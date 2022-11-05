Check these best charcoal air purifiers that ensure a healthy breathing indoors

Best charcoal air purifiers

When purchasing the best charcoal air purifiers,we often look for feet coverage, noise level rating, type of filters and other features. We may also look for some that fit our budget and look better than others to add aesthetic value to our homes. Smart features and ease of changing filters are added advantages. These are some basic features in all the best charcoal air purifiers. Many renowned home appliance brands have developed reliable air purifiers that offer effective results and efficient performance. This article will explore some of the best charcoal air purifiers available on Amazon and provide you with their impartial review and a peek into their pros and cons. This will help you shortlist the best charcoal air purifier that suits your custom requirements and budget. Best Charcoal Air Purifiers for you 1. MI Air Purifier 3 This sleek and modern charcoal air purifier is one of the best sellers on Amazon, with excellent customer reviews.It comes with a minimal design, smart features and a decent performance. The device can be easily integrated with your Xiaomi app and smart home, as it has Google and Alexa integration. It is not just affordable due to its attractive price but also a reliable purchase. Specifications: Brand: MI

Colour: White

Power source: Electric

Controls: App, touch and smart

Product weight: 4.8kg

Pros Cons Minimalist and stylish design Only come in white colour Support smart controls It is not easy to carry around Value for money It can be loud at the highest speed

2. Honeywell U2 Air Purifier Honeywell needs no introduction. This Honeywell device's three-dimension air vents and 650 m3/hour ensure clean air at every corner. Equipped with Wi-Fi and a real-time display, this is one of the best charcoal air purifiers on Amazon. This purifier also comes with a humidifier to maintain ideal moisture levels in the air. Specifications: Brand: Honeywell

Colour: White

Weight: 6.5kg

Power source: Electric

Pros Cons Easy to clean Expensive vis-a-vis other brands The 3-stage advanced air filter system Durability can be an issue Sleep mode Ozone free

3. Dyson Pure Hot+ cool Dyson is known to offer not just the best charcoal air purifiers but also many other home appliances as well. The Dyson hot + cool air purifier claims to purify 99.95 ultra-fine particles in the room. The vacuum-sealed filters remove odours, gases and fumes and, at the same time, improve the device's efficiency. The in-built thermostat helps keep the room at the desired temperature by automated stand-by mode. You don't just buy this product; you invest money for a secure and healthy future for your family with this air purifier. Specifications: Brand: Dyson

Colour: Silver

Control: Manual, app-based

Power source: Corded

Pros Cons Hot and cool technology Expensive product High-efficiency Low noise levels Claims to remove 99.9% of pollutants

4. Coway Air Mega 150 Coway is known to be one of the leading air purifier brands in India. The company sells some of the best charcoal air purifier son the market, and its products are known for their reliability and longevity. The device comes with one-touch control, a best-in-class triple-layer filter and four levels of filtration. Priced at ₹14,400, this promises to be a good purchase and offers pure air! Specifications: Brand: Coway

Colour: White

Power source: Corded, electric

Control: Touch type

Warranty: Seven years

Pros Cons Premium look and design High cost of filter replacement Best selling brand High CADR value Known for better productivity

5. Airspa with device TMS 16 This little-known device is one of the most cost-effective air purifying solutions. It comes with seven stages of purification, where the first layer absorbs all heavy particles. Digital display, smart control, adjustable speed and UV lamp are highlights of the product, and it comes at a reasonable price. This is worth considering when looking for the best charcoal air purifiers on Amazon. Specifications Brand: Airspa with Device

Colour: White

Control Type: Remote

Weight: 13.5 pounds

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Remote control feature No silent mode Seven-step filter Easy to install Cost-efficient

6. Sharp Room Air Purifier with Plasma Cluster The product works on dual air purification and is the best charcoal air purifier for homes and offices. It absorbs various odours emitted by pets, cigarette smoke and other household smells. Automatic dust sensors and auto restart are some of the other features. It is a budget product from a renowned Japanese brand with the Plasma Cutter technology ensures highly clean and healthy indoor air for your loved ones. Specifications: Brand: Sharp

Colour: White

Power: Corded, electric

Weight: 4.7kg

Control: Touch

Pros Cons Value for money High filter replacement cost You can run it for 24 hours Removes more than 99% of impurities Saves electricity

7. Samsung 34-Watt Air Purifier A high CDR rating, intensive three-step air purification system and four coloured indicators make this one of the best charcoal air purifiers at a reasonable price. The child lock feature makes the purifier safe to use. Touch-based usage, brand reliability and an affordable price make this a good purchase option and ideal to be listed as the best charcoal air purifier in the market. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Colour: Blue

Power: Electric

Control: Touch-based

Material: Plastic

Weight: 7.7kgpurifier

Pros Cons Four coloured indicators for air quality Replacement filter not easily found Ideal for large rooms Bit heavier than others Claims to remove 99.9% of pollutants S Plasma Ionizer

8. AcerPure Professional Air Purifier This charcoal air purifier by Acer not only gives clean air but also comes with an air quality sensor and removes pollen, bacteria and germs, giving your home clean and fresh air. This model cleans 27m2 in merely three minutes. Specifications: Brand: Acer

Colour: Black and white

Power Source: Corded

Control: Touch, remote

Weight: 7.3kg

Pros Cons Touch-based control No noise control Stylish design No smart connectivity Child lock feature

9. Philips High-Efficiency Air Purifier This is one of the best charcoal air purifiers on the market, as it automatically senses the air quality and claims to purify an entire room in less than three minutes. It has three smart preset settings to choose from, lower noise, light control, and allergen and virus modes, some of the features not offered by other brands.Philips is also a reputed brand, a pioneer in air purifiers, making the product even more reliable. There is also a two-year warranty on the appliance. Specifications: Brand: Philips

Colour: White

Power source: Corded electric

Weight: 7.7kg

Control: Touch

Pros Cons Noise control Bit heavy Three smart preset settings Two-year warranty Touch panel

Three best features of all models

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI Air Purifier 3 Yes Yes No Honeywell Air Touch u2 Air Purifier Yes No Yes Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Yes No Yes Coway Air Mega 150 No Yes Yes Air Spa with Device Yes Yes No Sharp Room Air Purifier No Yes No Samsung 34-Watt Air Purifier No Yes No AcerPure Professional No Yes No Philips High-Efficiency Air Purifier No No Yes

Best value for money The Air Spa with Device TMS 16 is one of the market's best value-for-money charcoal air purifiers. Priced at just ₹7,900, it is a good deal. Besides the lower prices, it comes with all the latest features and specifications. It is pocket friendly, stylish and reliable. So, if you are looking for a premium-looking, feature-rich and one of the best charcoal air purifiers, this one is a good pick. Best overall product MI is known to bring stylish, affordable and advanced products. The MI Air Purifier 3 is an innovative, cutting-edge, reliable air purifier for your home. The device is full of advanced features and comes easy on the pocket, making it into the best charcoal air purifiers list. The MI Air Purifier 3 comes with premium features like a digital display, smart controls, Wi-Fi and app-based connectivity etc. The device connects easily to your Xiaomi device, allowing you to control it through your mobile. You can also control air quality, power consumption and status from the mobile app. If you are looking for a charcoal air purifier that is best in its class, it is MI Air Purifier 3. In fact, this is the third model upgrade of air purifiers by the brand, and the previous ones have also been successful and preferred by clients. How to find the perfect and best charcoal air purifier? If you are looking for the perfect and best charcoal air purifier for your home, here are some factors to keep in mind: Firstly, ensure the products you have shortlisted fit your budget. Check for the CADR or purifying capacity as per the size of your room. Prefer a model that offers a digital display and Wi-Fi connectivity. Do not only go by the price but also look for something that comes with all the needed features. Look for the filter process. A 3 or more-step filter is a must if you are looking for the best charcoal air purifier. Ensure that the replacement of filters is easy and inexpensive. Finally, do not miss checking the ratings and customer reviews on Amazon, which will give you a peek into the real-life user experience regarding the product from diverse customers. Price list of best charcoal air purifiers

S.no Product Price 1. MI Air Purifier 3 ₹ 9,998 2. Honeywell U2 Air Purifier ₹ 24,999 3. Dyson Hot + Cool ₹ 56,900 4. Coway Air Mega 150 ₹ 14,400 5. Airspa with Device TMS 16 ₹ 7,900 6. Sharp Room Air Purifier ₹ 9,890 7. Samsung 34-Watt Air Purifier ₹ 11,999 8. AcerPure Professional ₹ 12,830 9. Philips High-Efficiency Air Purifier ₹ 14,999