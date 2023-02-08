Buying guide: Top 10 Sony TVs to consider By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article will help you find the best Sony TVs available in the market to cater to your leisure needs.

A Sony TV comes with a high brand value and is a popular choice for many.

Do you want a TV with great features and high performance? Buying the best TV might be perplexing since there are various models, styles, and sizes at different price range from other manufacturers accessible in the market. However, if you want high-resolution quality and energy efficiency, Sony smart TVs can be a perfect choice. With so many options available, one can quickly get confused about how to choose the best Sony TV. Therefore, here is a buying guide to the top Sony TVs to help you find the best TV that meets your budget and demands. 1. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K (Black) (2022 Model), with Alexa Compatibility Google supports this smart Sony TV with unique features. This TV includes the X-Reality PRO technology, which allows you to see crystal-clear images. In addition, it has an in-built Google Assistant function and voice search, allowing you to stream many programs just by a mic. It also has a parental control option, enabling you to set night-time and daily viewing time limitations for your family. Specifications: Brand: ‎SONY Product Dimension: 73 x 7.5 x 43.7 cm; 5 kilograms Model Name: KD-32W820K Screen Size: 32 Inches Display Technology: LED Unique Feature: You get access to the Google ecosystem and Voice search

Pros Cons The television provides innovative and enhanced features. There is no HDMI cable with it You get a multiple-app support system.

2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black) This Sony TV is powered by the X1 4k processor, which helps to improve image clarity and reduce noise. In addition, this TV's outstanding 4K X-Reality PRO enhances the picture and provides 4K image quality. This TV offers endless pleasure and fun by supporting a variety of applications. Additionally, it includes a parental control tool that allows you to establish daily viewing time limitations for your children. Specifications: Brand: ‎SONY Product Dimension: 97.1 x 7.7 x 57.5 cm; 8 kilograms Model Name: KD-43X74K Screen Size: 43 Inches Display Technology: LED

Pros Cons The device provides good sound quality. The issue of the reflective screen could be improved.

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) This Sony TV is a Google TV that supports many apps that provide endless pleasure. It has a 4K HDR image quality and an X1 4K CPU, which provides an external noise-free and immensely richer experience. Its deep, low-end sound quality makes it ideal for movies, music, and sports fans. It also has a parental control option that allows you to set a daily viewing time limitations for your children. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimension: 124.3 x 8.4 x 72.9 cm; 14.5 kilograms Model Name: KD-55X74K Screen Size: 55 Inches Display Technology: LED

Pros Cons The sound quality is impressive. The image settings are complicated. The television offers excellent picture quality.

4. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43W880K (Black) (2022 Model), with Alexa Compatibility Sony's TV provides vivid HDR image quality with Dolby Audio Sound. This Google TV allows you to experience your favourite movies, music, and sports more realistically. It supports numerous popular applications that provide endless entertainment. Sony TVs provides vivid HDR image quality with Dolby Audio Sound. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimension: 97 x 7.5 x 57.1 cm; 8 kilograms Model Name: KD-43W880K Screen Size: 43 Inches Display Technology: LED

Pros Cons Good sound & picture quality. It does not support screen mirroring. It supports plenty of apps.

5. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black) This 65-inch 4K LED TV may be the best option if you have a large living room. With its deep low-end sound quality and stunning 4k picture clarity, this TV may improve your movie, music, and sports-watching experience. In addition, it is a Google-supported TV with built-in Google assistance that supports a wide range of entertainment apps. Its parental control tool also allows you to limit your children's daily screen usage. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimension: 146.3 x 8.7 x 85.2 cm; 22.1 kilograms Model Name: KD-65X74K Screen Size: 65 Inches Display Technology: LED Special Feature:

Pros Cons The product offers value-for-money features. The screen display is average. You get good sound quality.

6. Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K (Black) (2022 Model), with Alexa Compatibility This brilliant LED TV with 4K visual quality has an X1 4K CPU that provides an externally noise-free and significantly enhanced experience. Its deep low-end sound quality provides an excellent movie, music, and sports-watching experience. It also has a parental control option that allows you to keep a tab on the daily viewing time of your children. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimension: 112.7 x 7.7 x 66.2 cm; 10 kilograms Model Name: KD-50X75K Screen Size: 50 Inches Display Technology: LED Special Feature:

Pros Cons The visual quality is superb. Bluetooth connection is average. The product provides an excellent audio experience.

7. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75K (Black) The image quality of this LED TV is brilliant and very realistic. It has a Pixel Contrast Booster, which improves colour and contrast in bright regions. This TV lets you watch pictures with natural shades and hues, delicate textures, more depth, and excellent black contrast. With its built-in sophisticated Google Assistant, you can watch your favourite movies and shows from all of the leading entertainment applications or live broadcasts in high definition. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimension: 122.7 x 5.2 x 71.2 cm; 25 kilograms Screen Size: 55 Inches Display Technology: LED Special Feature: Google TV | Watchlist | Voice Search | Google Play | Chromecast

Pros Cons The display resolution is excellent. Airplay is not able to connect

8. Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K (Black) This TV is ideal if you want to acquire the finest Sony TV that thinks like a person and has sophisticated, intelligent features. It combines next-generation image and sound quality with cognitive intelligence. Moreover, it has an auto-game mode that allows you to transition to game mode with less input latency and improved responsiveness. You also get watch your favourite movies, music, and TV shows in high resolution on various trendy applications. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimension: 172.2 x 5.4 x 99.8 cm; 34.8 kilograms Model Name: XR-77A80K Screen Size: 77 Inches Display Technology: OLED

Pros Cons The product has superior audio and visual quality. There are minor bugs in the program.

9. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV KLV-43W672G (Black) This TV is for you if you enjoy listening to music and viewing movies with high-quality resolution, crisp sound and strong bass. The television provides full HD visual quality and High Dynamic Range (HDR). Its Dynamic Drive Speaker provides realistic sound quality for watching movies and listening to music. In addition, it has a smart remote that allows easy switching between TV and STB. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimension: 97.4 x 6.8 x 57.2 cm; 7.8 kilograms Model Name: KLV-43W672G Screen Size: 43 Inches Display Technology: LED

Pros Cons The brightness effect is good. Remote responsiveness is average. Good sound and bass quality.

10. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV S_XR-55X90K_1 (Black) This TV has a Cognitive Processor XR, which provides excellent visual and audio quality. It has an auto-game mode that allows you to transition to game mode with less input latency and improved responsiveness. Furthermore, a Google TV supports many apps that provide limitless enjoyment. It has incredible features like video chat, gesture control, and many more. Specifications: Brand: Sony Product Dimension: 123.52 x 33.35 x 74.3 cm; 18.51 kilograms Model Name: S_XR-55X90K_1 Screen Size: 55 Inches Display Technology: LED

Pros Cons Sound Quality and visual effects are good The Google TV performance is average. The video calling feature is smooth.

Comparison Table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W820K HDR view, which ensures quality picture Decent Sound Output Offers various Smart TV Features Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K Voice Search Parental Control Feature Budget-Friendly Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K Impressive Low-End Sound Available with two speakers Excellent Picture Quality Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43W880K Excellent Sound Quality HD Picture Quality It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K Dolby Audio Motion flow XR100 Supports Several Apps Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X75K 4K HDR Live Colour Supports Gaming consoles and Blu Ray Players 178-degree wide viewing angle Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X75K (Black) Decent Sound Output Supports Several Apps Pixel Contrast Booster Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K Acoustic surface audio Auto low latency mode Supports Bravia Cam Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV KLV-43W672G Connects to the internet with mobile data effortlessly X-Reality Pro feature for detailed picture quality Deep Bass Quality Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV S_XR-55X90K_1 Ambient Sound Optimisation XR Cognitive Processor Video Chat & Gesture Control Feature

Best value for money The Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43W880K provides the finest value for money because of its fantastic features such as excellent sound and picture quality. It also supports various entertainment applications and is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. Therefore, it is one of the most excellent Sony TVs if you want a great Smart TV filled with features to occupy your leisure time. Best overall Product In terms of overall characteristics, the Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80K outperforms all other mentioned models. This TV is one of the most incredible Sony TVs if you have a large living room and a large budget. Its outstanding features will keep you entertained indefinitely. Regarding its exorbitant price, it is worthwhile to purchase at this level. How to find the perfect Sony TV? Sony's LED televisions are a low-cost choice. High-end OLED TV models are sleek, with deep blacks and excellent viewing angles. Look for a TV with 4K (Ultra HD) and HDR for a high-quality image (High Dynamic Range). When selecting the best TV, you should also consider your budget, supporting Apps or devices, and the size of your room. Lastly, read the Sony TV reviews of the product you've decided to purchase to ensure you get the best product with minimal defects.

