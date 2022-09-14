Complete guide to buying 8 kg washing machines By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 14, 2022 20:00 IST





Summary: Today, washing machines are a must-have appliance for every household. Ideal for a mid-sized family, an 8 kg washing machine will ensure your clothes are cleaned efficiently and quickly.

An 8 kg washing machine is ideal for a mid-sized household.

In today’s busy schedule, no home is complete without a good washing machine. This critical piece of appliance is a must-have for every home as it cuts down the washing time and effort. Even though buying a washing machine might be an additional expense, the freedom from the drudgery of washing clothes by hand makes it worthwhile. Washing machines come with various features, like various wash programmes, temperature settings flexibility, different water levels, energy efficiency, and other exciting features. Take a pick, depending upon your requirements. This article will not only guide you while buying a new washing machine but will also provide information on some of the best 8 kg washing machines in India, their specifications, pros and cons. 1. LG 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading This fully automatic, front-load washing machine is ideal for mid to large-sized families. This LG machine, with a 1400 RPM motor speed, helps clothes to dry faster. This LG ThinQ 8 kg washing machine with intelligent remote control gives you access to your laundry anytime and anywhere. You can also download up to 20 additional wash programmes over Wi-Fi. Some of its spell features include a spiral pulsator, washer with steam, in-built soak function, turbo wash, smart diagnosis, and a child lock. Specifications Operation - Fully automatic Material - Stainless steel Loading - Front-loading Wash programmes - 10 Warranty - 2 Years on the product; 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and water-efficient Noisy Six motion control technology Sometimes there is water leakage The smart remote control enables washing anytime, from anywhere

2. Bosch Front Loading Washing Machine This Bosch 8 kg washing machine, built with an anti-vibration design, also has an anti-tangle feature. The safety Voltmonitor in the machine monitors and regulates voltage fluctuations and protects the washing machine. Some additional features in this machine include speed, temperature, and spin speed selection, a buzzer that indicates the end of the wash, a child lock, a large LED display, a friction-free motor, anti-vibration side panels, and a foam detection system. Specifications Operation - Fully automatic Material - Stainless steel Loading - Front-loading Wash programmes - 15 Warranty - 2 years on the product; 10 years on motor

Pros Cons EcoSilence drive Expensive Pressure sensor After-sales service issues Wave-droplet design

3. Samsung 8 kg Wi-Fi Enabled This superior energy-efficient 8 kg washing machine by Samsung has minimal operation noise. The unique second diamond drum is very gentle on your clothes. It also has an eco-drum clean technology that keeps the washer fresh. With Wi-Fi technology, you can control your washing from your mobile. This intelligent machine can personalise washes, suggest cycles, and advise on troubleshooting. Specifications Operation - Fully automatic Material - Stainless steel Loading - Front-loading Wash programmes - 22 Warranty - 3 years on the product; 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Eco bubble technology Expensive Diamond drum Some complaints on after-sales services and installation Hygiene steam

4. Croma 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load This 8 kg washing machine by Croma is built with active bubble wash, cleans with fast penetration and less undissolved detergent. It also has an anti-bacterial magic filter that keeps clothes germ-free and hygienic. The in-built perforated drum helps massage clothes and soak fabrics for complete stain removal. This machine automatically selects the water level based on the clothes' weight, texture, and dirt level. Specifications Operation - Fully automatic Material - Stainless steel Loading - Top-loading Wash programmes - 12 Warranty - 2 years on the product; 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Active bubble wash Noisy Assured lifetime service Some complaints regarding drier and operating system Rat mesh Lesser motor RPM

5. Whirlpool 8 kg Semi-Automatic This semi-automatic 8 kg washing machine by Whirlpool with TURBODRY Technology has the option of delicate, normal, and heavy wash. The smart handle and oversized wheels make moving the machine very easy. This machine, with 25 min soak time, removes dirt from clothes effectively. Some additional features include a lint filter and an end-of-cycle buzzer. Specifications Operation - Semi-automatic Material - Plastic Loading - Top-loading Wash programmes - 3 Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor

Pros Cons In-built collar scrubber Limited wash programmes 10 mins dry time Noisy and vibrates Auto restart Semi-automatic

6. LG 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine This semi-automatic 8 kg washing machine from LG comes with a roller jet pulsator that offers better friction and, therefore, a great washing experience. During the spin cycle, this top-loading washing machine ensures that all soap residual from your clothes is washed off. The additional cuff and collar scrubber feature makes it quite popular. Ideal for medium to large-sized families, this machine also has a wind jet dry technology for water drying. Specifications Operation - Semi-automatic Material - Plastic Loading - Top-loading Wash programmes - 4 Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor

Pros Cons Lint collector Noisy Rat away technology No 360-degree wheel support Auto restart Plastic is not of premium quality, unlike other LG washing machines

7. Panasonic 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading In this Panasonic 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, a 520 W powerful motor ensures a 35-minute wash cycle. The aqua spin rinse technology also ensures that 100% detergent is removed from the clothes. The cassette-type lint filter traps lint effectively. This machine is useful for both everyday clothes and heavy laundry like curtains, bedlinen, etc. Specifications Operation - Semi-automatic Material - Plastic Loading - Top-loading Wash programmes - 3 Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor

Pros Cons Air dry feature Limited wash options 5 Wing Pulsator Rust-proof body

8. iFFALCON 8 kg Fully-Automatic This beautiful 8 kg washing machine uses hot water up to 95 degrees to wash your clothes and effectively kills all bacteria and microorganisms. This machine ensures you have spotless clothes daily with a 20 minutes quick wash cycle, automatic water level section, and various wash programmes. The smooth honey-comb crystal drum with diamond-shaped ridges protects even delicate items from damage. Specifications Operation - Fully-automatic Material - Stainless steel Loading - Front-loading Wash programmes - 16 Warranty - 1 year on the product; 5 years on motor

Pros Cons Hot water wash Shorter warranty period Auto error diagnosis After-sales support issues Dual detergent case

9. ONIDA 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load This fully-automatic washing machine has crystal-shaped ridges on the inner drum that ensures gentle wash, even for delicate fabrics. This economical and low-water-consuming machine saves two buckets of water in every wash. The rust-free metal body with a toughened glass top makes this machine stylish yet sturdy. Specifications Operation - Fully-automatic Material - Stainless steel Loading - Top-loading Wash programmes - 12 Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor

Pros Cons Eco wash Lower warranty on motor Hexa crystal drum Lesser motor RPM Silent Operation

10. IFB 8 kg 5 Star Front Load IFB's fully-automatic front-load 8 kg washing machine with multiple wash options has foam detection, self-diagnosis, and auto restart features. Its innovative crescent moon stainless steel drum design prevents fabric damage by creating a gentle water cushion. It also has a powerful dual steam cycle to remove stubborn stains and dirt. This machine is equipped to save water, detergent, power, and time while washing. Specifications Operation - Fully-automatic Material - Stainless steel Loading - Front-loading Wash programmes - 14 Warranty - 4 years on the product;10 years on motor

Pros Cons Crescent moon drum Expensive Cradle wash for delicates Installation issues from the brand 2X power dual steam

Price of washing machines at a glance:

Product Price LG 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading ₹ 39,900 Bosch 8 kg Front Loading ₹ 39,999 Samsung 8 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled ₹ 44,000 Croma 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load ₹ 15,990 Whirlpool 8 Kg Semi-Automatic ₹ 14,950 LG 8 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine ₹ 13,900 Panasonic 8 Kg Semi-Automatic ₹ 13,790 iFFALCON 8 Kg Fully-Automatic ₹ 19,990 ONIDA 8 kg Fully Automatic ₹ 16,790 IFB 8 Kg Front Load ₹ 36,090

Three best features of the different products

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Input Voltage Rotational Speed Programmes LG Fully-Automatic 230 Volts 1400 10 Bosch Front Load 220 Volts 1200 15 Samsung Wi-Fi Enabled 220 Volts 1400 22 Croma Top Load 230 Volts 700 12 Whirlpool Semi-Automatic 230 Volts 1400 3 LG Semi-Automatic 230 Volts 1350 4 Panasonic Semi-Automatic 230 Volts 1350 3 iFFALCON Fully-Automatic 240 Volts 1200 16 ONIDA Fully Automatic 230 Volts 700 12 IFB Front Load 240 Volts 1200 14

Best value for money ONIDA's 8 kg 5-star fully automatic top load washing machine offers a great washing experience with better friction and more rotation. With various wash options, this machine ensures that the clothes are completely free of dirt. The spin cycle ensures that even the last bit of soap is removed. It also comes with a hexa-crystal drum for effective washing. Best overall product Samsung's 8 kg Wi-Fi and AI-enabled washing machine has intelligent wash technology. It also offers superior energy efficiency and fewer vibrations and noise. The ceramic heaters used in this washing machine prevent calcium build-up, which in turn reduces electricity consumption. How to find the perfect 8 kg washing machine The decision to buy a washing machine can be pretty complex. However, if you keep in mind the below-mentioned factors, it can ease your shopping journey. Type of machine: Based on your requirement and budget, you can pick a semi-automatic, fully-automatic, top load or front load washing machine. Wash programmes: Depending on your wardrobe, you can pick a machine that offers options of delicates, jeans, or wool. Some even provide the option of saving your favourite settings. Spin cycle: The spin cycle is critical, especially if you have many delicate fabrics in your wardrobe. Also, a higher spin speed is recommended if you have a challenge with drying space or want to minimise dryer usage. Load capacity: Based on your daily usage or family size.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”