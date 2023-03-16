Crompton Ozone: High capacity desert cooler for home

There are several cooler options online, and the confusion only increases with increasing options. Crompton is one of the most renowned and reliable home appliance brands in the country. Known for the quality and service, one can never go wrong with a Crompton cooler for home. We take a look at the Crompton Ozone desert cooler for home to see the features it has to offer, and what sets it apart.

Summers are unbearable for numerous people. The season brings constant discomfort with hot winds, sweat, and heat waves. Some might even experience extreme dehydration and heat flashes during the peak summer season in India. The outdoor heat can not be tackled, but one does not need to bear it indoor. Coolers for home are a great way of keeping the indoors cool and comfortable while temperatures reach 50-degrees in some parts of the country.

Basic features

Filling up the water cooler tank is a hassle, and the only way around that is having a cooler with high capacity tank. The Crompton Ozone desert cooler for home comes with a massive 75 litres water tank. The cooler can provide efficient cooling for hours, thanks to the tank capacity. Air coolers tend to throw hotter air when the water in the tank runs out, and this shoots up the temperature in the room, making it humid and uncomfortable. This is not the case with the Crompton Ozone cooler, and you can be tension-free for hours after filling up the tank once.

The air cooler has an air throw range of 52 feet, making it ideal for bedrooms as well as living rooms. You can place this cooler in any corner of the room, and it will lower down the temperature instantly. You might need to open the door and the windows for better air circulation and cross ventilation. It will take the hot and humid air out of the room and make it cool and pleasant.

Power cuts and outages increase during summers, especially in the metro cities of India. This makes the season unpleasant at night when one needs good relaxation and quality of sleep. The Crompton Ozone desert has an operating voltage of 240V, which makes it compatible with inverters. Any regular inverter can handle the load and requirement of this cooler, allowing you to have a good night's sleep.

Special features

Motor overload protector

The motor keeps the cooler running efficiently, and it is a hassle to get it repaired or replaced. The Crompton Ozone desert cooler for home comes with a motor overload protector that keeps the motor from getting overheated during long hours of usage. The motor can easily heat up and shut down, creating inconvenience for the user. The overload protector keeps the motor cool and ensures that it runs efficiently to provide cool air throughout the season.

Autofill functionality

Filling up a cooler is a hassle, and consumes a lot of time. The Crompton Ozone cooler for home takes that hassle off your shoulder with the autofill functionality. You just need to attach the cooler with a water source, and it will automatically start filling the tank when it nears getting empty. It is important to note that the cooler does not come with an empty tank alarm, therefore, it is best to keep it connected to the water source and keep checking on the tank for being full.

4-way air deflection

Airflow is a major aspect of any cooler for home. You need to have enough airflow and circulation to manage the scorching heat that summer brings in India. The Crompton Ozone desert cooler for home brings 4-way air deflection with auto swing. This functionality circulates the air in every part of the room. No matter if the room is empty or crowded, the airflow will make sure that no one in the room feels uncomfortable due to the heat and temperature of the room.