Fast charge your devices with these type C cable wires. See our top picks

Are you tired of charging your devices from time to time? Then get home a fast charging cable wire. If you have devices like Vivo T1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G and Dell XPS 13 9310 with type C USB connectivity, then read on. There are many type C fast charging cable wires available on Amazon which are designed to fast charge your devices faster than ordinary cable wires. We have shortlisted some such wires in our list below.Prices of type C fast charging cable wires at a glance:

Product Price in India Belkin Type C to Type-C Fast Charging Cable 3.3 feet ₹ 449.00 Portronics Konnect L POR-1081 Fast Charging 3A Type-C ₹ 149.00 AVRIO Robust Pro Type C USB Fast Charging Cable 3A 18W 1.5M ₹ 299.00 Flybot Tor Rugged Polyester Braided Unbreakable 3A Type C Fast Charging Cable ₹ 210.00

The wires listed below are all sturdy, long and durable. They are made of high-quality material and come with good charging speed and data transmission speed. Some of them come with premium quality polyester or nylon braiding that make them nearly unbreakable, while some come with two-year manufacturing warranty. So, go grab one of these and make your everyday life easy and convenient. Scroll down to take a look at our top picks. 1. Belkin Type C to Type-C Fast Charging Cable 3.3 feet

This type C fast charging cable wire is available in two colours and is the perfect cable to charge your devices with. It is one meter long and fast charge the devices up to 50% in around 36 minutes. It also comes with two years manufacturing warranty.2. Portronics Konnect L POR-1081 Fast Charging 3A Type-C

This type C cable wire is 1.2 meter long and is made of high-quality thermoplastic elastomers and nylon material. A sturdy and durable wire, it can charge any device with type C USB connectivity. 3. AVRIO Robust Pro Type C USB Fast Charging Cable 3A 18W 1.5M

This type C USB supports fast charging only with QC 3.0 fast charger and in smartphones that have the provision of fast charging. It has a charging speed up to 18 watt and can transfer data up to 480 mbps. Made of sturdy nylon braiding with aluminum housing, this 1.5 meter long cable wire is durable too. It comes with a velcro tie to keep it nicely. 4. Flybot Tor Rugged Polyester Braided Unbreakable 3A Type C Fast Charging Cable

This polyester braided extra tough 1.5 meter long cable is durable and unbreakable. It supports fast charging up to 3A. Compatible with all type C compatible devices and laptops, it has up to 480 mbps data transfer speed. It is manufactured with extra thick copper to ensure safe data transmission. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

