Buying guide for top 10 small electric kettles

How do electric kettles work?
Electric kettles work by heating water using electricity. They have a heating element that is powered by an electric current, which heats the water in the kettle.
Summary:
Electric kettles are one of the most useful and convenient small kitchen appliances. They are perfect for quickly boiling water for tea, coffee, oatmeal, or hot chocolate. Electric kettles can also be used to heat up soup or pasta. Most electric kettles have an automatic shut-off feature, so you don't have to worry about them boiling dry. Electric kettles are very easy to use and care for, and they are an essential appliance for any kitchen.
1. Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle
The Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle is a cordless electric kettle that has a 1.7-liter capacity and is made of stainless steel. It has a keep-warm feature that maintains the water temperature at the desired setting, a blue LED indicator light, and a 360-degree swivel cordless connector. The kettle also has a removable scale filter, and a user-friendly control panel.
Specifications
Capacity: 1.7 liters
Stainless steel construction
Cordless design
1500 watts of power for quick heating
Measures 8.8 x 9.5 x 12 inches
Weighs 2.5 pounds
|Pros
|Cons
|Cordless design allows for easy pouring and serving
|Some users have reported issues with the kettle shutting off unexpectedly
|Keep-warm feature maintains the desired water temperature
2. Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric kettle
The Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is a popular choice for those looking for a convenient and easy-to-use kettle. Some of the pros of this kettle include:
Stainless steel construction: The kettle is made of durable stainless steel, which is resistant to rust and corrosion.
Rapid boiling: The kettle has a powerful heating element that can bring water to a boil quickly, making it great for those in a hurry.
Specifications
Capacity: 1.7 liters (7 cups)
Power: 1500 watts
Auto Shut-Off: Yes
Boil-Dry Protection: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to clean
|Some users have reported that the kettle can be noisy when boiling.
|It has a large capacity of 1.7 liters, so it can hold enough water for multiple cups of tea or coffee
3. KitchenAid KEK1222ER 1.25-Liter Electric kettle
The KitchenAid KEK1222ER is a 1.25-liter electric kettle that features a stainless steel exterior with a smooth, rounded design. The kettle has a one-touch lift-off lid for easy filling and cleaning, and a removable scale filter for easy maintenance. The kettle also has a keep-warm function that maintains the water temperature after boiling, and an automatic shut-off feature for added safety.
Specifications
Capacity: 1.25 liters
Power: 1200 watts
Voltage: 120V
Water level window
Cordless design
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size: The kettle has a 1.25-liter capacity, making it a great option for small kitchens or for people who don't need to boil large amounts of water at once.
|Small capacity: As mentioned, the kettle has a 1.25-liter capacity, which may not be sufficient for some households.
|Speed: The kettle has a rapid-boil feature that allows it to quickly heat water, which is convenient for making tea, coffee, or instant soup.
4. Breville BKE820XL Smart Kettle
The Breville BKE820XL Smart Kettle is a high-end electric kettle with a variety of features designed for convenience and precision in heating water. It features a digital temperature control that allows you to set the temperature to within a degree Fahrenheit, as well as a "hold temperature" feature that maintains the desired temperature for up to 20 minutes.
Specifications
Capacity: 1.8 liters
Power: 1500 watts
Temperature range: 60-96°C (140-205°F)
Temperature presets: 6
|Pros
|Cons
|High precision temperature control: This kettle allows you to set the temperature to the exact degree, which is perfect for brewing different types of tea or coffee.
|High price: The kettle is relatively expensive compared to other kettles on the market
|Loud
5. KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level Indicator
The KENT 16026 Electric Kettle is a stainless steel kettle with a capacity of 1.8 liters. It has a power rating of 1500 watts, allowing for superfast boiling. It also features an auto shut-off function and boil dry protection for added safety. The kettle has a 360° rotating base and a water level indicator for easy use. This electric kettle is a good option for quick and safe boiling of water.
Specifications
Capacity: 1.8 liters
Power: 1500 watts
Features: Superfast boiling, Auto shut-off, Boil dry protection, 360° rotating base, Water level indicator
Material: Stainless steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Large capacity of 1.8 liters
|Heavy
|Superfast boiling with 1500W power
6. The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle is a great choice for anyone looking for an electric kettle with a number of features. The kettle has a 1500W auto cut-off feature, meaning that it will automatically turn off when it reaches the desired temperature. The kettle also has a silver finish with black accents, making it a stylish addition to any kitchen. The iBELL SEK15L electric kettle is a great choice for anyone who wants an electric kettle with a number of features and a stylish design.
Specifications
Energy efficient: with 1.5 litre capacity, you can quickly boil the water for your cup of tea or coffee.
2 power modes: high power mode for 2.5L in 5 minutes and low power mode for 1.5L in 6 minutes.
|Pros
|Cons
|The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle heats water quickly and boils liquids faster than gas stoves or microwave ovens.
|It may have a relatively high cost compared to other electric kettles on the market
7. The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle is a 1.7 litre kettle with a stainless steel body. It has a 1500 watt heating element and can be used for boiling water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, and soup. The kettle has a silver color and is made by the brand Stovekraft.
Specifications
Capacity: 1.7 liters
Body material: stainless steel
Power: 1200 watts
Voltage: 220-240V
Automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection for safety
Concealed heating element for easy cleaning
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick heating: Electric kettles generally heat water faster than stovetop kettles, which can be a time-saver when you're in a hurry.
|Limited capacity: The kettle's 1.7-liter capacity may be too small for some households or if you are planning to entertain guests.
|Convenience: The kettle's electric design means you don't have to watch it boil on the stove, which can be more convenient if you're multitasking or have limited stove space
8. The Tesora Electric Kettle
The Tesora electric kettle is a premium appliance with a 1.8-liter capacity, made of stainless steel. It features an auto power cut function, boil dry protection, and a cool touch double wall design. This small electric kettle is portable and perfect for quickly heating water or other liquids. The stainless steel inner body provides durability and easy cleaning. Overall, the Tesora electric kettle is a convenient and efficient appliance for any kitchen.
Specifications
Capacity: 1.8 liters
Stainless steel inner body
Auto power cut feature, which automatically turns off the kettle when it reaches boiling point
|Pros
|Cons
|Large 1.8L capacity, making it suitable for large groups or families
|As a premium kettle, it may be more expensive than other options on the market
|Stainless steel inner body, which is durable and easy to clean
|The electric power cord may not be detachable, making it less portable
9. The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle
The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle is a high-quality kettle that features a double layer outer body for added durability and insulation. The kettle also has triple protection features including dry boil, steam, and over heat protection to ensure safe and efficient use. The kettle has a stainless steel inner body, which is not only durable but also easy to clean.
Specifications
Auto cut off feature to prevent overheating
Indicator Light: The kettle has a built-in indicator light that lets you know when it is in use.
Power: The kettle operates on a power rating of 1200 watts, allowing it to boil water quickly and efficiently.
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a large capacity of 1.8 liters, making it suitable for boiling water for a group of people or for making tea or coffee for multiple cups at once
|It may not be as durable as a stainless steel kettle
|The cool touch exterior means that the kettle will not get hot to the touch, reducing the risk of burns or accidents.
|It may be more expensive than a stovetop kettle.
10. The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle
The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle is a 1500-watt electric kettle with a capacity of 1.5 liters. It comes in a red color and is made of stainless steel. It has a concealed heating element and a rapid boil function. The small kettle also features a water level indicator, a 360-degree swivel base, and a removable and washable scale filter.
Specifications
Heating element: Concealed
Boiling time: Approx. 5-7 minutes (for 1.5 liters of water)
Temperature control: None
Auto shut-off: Yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Large capacity of 1.5 liters, suitable for boiling water for multiple cups or for preparing hot beverages for a group
|Higher power usage and potentially higher electricity bills.
|High power of 1500 watts for fast boiling
|The red color may not match with all kitchen decor
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric kettle
|Strong warm feature
|Easy pouring
|Easy serving
|Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric kettle
|Stainless steel
|Quick boil
|Easy to clean
|KitchenAid KEK1222ER 1.25-Liter Electric kettle
|Good design
|Easy maintenance
|Safety feature added
|Breville BKE820XL Smart Kettle
|Takes less time to boil
|Perfect for making tea and coffee
|Stops at the right time
|KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level Indicator
|Auto shut off function
|Safe boilng
|Good capacity
|The iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
|Stylish
|Added features
|Quick boil
|The Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle (14299)
|Stailnless body
|Good capacity hold
|Auto shut off
|The Tesora electric kettle
|Easy cleaning
|Liquid boils easily
|Auto power cut feature
|The Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool Touch Electric Kettle
|Triple protection feature
|Safety assurance
|Cool touch exterior
|The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle
|Fast boiling
|Large capacity
|Easy to use
Best overall product
The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red has a number of features that make it a good choice for boiling water quickly and efficiently. Some of the best things about this kettle include its high power 1500-watt heating element and this electric kettle, allows it to boil water quickly, and its large 1.5-liter capacity, which is enough to make multiple cups of tea or coffee at a time. Additionally, the kettle has a red color which makes it look attractive in any kitchen. It also comes with a comfortable handle and a locking lid, which makes it easy to pour and prevents spills.
Best value for money
The Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red can help save money in several ways:
It has a 1500-watt heating element, which means it can boil water quickly, the best small kettle reducing the amount of time you need to wait for your water to boil, and saving you money on your energy bills. Its 1.5-liter capacity is perfect for small households or for individuals living alone, so you can boil just the right amount of water you need, reducing the amount of energy you use.
How to find the perfect electric kettle?
Consider the size: Electric kettles come in various sizes, so think about how much water you typically need to boil and choose a kettle with a capacity that meets your needs.
Look for a kettle with a temperature control: Some kettles allow you to set the temperature to a specific degree, which is useful for brewing different types of tea or coffee that require different temperatures.
Check the heating time: Some kettles can boil water faster than others, so consider how long you're willing to wait for your water to boil.
|Product
|Price
|Cuisinart Cpk-17 Perfectemp 1.7-Liter Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle
|₹ 23,980
|Hamilton Beach 40880 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.7-Liter, Silver
|₹ 9,018
|KitchenAid 5KEK1222BER 1.25L Electric Kettle (Empire Red)
|₹ 8,300
|Breville BKE820XL Variable-Temperature 1.8-Liter Kettle
|₹ 26,549
|KENT 16026 Electric Kettle Stainless Steel 1.8 L | 1500W | Superfast Boiling | Auto Shut-Off | Boil Dry Protection | 360° Rotating Base | Water Level Indicator
|₹ 999
|iBELL SEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature,Silver with Black
|₹ 664
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Quartz Electric Kettle (14299) 1.7 Litre with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. 1500 Watt (Silver)
|₹ 749
|Tesora - Inspired by you Large Premium Electric Kettle 1.8L, Stainless Steel Inner Body - Auto Power Cut, Boil Dry Protection & Cool Touch Double Wall, Portable | 1500 Watts |1 Year Warranty | (White)
|₹ 1,420
|Wipro Vesta 1.8 litre Cool touch electric Kettle with Auto cut off | Double Layer outer body | Triple Protection - Dry Boil, Steam & Over Heat |Stainless Steel Inner Body | (Black, 1500 Watt)
|₹ 1,299
|Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red
|₹ 749
Yes, electric kettles are safe to use as long as they are used properly and not damaged. It is important to read the instructions and follow the manufacturer's guidelines for safe use.
The time it takes for an electric kettle to boil water can vary depending on the wattage of the kettle and the amount of water being boiled. On average, it takes about 3-5 minutes for an electric kettle to boil a liter of water.
It is not recommended to leave water in an electric kettle for an extended period of time as it can lead to mineral buildup and affect the taste of the water. It is best to empty the kettle after each use and clean it regularly.
Yes, you can use an electric kettle to boil milk. However, it is important to keep an eye on the milk while it is heating to prevent it from boiling over or scorching.
It depends on the manufacturer's instructions. Some electric kettles are dishwasher safe, while others may need to be washed by hand. It is important to check the instructions before putting the kettle in the dishwasher.