Gaming laptops under 70,000: Good storage and processor are important

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 29, 2022 20:53 IST

Summary:

The demand for gaming laptops has increased drastically, particularly since the pandemic. In this article, we curate a list of the best gaming laptops under 70000 with their specifications and pros and cons.

Thanks to their quicker speeds, more RAM and better processing, these laptops are popular with people using laptops for business or personal use as well.

Our needs from devices have significantly increased due to advances in technology. Nowadays, people prefer computing systems with good storage capacity and smooth processors, especially if one is a gaming enthusiast.

Moreover, gaming laptops have supplanted standard business and personal use laptops because they offer significantly quicker speeds, more RAM, and better processing.

Check Out the Top gaming Laptops under 70000 INR in 2022

1. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Asus is among the most well-known laptop manufacturers due to its elevated products. The trending laptop of 2022 is powered by an Intel i5 core CPU from the 10th gen. Considering these factors, this is one of the finest laptops in India in 2022. Let's start with the visual display.

The Asus TUF Gaming laptop has a 6 GB display with the greatest screen graphics. True to its commitment to making healthy products, Asus has included nano edges which operate the laptop without straining your eyes.

  • Price: 57,990
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels,
  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches
  • SSD Capacity: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.3kgs

ProsCons
Gaming at a frenetic paceHigh temperature with use
The processor is quick, and the battery lasts a long time. 
High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technology 
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Gen, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11/Black/2.30 Kg), FX506LH-HN258W
27% off
54,990 74,990
Buy now

2. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen

Acer is a well-known and well-liked brand in India, particularly when it comes to gaming laptops. Acer's gaming laptops are inexpensive and dependable, as evidenced by their 1-year global guarantee.

An Intel i5-10300H processor powers this laptop with a huge 15.6-inch HD display with IPS technology. The laptop comes with 1 TB of storage and 256 GB of expandable external memory. The newest release of Acer has brought about significant improvements in its versions compared to its predecessors.

  • Price: 70,940
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches
  • SSD Capacity: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home 64-bit
  • Weight: 2.2 kg

ProsCons
Xbox Game Pass subscription for one monthThere have been a few concerns about customer support.
One-year worldwide warranty 
With Acer's features, you may play over 100 high-definition games. 
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H 15.6 inches(39.6cm)FHD 144Hz IPS Display Gaming Laptop (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, Windows 10, 512GB SSD), 2.2kg
23% off
68,999 89,990
Buy now

3. MSI GF75 Thin Gaming

The laptop is a stylish, powerful, and feature-packed machine that will improve your gaming experience. This gadget features a GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card for rapid playing, a 144 Hz IPS-level Display, and up to 7 hours of battery life for long gaming sessions. It offers customised cooling, with up to 7 heat pipes cooperating to reduce heat and improve airflow.

Immerse yourself in lossless music and enjoy Hi-Resolution Audio's improved sound quality. Using various settings along with system memory cleaning, you may monitor and improve in-game performance.

  • Price: 67,990
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144 Hz
  • Screen size: 17.3 inches
  • SSD Capacity: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.2 kg

ProsCons
Outstanding gameSmall cord size
Terrific battery life 
Brilliant display 
Sleek and elegant design  
MSI GF75 Thin, Intel i5-10300H, 17.3"(43.9cm) FHD IPS-Level 144Hz Panel Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia GTX1650 4GB GDDR6/Black/2.2Kg), 10SC-095IN
1% off
78,999 79,999
Buy now

4. Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

The Acer Nitro 5 is another Acer device that has reached the list. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H hexa-core CPU, so you can anticipate a lot of power and high-quality gaming. It also has a 32 GB expanded RAM, although it only comes with 8 GB at first.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti is also included in the Acer gaming laptop. Acer also provides a 1-year international travellers warranty with Ryzen 5. It also comes with the basic Windows 10 operating system.

Despite having such advanced capabilities, this gaming laptop has a battery life of 10 hours, enough to last a whole working day.

  • Price: 71,550
  • Graphic Processor:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare
  • Display size: 17.3 inches
  • SSD Capacity: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.3 kg

ProsCons
Outstanding graphics systemFew ports
Awesome battery life 
Sleek and elegant design 
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 4600H - (8GB/ 512 GB SSD/4 GB DDR6 1650 GTX/ Windows 10 Home) AN515-44-R180
16% off
71,500 85,000
Buy now

5. Lenovo Legion Y540

Lenovo has gained recognition for itself as a cost-effective and dependable computer manufacturer. Lenovo's Legion Y540 is among the best gaming laptops for around 70000. The 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor allows users to multitask without slowing down.

The user may play HD games and operate software without problems thanks to the extensible 8 GB DDR4 RAM. The laptop's stealthy and sleek design makes it one of the finest in the world under 70000.

  • Price: 67,999
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Capacity: 1TB HDD + 256 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.3kgs

ProsCons
Outstanding graphics systemBattery backup issue
Attractive design 
Free Xbox subscription 
Lenovo Legion Y540 9th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) Full HD Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/60 Hz/NVIDIA GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 Graphics/Raven Black/2.3Kg), 81SY00U6IN
Buy now

6. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

The processor in this laptop is an Intel Core i5-10300H from the 10th generation, which has a base clock speed of 2.5 GHz and a turbo boost speed of 4.5 GHz. Its 4 Cores and 8MB Cache provide quicker multitasking. Faster processing and gaming are always possible with a 512 GB SSD and 8 GB RAM that you can upgrade to 16 GB.

Additionally, it includes a specialised NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics card, enhancing the games' realism and playability. This laptop is an excellent buy in this price range because it also with a 1-year Onsite Manufacturer Warranty.

  • Price: 53,490
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare
  • Screen size:15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Capacity: 512 SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.2 kg

ProsCons
Outstanding graphics systemBattery backup issue
Attractive design 
Free Xbox subscription 
120 Hz Refresh rate 
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Onyx Black/2.2Kg), 81Y4017UIN
37% off
53,490 85,290
Buy now

7. Acer Aspire 7 AMD Gaming

This laptop is one of the top gaming laptops by Acer. There are five Hexa-core processors in the laptop whose turbo processor offers up to 2.1 GHz processing speed. It is possible to increase the processing speed to 3.7 GHz.

The RAM is 8 GB DDR4 and has a 32 GB expansion capacity. Its backlit keyboard enhances its gaming features and design; backlights make it easier to work in low light. A high-definition display with an appropriate brightness covers the entire screen at a screen-to-body ratio of 81.61 percent.

  • Price: 54,990
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Capacity: 512 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.1kg

ProsCons
Outstanding graphics systemHeating up during gaming
Attractive design 
Excellent battery backup till 13 hours 
Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) A715-42G, Black, 2.15Kg
25% off
56,290 75,000
Buy now

8. HP Pavilion 15

You can expect the majority of new AAA games to operate smoothly on the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 thanks to its 6-Core / 12-Thread AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. The processor has a boost clock of up to 4.2 GHz. It is built on AMD's upgraded 7nm 'ZEN 3' microarchitecture and partnered with the NVIDIA RTX 3050.

It is also ideal for casual and professional settings due to its clean, minimalist design. It has a 144 Hz refresh rate and a 1080p Full HD IPS display with bezels as narrow as 7mm. Additionally, the laptop has a 512 GB NVMe SSD and 8 GB of RAM.

  • Price: 66,000
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches, Anti-glare
  • Hard Disk Capacity:512 SSD
  • Operating System:Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 1.9kg

ProsCons
Outstanding graphics systemBattery backup issue
Attractive design 
Smooth trackpad and keys 
Powerful processor 
Hp Pavilion AMD Ryzen 5-4600H 15.6 Inches 144 Hz Fhd Screen Gaming Laptop (8 Gb Ram, 4 Gb Nvidia 1650Ti Graphics, 1Tb HDD + 256Gb Ssd Gb Ssd, Windows 10 Home with Advanced Thermal Management, 1.98Kg)
19% off
69,099 85,000
Buy now

9. Lenovo Ideapad L340

The Lenovo IdeaPad L340 is one of the quickest and best gaming laptops under $70,000, thanks to its 9th Gen IntelCore processor. The 2.1 GHz processor speed on this gaming laptop, featuring an 8 MB clever cache and 4 cores, is one of the best.

Windows 10 is already installed on the operating system and has indefinite validity. The user may play games and multitask thanks to this gaming laptop's excellent efficiency. It is also outfitted with powerful fast-cooling technology to prevent overheating.

  • Price: 56,999
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Capacity: 1TB HDD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.2 kg

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeAverage graphics compared to competitors
Attractive design 
Free Xbox subscription 
FAst cooling technology 
Lenovo IdeaPad L340 9th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6" (39.62cms) Full HD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD/Windows 10/NVIDIA GTX 1050 3GB GDDR5 Graphics/Granite Black/2.2Kg), 81LK01QNIN
25% off
57,999 76,999
Buy now

10. Lenovo Legion Y540 AMD Gaming

The Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 is another Lenovo gaming laptop on the list. This full HD gaming laptop offers features designed for professional gamers, writers, and designers. It sports a huge 15.6" display, allowing for the highest quality and the greatest visual experiences.

In standing with its price tag and features, Lenovo continuously improves its Legion gaming laptops. The Legion Ryzen 5 from Lenovo is one of the finest laptops under 70,000 in India in 2022 because of its very communicative and potent graphics, strong memory capacity, and pleasant display.

  • Price: 60,020
  • Graphic Processor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Display: 1920 x 1080 pixels, Anti-glare
  • Screen size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk Capacity: 512 GB SSD
  • Operating System: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.2kgs

ProsCons
Outstanding graphics systemBattery backup issue
Attractive design 
Free Xbox subscription 
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz Refresh/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82B500BHIN
36% off
59,990 93,690
Buy now

Price of gaming laptops at a glance:

ProductCons
ASUS TUF Gaming F15Rs 59,990
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core I5 11th GenRs 70,940
MSI GF75 Thin Gaming 69,990
Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 71,500
Lenovo Legion Y540 67,999
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 53,490
Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 5 54,990
HP Pavilion 15  66,000
Lenovo Ideapad L340 56,999
Lenovo Legion 5 AMD 60,020

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Asus TUF GamingNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 - Powerful graphicsHigh-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technologySuperfast SSD Hard Disk
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming laptopXbox Game Pass subscription for one month. Powerful graphic card Best-in-class cooling system
MSI GF75 Thin gaming Sleek and elegant design 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i5 processorFull-HD 1920 X 1080 display for the best gaming experience.
Acer Nitro 5  AMD  Gaming High-definition (HD) display with anti-glare technology Powerful graphics AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Hexa-core CPU
Lenovo Legion y540Free Xbox subscription Gaming as well as professional usage Lenovo Gaming performance optimisation Software included
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 5120Hz Refresh rate Lenovo Gaming performance optimisation Gaming as well as professional usage.
Acer Aspire 7 Ryzen 5Best in class cooling system Sleek and elegant design Powerful graphic card
HP Pavilion 15 Smooth trackpad and keys Outstanding graphics system Superfast SSD Hard Disk
Lenovo Idepad L340Powerful graphic card Free Xbox subscription Powerful graphic card
Lenovo Legion y540 AMD ProcessorFree Xbox subscription Gaming as well as professional usage AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Hexa-core CPU

Best value for money

Acer Nitro 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H will be the clear choice for the best value for money considering its competitor’s price and specifications given at the cost. Following specifications: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 1-year international travellers warranty with Ryzen 5 makes it the best option.

Best overall

It's a no-brainer to choose the Asus TUF Gaming F-15 as the best laptop. The laptop has the perfect specifications and is considered one of the top gaming laptops. If you use your laptop for gaming on a regular basis, this laptop with a solid-state drive is the perfect option. SSDs, unlike hard disks, have no moving parts, making them faster, more robust, and less prone to overheating. The polymer battery on the Asus laptop lasts approximately two days. It supports 32 gb of expanded memory and has in-built 16 gb of computer memory. The laptop is among the current favourites under 70000, thanks to the keyboard's backlight and the notebook's powerful processor.

How to find the perfect gaming laptop?

What matters most when buying the ideal laptop for you is how you want to use it. The CPU and GPU should precede a feature-rich built-in display for a person using an external monitor. 32 GB of RAM, a powerful CPU may be more crucial than the newest GPU architecture for editing video or generating content.

It isn't just about comparing the components and form factors of different gaming laptops; it is about recognising the essential aspects and selecting the device with the ones you need.

While lighter laptops may be more portable, more formidable technology might be more critical for gaming. Therefore, know the differences between SSD and HDD, and calculate how much RAM your system needs based on how you want to use it.

FAQs

1. Which laptop - priced under 70,000 - is the best for gaming?

Check the list that is provided in the article to focus your looking for the right gaming laptop under 70000. Few options are: ASUS TUF Gaming F15 withthe following NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti, 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM is one of the perfect options. Also, you can check: MSI GF75 Thin Gaming, etc.

2. Will gaming laptops be worthwhile in 2022?

The year of "work from home" has been 2022.The demand for gaming laptops has increased drastically, particularly since the pandemic when people increasingly started staying at home. Both the requirements and the scenarios have changed.

Gaming laptops provide a great balance of productivity, elegance, and ergonomics.

3. How do I prevent heating up of my gaming laptops?

Games require high processing and power from the GPU which releases a lot of heat in the system. The cooling functionality works fine but has to be taken care of by preventing unnecessary dust and other particles settling inside the cooling system.

4. Will Windows 11 come pre-installed on Gaming Laptops?

Yes. Plenty of Gaming laptops in the market come with Windows 11 pre-installed. The latest Windows 11 OS version will be pre-installed with most new gaming laptops. The laptops mentioned in the above article have them pre-installed.

5. What are the various connectivity ports on gaming laptops?

The latest gaming laptops may have an HDMI port, 2-3 USB Ports, 2 Thunderbolt 4 connections, and a charging port. These features allow users to charge their laptops swiftly and connect to many external devices.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

