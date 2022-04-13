Discount offers on mid-range smartphones are too good to miss

We all wait to buy a smartphone at an opportune time, which is decided by the discount season. Well, here is the good news. You can now grab your favourite smartphone at a discounted price only on Amazon. The Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 is live and it ends tomorrow. So, go make the most of this time and order a brand new phone for yourself now. Besides, you can also avail additional off if there's an offer for few credit or debit card holders. To help you with the selection of smartphone incase you're finding it hard to zero in on one, we have rounded up a few mid range smartphones that come under the price range of ₹20,000. They come packed with great features and are from trusted brands.

Price of smartphones after discount at a glance:

Smartphone Price before discount Price after discount OPPO A74 5G ₹ 20,990.00 ₹ 16,990.00 Tecno Camon 17 ₹ 15,999.00 ₹ 13,999.00 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G ₹ 23,999.00 ₹ 16,999.00 Redmi Note 11T 5G ₹ 22,999.00 ₹ 18,999.00 realme narzo 50A ₹ 13,999.00 ₹ 12,499.00

OPPO, Samsung and Redmi smartphones offer great user experience and have attractive and lightweight body. Want to read in detail about the features of these smartphones? Then scroll down.



OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

This 5G OPPO phone has a sleek body and is lightweight. Available in two colours - fantastic purple and fluid black - this smartphone has great optics and specifications. It has a 6GB RAM, so you can expect a good speed and efficient performance. Besides, it comes with a side fingerprint sensor.

Other features:

1) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz | powerful 2 GHz Octa-core processor

2) Camera: Quad camera 48MP (main), 2MP (macro), 2MP (depth lens) | 8MP front camera

3) Display: 6.49" inches FHD+ Punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels

4) Memory: 128 GB internal memory, expandable up to 256 GB.

5) Battery: 5000mAh



Tecno Camon 17 (Frost Silver, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)| 64MP Quad Camera | Professional Video| 17.27 cm (6.8") FHD

This Tecno smartphone comes in two colours - Frost Silver and Magnet Black. You can either choose to buy the mobile phone alone or go for another option in which you will get the earbuds too. The smartphone has a sleek and attractive body. Besides, this 6 GB RAM phone is perfect for gaming purpose too.

Other features:

1) Processor: Superfast Helio G85 gaming processor

2) Display: 6.8 inches FHD+ display | 180 Hz Touch Sampling Rate

3) Camera: 64MP AI quad camera | 16MP front camera with super night shot professional video modes

4) Battery: 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charger

5) Memory: 128 GB

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (Sky Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This phone is available in two colours - Blazing Black and Icy Blue. It is also available in two different configurations - 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It runs on latest Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system and offers a great user experience. Besides, it has 6 GB RAM.

Other features:

Camera: ‎Triple rear camera: 64MP + 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 32MP

Display: 6.7 inches with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz processor

4) Battery: 5000 mAh battery



Redmi Note 11T 5G (Matte Black 6GB RAM 64GB ROM) | Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging

This Redmi smartphone is available in three colours and two variants - 6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. With a sturdy body and sleek design, you will immensely love using this phone.

Other features:

1) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on 6nm process with HyperEngine 2.0 | Clock speed up to 2.4GHz

2) Display: 6.6 inch FHD+ (2400x1080) Dot display with 90Hz high refresh rate | Adaptive refresh rate technology | 240Hz touch sampling rate

3) Camera: 50MP primary camera f/1.8 | 8MP Ultra-wide sensor| 16 MP front camera

Battery: 5000mAh battery with 33W pro fast charging support



realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 6000 mAh Battery

This Realme smartphone is available in two colours - oxygen blue and oxygen green. It has a robust body and an attractive design. With 4 GB RAM, you can expect smooth performance and good user experience.

Other features:

Processor: MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core processor

Memory: 128 GB, expandable up to 256 GB

Display: 6.5 inches HD+ display

Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP primary camera | 8MP front camera



