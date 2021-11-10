For best content, visual and sound experience choose smart television

Watching your favourite movie, or a web series on a smart television has its own fun. It lets you truly enjoy the viewing experience. A smart television allows you access to a plethora of good content. Besides, it offers an immersive visual and sound experience too. You can use a variety of new and interesting features too. For instance, Google Assistant. What's more? It offers you the convenience of connecting your other devices with the TV. To help you zero in on a few smart televisions with amazing features we have prepared a list below.



Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

This android TV 11 comes with HD-ready display and 20W speakers with Dolby audio. The PatchWall 4 (an alternate user iwith IMDb lets you access incredible content to keep you entertained. Equipped with 64-bit Quad-core processor, it give you a smooth user experience. It offers 8 GB storage capacity and 1GM RAM.



2. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Equipped with Gamma Engine, this Android TV 9.0 brings to you unparalleled visual experience. It also offers immersive sound experience, as it comes with 20W box speakers with Dolby audio. From playing your favourite game to binge-watching on OTT platforms, you can do it all on this smart television.



3. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG WebOS offers you unlimited entertainment. It has built-in speakers and the sound experience gets better with Dolby audio. You can connect your devices with this smart TV through home dashboard. This 32" TV has a sleek design and a stylish finish.



4. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

It offers an ultra-bright and HD-ready display. The PatchWall 3 offers you a plethora of content. You can choose from an exciting lineup of 20+ content partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and more. It runs on Android TV 9.0. You can also access the feature of Google Assistant. A powerful 64-bit A53 Quad-core processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage makes a case why it is a perfect buy.



