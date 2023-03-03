Crispy and healthy delights: Here are top 10 air fryers to consider

For the health-conscious, an air fryer is a must have.

Looking for a healthier alternative to deep-frying? Air Fryer is your answer. With so many options on the market, choosing the right one can be challenging. We've researched and compiled a list of the top 10 Air Fryers, evaluating each based on cooking capacity, ease of use, and durability. We've also considered factors like air fryer price and customer reviews to ensure our top picks are the best of Amazon air fryers. Whether you're health-conscious or want guilt-free indulgence, we've covered you with our top recommendations. Product List: 1. Philips air fryer HD9252/90 The PHILIPS Digital Air Fryer HD9252/90 offers a guilt-free way to cook delicious and crispy food using Rapid Air Technology for even cooking and perfect results. It has a 4.1-litre capacity, making it perfect for larger families. A touch panel and a digital display add convenience for easy cooking. With up to 90% less fat than traditional deep-frying, enjoy your favourite foods without guilt. Specifications: Capacity: 4.1 litres Power: 1400 watts Rapid Air Technology Touch panel Digital display Non-stick coating

Pros Cons Rapid Air Technology ensures even cooking and perfectly crispy results Some users have reported issues with the non-stick coating over time Large 4.1-liter capacity is perfect for cooking meals for the whole family

2. KENT 16096 The KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer is an efficient kitchen gadget that lets you fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake with up to 80% less oil. Its 4L cooking capacity is perfect for families, while the digital display with adjustable settings allows for easy cooking. Instant electric heating and auto-cut-off features guarantee safe and quick cooking. Plus, the 1-year warranty provides peace of mind. Specifications: Capacity: 4L Power: 1300 W Auto-cut off feature for safety Timer Range: 0-30 mins

Pros Cons Auto-cut off feature for safety, Easy-to-use digital display Non-stick coating can wear off over time 1-year warranty for peace of mind

3. Havells Prolife Crystal The Havells Prolife Crystal Air Fryer uses up to 85% less oil to cook your favourite meals. Cooking has never been easier with a 5L capacity, touch screen display, and 8 pre-set menus. Its auto-restart feature ensures your food is perfectly cooked, and the see-through window lets you monitor the process along with a 2-year warranty. Specifications: Capacity: 5L Power: 1500 W Temperature Range: 80-200°C See-through window Dehydrator mode

Pros Cons Dehydrator mode for making healthy snacks Air fryer price slightly higher than some other models Touch screen and digital display for easy operation, Auto-restart feature for power outages

4. Geek Airocook Aura The Geek Airocook Aura Air Fryer is a smart, healthy appliance with a 5L square basket perfect for cooking large meals. With an LED touchscreen and 8 pre-set menus, you can easily cook various dishes. The powerful 1500 watts heating element ensures fast and even cooking, and the smart oil-free cooking technology eliminates the need for oil, making it a healthier alternative to traditional frying. Specifications: Capacity: 5L Power: 1500 watts LED Touchscreen 360°-degree Hot Air Technology

Pros Cons LED Touchscreen with 8 pre-set menus, Fast and even cooking Noisy operation Smart oil-free cooking technology for healthy cooking

5. Morphy Richards 5L The Morphy Richards 5L Digital Air Fryer is a perfect appliance to make cooking healthy and easy. It features a large 5L capacity that is perfect for cooking for a family. The Air Fryer uses hot air to cook your food and produces crispy and delicious meals without excessive oil. With its digital display and touch controls, selecting the right temperature and time to cook your favourite dishes is easy. Its sleek design and compact size make it a perfect addition to any kitchen. Specifications: Capacity: 5L Power: 1700 watts Digital display with touch controls Rapid air technology for quick and even cooking Overheat protection Automatic shut-off

Pros Cons Rapid air technology for quick and even cooking Loud beeping sound when the timer ends Overheat protection and automatic shut-off for safety

6. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer Xiaomi's Smart Air Fryer is a hi-tech appliance that cooks healthy, delicious meals with less oil. With 3.5L capacity and 1500W heating element, it's perfect for large families. It features an OLED display and eight pre-set cooking modes, including baking, defrosting, and dehydrating. The Air Fryer also supports voice assistant control and cloud recipes, with access to thousands of recipes worldwide. Specifications: Capacity: 3.5L Power: 1500 watts OLED Display Control: Voice assistant

Pros Cons Access to thousands of recipes from around the world with cloud recipes No physical buttons on the Air Fryer, only touchscreen Advanced OLED display and voice assistant control, Six-in-one versatility for various cooking options

7. Instant Pot Vortex The Instant Pot Vortex 4 Litre Air Fryer is a versatile and innovative kitchen appliance that allows you to cook your favourite meals with up to 95% less oil. With 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology, this Air Fryer provides crispy and evenly cooked food. Its touch control panel and 4 pre-set programs make it easy to prepare a wide variety of dishes with the touch of a button. Additionally, this 4-in-1 appliance can air fry, roast, bake, and reheat. Specifications: Capacity: 4 L 360 Degree EvenCrisp Technology Power: 1700 W Touch control panel

Pros Cons Touch control panel No additional accessories included 4-in-1 appliance: air fry, roast, bake, and reheat

8. Dash Compact The Dash Compact Air Fryer is an electric Air Fryer oven that allows you to cook your favourite fried foods with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods. Its 1.2 L capacity is perfect for cooking single servings or small batches. The Air Fryer features temperature control and a non-stick fry basket, making cooking a wide variety of dishes easy. Plus, with its auto shut-off feature, you can be confident that your food will be cooked to perfection every time. Specifications: Capacity: 1.2 L Power: 1000 watts Auto shut off feature

Pros Cons Compact size is ideal for small spaces Small capacity may not be enough for larger families or gatherings Auto shut off feature provides safety

9. Wonderchef Prato The Wonderchef Prato Air Fryer, with a capacity of 3.8L, is a versatile kitchen appliance that can fry, grill, bake, and roast. With a power of 1450W, this Air Fryer delivers healthy and delicious food with 80% less oil than traditional fryers. It has a non-stick frying basket, a temperature control function, and a timer with an auto shut-off feature. The fryer comes with a 1-year warranty and is a needed addition to any kitchen. Specifications: Capacity: 3.8L Power: 1450W Timer with auto shut-off feature

Pros Cons Versatile (fry, grill, bake) No digital display 1-year warranty for peace of mind

10. NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 2 The NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 2 is an advanced kitchen appliance that uses hot air to cook your favourite foods, making it a healthier option than traditional deep-frying. With its stainless-steel design and digital control panel, this Air Fryer is a sleek addition to any kitchen. It comes with 10 pre-set programs that make cooking various dishes a breeze. The built-in preheat function ensures that your food is cooked evenly and to perfection, while the brush design of the fryer ensures that it is easy to clean. Specifications: Power: 1700 watts Capacity: 5.5 L Material: Stainless steel Digital control panel display Brush design for easy cleaning

Pros Cons Built-in preheat function for even cooking The fryer can be noisy while operating Digital control panel for easy operation

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips air fryer HD9252/90 4.1L Touch panel Body Material KENT 16096 4L Control Knob Plastic Havells Prolife Crystal 5L Touch panel Stainless Steel Geek Airocook Aura 5L Touch panel Plastic Morphy Richards 5L 5L Touch panel Plastic Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L Touch panel Stainless Steel & Plastic Instant Pot Vortex 4L Touch panel & Control Knob Plastic Dash Compact 1.2L Control Knob Plastic Wonderchef Prato 3.8L Touch panel & Control Knob PP + ABS NUTRICOOK Air Fryer 2 5.5L Touch panel Stainless Steel