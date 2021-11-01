Flaunt that dapper look everyday, let trimmers do the trick

Beard trimmers have made the life of men a lot easier. They can look presentable for impromptu office meetings or a date in a jiffy. Since trimmers are portable, one can ace the dapper look anytime and anywhere. Ahead of festive season, Amazon is offering great discounts on trimmers, among other many grooming appliances, as part of its Great Indian Festival. So, now is the best time to buy a beard trimmer for a smooth user experience from the comfort of your home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at some of the trimmers which are available at a staggering discount.

1. Mi Corded & Cordless Waterproof Beard Trimmer

The self-sharpening stainless steel blades come with skin-friendly rounded tips. It gives a customized experience as you can choose from the 40 length settings, which come with a range of 0.5 mm up to 20 mm. It comes with a powerful battery. After charging it for 90 minutes, this trimmer will give you a 2 hour of uninterrupted user experience. It is IPX7 waterproof, which means you can use it while in shower. Equipped with a travel lock feature and a unique quad edge design to reach tough spots, this trimmer makes for a perfect buy. It also comes with a host of accessories to take your grooming regime to another level altogether.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP: ₹1,499.00

Deal of the day: ₹1,299.00

2. SYSKA HT200U Beard Pro Trimmer

This trimmer comes with 5-length settings. It gives users a smooth experience for 40 minutes after charge. It also supports USB charging. The self-sharpening stainless steel blades come with an advanced Rototech technology. This trimmer is both lightweight and has a compact design.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP: ₹749.00

Deal of the day: ₹634.00

3. Lifelong Trimmer

This trimmer can be used cordless for up to 50 minutes. It supports USB charging and takes over eight hours to charge fully. It gives users a customised experience as one can adjust the length setting from 0.4 to 10 mm. It also has a charging indicator.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MRP: ₹1,500.00

Deal of the day: ₹528.00

4. Philips BT3221/15 corded & cordless Titanium blade Beard Trimmer

This trimmer charges really fast and offers users an uniterrupted experience for up to 90 minutes. It comes with a battery indicator. It also allows users to adjust the length setting from up to 0.5 mm to 10 mm. The titanium-coated blades are sharp and have skin-friendly rounded tip blades. It comes with a two-plus-one year warranty after registration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON