainless steel inner body provides durability and easy cleaning. Overall, the Tesora electric kettle is a convenient and efficient appliance for any kitchen.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.8 liters

Stainless steel inner body

Auto power cut feature, which automatically turns off the kettle when it reaches boiling point

ProsCons
Large 1.8L capacity, making it suitable for large groups or familiesAs a premium kettle, it may be more expensive than other options on the market
Stainless steel inner body, which is durable and easy to cleanThe electric power cord may not be detachable, making it less portable
cellpic 23% off
Tesora - Inspired by you Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner Body - Auto Power Cut, Boil Dry Protection & Cool Touch Double Wall, Portable | 1500 Watts |1 Year Warranty | (White)
4.3 (735)
4.3 (735)
23% off
1,420 1,850
Buy now

9. The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle

The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle is a high-quality kettle that features a double layer outer body for added durability and insulation. The kettle also has triple protection features including dry boil, steam, and over heat protection to ensure safe and efficient use. The kettle has a stainless steel inner body, which is not only durable but also easy to clean.

Specifications

Auto cut off feature to prevent overheating

Indicator Light: The kettle has a built-in indicator light that lets you know when it is in use.

Power: The kettle operates on a power rating of 1200 watts, allowing it to boil water quickly and efficiently.

ProsCons
It has a large capacity of 1.8 liters, making it suitable for boiling water for a group of people or for making tea or coffee for multiple cups at onceIt may not be as durable as a stainless steel kettle
The cool touch exterior means that the kettle will not get hot to the touch, reducing the risk of burns or accidents.It may be more expensive than a stovetop kettle.
cellpic 35% off
Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool touch electric Kettle with Auto cut off | Double Layer outer body | Triple Protection - Dry Boil, Steam & Over Heat |Stainless Steel Inner Body | (Black, 1500 Watt)
3.8 (407)
3.8 (407)
35% off
1,299 1,999
Buy now

10. The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle

The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle is a 1500-watt electric kettle with a capacity of 1.5 liters. It comes in a red color and is made of stainless steel. It has a concealed heating element and a rapid boil function. The small kettle also features a water level indicator, a 360-degree swivel base, and a removable and washable scale filter.

Specifications

Heating element: Concealed

Boiling time: Approx. 5-7 minutes (for 1.5 liters of water)

Temperature control: None

Auto shut-off: Yes

ProsCons
Large capacity of 1.5 liters, suitable for boiling water for multiple cups or for preparing hot beverages for a groupHigher power usage and potentially higher electricity bills.
High power of 1500 watts for fast boilingThe red color may not match with all kitchen decor
cellpic 40% off
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red
3.9 (32,476)
3.9 (32,476)
40% off
749 1,245
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettleStrong warm featureEasy pouringEasy serving
Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric kettleStainless steelQuick boilEasy to clean
KitchenAid KEK1222ER 1.25-Liter Electric kettleGood designEasy maintenanceSafety feature added
Breville BKE820XL Smart KettleTakes less time to boilPerfect for making tea and coffeeStops at the right time 
KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level IndicatorAuto shut off functionSafe boilngGood capacity
The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric KettleStylishAdded features Quick boil
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle (14299) Stailnless bodyGood capacity holdAuto shut off
The Tesora electric kettleEasy cleaningLiquid boils easilyAuto power cut feature 
The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric KettleTriple protection featureSafety assuranceCool touch exterior
The Prestige 1.5 Litre KettleFast boilingLarge capacity Easy to use

Best overall product

The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red has a number of features that make it a good choice for boiling water quickly and efficiently. Some of the best things about this kettle include its high power 1500-watt heating element and this electric kettle, allows it to boil water quickly, and its large 1.5-liter capacity, which is enough to make multiple cups of tea or coffee at a time. Additionally, the kettle has a red color which makes it look attractive in any kitchen. It also comes with a comfortable handle and a locking lid, which makes it easy to pour and prevents spills.

Best value for money

The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red can help save money in several ways:

It has a 1500-watt heating element, which means it can boil water quickly, the best small kettle reducing the amount of time you need to wait for your water to boil, and saving you money on your energy bills. Its 1.5-liter capacity is perfect for small households or for individuals living alone, so you can boil just the right amount of water you need, reducing the amount of energy you use.

How to find the perfect electric kettle?

Consider the size: Electric kettles come in various sizes, so think about how much water you typically need to boil and choose a kettle with a capacity that meets your needs.

Look for a kettle with a temperature control: Some kettles allow you to set the temperature to a specific degree, which is useful for brewing different types of tea or coffee that require different temperatures.

Check the heating time: Some kettles can boil water faster than others, so consider how long you're willing to wait for your water to boil.

Product Price
Cuisinart Cpk-17 Perfectemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle ₹ 23,980
Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.7-Liter, Silver ₹ 9,018
KitchenAid 5KEK1222BER 1.25L Electric Kettle (Empire Red) ₹ 8,300
Breville BKE820XL Variable-Temperature 1.8-Liter Kettle ₹ 26,549
KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level Indicator ₹ 999
iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature,Silver with Black ₹ 664
Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle (14299) 1.7 Litre with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. 1500 Watt (Silver) ₹ 749
Tesora - Inspired by you Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner Body - Auto Power Cut, Boil Dry Protection & Cool Touch Double Wall, Portable | 1500 Watts |1 Year Warranty | (White) ₹ 1,420
Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool touch electric Kettle with Auto cut off | Double Layer outer body | Triple Protection - Dry Boil, Steam & Over Heat |Stainless Steel Inner Body | (Black, 1500 Watt) ₹ 1,299
Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red ₹ 749

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
