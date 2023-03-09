Electric blankets: Best way to stay cosy this winter season

Electric blankets will promise you a good night sleep through winter season.

When it comes to a good night's sleep, electric bed warmers can be great to help keep you warm and help you fall asleep easier. During winter, electric blankets are a boon as they not only keep your bed warm but also ensure that the sleeping experience is more enjoyable for you. Best Electric Blankets for Your Home 1. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is a magical product that helps you keep your bed warm even during the coldest winter nights. It is a made-in-India product that comes with a double safety feature to prevent overheating. It has a handy temperature controller with 3 heat settings. Specifications Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters Colour: Skin Brown Weight: 900 grams Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards Shockproof and water-resistant Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean Electric Power Consumption: 70 Watts

Pros Cons 3 Temperature control settings Can not be Washed. Fire-resistant 12 Hour Auto-off

2. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Double Bed This Dark Blue Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is as cosy as it looks. This bed warmer is designed to help you achieve a new level of comfort. This made-in-India blanket has 3 heat settings and a 12-hour auto turn-off feature to avoid overheating. Specifications Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend Size: 150L x 160W Centimeters Colour: Dark Blue Weight: 1.92 kilograms Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards Made with fire-resistant material Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean Electric Power Consumption: 70 x 2 Watts

Pros Cons 3 Heat Settings for Temperature Control Cannot be Washed. Shockproof and water-resistant 12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature

3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed. Warmzzz Premium Electric Blanket is a bed warmer for a single bed. This blanket is made of wool, naturally fire-resistant, warmer, and twice as heavy. It comes with four temperature settings to regulate heat. It is 100% shockproof and provides overheating protection. Specifications Material: Wool and Wool Blend Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters Colour: Rust Weight: 1.54 kilograms Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards Shockproof and water-resistant Made with fire-resistant material 4 heat settings for temperature control Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles. 1 Year Warranty

Pros Cons Extra Soft Wool Can't be washed. 12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature Overheating protection

4. Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw - Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer This green-coloured Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket by Arcova Homes is all you need for this chilling season. Snuggle up in its unbelievably soft fabric, and its multiple heat settings will keep you comfy and warm. You can wash it in a washing machine and easy to use and clean. Specifications Material: Polyester Size: 76L x 152W Centimeters Colour: Green Weight: 0.9 kilograms Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards 100% Shockproof and water-resistant Made with fire-resistant material Product Care Instructions: Machine Washable Energy Consumption: 60 Watts Recommended by doctors for heat therapy. Overheating protection With Auto Turn-off Feature

Pros Cons 3 heat settings for temperature control 100% shockproof and water-resistant Machine Washable.

5. Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer lets you control your comfort and warmth. It has an auto-cut feature to provide overheating protection. The blanket comes with a remote controllable with two heat settings. The product is also doctor recommended for heat therapy to relieve back pain and sore muscles. Specifications Material: Polyester Size: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimeters Colour: Brown Weight: 1.54 kilograms Package Includes: 1 Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer, 1 Bedsheet, 2 Bolster Covers, 5 Cushion Covers Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards Shockproof and water-resistant 2 Heat Settings for Temperature Control Product Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only Recommended by doctors for heat therapy to relieve back pain and sore muscles. Overheating protection With Auto Turn-off Feature Comes With 5 Year Replacement Warranty

Pros Cons Auto Turn-off Feature Can only be dry-cleaned. Machine wash can't be done. Fire-resistant Material Doctor Recommended

6. Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed This Cozyland Premium electric bed warmer is specifically designed to keep the temperature of your mattress warm and cosy. You will enjoy a better night's sleep during those cold winter months. It has a remote controller allows you to regulate heat settings to suit your comfort and warmth. Specifications Material: Polyester Size: 152L x 76W Centimeters Colour: Green Weight: 0.8 kilograms Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards 100% Shockproof and water-resistant Made with fire-resistant material 4 heat settings for temperature control Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach or dry clean Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles. Power Consumption: 60 Watts Comes with a 5 Year Replacement Warranty

Pros Cons 4 Temperature control settings Can't be washed or dry-cleaned. 12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature Overheating protection

7. Pindia Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed Pindia Heating Electric Bed Warmer is an excellent choice for cold winter nights to give you a peaceful sleep. The blanket is made up of high-quality Polar Fleece fabric, making it extra soft and cosy. It has a handy remote controller with two heat settings - medium and high - to regulate temperature. Specifications Material: Wool and Wool Blend Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters Colour: Rust Weight: 1.54 kilograms Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards Shockproof and water-resistant Made with fire-resistant material 4 heat settings for temperature control Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach or dry clean Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles. 1 Year Warranty

Pros Cons 12 Hour Auto Turn-off Feature Can not be machine washed. Overheating protection 4 heat settings for temperature control

8. WINCART Electric Heating Blanket - Double Bed This double bed WINCART Electric Heating Blanket is made up of high-quality polyester and comes with a temperature controller. The product is manufactured as per CE, RoHS, and ISO manufacturing standards and it is 100% shockproof and fire-resistant. Designed for minimum electricity consumption, this blanket will save you power and money. Specifications Material: Polyester Size: 185 X 155 Centimeters Colour: Pink Weight: 1.94 kilograms 100% Shockproof and water-resistant Product Care Instructions: Do Not Wash Remote Controller with temperature control settings 6 months buy-back warranty Doctor Recommended for heat therapy

Pros Cons Shockproof and water-resistant Very short warranty period Fire-resistant High-quality material

9. Odessey Products Electric Woollen Blanket - Single Bed This Odessey Electric Woollen Blanket is designed to warm your bed under the bedsheet and over the mattress. This bed warmer can warm up your bed in as less as 20 minutes and can provide you with an entire night of peaceful sleep. It has a heat controller with three settings - low, medium, and high. Specifications Material: Wool Size: 75 X 150 Cm Colour: Multicolour Weight: 1.5 kilograms Made With Fire-resistant Material Product Care Instructions: Do Not Wash Remote Controller with 3 heat settings One-year product warranty

Pros Cons 100% Shockproof and water-resistant Can't be washed. Multiple heat settings

10. GoHome Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed GoHome Heating Electric Blanket is made up of high-quality polyester and polyester blend. It comes with a handy remote controller with adjustable heat settings to help you keep control over your comfort. It prevents overheating with an auto-cut function. This coral-green bed warmer is all you need this winter to keep you cosy. Specifications Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend Size: 150L x 150W Centimeters Colour: Green Weight: 1.8 Kilograms 100% Shockproof and water-resistant Made with Fire-resistant Material Comes with a handy remote and adjustable temperature settings Automatic cut function to prevent overheating Comes under 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Pros Cons Adjustable heat settings Can't be washed. Light Weight Overheating protection

Price of electric blankets at a glance:

Product Price Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed Rs. 1999/- Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Double Bed Rs. 3599/- Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket - Single Bed Rs. 1599/- Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw - Single Bed Rs. 999/- Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed Rs. 999/- Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed Rs. 949/- Pindia Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed Rs. 2499/- WINCART Electric Heating Blanket - Double Bed Rs. 2245/- Odessey Products Electric Woollen Blanket - Single Bed Rs. 1770/- GoHome Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed Rs. 1699/-

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Material Heat Settings Warranty Period Expressions Electric Bed Warmer GoHome Heating Electric Blanket 3 1 Year Expressions Electric Bed Warmer Polyester and Polyester Blend 3 1 Year Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket Wool and Wool Blend 4 1 Year Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw Polyester 3 1 Year Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer Polyester 2 5 Year Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer Polyester 4 5 Year Replacement Warranty Pindia Heating Electric Blanket Wool and Wool Blend 4 1 Year Warranty WINCART Electric Heating Blanket Polyester 2 6 Month Buy-back Warranty Odessey Products Electric Woollen Blanket Wool 3 1 Year GoHome Heating Electric Blanket Polyester and Polyester Blend 2 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Best value for money Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer is the best generic electric blanket that offers great value for money as it comes with four heat settings and a 5-year replacement warranty. It has an auto-cut feature to prevent overheating. The price is also pocket-friendly compared to other products on the list. This best generic electric blanket is shockproof and fire-resistant. Best overall product GoHome Heating Electric Blanket for Double Bed is the best generic electric blanket based on its affordable pricing and exclusive features. This polyester and polyester blend blanket is 100% Shockproof, water-resistant, and fire-resistant. It comes with a handy remote and adjustable temperature settings. It has an automatic cut function to prevent overheating. How to find the perfect electric blanket? When looking for the perfect electric blanket, you must keep some key features in mind. First of all, you need to decide whether you need a single bed blanket or a double bed one to fit your requirements. Electric blankets are power-consuming, hence you must choose the one which uses lesser power but also effectively warms up your bed. Always looks for the CE, RoHS, and ISO certifications. Verify that the blanket is made up of shockproof and fire-resistant material. See how many heat settings are available for temperature control. The warranty period is also important when choosing the perfect electric blanket. When you compare on all these parameters, GoHome Heating Electric Blanket for Double Bed is the best generic electric blanket you can opt for.