Buying guide: Top 10 Sony TVs to consider

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 08, 2023 15:08 IST

Summary:

This article will help you find the best Sony TVs available in the market to cater to your leisure needs.

A Sony TV comes with a high brand value and is a popular choice for many.

Do you want a TV with great features and high performance? Buying the best TV might be perplexing since there are various models, styles, and sizes at different price range from other manufacturers accessible in the market. However, if you want high-resolution quality and energy efficiency, Sony smart TVs can be a perfect choice. With so many options available, one can quickly get confused about how to choose the best Sony TV. Therefore, here is a buying guide to the top Sony TVs to help you find the best TV that meets your budget and demands.

1. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) (2022 Model), with Alexa Compatibility

Google supports this smart Sony TV with unique features. This TV includes the X-Reality PRO technology, which allows you to see crystal-clear images. In addition, it has an in-built Google Assistant function and voice search, allowing you to stream many programs just by a mic. It also has a parental control option, enabling you to set night-time and daily viewing time limitations for your family.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎SONY

Product Dimension: 73 x 7.5 x 43.7 cm; 5 kilograms

Model Name: KD-32W820K

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Unique Feature: You get access to the Google ecosystem and Voice search

ProsCons
The television provides innovative and enhanced features.There is no HDMI cable with it
You get a multiple-app support system. 
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
4.7 (770)
2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)

This Sony TV is powered by the X1 4k processor, which helps to improve image clarity and reduce noise. In addition, this TV's outstanding 4K X-Reality PRO enhances the picture and provides 4K image quality. This TV offers endless pleasure and fun by supporting a variety of applications. Additionally, it includes a parental control tool that allows you to establish daily viewing time limitations for your children.

Specifications:

Brand: ‎SONY

Product Dimension: 97.1 x 7.7 x 57.5 cm; 8 kilograms

Model Name: KD-43X74K

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

ProsCons
The device provides good sound quality.The issue of the reflective screen could be improved.
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black)
4.7 (7,220)
3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)

This Sony TV is a Google TV that supports many apps that provide endless pleasure. It has a 4K HDR image quality and an X1 4K CPU, which provides an external noise-free and immensely richer experience. Its deep, low-end sound quality makes it ideal for movies, music, and sports fans. It also has a parental control option that allows you to set a daily viewing time limitations for your children.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 124.3 x 8.4 x 72.9 cm; 14.5 kilograms

Model Name: KD-55X74K

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED

ProsCons
The sound quality is impressive.The image settings are complicated.
The television offers excellent picture quality. 
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
4.7 (7,220)
4. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43W880K (Black) (2022 Model), with Alexa Compatibility

Sony's TV provides vivid HDR image quality with Dolby Audio Sound. This Google TV allows you to experience your favourite movies, music, and sports more realistically. It supports numerous popular applications that provide endless entertainment. Sony TVs provides vivid HDR image quality with Dolby Audio Sound.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 97 x 7.5 x 57.1 cm; 8 kilograms

Model Name: KD-43W880K

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

ProsCons
Good sound & picture quality.It does not support screen mirroring.
It supports plenty of apps. 
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43W880K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
4.8 (30)
36% off
41,800 64,900
5. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

This 65-inch 4K LED TV may be the best option if you have a large living room. With its deep low-end sound quality and stunning 4k picture clarity, this TV may improve your movie, music, and sports-watching experience. In addition, it is a Google-supported TV with built-in Google assistance that supports a wide range of entertainment apps. Its parental control tool also allows you to limit your children's daily screen usage.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 146.3 x 8.7 x 85.2 cm; 22.1 kilograms

Model Name: KD-65X74K

Screen Size: 65 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Special Feature:

ProsCons
The product offers value-for-money features.The screen display is average.
You get good sound quality. 
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)
4.7 (7,220)
6. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K (Black) (2022 Model), with Alexa Compatibility

This brilliant LED TV with 4K visual quality has an X1 4K CPU that provides an externally noise-free and significantly enhanced experience. Its deep low-end sound quality provides an excellent movie, music, and sports-watching experience. It also has a parental control option that allows you to keep a tab on the daily viewing time of your children.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 112.7 x 7.7 x 66.2 cm; 10 kilograms

Model Name: KD-50X75K

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Special Feature:

ProsCons
The visual quality is superb.Bluetooth connection is average.
The product provides an excellent audio experience. 
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
4.7 (1,478)
33% off
57,410 85,990
7. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75K (Black)

The image quality of this LED TV is brilliant and very realistic. It has a Pixel Contrast Booster, which improves colour and contrast in bright regions. This TV lets you watch pictures with natural shades and hues, delicate textures, more depth, and excellent black contrast. With its built-in sophisticated Google Assistant, you can watch your favourite movies and shows from all of the leading entertainment applications or live broadcasts in high definition.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 122.7 x 5.2 x 71.2 cm; 25 kilograms

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Special Feature: Google TV | Watchlist | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast

ProsCons
The display resolution is excellent.Airplay is not able to connect
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
4.7 (1,478)
69,519
8. Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K (Black)

This TV is ideal if you want to acquire the finest Sony TV that thinks like a person and has sophisticated, intelligent features. It combines next-generation image and sound quality with cognitive intelligence. Moreover, it has an auto-game mode that allows you to transition to game mode with less input latency and improved responsiveness. You also get watch your favourite movies, music, and TV shows in high resolution on various trendy applications.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 172.2 x 5.4 x 99.8 cm; 34.8 kilograms

Model Name: XR-77A80K

Screen Size: 77 Inches

Display Technology: OLED

ProsCons
The product has superior audio and visual quality.There are minor bugs in the program.
Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K (Black)
4.6 (387)
9. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV KLV-43W672G (Black)

This TV is for you if you enjoy listening to music and viewing movies with high-quality resolution, crisp sound and strong bass. The television provides full HD visual quality and High Dynamic Range (HDR). Its Dynamic Drive Speaker provides realistic sound quality for watching movies and listening to music. In addition, it has a smart remote that allows easy switching between TV and STB.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 97.4 x 6.8 x 57.2 cm; 7.8 kilograms

Model Name: KLV-43W672G

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

ProsCons
The brightness effect is good.Remote responsiveness is average.
Good sound and bass quality. 
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV KLV-43W672G (Black)
4.5 (303)
10. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV S_XR-55X90K_1 (Black)

This TV has a Cognitive Processor XR, which provides excellent visual and audio quality. It has an auto-game mode that allows you to transition to game mode with less input latency and improved responsiveness. Furthermore, a Google TV supports many apps that provide limitless enjoyment. It has incredible features like video chat, gesture control, and many more.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimension: 123.52 x 33.35 x 74.3 cm; 18.51 kilograms

Model Name: S_XR-55X90K_1

Screen Size: 55 Inches

Display Technology: LED

ProsCons
Sound Quality and visual effects are goodThe Google TV performance is average.
The video calling feature is smooth. 
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV S_XR-55X90K_1 (Black)
4.8 (551)
34% off
112,449 169,900
Comparison Table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820KHDR view, which ensures quality picture Decent Sound OutputOffers various Smart TV Features
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74KVoice Search Parental Control FeatureBudget-Friendly
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74KImpressive Low-End SoundAvailable with two speakersExcellent Picture Quality
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43W880KExcellent Sound QualityHD Picture QualityIt has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74KDolby AudioMotion flow XR100Supports Several Apps
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K4K HDR Live ColourSupports Gaming consoles and Blu Ray Players178-degree wide viewing angle
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75K (Black)Decent Sound OutputSupports Several AppsPixel Contrast Booster
Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80KAcoustic surface audioAuto low latency mode Supports Bravia Cam
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV KLV-43W672GConnects to the internet with mobile data effortlesslyX-Reality Pro feature for detailed picture qualityDeep Bass Quality
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV S_XR-55X90K_1Ambient Sound OptimisationXR Cognitive ProcessorVideo Chat & Gesture Control Feature

Best value for money

The Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43W880K provides the finest value for money because of its fantastic features such as excellent sound and picture quality. It also supports various entertainment applications and is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. Therefore, it is one of the most excellent Sony TVs if you want a great Smart TV filled with features to occupy your leisure time.

Best overall Product

In terms of overall characteristics, the Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K outperforms all other mentioned models. This TV is one of the most incredible Sony TVs if you have a large living room and a large budget. Its outstanding features will keep you entertained indefinitely. Regarding its exorbitant price, it is worthwhile to purchase at this level.

How to find the perfect Sony TV?

Sony's LED televisions are a low-cost choice. High-end OLED TV models are sleek, with deep blacks and excellent viewing angles. Look for a TV with 4K (Ultra HD) and HDR for a high-quality image (High Dynamic Range). When selecting the best TV, you should also consider your budget, supporting Apps or devices, and the size of your room. Lastly, read the Sony TV reviews of the product you've decided to purchase to ensure you get the best product with minimal defects.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

Which Sony TV has the most significant value for money under 35000?

Sony Bravia (32-inch) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K is the most fantastic Sony TV, which is around Rs. 35,000.

Is Sony's television superior to Samsung's?

Sony TVs are superior if you desire superb image upscaling and perfect motion technology. 

What is the Sony TV's largest screen size?

The Sony TV with the largest screen size has an 85-inch widescreen display. 

