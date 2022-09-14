Complete guide to buying 8 kg washing machines

Summary:
In today’s busy schedule, no home is complete without a good washing machine. This critical piece of appliance is a must-have for every home as it cuts down the washing time and effort. Even though buying a washing machine might be an additional expense, the freedom from the drudgery of washing clothes by hand makes it worthwhile.
Washing machines come with various features, like various wash programmes, temperature settings flexibility, different water levels, energy efficiency, and other exciting features. Take a pick, depending upon your requirements.
This article will not only guide you while buying a new washing machine but will also provide information on some of the best 8 kg washing machines in India, their specifications, pros and cons.
1. LG 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading
This fully automatic, front-load washing machine is ideal for mid to large-sized families. This LG machine, with a 1400 RPM motor speed, helps clothes to dry faster. This LG ThinQ 8 kg washing machine with intelligent remote control gives you access to your laundry anytime and anywhere. You can also download up to 20 additional wash programmes over Wi-Fi. Some of its spell features include a spiral pulsator, washer with steam, in-built soak function, turbo wash, smart diagnosis, and a child lock.
Specifications
Operation - Fully automatic
Material - Stainless steel
Loading - Front-loading
Wash programmes - 10
Warranty - 2 Years on the product; 10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient and water-efficient
|Noisy
|Six motion control technology
|Sometimes there is water leakage
|The smart remote control enables washing anytime, from anywhere
2. Bosch Front Loading Washing Machine
This Bosch 8 kg washing machine, built with an anti-vibration design, also has an anti-tangle feature. The safety Voltmonitor in the machine monitors and regulates voltage fluctuations and protects the washing machine. Some additional features in this machine include speed, temperature, and spin speed selection, a buzzer that indicates the end of the wash, a child lock, a large LED display, a friction-free motor, anti-vibration side panels, and a foam detection system.
Specifications
Operation - Fully automatic
Material - Stainless steel
Loading - Front-loading
Wash programmes - 15
Warranty - 2 years on the product; 10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|EcoSilence drive
|Expensive
|Pressure sensor
|After-sales service issues
|Wave-droplet design
3. Samsung 8 kg Wi-Fi Enabled
This superior energy-efficient 8 kg washing machine by Samsung has minimal operation noise. The unique second diamond drum is very gentle on your clothes. It also has an eco-drum clean technology that keeps the washer fresh. With Wi-Fi technology, you can control your washing from your mobile. This intelligent machine can personalise washes, suggest cycles, and advise on troubleshooting.
Specifications
Operation - Fully automatic
Material - Stainless steel
Loading - Front-loading
Wash programmes - 22
Warranty - 3 years on the product; 10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Eco bubble technology
|Expensive
|Diamond drum
|Some complaints on after-sales services and installation
|Hygiene steam
4. Croma 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load
This 8 kg washing machine by Croma is built with active bubble wash, cleans with fast penetration and less undissolved detergent. It also has an anti-bacterial magic filter that keeps clothes germ-free and hygienic. The in-built perforated drum helps massage clothes and soak fabrics for complete stain removal. This machine automatically selects the water level based on the clothes' weight, texture, and dirt level.
Specifications
Operation - Fully automatic
Material - Stainless steel
Loading - Top-loading
Wash programmes - 12
Warranty - 2 years on the product; 10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Active bubble wash
|Noisy
|Assured lifetime service
|Some complaints regarding drier and operating system
|Rat mesh
|Lesser motor RPM
5. Whirlpool 8 kg Semi-Automatic
This semi-automatic 8 kg washing machine by Whirlpool with TURBODRY Technology has the option of delicate, normal, and heavy wash. The smart handle and oversized wheels make moving the machine very easy. This machine, with 25 min soak time, removes dirt from clothes effectively. Some additional features include a lint filter and an end-of-cycle buzzer.
Specifications
Operation - Semi-automatic
Material - Plastic
Loading - Top-loading
Wash programmes - 3
Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|In-built collar scrubber
|Limited wash programmes
|10 mins dry time
|Noisy and vibrates
|Auto restart
|Semi-automatic
6. LG 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
This semi-automatic 8 kg washing machine from LG comes with a roller jet pulsator that offers better friction and, therefore, a great washing experience. During the spin cycle, this top-loading washing machine ensures that all soap residual from your clothes is washed off. The additional cuff and collar scrubber feature makes it quite popular. Ideal for medium to large-sized families, this machine also has a wind jet dry technology for water drying.
Specifications
Operation - Semi-automatic
Material - Plastic
Loading - Top-loading
Wash programmes - 4
Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Lint collector
|Noisy
|Rat away technology
|No 360-degree wheel support
|Auto restart
|Plastic is not of premium quality, unlike other LG washing machines
7. Panasonic 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading
In this Panasonic 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, a 520 W powerful motor ensures a 35-minute wash cycle. The aqua spin rinse technology also ensures that 100% detergent is removed from the clothes. The cassette-type lint filter traps lint effectively. This machine is useful for both everyday clothes and heavy laundry like curtains, bedlinen, etc.
Specifications
Operation - Semi-automatic
Material - Plastic
Loading - Top-loading
Wash programmes - 3
Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Air dry feature
|Limited wash options
|5 Wing Pulsator
|Rust-proof body
8. iFFALCON 8 kg Fully-Automatic
This beautiful 8 kg washing machine uses hot water up to 95 degrees to wash your clothes and effectively kills all bacteria and microorganisms. This machine ensures you have spotless clothes daily with a 20 minutes quick wash cycle, automatic water level section, and various wash programmes. The smooth honey-comb crystal drum with diamond-shaped ridges protects even delicate items from damage.
Specifications
Operation - Fully-automatic
Material - Stainless steel
Loading - Front-loading
Wash programmes - 16
Warranty - 1 year on the product; 5 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Hot water wash
|Shorter warranty period
|Auto error diagnosis
|After-sales support issues
|Dual detergent case
9. ONIDA 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load
This fully-automatic washing machine has crystal-shaped ridges on the inner drum that ensures gentle wash, even for delicate fabrics.
This economical and low-water-consuming machine saves two buckets of water in every wash. The rust-free metal body with a toughened glass top makes this machine stylish yet sturdy.
Specifications
Operation - Fully-automatic
Material - Stainless steel
Loading - Top-loading
Wash programmes - 12
Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Eco wash
|Lower warranty on motor
|Hexa crystal drum
|Lesser motor RPM
|Silent Operation
10. IFB 8 kg 5 Star Front Load
IFB's fully-automatic front-load 8 kg washing machine with multiple wash options has foam detection, self-diagnosis, and auto restart features. Its innovative crescent moon stainless steel drum design prevents fabric damage by creating a gentle water cushion. It also has a powerful dual steam cycle to remove stubborn stains and dirt. This machine is equipped to save water, detergent, power, and time while washing.
Specifications
Operation - Fully-automatic
Material - Stainless steel
Loading - Front-loading
Wash programmes - 14
Warranty - 4 years on the product;10 years on motor
|Pros
|Cons
|Crescent moon drum
|Expensive
|Cradle wash for delicates
|Installation issues from the brand
|2X power dual steam
|Product
|Price
|LG 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading
|₹39,900
|Bosch 8 kg Front Loading
|₹39,999
|Samsung 8 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled
|₹44,000
|Croma 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load
|₹15,990
|Whirlpool 8 Kg Semi-Automatic
|₹14,950
|LG 8 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|₹13,900
|Panasonic 8 Kg Semi-Automatic
|₹13,790
|iFFALCON 8 Kg Fully-Automatic
|₹19,990
|ONIDA 8 kg Fully Automatic
|₹16,790
|IFB 8 Kg Front Load
|₹36,090
Three best features of the different products
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Input Voltage
|Rotational Speed
|Programmes
|LG Fully-Automatic
|230 Volts
|1400
|10
|Bosch Front Load
|220 Volts
|1200
|15
|Samsung Wi-Fi Enabled
|220 Volts
|1400
|22
|Croma Top Load
|230 Volts
|700
|12
|Whirlpool Semi-Automatic
|230 Volts
|1400
|3
|LG Semi-Automatic
|230 Volts
|1350
|4
|Panasonic Semi-Automatic
|230 Volts
|1350
|3
|iFFALCON Fully-Automatic
|240 Volts
|1200
|16
|ONIDA Fully Automatic
|230 Volts
|700
|12
|IFB Front Load
|240 Volts
|1200
|14
Best value for money
ONIDA's 8 kg 5-star fully automatic top load washing machine offers a great washing experience with better friction and more rotation. With various wash options, this machine ensures that the clothes are completely free of dirt. The spin cycle ensures that even the last bit of soap is removed. It also comes with a hexa-crystal drum for effective washing.
Best overall product
Samsung's 8 kg Wi-Fi and AI-enabled washing machine has intelligent wash technology. It also offers superior energy efficiency and fewer vibrations and noise. The ceramic heaters used in this washing machine prevent calcium build-up, which in turn reduces electricity consumption.
How to find the perfect 8 kg washing machine
The decision to buy a washing machine can be pretty complex. However, if you keep in mind the below-mentioned factors, it can ease your shopping journey.
Type of machine: Based on your requirement and budget, you can pick a semi-automatic, fully-automatic, top load or front load washing machine.
Wash programmes: Depending on your wardrobe, you can pick a machine that offers options of delicates, jeans, or wool. Some even provide the option of saving your favourite settings.
Spin cycle: The spin cycle is critical, especially if you have many delicate fabrics in your wardrobe. Also, a higher spin speed is recommended if you have a challenge with drying space or want to minimise dryer usage.
Load capacity: Based on your daily usage or family size.
An 8 kg washing machine is ideal for a mid-sized family. It can fit around 40 shirts or t-shirts or one queen-sized duvet.
The maximum dry clothes weight you can wash in a single cycle is known as the capacity of a washing machine.
Yes, you can wash a double or queen-sized duvet in an 8 kg washing machine. It is not advisable to wash a king-sized duvet in an 8 kg machine; you will need a higher capacity machine for the same.
Usually, a 7 to 9 kg washing machine should meet the requirement of four people's laundry.
Vinegar is known to not only remove odours and disinfect but also help soften clothes. Adding a quarter cup of white vinegar to the fabric softener dispenser can keep your clothes soft after washing.