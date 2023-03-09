Story Saved
Electric blankets: Best way to stay cosy this winter season

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 22, 2022 19:18 IST
Summary:

Looking for something to warm up your bed this winter season? Then you must try the best electric blankets to keep you cosy and comfortable.

product info
Electric blankets will promise you a good night sleep through winter season.

When it comes to a good night's sleep, electric bed warmers can be great to help keep you warm and help you fall asleep easier. During winter, electric blankets are a boon as they not only keep your bed warm but also ensure that the sleeping experience is more enjoyable for you.

Best Electric Blankets for Your Home

1. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed

Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is a magical product that helps you keep your bed warm even during the coldest winter nights. It is a made-in-India product that comes with a double safety feature to prevent overheating. It has a handy temperature controller with 3 heat settings.

Specifications

Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend

Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters

Colour: Skin Brown

Weight: 900 grams

Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards

Shockproof and water-resistant

Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean

Electric Power Consumption: 70 Watts

ProsCons
3 Temperature control settingsCan not be Washed.
Fire-resistant 
12 Hour Auto-off 
cellpic
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Single Bed Size (150cms x 80cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Skin Brown
30% off 1,899 2,699
Buy now

2. Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Double Bed

This Dark Blue Expressions Electric Bed Warmer is as cosy as it looks. This bed warmer is designed to help you achieve a new level of comfort. This made-in-India blanket has 3 heat settings and a 12-hour auto turn-off feature to avoid overheating.

Specifications

Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend

Size: 150L x 160W Centimeters

Colour: Dark Blue

Weight: 1.92 kilograms

Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards

Made with fire-resistant material

Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean

Electric Power Consumption: 70 x 2 Watts

ProsCons
3 Heat Settings for Temperature ControlCannot be Washed.
Shockproof and water-resistant 
12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature 
cellpic
Expressions Polar Electric Bed Warmer - Electric Under Blanket - Double Bed Size (150cms x 160cms) with 3 Heat Settings & Dual Safety Feature with Over Heat Protection - Color: Dark Blue
38% off 2,849 4,599
Buy now

3. Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed.

Warmzzz Premium Electric Blanket is a bed warmer for a single bed. This blanket is made of wool, naturally fire-resistant, warmer, and twice as heavy. It comes with four temperature settings to regulate heat. It is 100% shockproof and provides overheating protection.

Specifications

Material: Wool and Wool Blend

Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters

Colour: Rust

Weight: 1.54 kilograms

Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards

Shockproof and water-resistant

Made with fire-resistant material

4 heat settings for temperature control

Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach, or dry clean

Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles.

1 Year Warranty

ProsCons
Extra Soft WoolCan't be washed.
12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature 
Overheating protection 
cellpic
Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket for Single Bed. Shock-Proof Blanket Heater with 4 Heat Settings - Checks (Multicolour)
20% off 1,599 1,999
Buy now

4. Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw - Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer

This green-coloured Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket by Arcova Homes is all you need for this chilling season. Snuggle up in its unbelievably soft fabric, and its multiple heat settings will keep you comfy and warm. You can wash it in a washing machine and easy to use and clean.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Size: 76L x 152W Centimeters

Colour: Green

Weight: 0.9 kilograms

Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards

100% Shockproof and water-resistant

Made with fire-resistant material

Product Care Instructions: Machine Washable

Energy Consumption: 60 Watts

Recommended by doctors for heat therapy.

Overheating protection With Auto Turn-off Feature

ProsCons
3 heat settings for temperature control 
100% shockproof and water-resistant 
Machine Washable. 
cellpic
Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw - Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer, 3 Heat Settings Fleece Blanket , Sherpa Heating Blanket Throw ( Any Colour ) by Arcova Home Q06
57% off 999 2,299
Buy now

5. Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed

Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer lets you control your comfort and warmth. It has an auto-cut feature to provide overheating protection. The blanket comes with a remote controllable with two heat settings. The product is also doctor recommended for heat therapy to relieve back pain and sore muscles.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Size: 152.4L x 76.2W Centimeters

Colour: Brown

Weight: 1.54 kilograms

Package Includes: 1 Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer, 1 Bedsheet, 2 Bolster Covers, 5 Cushion Covers

Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards

Shockproof and water-resistant

2 Heat Settings for Temperature Control

Product Care Instructions: Dry Clean Only

Recommended by doctors for heat therapy to relieve back pain and sore muscles.

Overheating protection With Auto Turn-off Feature

Comes With 5 Year Replacement Warranty

ProsCons
Auto Turn-off FeatureCan only be dry-cleaned. Machine wash can't be done.
Fire-resistant Material 
Doctor Recommended 
cellpic
Warmland Single Bed Electric Bed Warmer Coffee with 5 Year Replacement Warranty
50% off 999 1,999
Buy now

6. Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single Bed

This Cozyland Premium electric bed warmer is specifically designed to keep the temperature of your mattress warm and cosy. You will enjoy a better night's sleep during those cold winter months. It has a remote controller allows you to regulate heat settings to suit your comfort and warmth.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Size: 152L x 76W Centimeters

Colour: Green

Weight: 0.8 kilograms

Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards

100% Shockproof and water-resistant

Made with fire-resistant material

4 heat settings for temperature control

Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach or dry clean

Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles.

Power Consumption: 60 Watts

Comes with a 5 Year Replacement Warranty

ProsCons
4 Temperature control settingsCan't be washed or dry-cleaned.
12-Hour Auto Turn-off Feature 
Overheating protection 
cellpic
Cozyland Premium Shock Proof and Heating Electric Single Bed Warmer (Green) (30 x 60) Inch
53% off 949 1,999
Buy now

7. Pindia Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed

Pindia Heating Electric Bed Warmer is an excellent choice for cold winter nights to give you a peaceful sleep. The blanket is made up of high-quality Polar Fleece fabric, making it extra soft and cosy. It has a handy remote controller with two heat settings - medium and high - to regulate temperature.

Specifications

Material: Wool and Wool Blend

Size: 150L x 80W Centimeters

Colour: Rust

Weight: 1.54 kilograms

Certified as per CE, RoHS, ISO 9001:2008 manufacturing standards

Shockproof and water-resistant

Made with fire-resistant material

4 heat settings for temperature control

Product Care Instructions: Do not wash, bleach or dry clean

Doctor Recommended for use as heat therapy for back pain and sore muscles.

1 Year Warranty

ProsCons
12 Hour Auto Turn-off FeatureCan not be machine washed.
Overheating protection 
4 heat settings for temperature control 
cellpic
Pindia Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket with Two Controller Polar Fleece - 160 X 140 cm Sky Blue
50% off 2,499 4,988
Buy now

8. WINCART Electric Heating Blanket - Double Bed

This double bed WINCART Electric Heating Blanket is made up of high-quality polyester and comes with a temperature controller. The product is manufactured as per CE, RoHS, and ISO manufacturing standards and it is 100% shockproof and fire-resistant. Designed for minimum electricity consumption, this blanket will save you power and money.

Specifications

Material: Polyester

Size: 185 X 155 Centimeters

Colour: Pink

Weight: 1.94 kilograms

100% Shockproof and water-resistant

Product Care Instructions: Do Not Wash

Remote Controller with temperature control settings

6 months buy-back warranty

Doctor Recommended for heat therapy

ProsCons
Shockproof and water-resistantVery short warranty period
Fire-resistant 
High-quality material 
cellpic
WINCART Electric Heating Blanket for Double Bed (185x155 cm) Bed Warmer Shockproof with Temperature Controller Under Blanket - King Size
43% off 1,991 3,477
Buy now

9. Odessey Products Electric Woollen Blanket - Single Bed

This Odessey Electric Woollen Blanket is designed to warm your bed under the bedsheet and over the mattress. This bed warmer can warm up your bed in as less as 20 minutes and can provide you with an entire night of peaceful sleep. It has a heat controller with three settings - low, medium, and high.

Specifications

Material: Wool

Size: 75 X 150 Cm

Colour: Multicolour

Weight: 1.5 kilograms

Made With Fire-resistant Material

Product Care Instructions: Do Not Wash

Remote Controller with 3 heat settings

One-year product warranty

ProsCons
100% Shockproof and water-resistantCan't be washed.
Multiple heat settings 
cellpic
Odessey Products WHO-GMP CERTIFIED Electric Woollen Blanket for SINGLE BED , 75X150 cm , Multi Color, lightweight
41% off 1,770 2,999
Buy now

10. GoHome Heating Electric Blanket - Double Bed

GoHome Heating Electric Blanket is made up of high-quality polyester and polyester blend. It comes with a handy remote controller with adjustable heat settings to help you keep control over your comfort. It prevents overheating with an auto-cut function. This coral-green bed warmer is all you need this winter to keep you cosy.

Specifications

Material: Polyester and Polyester Blend

Size: 150L x 150W Centimeters

Colour: Green

Weight: 1.8 Kilograms

100% Shockproof and water-resistant

Made with Fire-resistant Material

Comes with a handy remote and adjustable temperature settings

Automatic cut function to prevent overheating

Comes under 5 Year Manufacturer Warranty

ProsCons
Adjustable heat settingsCan't be washed.
Light Weight 
Overheating protection 
cellpic
GoHome Double Bed Heating Electric Blanket with Two Controller - Coral (150cm x 150cm) Green
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

Price of electric blankets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Single BedRs. 1999/-
Expressions Electric Bed Warmer - Double BedRs. 3599/-
Warmzzz Wool Electric Blanket - Single BedRs. 1599/-
Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric Throw - Single BedRs. 999/-
Warmland Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single BedRs. 999/-
Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer - Single BedRs. 949/-
Pindia Heating Electric Blanket - Double BedRs. 2499/-
WINCART Electric Heating Blanket - Double BedRs. 2245/-
Odessey Products Electric Woollen Blanket - Single BedRs. 1770/-
GoHome Heating Electric Blanket - Double BedRs. 1699/-

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MaterialHeat SettingsWarranty Period
Expressions Electric Bed WarmerGoHome Heating Electric Blanket31 Year
Expressions Electric Bed WarmerPolyester and Polyester Blend31 Year
Warmzzz Wool Electric BlanketWool and Wool Blend41 Year
Utopia Bedding Heated Blanket Electric ThrowPolyester31 Year
Warmland Heating Electric Bed WarmerPolyester25 Year
Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed WarmerPolyester45 Year Replacement Warranty
Pindia Heating Electric BlanketWool and Wool Blend41 Year Warranty
WINCART Electric Heating BlanketPolyester26 Month Buy-back Warranty
Odessey Products Electric Woollen BlanketWool31 Year
GoHome Heating Electric BlanketPolyester and Polyester Blend25 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Best value for money

Cozyland Premium Heating Electric Bed Warmer is the best generic electric blanket that offers great value for money as it comes with four heat settings and a 5-year replacement warranty. It has an auto-cut feature to prevent overheating. The price is also pocket-friendly compared to other products on the list. This best generic electric blanket is shockproof and fire-resistant.

Best overall product

GoHome Heating Electric Blanket for Double Bed is the best generic electric blanket based on its affordable pricing and exclusive features. This polyester and polyester blend blanket is 100% Shockproof, water-resistant, and fire-resistant. It comes with a handy remote and adjustable temperature settings. It has an automatic cut function to prevent overheating.

How to find the perfect electric blanket?

When looking for the perfect electric blanket, you must keep some key features in mind. First of all, you need to decide whether you need a single bed blanket or a double bed one to fit your requirements. Electric blankets are power-consuming, hence you must choose the one which uses lesser power but also effectively warms up your bed. Always looks for the CE, RoHS, and ISO certifications. Verify that the blanket is made up of shockproof and fire-resistant material. See how many heat settings are available for temperature control. The warranty period is also important when choosing the perfect electric blanket. When you compare on all these parameters, GoHome Heating Electric Blanket for Double Bed is the best generic electric blanket you can opt for.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

