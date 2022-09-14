Story Saved
Complete guide to buying 8 kg washing machines

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 14, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Today, washing machines are a must-have appliance for every household. Ideal for a mid-sized family, an 8 kg washing machine will ensure your clothes are cleaned efficiently and quickly.

product info
An 8 kg washing machine is ideal for a mid-sized household.

In today’s busy schedule, no home is complete without a good washing machine. This critical piece of appliance is a must-have for every home as it cuts down the washing time and effort. Even though buying a washing machine might be an additional expense, the freedom from the drudgery of washing clothes by hand makes it worthwhile.

Washing machines come with various features, like various wash programmes, temperature settings flexibility, different water levels, energy efficiency, and other exciting features. Take a pick, depending upon your requirements.

This article will not only guide you while buying a new washing machine but will also provide information on some of the best 8 kg washing machines in India, their specifications, pros and cons.

1. LG 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading

This fully automatic, front-load washing machine is ideal for mid to large-sized families. This LG machine, with a 1400 RPM motor speed, helps clothes to dry faster. This LG ThinQ 8 kg washing machine with intelligent remote control gives you access to your laundry anytime and anywhere. You can also download up to 20 additional wash programmes over Wi-Fi. Some of its spell features include a spiral pulsator, washer with steam, in-built soak function, turbo wash, smart diagnosis, and a child lock.

Specifications

Operation - Fully automatic

Material - Stainless steel

Loading - Front-loading

Wash programmes - 10

Warranty - 2 Years on the product; 10 years on motor

ProsCons
Energy-efficient and water-efficientNoisy
Six motion control technologySometimes there is water leakage
The smart remote control enables washing anytime, from anywhere 
cellpic
LG 8 kg 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHT1408ZWL, Luxury Silver, Steam)
14% off 44,660 51,990
Buy now

2. Bosch Front Loading Washing Machine

This Bosch 8 kg washing machine, built with an anti-vibration design, also has an anti-tangle feature. The safety Voltmonitor in the machine monitors and regulates voltage fluctuations and protects the washing machine. Some additional features in this machine include speed, temperature, and spin speed selection, a buzzer that indicates the end of the wash, a child lock, a large LED display, a friction-free motor, anti-vibration side panels, and a foam detection system.

Specifications

Operation - Fully automatic

Material - Stainless steel

Loading - Front-loading

Wash programmes - 15

Warranty - 2 years on the product; 10 years on motor

ProsCons
EcoSilence driveExpensive
Pressure sensorAfter-sales service issues
Wave-droplet design 
cellpic
Bosch WAJ2426GIN Front Loading Washing Machine, 8 kg 1200 rpm (2021)
22% off 40,399 51,590
Buy now

3. Samsung 8 kg Wi-Fi Enabled

This superior energy-efficient 8 kg washing machine by Samsung has minimal operation noise. The unique second diamond drum is very gentle on your clothes. It also has an eco-drum clean technology that keeps the washer fresh. With Wi-Fi technology, you can control your washing from your mobile. This intelligent machine can personalise washes, suggest cycles, and advise on troubleshooting.

Specifications

Operation - Fully automatic

Material - Stainless steel

Loading - Front-loading

Wash programmes - 22

Warranty - 3 years on the product; 10 years on motor

ProsCons
Eco bubble technologyExpensive
Diamond drumSome complaints on after-sales services and installation
Hygiene steam 
cellpic
Samsung 8 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW80T504DAN/TL, Inox, AI Control)
23% off 34,490 44,900
Buy now

4. Croma 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load

This 8 kg washing machine by Croma is built with active bubble wash, cleans with fast penetration and less undissolved detergent. It also has an anti-bacterial magic filter that keeps clothes germ-free and hygienic. The in-built perforated drum helps massage clothes and soak fabrics for complete stain removal. This machine automatically selects the water level based on the clothes' weight, texture, and dirt level.

Specifications

Operation - Fully automatic

Material - Stainless steel

Loading - Top-loading

Wash programmes - 12

Warranty - 2 years on the product; 10 years on motor

ProsCons
Active bubble washNoisy
Assured lifetime serviceSome complaints regarding drier and operating system
Rat meshLesser motor RPM
cellpic
Croma 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with 2 Years Warranty on Product and 10 Years on Motor (CRLW080FAF259603, Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Whirlpool 8 kg Semi-Automatic

This semi-automatic 8 kg washing machine by Whirlpool with TURBODRY Technology has the option of delicate, normal, and heavy wash. The smart handle and oversized wheels make moving the machine very easy. This machine, with 25 min soak time, removes dirt from clothes effectively. Some additional features include a lint filter and an end-of-cycle buzzer.

Specifications

Operation - Semi-automatic

Material - Plastic

Loading - Top-loading

Wash programmes - 3

Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor

ProsCons
In-built collar scrubberLimited wash programmes
10 mins dry timeNoisy and vibrates
Auto restartSemi-automatic
cellpic
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
Check Price on Amazon

6. LG 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This semi-automatic 8 kg washing machine from LG comes with a roller jet pulsator that offers better friction and, therefore, a great washing experience. During the spin cycle, this top-loading washing machine ensures that all soap residual from your clothes is washed off. The additional cuff and collar scrubber feature makes it quite popular. Ideal for medium to large-sized families, this machine also has a wind jet dry technology for water drying.

Specifications

Operation - Semi-automatic

Material - Plastic

Loading - Top-loading

Wash programmes - 4

Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor

ProsCons
Lint collectorNoisy
Rat away technologyNo 360-degree wheel support
Auto restartPlastic is not of premium quality, unlike other LG washing machines
cellpic
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P8030SRAZ, Burgundy, Collar Scrubber)
27% off 14,690 19,990
Buy now

7. Panasonic 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading

In this Panasonic 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine, a 520 W powerful motor ensures a 35-minute wash cycle. The aqua spin rinse technology also ensures that 100% detergent is removed from the clothes. The cassette-type lint filter traps lint effectively. This machine is useful for both everyday clothes and heavy laundry like curtains, bedlinen, etc.

Specifications

Operation - Semi-automatic

Material - Plastic

Loading - Top-loading

Wash programmes - 3

Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor

ProsCons
Air dry featureLimited wash options
5 Wing Pulsator 
Rust-proof body 
cellpic
Panasonic 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-W80E5HRB, Grey, Powerful Motor)
Check Price on Amazon

8. iFFALCON 8 kg Fully-Automatic

This beautiful 8 kg washing machine uses hot water up to 95 degrees to wash your clothes and effectively kills all bacteria and microorganisms. This machine ensures you have spotless clothes daily with a 20 minutes quick wash cycle, automatic water level section, and various wash programmes. The smooth honey-comb crystal drum with diamond-shaped ridges protects even delicate items from damage.

Specifications

Operation - Fully-automatic

Material - Stainless steel

Loading - Front-loading

Wash programmes - 16

Warranty - 1 year on the product; 5 years on motor

ProsCons
Hot water washShorter warranty period
Auto error diagnosisAfter-sales support issues
Dual detergent case 
cellpic
iFFALCON 8 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-built Heater (FWF80-G123061A03S, Silver, Honey Comb Crystal Drum, 16 Wash Program)
Check Price on Amazon

9. ONIDA 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load

This fully-automatic washing machine has crystal-shaped ridges on the inner drum that ensures gentle wash, even for delicate fabrics.

This economical and low-water-consuming machine saves two buckets of water in every wash. The rust-free metal body with a toughened glass top makes this machine stylish yet sturdy.

Specifications

Operation - Fully-automatic

Material - Stainless steel

Loading - Top-loading

Wash programmes - 12

Warranty - 2 years on the product; 5 years on motor

ProsCons
Eco washLower warranty on motor
Hexa crystal drumLesser motor RPM
Silent Operation 
cellpic
ONIDA 8 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80CMB, Black, Hexa Crystal Drum)
Check Price on Amazon

10. IFB 8 kg 5 Star Front Load

IFB's fully-automatic front-load 8 kg washing machine with multiple wash options has foam detection, self-diagnosis, and auto restart features. Its innovative crescent moon stainless steel drum design prevents fabric damage by creating a gentle water cushion. It also has a powerful dual steam cycle to remove stubborn stains and dirt. This machine is equipped to save water, detergent, power, and time while washing.

Specifications

Operation - Fully-automatic

Material - Stainless steel

Loading - Front-loading

Wash programmes - 14

Warranty - 4 years on the product;10 years on motor

ProsCons
Crescent moon drumExpensive
 Cradle wash for delicatesInstallation issues from the brand
2X power dual steam 
cellpic
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam (SENATOR SXS 8012, Silver, Active Color Protection, Hard Water Wash)
15% off 35,490 41,990
Buy now

Price of washing machines at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
LG 8 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading 39,900
Bosch 8 kg Front Loading 39,999
Samsung 8 Kg Wi-Fi Enabled 44,000
Croma 8 kg Fully Automatic Top Load 15,990
Whirlpool 8 Kg Semi-Automatic 14,950
LG 8 Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 13,900
Panasonic 8 Kg Semi-Automatic 13,790
iFFALCON 8 Kg Fully-Automatic 19,990
ONIDA 8 kg Fully Automatic 16,790
IFB 8 Kg Front Load 36,090

Three best features of the different products

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Input VoltageRotational SpeedProgrammes
LG Fully-Automatic230 Volts140010
Bosch Front Load220 Volts120015
Samsung Wi-Fi Enabled220 Volts140022
Croma Top Load230 Volts70012
Whirlpool Semi-Automatic230 Volts14003
LG Semi-Automatic230 Volts13504
Panasonic Semi-Automatic230 Volts13503
iFFALCON Fully-Automatic240 Volts120016
ONIDA Fully Automatic230 Volts70012
IFB Front Load240 Volts120014

Best value for money

ONIDA's 8 kg 5-star fully automatic top load washing machine offers a great washing experience with better friction and more rotation. With various wash options, this machine ensures that the clothes are completely free of dirt. The spin cycle ensures that even the last bit of soap is removed. It also comes with a hexa-crystal drum for effective washing.

Best overall product

Samsung's 8 kg Wi-Fi and AI-enabled washing machine has intelligent wash technology. It also offers superior energy efficiency and fewer vibrations and noise. The ceramic heaters used in this washing machine prevent calcium build-up, which in turn reduces electricity consumption.

How to find the perfect 8 kg washing machine

The decision to buy a washing machine can be pretty complex. However, if you keep in mind the below-mentioned factors, it can ease your shopping journey.

Type of machine: Based on your requirement and budget, you can pick a semi-automatic, fully-automatic, top load or front load washing machine.

Wash programmes: Depending on your wardrobe, you can pick a machine that offers options of delicates, jeans, or wool. Some even provide the option of saving your favourite settings.

Spin cycle: The spin cycle is critical, especially if you have many delicate fabrics in your wardrobe. Also, a higher spin speed is recommended if you have a challenge with drying space or want to minimise dryer usage.

Load capacity: Based on your daily usage or family size.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

