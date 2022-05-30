Difference between inverter and non inverter AC explained, pros and cons By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Inverter and non-inverter AC are the two types of AC available in the market.

Indian summers can be oppressive. If you live in the northern, north-western or central parts of India, then very high temperatures will make life difficult. If you live in coastal regions of the country, high humidity will ensure you remain miserable all day and night. The only way to deal with this crisis is to go in for an air conditioner. If you are a customer, out in the market to buy an air conditioner, be sure you will need help. A consumer, of course, knows just one fact – his need. How to go about fulfilling that need is a completely different ballgame. Try doing a Google search. The number of websites that will show up will only baffle you. Try doing an offline recce; chances of getting an honest feedback are really tough. One of most basic questions one is likely to hear these days is whether one wants an inverter AC or a non inverter AC. Before we even begin explaining further it is important to know that this term ‘inverter’ has nothing to do ‘inverter’ we keep at home as our power backup system. An inverter in an AC has to do with the running of a compressor’s motor. A good AC will cool your room as well as dehumidify it. The basic premise on which an AC works is that it pulls warm air from inside a room, throws it out and replaces it with cool air. It uses a refrigerant for the purpose. The fundamental difference between an inverter and a non-inverter AC has to do with the way the AC utilizes the refrigerant and motor speed to cool the room. Price of inverter and non inverter ACs at a glance:

Product Price Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC ₹ 33,999.00 Mitsubishi Electric AC - 1.5 TR Non-Inverter Split AC Model - 2021 ₹ 49,800.00 Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 44,910.00 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC ₹ 44,499.00

Difference between inverter AC and non inverter AC An inverter AC regulates the speed of the motor of a compressor depending on the room’s temperature. Once a room is cool, inverter AC lowers the speed of the compressor’s motor to save energy and refrigerant required to cool the air. Whereas in a non inverter AC, the motor only runs on full speed till the room is cool and then shuts off. The repeated on-and-off mechanism consumes more energy and creates more noise in the process. Given that ACs consume a lot of power which then manifests itself as hefty electricity bills, it would be wise on one’s part to go in for an inverter AC. However, it is not as if people don’t opt for non inverter ACs – the principle attraction being its relatively lesser cost as compared to inverter ACs. Here are few pros and cons of inverter AC:

Pros Cons Consumes less power in comparison to a traditional AC As compared to a traditional AC – split or window – inverter split AC is expensive Gives effective cooling Repair and maintenance too are expensive Suitable for small and large spaces Environment-friendly Less noisy

If you are keen on picking up inverter ACs, then here are few options. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC This trusted Japanese brand can be depended upon to ensure quality. This split AC comes with inverter swing compressor with a high ISEER (5.2). Its ‘Dew Clean Technology’ ensures healthy air. This AC is ideally suitable for medium sized rooms (111 to 150 square feet). It comes with copper condenser coil, which ensures better cooling and requires low maintenance. Some of its key features include cooling capacity at 43°c: noise level: 38 db(A) and ambient operation: 54°c. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC This split AC comes with inverter compressor; this means that this is a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It is energy efficient and has low noise operation. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 square feet). Some of the key features include annual energy consumption: 818.81 units per year with a ISEER value of 4.73.

Here are few pros and cons of non inverter AC:

Pros Cons Low price: This is a major reason why many opt for it Not energy saving; hence, bills too can be hefty Works well for large rooms Can be noisy Repair cost is low

If you are keen on picking non inverter AC, then here are few options. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC This non inverter AC provides rapid cooling (18 °c in 45 seconds). This device comes with a feature - auto restart - so you don't need to start it from time to time. Some of its additional features include ‘self diagnosis function’ and ‘smart 4-way swing’. It also comes with a feature called ‘clean air filter’, which means the device will blank out dirt and germs significantly. This is 3-star machine. Mitsubishi Electric AC - 1.5 TR Non-Inverter Split AC This AC comes with anti-rust feature which means that all outdoor cabinets have been treated with special anti-rust painting. It has powerful cooling system and has automatic, one-touch Powerful Cool system. It produced 10% more airflow than the "high fan" speed and cools a room in less than 15 minutes. It comes with a computerized dehumidification that removes dampness without lowering the temperature. It also has a feature called auto restart - a function that permits automatic return to previous operation conditions after a sudden power black-out.