Gaming laptops under ₹ 70,000: Good storage and processor are important By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 29, 2022 20:53 IST





Summary: The demand for gaming laptops has increased drastically, particularly since the pandemic. In this article, we curate a list of the best gaming laptops under ₹ 70000 with their specifications and pros and cons.

Thanks to their quicker speeds, more RAM and better processing, these laptops are popular with people using laptops for business or personal use as well.

Our needs from devices have significantly increased due to advances in technology. Nowadays, people prefer computing systems with good storage capacity and smooth processors, especially if one is a gaming enthusiast. Moreover, gaming laptops have supplanted standard business and personal use laptops because they offer significantly quicker speeds, more RAM, and better processing. Check Out the Top gaming Laptops under 70000 INR in 2022 1. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Asus is among the most well-known laptop manufacturers due to its elevated products. The trending laptop of 2022 is powered by an Intel i5 core CPU from the 10th gen. Considering these factors, this is one of the finest laptops in India in 2022. Let's start with the visual display. The Asus TUF Gaming laptop has a 6 GB display with the greatest screen graphics. True to its commitment to making healthy products, Asus has included nano edges which operate the laptop without straining your eyes. Price: ₹ 57,990

57,990 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels,

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Screen Size : 15.6 inches

: 15.6 inches SSD Capacity: 512 GB

512 GB Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.3kgs

Pros Cons Gaming at a frenetic pace High temperature with use The processor is quick, and the battery lasts a long time. High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technology

2. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen Acer is a well-known and well-liked brand in India, particularly when it comes to gaming laptops. Acer's gaming laptops are inexpensive and dependable, as evidenced by their 1-year global guarantee. An Intel i5-10300H processor powers this laptop with a huge 15.6-inch HD display with IPS technology. The laptop comes with 1 TB of storage and 256 GB of expandable external memory. The newest release of Acer has brought about significant improvements in its versions compared to its predecessors. Price: ₹ 70,940

70,940 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels

: 1920 x 1080 pixels Screen Size : 15.6 inches

: 15.6 inches SSD Capacity: 512 GB

512 GB Operating System: Windows 11 Home 64-bit

Windows 11 Home 64-bit Weight: 2.2 kg

Pros Cons Xbox Game Pass subscription for one month There have been a few concerns about customer support. One-year worldwide warranty With Acer's features, you may play over 100 high-definition games.

3. MSI GF75 Thin Gaming The laptop is a stylish, powerful, and feature-packed machine that will improve your gaming experience. This gadget features a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for rapid playing, a 144 Hz IPS-level Display, and up to 7 hours of battery life for long gaming sessions. It offers customised cooling, with up to 7 heat pipes cooperating to reduce heat and improve airflow. Immerse yourself in lossless music and enjoy Hi-Resolution Audio's improved sound quality. Using various settings along with system memory cleaning, you may monitor and improve in-game performance. Price: ₹ 67,990

67,990 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz Screen size : 17.3 inches

: 17.3 inches SSD Capacity: 512 GB

512 GB Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.2 kg

Pros Cons Outstanding game Small cord size Terrific battery life Brilliant display Sleek and elegant design

4. Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H The Acer Nitro 5 is another Acer device that has reached the list. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H hexa-core CPU, so you can anticipate a lot of power and high-quality gaming. It also has a 32 GB expanded RAM, although it only comes with 8 GB at first. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is also included in the Acer gaming laptop. Acer also provides a 1-year international travellers warranty with Ryzen 5. It also comes with the basic Windows 10 operating system. Despite having such advanced capabilities, this gaming laptop has a battery life of 10 hours, enough to last a whole working day. Price : ₹ 71,550

: 71,550 Graphic Processor :NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti

:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare Display size : 17.3 inches

: 17.3 inches SSD Capacity: 512 GB

512 GB Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.3 kg

Pros Cons Outstanding graphics system Few ports Awesome battery life Sleek and elegant design

5. Lenovo Legion Y540 Lenovo has gained recognition for itself as a cost-effective and dependable computer manufacturer. Lenovo's Legion Y540 is among the best gaming laptops for around 70000. The 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor allows users to multitask without slowing down. The user may play HD games and operate software without problems thanks to the extensible 8 GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop's stealthy and sleek design makes it one of the finest in the world under 70000. Price: ₹ 67,999

67,999 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare Screen size : 15.6 inches

: 15.6 inches Hard Disk Capacity: 1TB HDD + 256 GB SSD

1TB HDD + 256 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.3kgs

Pros Cons Outstanding graphics system Battery backup issue Attractive design Free Xbox subscription

6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 The processor in this laptop is an Intel Core i5-10300H from the 10th generation, which has a base clock speed of 2.5 GHz and a turbo boost speed of 4.5 GHz. Its 4 Cores and 8MB Cache provide quicker multitasking. Faster processing and gaming are always possible with a 512 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM that you can upgrade to 16 GB. Additionally, it includes a specialised NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card, enhancing the games' realism and playability. This laptop is an excellent buy in this price range because it also with a 1-year Onsite Manufacturer Warranty. Price: ₹ 53,490

53,490 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare Screen size :15.6 inches

:15.6 inches Hard Disk Capacity: 512 SSD

512 SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.2 kg

Pros Cons Outstanding graphics system Battery backup issue Attractive design Free Xbox subscription 120 Hz Refresh rate

7. Acer Aspire 7 AMD Gaming This laptop is one of the top gaming laptops by Acer. There are five Hexa-core processors in the laptop whose turbo processor offers up to 2.1 GHz processing speed. It is possible to increase the processing speed to 3.7 GHz. The RAM is 8 GB DDR4 and has a 32 GB expansion capacity. Its backlit keyboard enhances its gaming features and design; backlights make it easier to work in low light. A high-definition display with an appropriate brightness covers the entire screen at a screen-to-body ratio of 81.61 percent. Price: ₹ 54,990

54,990 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare Screen size : 15.6 inches

: 15.6 inches Hard Disk Capacity: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.1kg

Pros Cons Outstanding graphics system Heating up during gaming Attractive design Excellent battery backup till 13 hours

8. HP Pavilion 15 You can expect the majority of new AAA games to operate smoothly on the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 thanks to its 6-Core / 12-Thread AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. The processor has a boost clock of up to 4.2 GHz. It is built on AMD's upgraded 7nm 'ZEN 3' microarchitecture and partnered with the NVIDIA RTX 3050. It is also ideal for casual and professional settings due to its clean, minimalist design. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1080p Full HD IPS display with bezels as narrow as 7mm. Additionally, the laptop has a 512 GB NVMe SSD and 8 GB of RAM. Price: ₹ 66,000

66,000 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels

: 1920 x 1080 pixels Screen size : 15.6 inches, Anti-glare

: 15.6 inches, Anti-glare Hard Disk Capacity: 512 SSD

512 SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 1.9kg

Pros Cons Outstanding graphics system Battery backup issue Attractive design Smooth trackpad and keys Powerful processor

9. Lenovo Ideapad L340 The Lenovo IdeaPad L340 is one of the quickest and best gaming laptops under $70,000, thanks to its 9th Gen IntelCore processor. The 2.1 GHz processor speed on this gaming laptop, featuring an 8 MB clever cache and 4 cores, is one of the best. Windows 10 is already installed on the operating system and has indefinite validity. The user may play games and multitask thanks to this gaming laptop's excellent efficiency. It is also outfitted with powerful fast-cooling technology to prevent overheating. Price: ₹ 56,999

56,999 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare Screen size : 15.6 inches

: 15.6 inches Hard Disk Capacity: 1TB HDD

1TB HDD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.2 kg

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Average graphics compared to competitors Attractive design Free Xbox subscription FAst cooling technology

10. Lenovo Legion Y540 AMD Gaming The Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 is another Lenovo gaming laptop on the list. This full HD gaming laptop offers features designed for professional gamers, writers, and designers. It sports a huge 15.6" display, allowing for the highest quality and the greatest visual experiences. In standing with its price tag and features, Lenovo continuously improves its Legion gaming laptops. The Legion Ryzen 5 from Lenovo is one of the finest laptops under 70,000 in India in 2022 because of its very communicative and potent graphics, strong memory capacity, and pleasant display. Price: ₹ 60,020

60,020 Graphic Processor : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Display : 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare

: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare Screen size : 15.6 inches

: 15.6 inches Hard Disk Capacity: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.2kgs

Pros Cons Outstanding graphics system Battery backup issue Attractive design Free Xbox subscription

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

Product Cons ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Rs 59,990 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core I5 11th Gen Rs 70,940 MSI GF75 Thin Gaming ₹ 69,990 Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H ₹ 71,500 Lenovo Legion Y540 ₹ 67,999 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 ₹ 53,490 Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 5 ₹ 54,990 HP Pavilion 15 ₹ 66,000 Lenovo Ideapad L340 ₹ 56,999 Lenovo Legion 5 AMD ₹ 60,020

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Asus TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 - Powerful graphics High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technology Superfast SSD Hard Disk Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptop Xbox Game Pass subscription for one month. Powerful graphic card Best-in-class cooling system MSI GF75 Thin gaming Sleek and elegant design 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor Full-HD 1920 X 1080 display for the best gaming experience. Acer Nitro 5 AMD Gaming High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technology Powerful graphics AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Hexa-core CPU Lenovo Legion y540 Free Xbox subscription Gaming as well as professional usage Lenovo Gaming performance optimisation Software included Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 5 120Hz Refresh rate Lenovo Gaming performance optimisation Gaming as well as professional usage. Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 5 Best in class cooling system Sleek and elegant design Powerful graphic card HP Pavilion 15 Smooth trackpad and keys Outstanding graphics system Superfast SSD Hard Disk Lenovo Idepad L340 Powerful graphic card Free Xbox subscription Powerful graphic card Lenovo Legion y540 AMD Processor Free Xbox subscription Gaming as well as professional usage AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Hexa-core CPU