Buying guide to buy the best OLED smart TVs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 17, 2022 21:00 IST

Looking to buy an impeccable OLED TV that enhances your watching experience? You are in the right place. This guide will enable you to make an informed decision before buying the ideal OLED TV for your needs!

OLED smart TV is more efficient, brighter, and produces higher contrast as compared to a regular LED TV.

Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) is a display technology called OLED that is much more efficient, brighter, and produces higher contrast and refresh rate than traditional LEDs. The OLEDs are also known for their flexibility, sleekness, and premium look.

Buy an OLED if you want to enjoy an impeccable viewing experience. The screen of these TVs offers deep black and balanced contrast that turns each pixel on and off appropriately.

To address the most often asked concerns regarding purchasing an OLED TV, we've compiled them in an FAQ section below. Whether you're searching for straightforward shopping tips or want to know which features are most important in an OLED TV, this article will be helpful for you.

1) LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC

The LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV's screen size is 55 inches, delivering an exquisite experience to its viewers while watching a movie or playing a game on a console. Other crucial features of this OLED include Display mirroring, DLNA, double USB sharing, MHL, MyRemote Apps, and network file sharing.

Size: 55 inches (139 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 120 Hz

Audio: Surround sound

OS: ‎WebOS

Weight: ‎14 kg 400 g

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:9

ProsCons
Excellent qualityThere is no magic remote
Amazing viewing angleAudio issues
37% off
138,230 219,990
2) Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN

If you are looking for a TV that provides one of the finest display experiences, the Mi OLED Smart TV 4 Pro 138.8 cm (55) is the TV you are looking for.

This TV comes with features like display mirroring, DLNA, Easylink (HDMI-CEC), MHL, MyRemote Apps, network file sharing, one-touch connect, and remote sharing, which is perfect for everyone.

Size: 55 inches (139 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 120 Hz

Audio: ‎Dolby Atmos | DTS: X

OS: Android

Weight: ‎17 kg 100 g

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

ProsCons
Screen display quality is up to the markMajor issues in sound and speakers after some time of usage
The quality of the product is goodA little heavy
3) Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV

Sony 55X7500F Ultra HD LED Smart TV's 55 inches not only delivers a magnificent movie-watching experience but provides the best sound experience among all the OLED TVs.

Some of the features of this TV are display mirroring, double USB Sharing, MHL, One-touch Connect, Screen Casting, SmartShare, and SmartView.

Size: 55 inches (139 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 120 Hz

Audio: Surround

OS: Android

Weight: ‎17 kg 900 g

Aspect ratio: 16:09

ProsCons
The display quality is among the best in the industryOverprized compared to other TVs
The goodwill and brand name of Sony 
4) OnePlus With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV

The television's aluminium body is just 6.9 mm thick at the top and sides. It's Bluetooth, and the IR remote contains a D-pad for navigating at the top. Some other noteworthy features are the Google Assistant button, Android navigation keys, hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and standard volume and mute controls.

Size: 55 inches (139 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 100 Hz

Audio: ‎Stereo

OS: Android

Weight: ‎21 kg 200 g

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:9

ProsCons
Comes with a sliding sound bar for a unique designOne of the heaviest OLED TVs
The brightness of the screen is among the bestDisplay quality is not up to the mark; it sometimes shows dead pixels.
5) Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA50QN90BAKLXL

This Samsung UA50TUE60AK 50-inch OLED 4K TV features an impeccable display for your viewing enjoyment. This TV also has Connect Share, Display Mirroring, DLNA, Easylink (HDMI-CEC), Screen Casting, and other capabilities.

Size: 50 inches (125 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 100 Hz

Audio: Surround

OS: Tizen

Weight: ‎18 kg 600 g

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

ProsCons
Slim OLED TVBuild material is not up to the mark
The contrast and colour display are amazing 
14% off
102,740 119,900
6) Vu Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV

This VU 139 cm (55-inch) TL55C1CUS 4K (Ultra HD) Smart LED TV has a wonderful display. This screen's aspect ratio is 0.67292 to comply with the contemporary requirements and consumes 50 to 60 Hz of electricity when switched on.

Connect Share, Display Mirroring, DLNA, Easylink (HDMI-CEC), MHL, Screen Casting, SmartView, and other functions are available on this TV.

Size: 55 inches (139cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 100 Hz

Audio: Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos

OS: Android

Weight: ‎12 kg 200 g

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

ProsCons
Amazing and modern designDull colour quality
Smooth casting and other featuresExternal sound is not so good
58% off
49,990 120,000
7) Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 65U6G

The U6G is the entry-level TV in Hisense's 2021 ULED lineup. It has a VA panel performing well in light and dark conditions. In low light conditions, it provides good vision, and in bright conditions, it even gets bright enough to reduce glare.

It provides Android TV with a built-in smart interface with a vast range of free apps. Your favourite content may be streamed regardless of the format because it enables both Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Size: 65 inches (164 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 60 Hz

Audio: Dolby Atmos

OS: Android

Weight: ‎20 kg

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

ProsCons
Excellent SDR and Dolby VisionHDR content sometimes looks washed out, especially when switching scenes
The local dimming is excellent; many scenes looked like viewing an OLED display when sitting directly in front of the TV 
8) Mi Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG

Enjoy watching your favourite movies on this Mi TV 5 Ultra HD 75-inch. This OLED displays 4K resolution and has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. Moreover, this model consumes 145 W of electricity, which is minimal. Xiaomi's assistant also contributes to this OLED’s value.

Size: 75 inches (189 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 120 Hz

Audio: Surround, stereo

OS: Android

Weight: 33 kg 300 g

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

ProsCons
Display quality is one of the best among OLED TVsOne of the heaviest OLED TV
Design and looks are bestThe backlight is not up to the mark
9) TCL 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715

This TCL 50P715 127cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) QLED Smart Android TV features a display with inky black levels, high contrast colours, and smooth motion for viewing pleasure. This TV also has Connect Share, Display Mirroring, Photo Share, Screen Casting, and SmartShare functions.

Size: 50 inches (125.7 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 60 Hz

Audio: Dolby Atmos

OS: Android

Weight: 12 kg 100 g

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

ProsCons
Delivers quite some features on a decent budgetDisplay quality not up to the mark
10) Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K

On this Sony Android 163.9cm (65-inch) Ultra HD (4K) OLED Smart TV, viewers can enjoy watching their favourite movies and shows with the best-looking TV image.

Some of the magnificent features of this TV include Bravia Sync, Display Mirroring, DLNA, MHL, Photo Share, Sony Entertainment Network, Future Ready, Fluctuation protection, Mic, and Webcam. The TV's 40 W total speaker output also adds to its value.

Size: 65 inches (125.7 cm)

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K and 120 Hz

Audio: Surround

OS: Android

Weight: 23 kg

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

ProsCons
One of the finest OLED TVsThe TV faces software issues
Includes lots of features 
ProductPrice
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSC  1,40,810
 Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN  94,999
 Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV  1,84,290
 OnePlus With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV  78,990
 Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA50QN90BAKLXL  1,59,990
 Vu Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV  47,990
 Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 65U6G  74,990
 Mi Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG  1,39,999
 TCL 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715  48,490
Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K 2,56,490

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best OLED TVs:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55C2PSCWeb OS for new featuresOverall decent performanceGood surround sound
Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2INAndroid features to enjoyBest sound experience with Dolby AtmosAdvanced features like network file sharing, one-touch connect, etc.
Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TVSurround soundEnjoy Android featuresOne of the finest display qualities
OnePlus With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TVOne of the finest brightness qualitiesSliding sound bar for stylish looksStereo sound quality
Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart NEO QLED TV QA50QN90BAKLXLEnjoy Samsung’s Tizen OSAdvanced featuresBest movie experience with 50 inches display
Vu Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TVEquipped with mega featuresPerfect Dolby soundOverall decent performance
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 65U6GPerfe t SDR and Dolby soundA fantastic display of 65 inchesEnjoy Android features
Mi Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG75 inches mega displayPerfect looks for a beautiful living roomAce OLED quality
TCL 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715Delivers top-notch displayEasy to carry as it is lightweightDolby atmos sound
Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80KFeatures like fluctuation protection, Bravia sync and moreBigger display of 65 inchesSurround sound

Best value for money OLED TV for you

To buy the best value-for-money OLED TV, you must go for Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN TV. This model costs Rs. 94,999 on Amazon and provides features that are not only advanced but deliver an excellent entertainment experience to its viewers.

For enjoying the best movies and having the utmost game-playing experience, this Mi OLED TV comes with a 55 inches display.

Compared to other TV, this television provides advanced features like mirror display, Easylink (HDMI-CEC), and MyRemote Apps; a one-touch connect makes it one of the best value-for-money OLEDs in the market.

Best overall OLED TV for you

Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-65A80K is the best OLED TV you can buy. The 65 inches screen enhances the cinematic and sound experience.

Compared to other TVs, this Sony Bravia XR Series provides impressive features, such as it comes with Bravia sync functionality. Additionally, features including photo share, screencasting, smart share, future-ready, and fluctuation protection make this OLED outperform and set apart from its competitors.

How to find the perfect OLED TV?

It is essential to consider the following specifications:

Never purchase a TV with a resolution lower than 4K. Unless you're searching for a second (or third) TV, avoid full HD or 1080p models. Even then, consider extending your budget to 4K.

Look for a 60 Hz or 120 Hz refresh rate: 60 Hz is acceptable, but 120 Hz is better regarding refreshing rates. A greater refresh rate offers better action for everything from live sports and games to movies and television broadcasts.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Is the OLED TV screen size significant?

The most crucial consideration in your choice of a TV, whether basic or high-performance, will likely be screen size. Take into account where you're planning to place your new set and how many household members generally watch at once. Then, choose the largest screen size that comfortably fits that area based on your budget.

Why a 4K TV is the best?

Ultra HD resolution, often known as 4K, has established itself as the industry standard and is a superior option if you want to protect your investment.

 

Is OLED suitable for watching traditional TV?

The finest picture quality, viewing angles, contrast ratios, pure blacks, and—on some models—extremely slim profiles are all features of OLED TVs.

