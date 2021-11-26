Does background noise during meetings embarrass you? Get noise-cancellation mic

The Covid-19 pandemic indeed has had a significant bearing on our everyday lifestyle. One of the major changes witnessed are school classes being conducted online and companies temporarily shutting down their offices, making way for remote working.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One major problem, faced by many, is unwanted background noise interrupting the online classes and work-related meetings. Many times, the impromptu calls for meeting leave one scrambling for a suitable place where one can carry on the conversation in peace. And it is not always possible to find a place where there is no noise at all. Hence, the need of noise-cancelling microphones.

They come in handy and are relevant in today's day and age. They are also useful while playing games, making the gaming experience much more enjoyable. Another area where these noise-cancelling microphones are prominently used is home-studio recordings. We have shortlisted some popular and bestselling noise-cancelling microphones in the list below. Take a look.1. COOLCOLD Noise Cancelling USB Microphone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This USB microphone is suitable for both Windows and MAC. It helps in filtering out the unwanted noises in the background. It is portable and super practical. As soon as you plug in the USB, it will connective with your respective device. Therefore, there is no need to install it. It provides a high-quality sound with utmost clarity of words. It features a power switch, has got a stable base, and the anti-slip design makes it easy to place anywhere. The microphone can be rotated 360 degrees as per one's convenience. It also allows you to record your voice. It comes with a frequency response range from 100~16kHz. 2. Fifine T669 Condenser USB Microphone Kit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This USB microphone kit includes scissor arm stand, studio-grade shock mount, double pop filter, 9.84' USB cable, bonus tripod stand and a microphone. The microphone can be connected to any device with the help of a USB. It boasts of an excellent sound quality, and is able to handle high sound pressure level (SPL) with ease. It comes with a durable arm set and a 2.5 meter long USB cable. The double pop filter provides two layers of dissipation, which helps in minimizing the popping sounds that can compromise your recording. With the help of scissor arm stand, one can position the mouth closer to one's mouth. It is both portable and lightweight to carry around. 3. Zebronics Zeb-Klarity USB Gaming Mic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This microphone, best-suited for gaming purpose, has an ergonomic design. Your gaming experience can be made better with this mic which provides crystal clear audio. It comes with an adjustable neck that has a 360 degree tilt. The omnidirectional mic also features a LED light. Besides, the frequency response range from 100Hz to 10kHz. It is compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 and 10. 4. Tablor Noise Cancelling USB Microphone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This USB microphone is suitable for both PC and MAC. It is effective in filtering out unwanted background noises. It features a 360 degree adjustable neck, anti-slip stand, a high sensitive microphone head. It is easy to carry, is lightweight and portable and is also stylish in appearance. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON