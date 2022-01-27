Fitness bands under 1,000: Track heart rate and calories burnt on the move

Are you a fitness freak, or someone who has just started their journey to stay fit and healthy? Then a fitness band is what you must invest in to help monitor your activity records while keeping a tab on your calls, messages and social media-related notifications. A fitness band comes with a host of features, as it allows you to track your heart rate, steps taken during the day, quality of sleep, oxygen level and so on on the move. It is a perfect device that you nudge your more towards healthy living and make your more conscious of your achievements and the areas where you need to work upon.







Prices of fitness bands at a glance:

Fitness bands Prices in India Ainsley Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band ₹ 649.00 Denlok Smart Band 4- India's No.1 Fitness Band ₹ 799.00 Hadwin Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band ₹ 649.00 Asseltec Smart Band 6 ₹ 749.00

There are many fitness bands available online which come under varying price range. For this article, we are going to focus on fitness bands under ₹1,000. These bands are affordable and serve the purpose without compromising on accuracy. However, these bands may not have as many features, like bigger display screen and more fitness modes, as available in fitness bands that come under a higher price range. Nevertheless, they are likely to make a great device for the price sensitive.



To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few fitness bands under the price point of ₹1,000. Check out the list and thank us later.





1. Ainsley Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band

Track your steps, calories burnt, distance and active minutes through this fitness band which comes with a 0.96 inch HD screen. You can even access your call, SMS and social media-related notifications on this band besides monitoring your heart rate. It is sleek in design and is lightweight too. A comfortable wear, its strap is made of silicone. It can be connected to your device via bluetooth. You can also choose from a range of colour variants available in this band.



2. Denlok Smart Band 4- India's No.1 Fitness Band

This waterproof fitness band comes with Bluetooth and allows you to monitor your heart rate, sleep, activity records, calories burnt among other things. You can also accept or reject calls on this device and even set alarm. The band's strap is black in colour and it boasts of an elegant design. Besides, it is both dustproof and waterproof.





3. Hadwin Smart Band M4 – Fitness Band

This fitness band comes with a 0.96 inch HD display and helps you track your activity records, heart rate, messages, steps and so on. You can get social media-related and call notifications on this band and stay up to speed always. It is lightweight and durable. The strap of this fitness band is available in many colours and is made of silicone, which makes it comfortable to wear.





4. Asseltec Smart Band 6

It comes with a 1.56 inch AMOLED display screen and has 30 fitness modes. You can monitor your heart rate, sleep and oxygen level on the move. It is also water resistant up to 50 m. The battery life of this device is pretty great too, as it lasts for about 14 days. It is lightweight and the strap of this fitness band is available in black colour.





