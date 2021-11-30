Gaming laptops under 70,000 are sturdy in design, user-friendly in experience

Do you love playing games online? Then this piece is for you. Because it talks about how you can make your gaming experience more enjoyable and fun with budget-friendly laptops. Yes! We are talking about gaming laptops which come with a host of features to make it easy and convenient for you to play games online. They are sturdy in design and user-friendly in gaming experience. They are under the price point of ₹70,000. So, if you are ready, then let us jump right in.





Below is the list of gaming laptops, all under the price point of ₹70,000 which come with stellar graphics and quick response time. Check them out.





1. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

B098P62W63

You can now access over 100 high-quality PC games on this laptop which comes pre-installed with Windows 10. Also, you will get to enjoy one month subscription to Xbox Game Pass. This gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch screen is ideal for playing games that comes with anti-glare IPS-level panel. It is also Wi-Fi 6 certified, which allows for a smooth user-friendly gaming experience with no lags in between. It comes with a web cam and backlit keyboard.





Other features:

1) 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor

2) Memory and storage: 8GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM

3) Up to 144Hz refresh rate

4) Memory storage capacity - ‎512 GB

5) Ram memory installed size - 8 GB

6) Processor speed - ‎4.5 GHz





MRP: ₹83,990.00

Deal of the day: ₹59,990.00









2. Lenovo Legion 5

B08JLR7LPQ

This gaming laptop comes with pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. It features a 15.6" full HD and anti-glare display screen. It is both sturdy and durable. It comes with IPS technology, which makes it water-resistant. You will find dedicated media controls, making it even more convenient for everyday use. The hybrid mode allows one to prolong the battery life of this laptop by letting users disable their dedicated graphics processor.





Other features:

1) AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor

2) 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD storage

3) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics

4) Refresh rate of 120Hz

5) 7.1 hours of battery life

6) Rapid Charge Pro technology fuels up your laptop from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes

7) Built-in 2X2W Harman Kardon speaker system backed by Dolby Atmos.





MRP: ₹90,890.00

Deal of the day: ₹63,990.00





3. Victus by HP Ryzen 5

B098QBZF1N

This 16.1 inches gaming laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. It also has a built-on Alexa and pre-installed Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. It has a powerful battery and a sturdy design.





Other features:

1) 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor

2) 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM

3) Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

4) 60 Hz refresh rate

5) Ram memory installed size: 8 GB





MRP: ₹85,215.00

Deal of the day: ₹69,990.00





4. Dell 15 (2021) Ryzen 5-5600H Gaming Laptop

B09F3QCF42

It comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home Single Language, Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. It also features orange backlit keyboard and a 15.6 inch anti-glare LED backlit narrow border display. It has an elegant design and is considerably lightweight.





Other features:

1) AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series mobile processors

2) Bluetooth 5.2 support

3) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

4) Game Shift technology

5) 8 GB RAM Size





MRP: ₹1,01681.00

Deal of the day: ₹69,990.00





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

