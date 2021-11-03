Convenient and safe, car phone holders are your answer to driving woes

How often do you get a phone call while driving? Are you perpetually using Google maps to reach your destination? Do you constantly like to fiddle with your phone for changing FM channels or music?

Then you need to stop jeopardizing your life for it. You can now ensure both safety and enjoy comfort by introducing a car phone holder in your life. This device is an absolute must since we rarely get off the phone these days, even while driving, which is both dangerous and unwarranted. Navigating routes, changing music channels while driving can be made easy with the help of car phone holders.



Some of the popular and bestselling car phone holders have been listed below:



1. ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder

B0746JGVDS

This holder comes with a one-touch mounting system which helps lock and release the device with just a push of finger. Also, the two step locking lever offers additional mounting support. It is lightweight and has a super sticky gel pad at the base for better grip. It is also equipped with a telescopic arm for better viewing angles. It is fully adjustable and can be rotated 360 degrees.



2. Autofy Universal Car Mobile Holder

B07PZZ5W6L

This car mobile holder is compatible with all devices with a screen size ranging from 3.5 inch to 6.5 inch. It comes with a highly adhesive suction cup which sticks tightly to car dashboard, windshield, table and desks. The swivel ball (part of the holder) comes with a 360 degree rotatable neck, allowing you to optimally position your device.



3. Portronics CLAMP X POR-1101 Car-Vent Mobile Holder

B08KSZJGRM

This mobile holder comes with a cradle to hold any mobile of 6 inches. Even if the terrain one is driving on is bumpy, this holder won't let any damage happen to phone, as it offers excellent grip. Besides, it looks both stylish and elegant.



4. SUNMI Bike Phone Mount Anti Shake and Stable Cradle Clamp

B08W57C769

This holder comes with foam pads to prevent scratches on your phone. It offers tight grip to each corner of your phone. The holder also supports 360 degree rotation. Also, the stretchable rubber belt allows the device to fit perfectly.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

