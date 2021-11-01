Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fun indoor games that add to learning curve of children, top picks

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is offering amazing discounts on fun indoor games, or toys for children, which can be stimulating for their brain.
Indoor mind games help enhance the learning curve of children.(Pexels)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:55 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

In this pandemic, most parents must have realized how difficult it is to keep kids entertained. If they're not kept engaged in some activity, or the other, then all hell loose can break loose. To ensure the time they spend playing games is also enriching and productive, there are some amazing indoor games which can prove to be stimulating for their brain. Such games help children develop and inculcate skills which may help them in the long run.

Take a look at some of these games, which are now available at amazing discounts on Amazon as part of the Great Indian Festival.

1. Einstein Box Science Experiment Kit

This science experiment kit is best suitable for children in the age group of 6 to 12. The kit consists of 40 thrilling experiments, including making magic fizz potions, colour changing experiments, making soaps etc. The experiments conform to the US Toy Safety Requirements and European Toy Safety Directive. Therefore, it is absolutely safe for kids to indulge in these exciting experiments.

MRP: 1,199.00

Deal for the day: 649.00

2. Imagimake Mapology India with State Capitals - Educational Toy and Learning Aid

This map puzzle is both fun and educative. It helps children learn about the states, union territories and capitals of India. The puzzle involves an EVA (a kind of soft, flexible plastic) foam frame puzzle, 24 state shaped puzzle pieces, 35 flags and capital stickers. It is best for kids who fall in the age category of 24 months to 48 months. The puzzle will help children learn about which state belongs where on the Indian map, and also the capitals of the Indian state.

MRP: 449.00

Deal for the day: 359.00

3. MAGNETIC Alphabets and numbers for kids – Learning Educational Toys for Kids

This game will help enhance the command of children on spellings, capital and small letters. It consists of beautiful picture cards, phonics worksheets and more. It will help develop reading and writing skills of children. This game is recommended for children who belong to the age group of 2 to 4 years.

MRP: 999.00

Deal for the day: 469.00

4. Little Monkey Wooden Xylophone Musical Toy

This musical toy consists of one xylophone (musical instrument), two sticks and eight notes of different colours. The paint on the notes is non-toxic. It is a best toy for kids who are three years of age. This wooden xylophone musical toy helps kid develop an interest in music.

MRP: 499.00

Deal for the day: 331.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

