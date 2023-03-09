Drink pure and healthy: Our top 10 Aquaguard water purifier picks

Aquaguard water purifiers ensure that we get impurities-free drinking water.

Water is the essence of life, and drinking clean and pure water is essential for our well-being. However, with rising pollution levels, finding water free from contaminants has become increasingly difficult. That's where water purifiers come in, and Aquaguard is a name that has become synonymous with pure and healthy drinking water. This article has compiled a list of the top 10 Aquaguard water purifiers to help you choose the best one for your needs. Whether you're looking for a compact model for a small apartment or a high-capacity purifier for a large family, we've got you covered. We have carefully evaluated each purifier based on its performance, features, and customer reviews to bring you a comprehensive list that caters to every need and budget. So, whether you're a health-conscious individual, a concerned parent, or simply looking to upgrade your water purifier, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the world of Aquaguard water purifiers. With our top 10 picks, you can rest assured that you'll be drinking pure and healthy water every day. 1. Aquasure From Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS The Aquasure From Aquaguard Amaze is a 7-liter water purifier that uses RO+UV+MTDS technology to ensure water is free of new-age contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic. The RO is certified to remove these contaminants. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) feature provides sweet-tasting water by adjusting taste based on the water source. The purifier is suitable for all water sources and alerts you when the tank is full, service is due, and cartridges need replacement. It can be installed as a wall mount or countertop and saves up to 60% water, making it a sustainable home choice. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimension: ‎‎23.8 x 30 x 43 Centimetres Colour: Grey Special Features: LED Indicator, 6 Stage Purification

Pros Cons Multi stage Purification After sales service needs improvement Easy to use

2. Aquaguard Delight NXT The Aquaguard Delight NXT is a 7-litre water purifier that uses advanced RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) technology to ensure your water is safe, healthy, and tastes great. Its RO certification can remove new-age contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic from the water. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) feature allows you to enjoy sweet-tasting water by adjusting the taste according to the water source. This purifier is suitable for all water sources and offers high storage capacity, LED indicators, and flexible installation options. It also saves up to 60% water, making it a sustainable and eco-friendly choice for your home. b Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimensions: ‎32L x 27W x 48H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Taste Adjuster, RO+UV, High Storage Capacity

Cons Good product for the price range After installation service needs improvement

3. Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc The Aquaguard Aura water purifier from Eureka Forbes is designed with advanced technologies and features to provide safe and healthy drinking water. The RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) technology is certified to remove new-age contaminants, viruses, and bacteria from the water. The UF feature imparts crystal-clear clarity to drinking water and protects it from viral and bacterial contamination. The patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology infuses copper and zinc ions, known for enhancing the immune system and improving water taste. The patented Mineral Guard Technology retains essential natural minerals, such as Calcium and Magnesium, to provide safe and healthy water. With a high storage capacity, LED indicators, and flexible installation options, this water purifier is suitable for all water sources and can save up to 60% water with its superior technology. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimensions: ‎31.6L x 25.1W x 46.2H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: UV, UF, RO

Pros Cons Copper Zinc Booster Service needs improvement 8 stage purification

4. AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus The AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus is a 6L water purifier that utilises RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) technology to ensure safe and healthy water. It's suitable for all water sources and has convenient features such as LED indicators and flexible installation. The RO is certified to remove new-age contaminants, and the UV C purification ensures the water is as safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) feature provides sweet-tasting water by adjusting the taste depending on the water source. Additionally, it saves up to 60% water and has a 6-litre storage tank with 8 stages of purification. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimension: 31.8 x 20.5 x 46 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: 500-1999 ppm, RO+

Pros Cons 8 Stage Purification Small storage capacity reported by some customers (Sufficient for small family) Smart Energy saving

5. Sure From Aquaguard Crown Aquaguard Crown UV Water Purifier is an inline water purifier with a hi-flow rate of 2 litres per minute. It's perfect for municipal water with TDS below 200 ppm but unsuitable for borewell and tanker water. UV e-boiling guarantees that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. It also features an energy-saving mode and an auto shut-off feature that turns off the UV lamp when not in use for 10 minutes to enhance its life and conserve power, saving you on monthly bills. The built-in voltage stabiliser ensures that it works flawlessly, even during voltage fluctuations. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimension: ‎21L x 14W x 38.2H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Inline Water Purifier, High Water Dispensing rate

Pros Cons Good Filtered water quality Customer service needs improvement Easy Installation

6. Aquaguard Vista UV Water Purifier The Aquaguard Vista UV Water Purifier is a reliable choice for those who receive municipal water with a TDS level below 200 ppm. It is equipped with Mineral Guard Technology that retains the essential minerals in your water while providing a 5-stage purification process. This purifier is not suitable for borewells or tanker water. The package includes a water purifier, user manual, and the manufacturer provides free installation. The product comes with a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimension: ‎12.2L x 9.1W x 16.5H Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: UV e-boiling technology

Pros Cons Value for money Booster Pump is required if water pressure is low Long Cartridge Life

7. AquaSure from Aquaguard Cherish The AquaSure from Aquaguard Cherish is a high-storage water purifier by Eureka Forbes that provides 21 litres of purified water. It features a 4-stage purification process that ensures clean and safe drinking water. The purifier is designed to last for up to 500 days, thanks to its cartridge life of 6000 litres. The double storage capacity ensures that there is always an ample supply of purified water on hand. The purifier is suitable for Corporation or Municipal water with TDS levels up to 300. Additionally, it features an auto shut-off function that prevents water overflow and wastage when the bottom tank is full. The product comes with a 6-month warranty from the date of purchase. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimension: ‎‎54L x 28W x 28H Centimetres Colour: Cherry Special Feature: Auto Shut Off Feature

Pros Cons Good build Quality Water is needed to be filled manually Large Capacity

8. Aquaguard Marvel NXT Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster water purifier from Eureka Forbes uses 7-stage purification technology to remove contaminants efficiently. The RO technology is certified to remove new-age contaminants such as lead, mercury, and arsenic, while UV e-boiling ensures the complete elimination of viruses and bacteria. The product also features Patented Active copper+ zinc Booster Technology and Patented Mineral Guard Technology for infusing essential minerals into the water and retaining all natural minerals. The purifier is suitable for all water sources (tanker, borewell, municipal water) and has a high storage capacity. It also saves up to 60% water, making it an efficient and cost-effective choice. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimension: ‎‎32L x 27.8W x 48H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: UV, Energy saving mode

Pros Cons Easy to install Customer Service needs improvement Value for money

9. Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV e-Boiling+Taste Adjuster(MTDS)+Stainless Steel with Active Copper & Zinc Aquaguard Ritz water purifier is a top-of-the-line product from Eureka Forbes with advanced technology. It has a 5.5 litres storage tank and 8 stages of purification. The product uses RO+UV+MTDS technology, which removes new-age contaminants and eliminates all viruses & bacteria, while UV e-boiling ensures every drop of water is safe. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) provides sweet-tasting water, and the patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology infuses essential minerals into the water to boost the immune system and enhance the taste. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimension: ‎‎32.8L x 26.3W x 47.9H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Stainless Steel Tank, UV e-Boiling

Pros Cons Easy to install Price range Good Design and look Customer Service Problem reported by some

10. . AquaSure From Aquaguard Shield The AquaSure from Aquaguard Shield water purifier offers 6 stages of purification, including I-Filtration, Chemi Block, Membrane Life Enhancer, RO Membrane, Taste Adjuster (MTDS), and UV-C Purification. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) controller allows for customization of taste based on the water source, and the purifier can be easily wall-mounted or kept on the countertop. Additional features include a high storage capacity, LED indication alerts for tank full, service due, cartridge replacement, and a transparent tank for easy water level checking. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Product Dimension: ‎31.8L x 20.5W x 46H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Large storage tank capacity, Energy Saving Mode

Pros Cons Easy to install Build Quality Large Storage

Top 3 features for you

Product feature 1 features 2 features 3 Aquasure From Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS Smart Purifier-LED Indicators Multi Stage Purification Energy Saving Mode Aquaguard Delight NXT Energy Saving Mode Flexible Installation LED Indicators Aquaguard Aura Multi Stage Purification Sleek and Stylish Mineral GuardTechnology AquaSure from Aquaguard Smart Plus High Storage Capacity LED Indicators Multi Stage Purification Sure From Aquaguard Crown Inline Water Purifier High Water Dispersing Rate Energy Saving Mode Aquaguard Vista UV Water Purifier UV e-boiling Technology Mineral GuardTechnology Smart Purifier-LED Indicators AquaSure from Aquaguard Cherish 4 Stage Water Purification Auto shut off PurificationWithout Electricity Aquaguard Marvel NXT Active Cu and Zn Booster Tech Mineral Guard Technology High Storage Capacity Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV e-Boiling Stailnless Steel Tank Patented Mineral Guard Tech Flexible Installation AquaSure From Aquaguard Shield Advanced Taste Adjuster(MTDS) Membrane Protection Energy Saving

Best overall product The Aquasure From Aquaguard Amaze is a top-of-the-line 7L water purifier that uses advanced RO+UV+MTDS technology to remove harmful contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic. Its RO technology is certified to remove all impurities, while its UV-C purification process guarantees water safety, similar to boiled water. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) feature adjusts the taste based on the water source, providing fresh and sweet water. It's equipped with smart features, such as alerts for tanks, service, and cartridges. It's versatile, can be installed on the wall or countertop, and saves up to 60% water, making it eco-friendly. It's the best choice for comprehensive water purification. Best value for money Aquaguard Delight NXT is a 7-liter water purifier that utilises advanced RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS) technology to provide safe and healthy water with great taste. Priced at around Rs.7999 (*At the time of writing this article), It is RO certified to eliminate new age contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic from the water. UV e-boiling ensures that every drop of water is as safe as water boiled for 20 minutes. The Taste Adjuster (MTDS) feature adjusts the taste to provide sweet-tasting water. The purifier is suitable for all water sources, offering high storage capacity, LED indicators, and flexible installation options. It saves up to 60% water, making it a sustainable and eco-friendly choice for your home. How to find the best Aquaguard water purifier for yourself? To find the best Aquaguard water purifier, you should consider your specific water source, budget, and personal preferences. First, identify the source of your water and determine its TDS level. Then, choose a purifier that is suitable for your water source and has the appropriate TDS level capacity. Next, consider your budget and choose a purifier that fits within it while offering the needed features. Finally, decide on any additional features you would like, such as a larger storage capacity or a particular purification technology, and choose a purifier that meets those needs. Researching and comparing different Aquaguard models can help you find the best one for your home.