Story Saved
New Delhi 29oCC
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
New Delhi 29oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Crispy and healthy delights: Here are top 10 air fryers to consider

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 03, 2023 13:54 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Upgrade your kitchen game with our expert-recommended air fryers. Our top 10 picks offer the perfect balance of taste and health, giving you delicious fried food without the extra calories.

product info
For the health-conscious, an air fryer is a must have.

Looking for a healthier alternative to deep-frying? Air Fryer is your answer. With so many options on the market, choosing the right one can be challenging. We've researched and compiled a list of the top 10 Air Fryers, evaluating each based on cooking capacity, ease of use, and durability. We've also considered factors like air fryer price and customer reviews to ensure our top picks are the best of Amazon air fryers. Whether you're health-conscious or want guilt-free indulgence, we've covered you with our top recommendations.

Product List:

1. Philips air fryer HD9252/90

The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 offers a guilt-free way to cook delicious and crispy food using Rapid Air Technology for even cooking and perfect results. It has a 4.1-litre capacity, making it perfect for larger families. A touch panel and a digital display add convenience for easy cooking. With up to 90% less fat than traditional deep-frying, enjoy your favourite foods without guilt.

Specifications:

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Power: 1400 watts

Rapid Air Technology

Touch panel

Digital display

Non-stick coating

ProsCons
Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking and perfectly crispy resultsSome users have reported issues with the non-stick coating over time
Large 4.1-liter capacity is perfect for cooking meals for the whole family 
cellpic 29% off
PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
4.4 (3,179)
4.4 (3,179)
29% off
8,999 12,595
Buy now

2. KENT 16096

The KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer is an efficient kitchen gadget that lets you fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake with up to 80% less oil. Its 4L cooking capacity is perfect for families, while the digital display with adjustable settings allows for easy cooking. Instant electric heating and auto-cut-off features guarantee safe and quick cooking. Plus, the 1-year warranty provides peace of mind.

Specifications:

Capacity: 4L

Power: 1300 W

Auto-cut off feature for safety

Timer Range: 0-30 mins

ProsCons
Auto-cut off feature for safety, Easy-to-use digital displayNon-stick coating can wear off over time
1-year warranty for peace of mind 
cellpic 47% off
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black
4.2 (780)
4.2 (780)
47% off
4,222 8,000
Buy now

3. Havells Prolife Crystal

The Havells Prolife Crystal Air Fryer uses up to 85% less oil to cook your favourite meals. Cooking has never been easier with a 5L capacity, touch screen display, and 8 pre-set menus. Its auto-restart feature ensures your food is perfectly cooked, and the see-through window lets you monitor the process along with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications:

Capacity: 5L

Power: 1500 W

Temperature Range: 80-200°C

See-through window

Dehydrator mode

ProsCons
Dehydrator mode for making healthy snacksAir fryer price slightly higher than some other models
Touch screen and digital display for easy operation, Auto-restart feature for power outages 
cellpic 50% off
Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-through window | 85% Less Oil | 5L Pan | 8 presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen | Digital Display |Dehydrator mode | 1500 watt & 2 Year warranty
4.3 (2,167)
4.3 (2,167)
50% off
8,509 16,995
Buy now

4. Geek Airocook Aura

The Geek Airocook Aura Air Fryer is a smart, healthy appliance with a 5L square basket perfect for cooking large meals. With an LED touchscreen and 8 pre-set menus, you can easily cook various dishes. The powerful 1500 watts heating element ensures fast and even cooking, and the smart oil-free cooking technology eliminates the need for oil, making it a healthier alternative to traditional frying.

Specifications:

Capacity: 5L

Power: 1500 watts

LED Touchscreen

360°-degree Hot Air Technology

ProsCons
LED Touchscreen with 8 pre-set menus, Fast and even cookingNoisy operation
Smart oil-free cooking technology for healthy cooking 
cellpic 42% off
Geek Airocook Aura 5L Digital Air fryer for home | 4 in 1 Appliance with 8 Preset Menu - Air fry, Grill, Toast, Roast & Bake | Soft Touch panel | Low fat, Oil Free Cooking | Recipe book, 1500W, Black
4.1 (144)
4.1 (144)
42% off
4,999 8,599
Buy now

5. Morphy Richards 5L

The Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer is a perfect appliance to make cooking healthy and easy. It features a large 5L capacity that is perfect for cooking for a family. The Air Fryer uses hot air to cook your food and produces crispy and delicious meals without excessive oil. With its digital display and touch controls, selecting the right temperature and time to cook your favourite dishes is easy. Its sleek design and compact size make it a perfect addition to any kitchen.

Specifications:

Capacity: 5L

Power: 1700 watts

Digital display with touch controls

Rapid air technology for quick and even cooking

Overheat protection

Automatic shut-off

ProsCons
Rapid air technology for quick and even cookingLoud beeping sound when the timer ends
Overheat protection and automatic shut-off for safety 
cellpic 53% off
Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer
4.9 (55)
4.9 (55)
53% off
7,999 16,999
Buy now

6. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

Xiaomi's Smart Air Fryer is a hi-tech appliance that cooks healthy, delicious meals with less oil. With 3.5L capacity and 1500W heating element, it's perfect for large families. It features an OLED display and eight pre-set cooking modes, including baking, defrosting, and dehydrating. The Air Fryer also supports voice assistant control and cloud recipes, with access to thousands of recipes worldwide.

Specifications:

Capacity: 3.5L

Power: 1500 watts

OLED Display

Control: Voice assistant

ProsCons
Access to thousands of recipes from around the world with cloud recipesNo physical buttons on the Air Fryer, only touchscreen
Advanced OLED display and voice assistant control, Six-in-one versatility for various cooking options 
cellpic 53% off
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer | OLED Display | 90% Less Oil | 1500W | 8 preset modes | 6 in 1 Versatility - Grill, Bake, Fry, Roast, Defrost, Dehydrate | 40-200°C | Voice Assistant control | 90+ Smart Recipe
4.3 (179)
4.3 (179)
53% off
6,999 14,999
Buy now

7. Instant Pot Vortex

The Instant Pot Vortex 4 Litre Air Fryer is a versatile and innovative kitchen appliance that allows you to cook your favourite meals with up to 95% less oil. With 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology, this Air Fryer provides crispy and evenly cooked food. Its touch control panel and 4 pre-set programs make it easy to prepare a wide variety of dishes with the touch of a button. Additionally, this 4-in-1 appliance can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat.

Specifications:

Capacity: 4 L

360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology

Power: 1700 W

Touch control panel

ProsCons
Touch control panelNo additional accessories included
4-in-1 appliance: air fry, roast, bake, and reheat 
cellpic 65% off
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 4 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95 % less Oil, 4-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat (Vortex 4 Litre)
4.7 (14,747)
4.7 (14,747)
65% off
6,993 20,099
Buy now

8. Dash Compact

The Dash Compact Air Fryer is an electric Air Fryer oven that allows you to cook your favourite fried foods with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Its 1.2 L capacity is perfect for cooking single servings or small batches. The Air Fryer features temperature control and a non-stick fry basket, making cooking a wide variety of dishes easy. Plus, with its auto shut-off feature, you can be confident that your food will be cooked to perfection every time.

Specifications:

Capacity: 1.2 L

Power: 1000 watts

Auto shut off feature

ProsCons
Compact size is ideal for small spacesSmall capacity may not be enough for larger families or gatherings
Auto shut off feature provides safety 
cellpic 30% off
Dash Compact Air Fryer 1.2 L Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut off Feature - Grey
4.4 (4,683)
4.4 (4,683)
30% off
14,418 20,599
Buy now

9. Wonderchef Prato

The Wonderchef Prato Air Fryer, with a capacity of 3.8L, is a versatile kitchen appliance that can fry, grill, bake, and roast. With a power of 1450W, this Air Fryer delivers healthy and delicious food with 80% less oil than traditional fryers. It has a non-stick frying basket, a temperature control function, and a timer with an auto shut-off feature. The fryer comes with a 1-year warranty and is a needed addition to any kitchen.

Specifications:

Capacity: 3.8L

Power: 1450W

Timer with auto shut-off feature

ProsCons
Versatile (fry, grill, bake)No digital display
1-year warranty for peace of mind  
cellpic 25% off
Wonderchef Prato Air Fryer 1450W I Healthy and Tasty Frying | Fry, Grill, Bake and Roast | Auto Shut-Off I Non-Stick Frying Basket I Timer And Temperature Control Function I 3.8 Litres I 1 Year Warranty
4.1 (24)
4.1 (24)
25% off
6,029 8,000
Buy now

10. NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 2

The NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 2 is an advanced kitchen appliance that uses hot air to cook your favourite foods, making it a healthier option than traditional deep-frying. With its stainless-steel design and digital control panel, this Air Fryer is a sleek addition to any kitchen. It comes with 10 pre-set programs that make cooking various dishes a breeze. The built-in preheat function ensures that your food is cooked evenly and to perfection, while the brush design of the fryer ensures that it is easy to clean.

Specifications:

Power: 1700 watts

Capacity: 5.5 L

Material: Stainless steel

Digital control panel display

Brush design for easy cleaning

ProsCons
Built-in preheat function for even cookingThe fryer can be noisy while operating
Digital control panel for easy operation 
cellpic 35% off
NUTRICOOK 1700 Watts, Stainless Steel Digital Control Panel Display, 10 Preset Programs with built-in Preheat function, Brush Air Fryer 2 ( AF205, 5.5 L)
4.5 (302)
4.5 (302)
35% off
8,490 12,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips air fryer HD9252/904.1LTouch panelBody Material
KENT 160964LControl KnobPlastic
Havells Prolife Crystal5LTouch panelStainless Steel
Geek Airocook Aura5LTouch panelPlastic
Morphy Richards 5L5LTouch panelPlastic
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer3.5LTouch panelStainless Steel & Plastic
Instant Pot Vortex4LTouch panel & Control KnobPlastic
Dash Compact1.2LControl KnobPlastic
Wonderchef Prato3.8LTouch panel & Control KnobPP + ABS
NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 25.5LTouch panelStainless Steel

Best value for money

The Dash Compact Air Fryer is the best value for money among the products listed in this article. With a low price tag, it comes with essential features such as temperature control, automatic shut-off, and a non-stick fry basket, making it a great option for those on a budget. The compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens or those wanting to save space. Overall, the Dash Compact Air Fryer offers good performance at an affordable price, making it a great value for money.

Best overall product

The Philips air fryer HD9252/90 is the best overall product in the Air Fryer category. It offers many features, including a digital touchscreen display, multiple cooking options, rapid air technology, and a large cooking capacity. The Air Fryer comes with a recipe book, making it easy to try out new dishes. While it may be on the higher end of the price range, the Philips air fryer HD9252/90 offers great performance and versatility, making it the best overall product.

How to find the perfect air fryer?

When choosing the best Air Fryer, it is important to consider the features, advantages, and disadvantages of each product. The size of the Air Fryer is a key factor to consider based on the number of people you are cooking for. Temperature control, automatic shut-off, and a non-stick fry basket are also important features to look for. It is essential to check the product specifications for capacity, wattage, and cooking pre-sets. One should also consider the air fryer price, brand reputation, and customer reviews. Overall, the best Air Fryer for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

Product Price
PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 with Touch Panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Pre-set Menu, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large ₹ 8,999
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black ₹ 4,222
Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-through window | 85% Less Oil | 5L Pan | 8 presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen | Digital Display |Dehydrator mode | 1500 watt & 2 Year warranty ₹ 8,509
Geek Airocook Aura 5L Digital Air fryer for home | 4 in 1 Appliance with 8 Preset Menu - Air fry, Grill, Toast, Roast & Bake | Soft Touch panel | Low fat, Oil Free Cooking | Recipe book, 1500W, Black ₹ 4,999
Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer ₹ 7,999
Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer | OLED Display | 90% Less Oil | 1500W | 8 preset modes | 6 in 1 Versatility - Grill, Bake, Fry, Roast, Defrost, Dehydrate | 40-200°C | Voice Assistant control | 90+ Smart Recipe ₹ 6,999
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 4 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95 % less Oil, 4-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat (Vortex 4 Litre) ₹ 6,993
Dash Compact Air Fryer 1.2 L Electric Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut off Feature - Grey ₹ 14,418
Wonderchef Prato Air Fryer 1450W I Healthy and Tasty Frying | Fry, Grill, Bake and Roast | Auto Shut-Off I Non-Stick Frying Basket I Timer And Temperature Control Function I 3.8 Litres I 1 Year Warranty ₹ 6,029
NUTRICOOK 1700 Watts, Stainless Steel Digital Control Panel Display, 10 Preset Programs with built-in Preheat function, Brush Air Fryer 2 ( AF205, 5.5 L) ₹ 8,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 car inverters to consider: Buyer’s guide
Effortless cleaning: Top 4 LG dishwashers to elevate your kitchen experience
10 best MPPT solar inverters: Buyer’s guide
Wi-Fi boosters: Top 10 choices for you from Amazon
Here are top 10 music systems for home that you must try out

Top Air Fryer recommendations

What is the average price range for an Air Fryer in India?

What are some common features of an Air Fryer?

How effective are Air Fryers in cooking food?

What is the best material for Air Fryer baskets?

What is the most popular Air Fryer brand in India?

View More
electronics FOR LESS