Monday, Dec 26, 2022
Finest Warmland electric blankets to stay warm through chilly winter

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 26, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

Warmland electric blankets are a must have in winter season. They make the chill a lot more bearable and allow one to stay cosy.

product info
Warmland electric blankets are easy to use and are of great utility.

An electric blanket that gives warmth at the same temperature through the night and fits well with a bed. The waterproof and shockproof blanket included here defines comfort and includes a moderator that modifies it. A best Warmland electric blanket can be preheated before it can be used by someone.

The design of it has got to do with the varying outdoor temperatures and assures safety as well. The soft and easy-to-use blanket is a utility and requires less care. Check out the list of the best Warmland electric blankets.

Best Warmland Electric Blanket Options Available Online

1. Warmland Polyester Double Electric Blanket

The energy-saver and cost-effective electric blanket provide occupant warmth during winter. Choice of millions of people that comes with a heat therapy meant for legs and sore backs. The energy saver also includes utmost comfort in the form of remote controllable two heat settings. It is for regular use with an auto-cut function to prevent overheating making it apt for senior citizens.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Material: Polyester

Item Weight: 1900 grams

Item Dimensions: 152.4 x 152.4 centimetres

Product Care Instructions: Do not wash

ProsCons
Electricity consumption is minimumStops functioning after a year
Best Warmland electric blanket includes fire-resistant materialLight indicator malfunctions after a few months
Results are visible instantly , Moderates temperature automatically 
cellpic
Warmland Solid Polyester Double Electric Blanket - Green, water_resistant, Pack of 1
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

2. Warmland Premium Shockproof Double Electric

The brand known for its variety of patterns is also an electric blanket which is recommended by doctors. Its owners need to operate it and pay attention to infants, kids, disabled and elderly people together. It is a befitting product for the bed and should be avoided on the floor or a folding bed.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Primary Material: Polyester

Weight: 1.7 kilograms

Type: Electric under blanket

Dimensions: 152 x 152 centimetres

ProsCons
Appropriate for elderly peopleTemperature control is of poor quality
Ensures safety as it is shock proof 
Provides pain relief with heat therapy 
cellpic
Warmland Polyester Premium Shockproof Electric Bed Warmer (Sea Green, Double), water_resistant, Pack of 1
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

3. Warmland Solid Polyester Double Electric

For a house thermostat to be turned down, a person can go for the best Warmland electric blanket with a variety of patterns. Fire-causing failure can be prevented as these blankets are available as fire-resistant blankets. The product is a CE Quality Certified blanket ensuring comfort, safety and usability for its owners.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Weight: 1900 grams

Item Dimensions: 152.4 x 152.4 x 0.1 centimetres

Pattern: Solid

Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
High-quality material as compared to traditional blanketsOne of the sides does not get warm
Dual control remote is quickFunctions improperly after two weeks
Eases stiffness of the back 
cellpic
Warmland Solid Polyester Double Electric Blanket - Blue With 5 Year Replacement warranty
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

4. Warmland Polyester Single Electric Blanket

The energy saver blanket is a cheaper alternative and more efficient as compared to central heating. Anyone who suffers from arthritis receives a good amount of benefit from the best Warmland electric blanket on their beds. A consistent temperature is maintained at night and assists in a healthy sleep schedule. It is a scientifically proven fact that such an energy saver blanket helps to improve mood. 50 % of dust mites are reduced via the principle of heat reduction owing to an electric blanket.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Product Dimensions : 35.6 L x 5.1 W centimètres

Weight: 900 grams

Product Care Instructions: Dry Clean only

Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
Certified by ROHSIt doesn’t get warm after a few hours
Heat therapy soothes legsRough and small
Water resistant 
Lowers electricity bill 
cellpic
Warmland Solid Polyester Single Electric Blanket - Red(36 x 72inch), water_resistant
50% off 999 1,999
Buy now

5. Warmland Premium Heating Electric Single

The product that enhances bedroom décor supports all five stages of sleep. The high-end blanket increases the temperature in bed and gives out relief from the sinuses. Best Warmland electric blanket is less bulky and conspicuous as the modern blankets make use of carbon fibre elements. As per research, it provides relief from arthritis and chronic pain conditions. It is fire-resistant, and thick, and plugs and controls are typically made from plastic. It requires low-voltage options and provides less drain on electricity.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Pattern: Chocolate

Product Dimensions : 152 L x 152 W centimètres

Item Weight: 0.8 kilograms

Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
Efficient energy saverTakes a longer time to become warm
Relief from arthritis and chronic pain 
Aids in improving mood 
cellpic
Warmland Polyester 150 TC Electric Polyester Bed Warmer (Single, Brown),Set of 1,fireresistant
55% off 899 1,999
Buy now

6. Warmland Polyester Double Electric Blanket

The cost-effective product cuts off the power to prevent accidents and comprises better energy efficiency. The convenient blanket is beneficial to infants, kids and elderly people. An instant solution and a sound sleep are guaranteed with an appealing design that turns out to be the in thing during winters. A steady temperature from the convenient blanket ensures comfort even if a house isn’t very well insulated. The warmth in the foot is an added advantage of the trendy blanket with in-built timers to decide how long the blanket has to run.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Material: Polyester

Pattern: Solid

Weight: 1900 grams

Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
Legs and sore back get relief owing to heat therapyunsuitable for small-sized double bed
Remote controllable two heat settings 
Shockproof and secured 
cellpic
Warmland Electric Bed warmer/Blanket Double bed Rust (60 x 60inch)
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

7. Warmland Premium ShockProof Single Electric

The shockproof feature ensures the bed is warmer as a secured energy saver. The trendy best Warmland electric blanket can easily be cleaned and its warm snuggles make it a class apart. The durability of its material makes it the top among the rest and it isn’t heavy. The affordable energy saver is associated with a trendy look apt for movie nights and overnight studying. Individual temperature management enables its users to control it as per their wishes.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Pattern: Solid

Fabric Type: Polyester

Item Weight: 820 g

Country of Origin: India

ProsCons
Can be properly utilised with the correct voltageSmall for an average-height person
Auto shut-off feature 
Adjustable heat settings 
cellpic
Warmland Premium Polyester Shockproof Single Electric Bed Warmer ( Red ), water_resistant, Pack of 1
75% off 999 3,999
Buy now

8. Warmland Polyester Single Electric Blanket

The owner of such an electric blanket can select temperature options to choose from to automatically warm up. It will place no scratchiness on the skin of a person when the energy saver is utilised in a bedroom. The cleaning is easy for the convenient best Warmland electric blanket as one has to remove the plug as well as the controls.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Pattern: Solid

Product Care Instructions: Dry care only

Thread Count: 100

Item Weight: 900 grams

ProsCons
Legs and sore back get reliefWire breaks due to normal wear and use
Two heat settings can be controlled 
Water-resistant and shockproof 
cellpic
Warmland Solid Polyester Single Electric Blanket - Green(36 x 72inch)
50% off 999 1,999
Buy now

9. Warmland Premium Heating Electric Single

A comfortable sleep is imparted due to the relaxation sensation given out by the convenient modern blanket. The best Warmland electric blanket fits between the mattress and bed sheet and a person can comfortably snug at night. The build quality makes it stand out from the rest and particularly the traditional blankets without feeling the presence of a wire.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Blanket Form: Quilt

Colour: Multicolour

Weight: 0.8 kilograms

Fabric Type: Polyester

ProsCons
Relief from pain and arthritisThe fabric may give rash
Sets sleep schedule 
The bed becomes warm in advance 
cellpic
Warmland Premium Shock Proof and Heating Electric Single Bed Warmer (Rust)
67% off 999 2,999
Buy now

10. Warmland Premium Heating Electric Double

Anyone investing in an electric blanket will receive benefits if his body struggles with thermoregulation. If any disagreements take place between two people in a bedroom about room temperature settings, such energy savers have an answer to avoid it.

Specifications

Brand: Warmland

Pattern: Solid

Weight: 1.7 kilograms

Size: Double

Fabric Type: Polyester

ProsCons
Temperature preferences can be adjustedIt can cause serious burns
Women get relief from painful menstruation 
cellpic
Warmland Premium Polyester Shock Proof and Heating Electric Bed Warmer (Maroon, Double)
58% off 1,699 3,999
Buy now

Price of electric blankets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Warmland Polyester Double Electric BlanketRs. 1,699
Warmland Premium Shockproof Double ElectricRs. 1,699
Warmland Solid Polyester Double ElectricRs. 1,699
Warmland Polyester Single Electric BlanketRs. 999
Warmland Premium Heating Electric SingleRs. 899
Warmland Polyester Double Electric BlanketRs. 1,699
Warmland Premium Shockproof Single ElectricRs. 899
Warmland Polyester Single Electric BlanketRs. 999
Warmland Premium Heating Electric SingleRs. 899
Warmland Premium Heating Electric DoubleRs. 1,699

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MaterialWeight (in grams)Size
Warmland Polyester Double Electric BlanketPolyester1900 gmsDouble
Warmland Premium Shockproof Double ElectricPolyester1700 gmsDouble
Warmland Solid Polyester Double ElectricPolyester1900 gmsDouble
Warmland Polyester Single Electric BlanketPolyester900 gmsSingle
Warmland Premium Heating Electric SinglePolyester800 gmsSingle
Warmland Polyester Double Electric BlanketPolyester1900 gmsDouble
Warmland Premium Shockproof Single ElectricPolyester820 gmsSingle
Warmland Polyester Single Electric BlanketPolyester900 gmsSingle
Warmland Premium Heating Electric SinglePolyester800 gmsSingle
Warmland Premium Heating Electric DoublePolyester1700 gmsDouble

Best value for money

Warmland Premium Shockproof Single Electric is a fine blanket to cocoon oneself as it is undoubtedly an indispensable partner. The electric blanket meant for a single bed involves a strap with better elasticity making it a good option. The lifespan of the product and system design makes it appealing. All these features make it one of the best Warmland electric blanket options.

Best overall product

Warmland Premium Shockproof Single Electric is an appropriate product that befits a bedroom décor as direct heat can be avoided and still warmth can be received. A person can bid goodbye to chronic back aches and the convenient blanket is just the right fit giving out relaxation. So, at just Rs. 899, you get warmer nights every day and every night. All these aspects make it the overall best Warmland electric blanket.

How to find the perfect Warmland electric blanket?

The blankets of the brand are mostly made of polyester and perhaps that is why they are soft and plush.

Check if the heat that comes out of the convenient blanket can be adjusted as per needs. A person and his partner can get one with dual heating including two remotes.

The usage of the trendy blanked should be known to its user. The one with an automatic shut-off feature is a suitable option and there is no worry if a user forgets to turn it on or off.

The electric blankets that are washable should have proper instructions for easy care.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

