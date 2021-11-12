Car chargers: A device that comes in handy when your gadgets warn of low battery

How often has it happened to you that you have stepped out of home only to realise that your phone's battery is dangerously low? How often do you get a lecture on not charging your phone before stepping out of the house? And are you yourself too tired of your phone's low battery? Well, we don't blame you.



Given that we spend a lot of time on our phones and smartphones having become an indispensable part of our lives, it is a given that our smartphones will require charging from time to time. However, we are here to present you the most reliable quick fix. Now every time you step out of your house, you don't have to run a battery check, as car chargers are there to ensure your devices never run out of battery, leaving you high and dry.



Some of the most trusted and popular car chargers have been listed below for your convenience. Check them out.



1. pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter

B07WG8PDCW

With 36w charging power, you can now get a fully charged phone in no time. It has passed the rigorous test by USB compliance standard, and is absolutely fast and safe to use. Equipped with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it charges QC3.0 enabled smartphones up to 80 per cent faster. It features two USB ports, one type C port. It gives you the option to charge three devices in one go.



It comes with a built-in smart IC chip, which ensures your device is not overheated. It also provides protection against over-current, high-temperature and short-circuit. This compact and lightweight adaptor is portable and can easily fit in a pocket.



2. boAt Dual Port Rapid Car Charger

B06XSK3XL6

This car charger is equipped with Qualcomm Quick ChargeTM 3.0 Technology, which implies it can charge compatible devices up to four times faster. It comes with a detachable cable and is compatible with all USB and type C powered devices. It helps protect your devices against excessive current, overheating and overcharging. Besides, it also comes with an exclusive Smart IC optimum smart charging technology for Apple and other non-Qualcomm quick charge enabled devices up to 5 V/3 amps.



3. Mi 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Car Charger

B07MK1J3D9

With up to 18W fast charging, you will never have to worry about your devices running out of battery. It features dual USB port, which means you can charge two devices at the same time. It comes with a blue LED ring and four layers of protection. Both compact and lightweight, this device is universally compatible (12V/24V).



4. Portronics CarPower Mini Car Charger

B0971DWFDT

It provides 18W output with dual ports. It has a compact size and is compatible with mostly all car models. It can charge your device up to 50% in just 30 minutes. It weighs just 15.3 gm and can be carried anywhere easily and comfortably. With an in-built smart protection chip, it ensures your device protection against over-voltage, over- temperature and short circuits.



