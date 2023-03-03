Crispy and healthy delights: Here are top 10 air fryers to consider

What is the average price range for an Air Fryer in India?
The average price range for an Air Fryer in India is between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 10,000, with most models falling within this range.
Summary:
Looking for a healthier alternative to deep-frying? Air Fryer is your answer. With so many options on the market, choosing the right one can be challenging. We've researched and compiled a list of the top 10 Air Fryers, evaluating each based on cooking capacity, ease of use, and durability. We've also considered factors like air fryer price and customer reviews to ensure our top picks are the best of Amazon air fryers. Whether you're health-conscious or want guilt-free indulgence, we've covered you with our top recommendations.
Product List:
1. Philips air fryer HD9252/90
The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 offers a guilt-free way to cook delicious and crispy food using Rapid Air Technology for even cooking and perfect results. It has a 4.1-litre capacity, making it perfect for larger families. A touch panel and a digital display add convenience for easy cooking. With up to 90% less fat than traditional deep-frying, enjoy your favourite foods without guilt.
Specifications:
Capacity: 4.1 litres
Power: 1400 watts
Rapid Air Technology
Touch panel
Digital display
Non-stick coating
|Pros
|Cons
|Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking and perfectly crispy results
|Some users have reported issues with the non-stick coating over time
|Large 4.1-liter capacity is perfect for cooking meals for the whole family
2. KENT 16096
The KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer is an efficient kitchen gadget that lets you fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake with up to 80% less oil. Its 4L cooking capacity is perfect for families, while the digital display with adjustable settings allows for easy cooking. Instant electric heating and auto-cut-off features guarantee safe and quick cooking. Plus, the 1-year warranty provides peace of mind.
Specifications:
Capacity: 4L
Power: 1300 W
Auto-cut off feature for safety
Timer Range: 0-30 mins
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto-cut off feature for safety, Easy-to-use digital display
|Non-stick coating can wear off over time
|1-year warranty for peace of mind
3. Havells Prolife Crystal
The Havells Prolife Crystal Air Fryer uses up to 85% less oil to cook your favourite meals. Cooking has never been easier with a 5L capacity, touch screen display, and 8 pre-set menus. Its auto-restart feature ensures your food is perfectly cooked, and the see-through window lets you monitor the process along with a 2-year warranty.
Specifications:
Capacity: 5L
Power: 1500 W
Temperature Range: 80-200°C
See-through window
Dehydrator mode
|Pros
|Cons
|Dehydrator mode for making healthy snacks
|Air fryer price slightly higher than some other models
|Touch screen and digital display for easy operation, Auto-restart feature for power outages
4. Geek Airocook Aura
The Geek Airocook Aura Air Fryer is a smart, healthy appliance with a 5L square basket perfect for cooking large meals. With an LED touchscreen and 8 pre-set menus, you can easily cook various dishes. The powerful 1500 watts heating element ensures fast and even cooking, and the smart oil-free cooking technology eliminates the need for oil, making it a healthier alternative to traditional frying.
Specifications:
Capacity: 5L
Power: 1500 watts
LED Touchscreen
360°-degree Hot Air Technology
|Pros
|Cons
|LED Touchscreen with 8 pre-set menus, Fast and even cooking
|Noisy operation
|Smart oil-free cooking technology for healthy cooking
5. Morphy Richards 5L
The Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer is a perfect appliance to make cooking healthy and easy. It features a large 5L capacity that is perfect for cooking for a family. The Air Fryer uses hot air to cook your food and produces crispy and delicious meals without excessive oil. With its digital display and touch controls, selecting the right temperature and time to cook your favourite dishes is easy. Its sleek design and compact size make it a perfect addition to any kitchen.
Specifications:
Capacity: 5L
Power: 1700 watts
Digital display with touch controls
Rapid air technology for quick and even cooking
Overheat protection
Automatic shut-off
|Pros
|Cons
|Rapid air technology for quick and even cooking
|Loud beeping sound when the timer ends
|Overheat protection and automatic shut-off for safety
6. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer
Xiaomi's Smart Air Fryer is a hi-tech appliance that cooks healthy, delicious meals with less oil. With 3.5L capacity and 1500W heating element, it's perfect for large families. It features an OLED display and eight pre-set cooking modes, including baking, defrosting, and dehydrating. The Air Fryer also supports voice assistant control and cloud recipes, with access to thousands of recipes worldwide.
Specifications:
Capacity: 3.5L
Power: 1500 watts
OLED Display
Control: Voice assistant
|Pros
|Cons
|Access to thousands of recipes from around the world with cloud recipes
|No physical buttons on the Air Fryer, only touchscreen
|Advanced OLED display and voice assistant control, Six-in-one versatility for various cooking options
7. Instant Pot Vortex
The Instant Pot Vortex 4 Litre Air Fryer is a versatile and innovative kitchen appliance that allows you to cook your favourite meals with up to 95% less oil. With 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology, this Air Fryer provides crispy and evenly cooked food. Its touch control panel and 4 pre-set programs make it easy to prepare a wide variety of dishes with the touch of a button. Additionally, this 4-in-1 appliance can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.
Specifications:
Capacity: 4 L
360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology
Power: 1700 W
Touch control panel
|Pros
|Cons
|Touch control panel
|No additional accessories included
|4-in-1 appliance: air fry, roast, bake, and reheat
8. Dash Compact
The Dash Compact Air Fryer is an electric Air Fryer oven that allows you to cook your favourite fried foods with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Its 1.2 L capacity is perfect for cooking single servings or small batches. The Air Fryer features temperature control and a non-stick fry basket, making cooking a wide variety of dishes easy. Plus, with its auto shut-off feature, you can be confident that your food will be cooked to perfection every time.
Specifications:
Capacity: 1.2 L
Power: 1000 watts
Auto shut off feature
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size is ideal for small spaces
|Small capacity may not be enough for larger families or gatherings
|Auto shut off feature provides safety
9. Wonderchef Prato
The Wonderchef Prato Air Fryer, with a capacity of 3.8L, is a versatile kitchen appliance that can fry, grill, bake, and roast. With a power of 1450W, this Air Fryer delivers healthy and delicious food with 80% less oil than traditional fryers. It has a non-stick frying basket, a temperature control function, and a timer with an auto shut-off feature. The fryer comes with a 1-year warranty and is a needed addition to any kitchen.
Specifications:
Capacity: 3.8L
Power: 1450W
Timer with auto shut-off feature
|Pros
|Cons
|Versatile (fry, grill, bake)
|No digital display
|1-year warranty for peace of mind
10. NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 2
The NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 2 is an advanced kitchen appliance that uses hot air to cook your favourite foods, making it a healthier option than traditional deep-frying. With its stainless-steel design and digital control panel, this Air Fryer is a sleek addition to any kitchen. It comes with 10 pre-set programs that make cooking various dishes a breeze. The built-in preheat function ensures that your food is cooked evenly and to perfection, while the brush design of the fryer ensures that it is easy to clean.
Specifications:
Power: 1700 watts
Capacity: 5.5 L
Material: Stainless steel
Digital control panel display
Brush design for easy cleaning
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in preheat function for even cooking
|The fryer can be noisy while operating
|Digital control panel for easy operation
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Philips air fryer HD9252/90
|4.1L
|Touch panel
|Body Material
|KENT 16096
|4L
|Control Knob
|Plastic
|Havells Prolife Crystal
|5L
|Touch panel
|Stainless Steel
|Geek Airocook Aura
|5L
|Touch panel
|Plastic
|Morphy Richards 5L
|5L
|Touch panel
|Plastic
|Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer
|3.5L
|Touch panel
|Stainless Steel & Plastic
|Instant Pot Vortex
|4L
|Touch panel & Control Knob
|Plastic
|Dash Compact
|1.2L
|Control Knob
|Plastic
|Wonderchef Prato
|3.8L
|Touch panel & Control Knob
|PP + ABS
|NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 2
|5.5L
|Touch panel
|Stainless Steel
Best value for money
The Dash Compact Air Fryer is the best value for money among the products listed in this article. With a low price tag, it comes with essential features such as temperature control, automatic shut-off, and a non-stick fry basket, making it a great option for those on a budget. The compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens or those wanting to save space. Overall, the Dash Compact Air Fryer offers good performance at an affordable price, making it a great value for money.
Best overall product
The Philips air fryer HD9252/90 is the best overall product in the Air Fryer category. It offers many features, including a digital touchscreen display, multiple cooking options, rapid air technology, and a large cooking capacity. The Air Fryer comes with a recipe book, making it easy to try out new dishes. While it may be on the higher end of the price range, the Philips air fryer HD9252/90 offers great performance and versatility, making it the best overall product.
How to find the perfect air fryer?
When choosing the best Air Fryer, it is important to consider the features, advantages, and disadvantages of each product. The size of the Air Fryer is a key factor to consider based on the number of people you are cooking for. Temperature control, automatic shut-off, and a non-stick fry basket are also important features to look for. It is essential to check the product specifications for capacity, wattage, and cooking pre-sets. One should also consider the air fryer price, brand reputation, and customer reviews. Overall, the best Air Fryer for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.
|Product
|Price
|PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
|₹ 8,999
|KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black
|₹ 4,222
|Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-through window | 85% Less Oil | 5L Pan | 8 presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen | Digital Display |Dehydrator mode | 1500 watt & 2 Year warranty
|₹ 8,509
|Geek Airocook Aura 5L Digital Air fryer for home | 4 in 1 Appliance with 8 Preset Menu - Air fry, Grill, Toast, Roast & Bake | Soft Touch panel | Low fat, Oil Free Cooking | Recipe book, 1500W, Black
|₹ 4,999
|Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer
|₹ 7,999
|Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer | OLED Display | 90% Less Oil | 1500W | 8 preset modes | 6 in 1 Versatility - Grill, Bake, Fry, Roast, Defrost, Dehydrate | 40-200°C | Voice Assistant control | 90+ Smart Recipe
|₹ 6,999
|Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 4 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95 % less Oil, 4-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat (Vortex 4 Litre)
|₹ 6,993
|Dash Compact Air Fryer 1.2 L Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut off Feature - Grey
|₹ 14,418
|Wonderchef Prato Air Fryer 1450W I Healthy and Tasty Frying | Fry, Grill, Bake and Roast | Auto Shut-Off I Non-Stick Frying Basket I Timer And Temperature Control Function I 3.8 Litres I 1 Year Warranty
|₹ 6,029
|NUTRICOOK 1700 Watts, Stainless Steel Digital Control Panel Display, 10 Preset Programs with built-in Preheat function, Brush Air Fryer 2 ( AF205, 5.5 L)
|₹ 8,490
Some common features of Air Fryers include temperature control, automatic shut-off, digital display, dishwasher-safe parts, and multiple cooking settings.
Air Fryers use hot air to cook food, making them a healthier alternative to deep frying. They can produce crispy and delicious food, but the cooking time may be longer than traditional deep frying.
Non-stick and dishwasher-safe materials are the best for Air Fryer baskets. The most common materials used for Air Fryer baskets include stainless steel and aluminium.
Philips air fryer is the most popular in India, with a variety of models available in different price ranges and with varying features.