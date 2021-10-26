Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Diwali offers: Check out the top deals on mobile phones, get up to 40% off

With festive season come great offers. Check out the top deals on mobile phones on Tuesday.
Check out offers of Samsung, Redmi and Oppo phones.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 08:47 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

As Diwali draws closer, offers galore online. If you have been waiting to invest in a new mobile phone or are simply bored of your current mobile phone and want to go in for a new one, then this is the time to go for the kill.

Amazon has amazing deals across brands. Here's a list of deals you must not miss out on.

Samsung Galaxy M12

This Samsung phone, with an MRP of 12,999, is available for 9,499.00. There is also an exchange offer in place.

Here are some technical details:

Operating System: Android 11

Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery

Memory, storage & SIM: 4GB RAM | 64GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB

Quad camera setup: True 48MP (F 2.0) main camera + 5MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera + 2MP (F2.4) depth camera + 2MP (2.4) macro camera| 8MP (F2.2) front camera

Display: 16.55cm (6.5") infinity-v display

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

 

This phone, otherwise priced at 22,999.00, is currently available for 18,999.00. There is an exchange offer in place with up to 15,000 off.

 

Here are some technical details:

Camera: 108 MP Quad rear camera setup with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP portrait and 5MP macro mode | 16 MP front camera

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Battery: 5020 mAH large battery

Memory, storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated SD card slot, Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual standby (4G+4G)

 

OPPO A74 5G

 

This phone, otherwise priced at 20,990.00, is currently available for 15,990.00. Exchange offer available on this phone.

Here are some technical details:

Operating System: Android 11

RAM: 6 GB

Display technology: AMOLED

Battery: 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery

