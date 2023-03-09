Check out 10 best single door fridges to buy in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 09, 2023 19:13 IST





Summary: This article talks about some of the best single door fridges in India, along with the best value products and advice on selecting the one that suits your needs.

A single door fridge works well for budget users and is effective in giving relief in harsh summer months in India.

Since many years, refrigerators have been viewed as the boxy, uninteresting behemoths of the kitchen. Purchasing one used to be quite easy because there were so few options on the market. Well, times are different now. As a result, there are now a growing number of colour and style possibilities available. A wide range of innovative smart features are intelligently built, along with unique styles so that refrigerators blend into your decor. There are several options of single door refrigerators on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the Top 10 single door fridges so that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Product list 1. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator You may consider this LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator, which has an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level. This single door fridge also has an exclusive feature of making ice quickly, within only 108 minutes. This fridge also comes with a 5 Star Rating, so electricity bills will be the last thing on your mind. Additional space for non-refrigerated food items like potatoes and onions, etc. is provided by a base stand with a drawer. Specifications: Capacity: 185 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 131 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 169 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎2 Price: Rs. 21,999

Pros Cons Fast Ice Making Storage space is less Works without stabilizer Highest star rating

2. Whirlpool 215 L 5 Star Inverter Single Door Refrigerator Try the 5 Star Rated Whirlpool 215 L Inverter Single Door Refrigerator which is manufactured with crescent door design and breathe arc handle. This whirlpool single door fridge provides up to 7 days of garden freshness with the Honeycomb design with Moisture control system. The MicroBlock technology prevents 99% bacterial growth and keeps the freshness intact for longer and preserves milk for up to 12 hours (in case of power cuts). Specifications Capacity: 215 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 107 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 181 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎2 Price: Rs. 23,050

Pros Cons IntelliSense Inverter Technology, with energy efficient inverter compressors The price is quite high Has Anti-Bacterial Gasket MicroBlock technology prevents 99% bacterial growth

3. Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator The Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is an excellent choice. This single door fridge has a safe clean back with a slick safety cover that can be quickly cleaned and protects its inside crucial components. Also, it increases durability by shielding the fridge from unforeseen bumps and knocks. The fridge also has a deep door guard with extra bottle space, where three 2L bottles and a 1L bottle can all fit in at once. With a safe and energy-efficient brighter lamp inside the refrigerator, finding your food and fresh items is now much simpler. Specifications Capacity: 192 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 203 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 167 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎2 Price: Rs. 14,990

Pros Cons Runs on solar energy and home inverter Not energy efficient Stylish crown design Big Bottle Guard

4. Samsung 183 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator This single door fridge with direct cooling is an affordable option ideal for families of two to three people, with a capacity of 183 litres. The fridge has high energy efficiency, with a 3-star energy rating. The Digital inverter compressor operates more quietly, and automatically changes speed in response to cooling need. Specifications: Capacity: 183 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 162 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 165 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎7 Price: Rs. 18,999

Pros Cons Has digital inverter technology Heats up while operating Silent operation Value for money product

5. Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator ‎You may also opt for Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door fridge which provides garden freshness for up to 7 days. If there are power outages, milk can be preserved for up to 12 hours. The MicroBlock technology stops 99% of bacterial development and prolongs the freshness. Even in high voltage variations between 95V and 300V, stabilizer-free operation is possible. This whirlpool single door fridge is also the best at making ice. Specifications: Capacity: 192 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 150 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 177.7 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎2 Price: Rs. 25,000

Pros Cons Energy efficient The price is high Stabilizer-free operation even with high voltage variations Provides garden freshness for up to 7 day

6. Samsung 223 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator The Samsung 223 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a good option when considering affordable single door fridges. This direct-cool refrigerator offers stable cooling and is ideal for families of two to three people. It has stainless steel built and toughened glass shelves that are spill-proof and durable. The fresh room cooler compartment ensures freshness even if you frequently open the fridge door. Specifications: Capacity: 223 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 203 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 205 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎3 Price: Rs. 22,999

Pros Cons Spill-proof and durable shelves Very less storage for freezer Digital inverter technology Stainless steel built with elegant look

7. Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator This Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a highly energy efficient and affordable option. Even during power outages, cooling is maintained for up to 9 hours in this single door fridge. It also has features such as Jumbo Storage, and three 2L bottles and five 1L bottles can be chilled on two dedicated door racks. Specifications: Capacity: 184 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 149 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 169.2 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎2 Price: Rs. 19,000

Pros Cons 9 hours cooling retention in the refrigerator Comparatively noisy operation Jumbo storage to store up to 3, 2L bottles Automatically connects to home inverter

8.Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator The Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator has low-effort manual defrosting function, which guarantees hassle-free use and efficient cooling. The capillary insulation technology provides advantages like improved compressor efficiency, quicker chilling, and 9 Hours of cooling retention in the refrigerator. The single door fridge also has large storage of three 2L bottles and five 1L bottles. Milk packets and cans can be stored in an easy-slide action chiller for the best possible chilling. Specifications: Capacity: 190 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 168 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 158.5 litres Shelf Type: ‎ ‎Wire Number of Shelves: ‎2 Price: Rs. 15,400

Pros Cons Large vegetable storage box Noisy when there are power fluctuations Low-effort manual defrosting Has an easy-slide action chiller

9. Samsung 198 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator More storage is available in this Samsung New Energy Platform refrigerator. 6L more internal rooms are available. The energy-saving digital inverter compressor silently changes its speed in response to cooling demand. Vegetable Box keeps the fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 15 days. All of your extra non-cooling food items, like onions and potatoes, can be kept in the base stand drawer. Specifications: Capacity: 198 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 203 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 170 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎2 Price: Rs. 18,990

Pros Cons Adjusts speed in response to cooling demand, quietly saving energy The freezer capacity is a bit less Allows storing items up to 175 kgs on shelves Stylish and elegant look

10. Haier 181 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator This single door fridge offers better ice formation and lightning-fast cooling with the help of its Diamond edge freezing technology. The 181-litre capacity is sufficient for a modest family. The refrigerator has a reciprocating compressor that is perfect for providing the best cooling. It also has PUF insulation, which aids in effectively maintaining low temperatures for optimum cooling. Specifications: Capacity: 181 litres Annual Energy Consumption: 210 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Refrigerator Fresh Food Capacity: 163 litres Shelf Type: ‎Toughened Glass Number of Shelves: ‎2 Price: Rs. 18,550

Pros Cons Large vegetable box High energy consumption Aesthetic design Better cooling retention with the Diamond Edge Freezing Technology

Top 3 features for you

Products feature 1 features 2 features 3 LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Fast Ice Making Works without stabilizer Highest star rating Whirlpool 215 L 5 Star Inverter Single Door Refrigerator Energy efficient inverter compressors Has Anti-Bacterial Gasket Prevents 99% bacterial growth Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Runs on solar energy and home inverter Stylish crown design Big Bottle Guard Samsung 183 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Has digital inverter technology Silent operation Value for money product Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Energy efficient Stabilizer-free operation even with high voltage variations Provides garden freshness for up to 7 days Samsung 223 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator pill-proof and durable shelves Digital inverter technology Stainless steel built with elegant look Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 9 hours cooling retention in the refrigerator Jumbo storage to store up to 3, 2L bottles Automatically connects to home inverter Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Large vegetable storage box Low-effort manual defrosting Has an easy-slide action chiller Samsung 198 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Adjusts speed, quietly saving energy Allows storing items up to 175 kgs on shelves Stylish and elegant look Haier 181 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Large vegetable box Aesthetic design Better cooling retention

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful single door fridge is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we would think Whirlpool 215 L Inverter Single Door Refrigerator is deserving of the title. It is 5 Star Rated with crescent door design and breathe arc handle. It provides up to 7 days of garden freshness. The MicroBlock technology prevents 99% bacterial growth and keeps the freshness intact for longer and preserves milk for up to 12 hours (in case of power cuts). Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 18,999, the Samsung 183 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers the best value for money. This single door fridge with direct cooling is an affordable option ideal for families of two to three people, with a capacity of 183 litres. The Digital inverter compressor operates more quietly, and automatically changes speed in response to cooling needs. How to find the perfect single door fridge? The refrigerator that works best for you and your family is the perfect refrigerator for you. Although refrigerator capacity is a good indicator of average trends, if you do not shop for groceries as frequently as the average person, you might want to acquire a refrigerator with a greater capacity. The refrigerator type that meets your needs, budget, and assigned space the best is the ideal one. Also, you may consider looking at the energy consumption and special features that the fridge offers.

Topics Home Appliances