Electric blankets: Best way to stay cosy this winter season

Summary:
When it comes to a good night's sleep, electric bed warmers can be great to help keep you warm and help you fall asleep easier. During winter, electric blankets are a boon as they not only keep your bed warm but also ensure that the sleeping experience is more enjoyable for you.
Best Electric Blankets for Your Home
1. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed
Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is a magical product that helps you keep your bed warm even during the coldest winter nights. It is a made-in-India product that comes with a double safety feature to prevent overheating. It has a handy temperature controller with 3 heat settings.
Specifications
Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend
Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters
Colour: Skin Brown
Weight: 900 grams
Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards
Shockproof and water-resistant
Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean
Electric Power Consumption: 70 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|3 Temperature control settings
|Can not be Washed.
|Fire-resistant
|12 Hour Auto-off
2. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Double Bed
This Dark Blue Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is as cosy as it looks. This bed warmer is designed to help you achieve a new level of comfort. This made-in-India blanket has 3 heat settings and a 12-hour auto turn-off feature to avoid overheating.
Specifications
Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend
Size: 150L x 160W Centimeters
Colour: Dark Blue
Weight: 1.92 kilograms
Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards
Made with fire-resistant material
Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean
Electric Power Consumption: 70 x 2 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|3 Heat Settings for Temperature Control
|Cannot be Washed.
|Shockproof and water-resistant
|12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature
3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed.
Warmzzz Premium Electric Blanket is a bed warmer for a single bed. This blanket is made of wool, naturally fire-resistant, warmer, and twice as heavy. It comes with four temperature settings to regulate heat. It is 100% shockproof and provides overheating protection.
Specifications
Material: Wool and Wool Blend
Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters
Colour: Rust
Weight: 1.54 kilograms
Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards
Shockproof and water-resistant
Made with fire-resistant material
4 heat settings for temperature control
Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean
Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles.
1 Year Warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Extra Soft Wool
|Can't be washed.
|12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature
|Overheating protection
4. Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw - Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer
This green-coloured Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket by Arcova Homes is all you need for this chilling season. Snuggle up in its unbelievably soft fabric, and its multiple heat settings will keep you comfy and warm. You can wash it in a washing machine and easy to use and clean.
Specifications
Material: Polyester
Size: 76L x 152W Centimeters
Colour: Green
Weight: 0.9 kilograms
Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards
100% Shockproof and water-resistant
Made with fire-resistant material
Product Care Instructions: Machine Washable
Energy Consumption: 60 Watts
Recommended by doctors for heat therapy.
Overheating protection With Auto Turn-off Feature
|Pros
|Cons
|3 heat settings for temperature control
|100% shockproof and water-resistant
|Machine Washable.
5. Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed
Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer lets you control your comfort and warmth. It has an auto-cut feature to provide overheating protection. The blanket comes with a remote controllable with two heat settings. The product is also doctor recommended for heat therapy to relieve back pain and sore muscles.
Specifications
Material: Polyester
Size: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimeters
Colour: Brown
Weight: 1.54 kilograms
Package Includes: 1 Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer, 1 Bedsheet, 2 Bolster Covers, 5 Cushion Covers
Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards
Shockproof and water-resistant
2 Heat Settings for Temperature Control
Product Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only
Recommended by doctors for heat therapy to relieve back pain and sore muscles.
Overheating protection With Auto Turn-off Feature
Comes With 5 Year Replacement Warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Auto Turn-off Feature
|Can only be dry-cleaned. Machine wash can't be done.
|Fire-resistant Material
|Doctor Recommended
6. Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed
This Cozyland Premium electric bed warmer is specifically designed to keep the temperature of your mattress warm and cosy. You will enjoy a better night's sleep during those cold winter months. It has a remote controller allows you to regulate heat settings to suit your comfort and warmth.
Specifications
Material: Polyester
Size: 152L x 76W Centimeters
Colour: Green
Weight: 0.8 kilograms
Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards
100% Shockproof and water-resistant
Made with fire-resistant material
4 heat settings for temperature control
Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach or dry clean
Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles.
Power Consumption: 60 Watts
Comes with a 5 Year Replacement Warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|4 Temperature control settings
|Can't be washed or dry-cleaned.
|12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature
|Overheating protection
7. Pindia Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed
Pindia Heating Electric Bed Warmer is an excellent choice for cold winter nights to give you a peaceful sleep. The blanket is made up of high-quality Polar Fleece fabric, making it extra soft and cosy. It has a handy remote controller with two heat settings - medium and high - to regulate temperature.
Specifications
Material: Wool and Wool Blend
Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters
Colour: Rust
Weight: 1.54 kilograms
Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards
Shockproof and water-resistant
Made with fire-resistant material
4 heat settings for temperature control
Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach or dry clean
Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles.
1 Year Warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|12 Hour Auto Turn-off Feature
|Can not be machine washed.
|Overheating protection
|4 heat settings for temperature control
8. WINCART Electric Heating Blanket - Double Bed
This double bed WINCART Electric Heating Blanket is made up of high-quality polyester and comes with a temperature controller. The product is manufactured as per CE, RoHS, and ISO manufacturing standards and it is 100% shockproof and fire-resistant. Designed for minimum electricity consumption, this blanket will save you power and money.
Specifications
Material: Polyester
Size: 185 X 155 Centimeters
Colour: Pink
Weight: 1.94 kilograms
100% Shockproof and water-resistant
Product Care Instructions: Do Not Wash
Remote Controller with temperature control settings
6 months buy-back warranty
Doctor Recommended for heat therapy
|Pros
|Cons
|Shockproof and water-resistant
|Very short warranty period
|Fire-resistant
|High-quality material
9. Odessey Products Electric Woollen Blanket - Single Bed
This Odessey Electric Woollen Blanket is designed to warm your bed under the bedsheet and over the mattress. This bed warmer can warm up your bed in as less as 20 minutes and can provide you with an entire night of peaceful sleep. It has a heat controller with three settings - low, medium, and high.
Specifications
Material: Wool
Size: 75 X 150 Cm
Colour: Multicolour
Weight: 1.5 kilograms
Made With Fire-resistant Material
Product Care Instructions: Do Not Wash
Remote Controller with 3 heat settings
One-year product warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|100% Shockproof and water-resistant
|Can't be washed.
|Multiple heat settings
10. GoHome Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed
GoHome Heating Electric Blanket is made up of high-quality polyester and polyester blend. It comes with a handy remote controller with adjustable heat settings to help you keep control over your comfort. It prevents overheating with an auto-cut function. This coral-green bed warmer is all you need this winter to keep you cosy.
Specifications
Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend
Size: 150L x 150W Centimeters
Colour: Green
Weight: 1.8 Kilograms
100% Shockproof and water-resistant
Made with Fire-resistant Material
Comes with a handy remote and adjustable temperature settings
Automatic cut function to prevent overheating
Comes under 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable heat settings
|Can't be washed.
|Light Weight
|Overheating protection
|Product
|Price
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed
|Rs. 1999/-
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Double Bed
|Rs. 3599/-
|Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket - Single Bed
|Rs. 1599/-
|Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw - Single Bed
|Rs. 999/-
|Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed
|Rs. 999/-
|Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed
|Rs. 949/-
|Pindia Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed
|Rs. 2499/-
|WINCART Electric Heating Blanket - Double Bed
|Rs. 2245/-
|Odessey Products Electric Woollen Blanket - Single Bed
|Rs. 1770/-
|GoHome Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed
|Rs. 1699/-
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Material
|Heat Settings
|Warranty Period
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer
|GoHome Heating Electric Blanket
|3
|1 Year
|Expressions Electric Bed Warmer
|Polyester and Polyester Blend
|3
|1 Year
|Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket
|Wool and Wool Blend
|4
|1 Year
|Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw
|Polyester
|3
|1 Year
|Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer
|Polyester
|2
|5 Year
|Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer
|Polyester
|4
|5 Year Replacement Warranty
|Pindia Heating Electric Blanket
|Wool and Wool Blend
|4
|1 Year Warranty
|WINCART Electric Heating Blanket
|Polyester
|2
|6 Month Buy-back Warranty
|Odessey Products Electric Woollen Blanket
|Wool
|3
|1 Year
|GoHome Heating Electric Blanket
|Polyester and Polyester Blend
|2
|5 Year Manufacturer Warranty
Best value for money
Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer is the best generic electric blanket that offers great value for money as it comes with four heat settings and a 5-year replacement warranty. It has an auto-cut feature to prevent overheating. The price is also pocket-friendly compared to other products on the list. This best generic electric blanket is shockproof and fire-resistant.
Best overall product
GoHome Heating Electric Blanket for Double Bed is the best generic electric blanket based on its affordable pricing and exclusive features. This polyester and polyester blend blanket is 100% Shockproof, water-resistant, and fire-resistant. It comes with a handy remote and adjustable temperature settings. It has an automatic cut function to prevent overheating.
How to find the perfect electric blanket?
When looking for the perfect electric blanket, you must keep some key features in mind. First of all, you need to decide whether you need a single bed blanket or a double bed one to fit your requirements. Electric blankets are power-consuming, hence you must choose the one which uses lesser power but also effectively warms up your bed. Always looks for the CE, RoHS, and ISO certifications. Verify that the blanket is made up of shockproof and fire-resistant material. See how many heat settings are available for temperature control. The warranty period is also important when choosing the perfect electric blanket. When you compare on all these parameters, GoHome Heating Electric Blanket for Double Bed is the best generic electric blanket you can opt for.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Electric blankets are used to warm up beds in extreme winter conditions. These blankets are not over blankets and are intended to be used only as bed warmer. You will have to remove the bed warmer before using the bed.
Yes, it is completely safe to use electric bed warmers to warm up your bed. These electric blankets are made up of 100% shockproof, water-resistant, and fire-resistant material. These blankets are certified per CE, RoHS, and ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards.
Yes, these electric blankets are recommended by doctors for use in heat therapy. You can use these blankets to relieve back pain, soothe sore muscles and remove stiffness in the body. Suited for old-age people with joint pain.
Please note that these blankets are not washable. Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean them. Some of the blankets in this article can be dry-cleaned. Washing an electric blanket might damage the heating element and cause it to stop working.
Keep your infants, kids, and pets away from the blanket while it is switched on. The blankets are intended to use by adults only. Make sure not to leave your kids unattended while using the blanket.