Check these best charcoal air purifiers that ensure a healthy breathing indoors

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 06, 2022 00:11 IST
Summary:

Are you planning to purchase the best charcoal air purifier? It is a safe and efficient device to purify indoor air and helps you breathe fresh air. Check this article for the list of the best options.

product info
Best charcoal air purifiers

When purchasing the best charcoal air purifiers,we often look for feet coverage, noise level rating, type of filters and other features. We may also look for some that fit our budget and look better than others to add aesthetic value to our homes. Smart features and ease of changing filters are added advantages. These are some basic features in all the best charcoal air purifiers. Many renowned home appliance brands have developed reliable air purifiers that offer effective results and efficient performance.

This article will explore some of the best charcoal air purifiers available on Amazon and provide you with their impartial review and a peek into their pros and cons. This will help you shortlist the best charcoal air purifier that suits your custom requirements and budget.

Best Charcoal Air Purifiers for you

1. MI Air Purifier 3

This sleek and modern charcoal air purifier is one of the best sellers on Amazon, with excellent customer reviews.It comes with a minimal design, smart features and a decent performance. The device can be easily integrated with your Xiaomi app and smart home, as it has Google and Alexa integration. It is not just affordable due to its attractive price but also a reliable purchase.

Specifications:

  • Brand: MI
  • Colour: White
  • Power source: Electric
  • Controls: App, touch and smart
  • Product weight: 4.8kg
ProsCons
Minimalist and stylish designOnly come in white colour
Support smart controlsIt is not easy to carry around
Value for moneyIt can be loud at the highest speed
cellpic
Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter, removes air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses with 99.97% efficiency, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., Wi-Fi & Voice control - Alexa/GA (white)
23% off 9,998 12,999
Buy now

2. Honeywell U2 Air Purifier

Honeywell needs no introduction. This Honeywell device's three-dimension air vents and 650 m3/hour ensure clean air at every corner. Equipped with Wi-Fi and a real-time display, this is one of the best charcoal air purifiers on Amazon. This purifier also comes with a humidifier to maintain ideal moisture levels in the air.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Honeywell
  • Colour: White
  • Weight: 6.5kg
  • Power source: Electric
ProsCons
Easy to cleanExpensive vis-a-vis other brands
The 3-stage advanced air filter systemDurability can be an issue
Sleep mode 
Ozone free 
cellpic
Honeywell Air touch U2 Indoor Air Purifier. Anti-Bacterial, Activated Carbon, H13 HEPA Filter,Removes 99.99% Pollutants,Micro Allergens, 5 Stage Filtration, UV LED,Ionizer,WIFI, Covers Upto 1008sq.ft
38% off 24,995 40,499
Buy now

3. Dyson Pure Hot+ cool

Dyson is known to offer not just the best charcoal air purifiers but also many other home appliances as well. The Dyson hot + cool air purifier claims to purify 99.95 ultra-fine particles in the room. The vacuum-sealed filters remove odours, gases and fumes and, at the same time, improve the device's efficiency. The in-built thermostat helps keep the room at the desired temperature by automated stand-by mode. You don't just buy this product; you invest money for a secure and healthy future for your family with this air purifier.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Dyson
  • Colour: Silver
  • Control: Manual, app-based
  • Power source: Corded
ProsCons
Hot and cool technologyExpensive product
High-efficiency 
Low noise levels 
Claims to remove 99.9% of pollutants 
cellpic
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier with heater, HEPA+Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, HP07 (White/ Silver)
15% off 56,900 66,900
Buy now

4. Coway Air Mega 150

Coway is known to be one of the leading air purifier brands in India. The company sells some of the best charcoal air purifier son the market, and its products are known for their reliability and longevity. The device comes with one-touch control, a best-in-class triple-layer filter and four levels of filtration. Priced at 14,400, this promises to be a good purchase and offers pure air!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Coway
  • Colour: White
  • Power source: Corded, electric
  • Control: Touch type
  • Warranty: Seven years
ProsCons
Premium look and designHigh cost of filter replacement
Best selling brand 
High CADR value 
Known for better productivity 
cellpic
Coway AirMega 150 (AP-1019C) Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Longest Warranty 7 Years, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles
41% off 20,700 34,900
Buy now

5. Airspa with device TMS 16

This little-known device is one of the most cost-effective air purifying solutions. It comes with seven stages of purification, where the first layer absorbs all heavy particles. Digital display, smart control, adjustable speed and UV lamp are highlights of the product, and it comes at a reasonable price. This is worth considering when looking for the best charcoal air purifiers on Amazon.

Specifications

  • Brand: Airspa with Device
  • Colour: White
  • Control Type: Remote
  • Weight: 13.5 pounds
  • Warranty: 1-year
ProsCons
Remote control featureNo silent mode
Seven-step filter 
Easy to install 
Cost-efficient 
cellpic
Airspa With Device Tms 16 Hepa Air Purifier with Unique 7 Stage Filtration + Remote Control
47% off 7,900 14,990
Buy now

6. Sharp Room Air Purifier with Plasma Cluster

The product works on dual air purification and is the best charcoal air purifier for homes and offices. It absorbs various odours emitted by pets, cigarette smoke and other household smells. Automatic dust sensors and auto restart are some of the other features. It is a budget product from a renowned Japanese brand with the Plasma Cutter technology ensures highly clean and healthy indoor air for your loved ones.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Sharp
  • Colour: White
  • Power: Corded, electric
  • Weight: 4.7kg
  • Control: Touch
ProsCons
Value for moneyHigh filter replacement cost
You can run it for 24 hours 
Removes more than 99% of impurities 
Saves electricity 
cellpic
SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode | Coverage Area: upto 320 ft²
40% off 9,890 16,500
Buy now

7. Samsung 34-Watt Air Purifier

A high CDR rating, intensive three-step air purification system and four coloured indicators make this one of the best charcoal air purifiers at a reasonable price. The child lock feature makes the purifier safe to use. Touch-based usage, brand reliability and an affordable price make this a good purchase option and ideal to be listed as the best charcoal air purifier in the market.

Specifications

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Colour: Blue
  • Power: Electric
  • Control: Touch-based
  • Material: Plastic
  • Weight: 7.7kgpurifier
ProsCons
Four coloured indicators for air qualityReplacement filter not easily found
Ideal for large roomsBit heavier than others
Claims to remove 99.9% of pollutants 
S Plasma Ionizer 
cellpic
Samsung AX40K3020WU/NA 34-Watt Air Purifier (Blue)
50% off 11,999 24,000
Buy now

8. AcerPure Professional Air Purifier

This charcoal air purifier by Acer not only gives clean air but also comes with an air quality sensor and removes pollen, bacteria and germs, giving your home clean and fresh air. This model cleans 27m2 in merely three minutes.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Acer
  • Colour: Black and white
  • Power Source: Corded
  • Control: Touch, remote
  • Weight: 7.3kg
ProsCons
Touch-based controlNo noise control
Stylish designNo smart connectivity
Child lock feature 
cellpic
acerpure Professional Air Purifier for Home by Acer, Fights Pollution, Virus and Bacteria, 3-in-1 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Air Quality Sensor, AC530-20W, white, Standard
63% off 12,830 34,990
Buy now

9. Philips High-Efficiency Air Purifier

This is one of the best charcoal air purifiers on the market, as it automatically senses the air quality and claims to purify an entire room in less than three minutes. It has three smart preset settings to choose from, lower noise, light control, and allergen and virus modes, some of the features not offered by other brands.Philips is also a reputed brand, a pioneer in air purifiers, making the product even more reliable. There is also a two-year warranty on the appliance.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Philips
  • Colour: White
  • Power source: Corded electric
  • Weight: 7.7kg
  • Control: Touch
ProsCons
Noise controlBit heavy
Three smart preset settings 
Two-year warranty 
Touch panel 
cellpic
PHILIPS High Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20, Vitashield Intelligent Purification, removes 99.9% airborne viruses & bacteria, 99.97% airborne pollutants, HEPA filter, ideal for master bedroom, White, Standard
36% off 14,999 23,559
Buy now

Three best features of all models

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MI Air Purifier 3YesYesNo
Honeywell Air Touch u2 Air PurifierYesNoYes
Dyson Pure Hot + CoolYesNoYes
Coway Air Mega 150NoYesYes
Air Spa with DeviceYesYesNo
Sharp Room Air PurifierNoYesNo
Samsung 34-Watt Air PurifierNoYesNo
AcerPure Professional NoYesNo
Philips High-Efficiency Air PurifierNoNoYes

Best value for money

The Air Spa with Device TMS 16 is one of the market's best value-for-money charcoal air purifiers. Priced at just 7,900, it is a good deal. Besides the lower prices, it comes with all the latest features and specifications. It is pocket friendly, stylish and reliable. So, if you are looking for a premium-looking, feature-rich and one of the best charcoal air purifiers, this one is a good pick.

Best overall product

MI is known to bring stylish, affordable and advanced products. The MI Air Purifier 3 is an innovative, cutting-edge, reliable air purifier for your home. The device is full of advanced features and comes easy on the pocket, making it into the best charcoal air purifiers list.

The MI Air Purifier 3 comes with premium features like a digital display, smart controls, Wi-Fi and app-based connectivity etc. The device connects easily to your Xiaomi device, allowing you to control it through your mobile.

You can also control air quality, power consumption and status from the mobile app. If you are looking for a charcoal air purifier that is best in its class, it is MI Air Purifier 3. In fact, this is the third model upgrade of air purifiers by the brand, and the previous ones have also been successful and preferred by clients.

How to find the perfect and best charcoal air purifier?

If you are looking for the perfect and best charcoal air purifier for your home, here are some factors to keep in mind:

  1. Firstly, ensure the products you have shortlisted fit your budget.
  2. Check for the CADR or purifying capacity as per the size of your room.
  3. Prefer a model that offers a digital display and Wi-Fi connectivity.
  4. Do not only go by the price but also look for something that comes with all the needed features.
  5. Look for the filter process. A 3 or more-step filter is a must if you are looking for the best charcoal air purifier.
  6. Ensure that the replacement of filters is easy and inexpensive.
  7. Finally, do not miss checking the ratings and customer reviews on Amazon, which will give you a peek into the real-life user experience regarding the product from diverse customers.

Price list of best charcoal air purifiers

S.noProductPrice
1.MI Air Purifier 3 9,998
2.Honeywell U2 Air Purifier 24,999
3.Dyson Hot + Cool 56,900
4.Coway Air Mega 150 14,400
5.Airspa with Device TMS 16 7,900
6.Sharp Room Air Purifier  9,890
7.Samsung 34-Watt Air Purifier 11,999
8.AcerPure Professional 12,830
9.Philips High-Efficiency Air Purifier 14,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. Does the Samsung Air Purifier need installation?

2. Do the MI Air Purifiers leave an odour?

3. Do charcoal air purifiers remove dust?

4. Where should you place an air purifier?

5. Do charcoal air purifiers consume a lot of electricity?

