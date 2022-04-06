Gaming phones under 20,000: Good speed and display hold the key

Gone are the days when a phone was meant to talk to people in faraway places. In the era of our grandparents, having a land phone was a matter of prestige. In time, these gave way to mobile phones. The earliest mobile phones were bulky and looked like walkie talkies - a far cry from the attractive smartphones we see in the markets today.

Smartphones today are so advanced that you can do office work on them, study online, book household essentials, buy clothes, shoes, bags and other consumer items, pay bills, watch movies, listen to music among a host of other things. One of things youngsters do on their phones is play games. Online gaming industry has seen mega strides in recent times. Phones with powerful processors, large RAM capacity and stunning display work best. An article in HT Tech said: “A smooth, lag-free, gaming experience is the priority for a mobile gamer. Superior octo-core processors that clock up to 2.4 GHz speed meet the challenge of complex computations and mechanics, ensure that users reach peak performance while gaming.”

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Black, 128GB, 6GB RAM) ₹ 17,425.00 (Renewed) Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Blade Silver, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 14,999.00 (Renewed) Realme X7 (Nebula, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer ₹ 15,999.00 POCO M3 (Power Black, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage) ₹ 14,851.00

If you are keen on picking up a new mobile phone and are an avid gamer, then online platforms are a decent place to begin your search. We have curated a list of some such phones, all of which fall under the ₹20,000 price bracket, which you might want to take a look at. Scroll down to know more.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G (Matte Black, 128GB, 6GB RAM)

This phone from Samsung is a ‘future ready’ device with 5G 12 bands support. Available in Matte Black colour, this phone looks rather attractive. With a FHD+ 90Hz display, it can make your gaming experience a rewarding one. With 6.6 inches screen in rectangular shape and round corners, it makes viewing a pleasurable experience.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎Android 10.0

2) RAM: 6 GB

3) Inbuilt storage: 128 GB

4) Rear camera lens 1: 64 megapixels

5) Battery power (in mAH): 5000 milliamp hours

6) Resolution (main display): 1080 x 2408 (FHD+)

7) Processor: CPU type (Octa-Core) | CPU speed (2.2GHz, 2GHz)

(Renewed) Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Blade Silver, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

With a screen size of 6.5 inches, a full HD+ display and a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, this phone ensures that your gaming will not suffer owing to poor display and slow speed. This is a renewed phone which means it may have a few visible signs of earlier use. However, it has been professionally inspected and tested to be fully functional. It also comes with 6-month minimum warranty. Its accessories may not be original but have been tested to be compatible and fully functional.

Some features:

Operating system: ‎Android 10.0

RAM: ‎6 GB

Phone Standby Time (with data): ‎12 hours

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Battery power (in mAH): 5000

Storage: 64 GB ROM | expandable upto 256 GB

Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) | 16 MP front camera

(Renewed) Realme X7 (Nebula, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer

This mobile phone with 6.43 inches screen size and full HD+ display will certainly add to your gaming experience. Its MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor is an added bonus as it ensures good speed while playing games. This too is a renewed phone which means that there will be some signs of previous use. However, it has been been professionally tested and comes with a warranty. Its accessories may not be original but have been tested to be compatible and fully functional.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎Android

2) RAM: ‎6 GB

3) Screen type: AMOLED (indicates the kind of technology used by the display panel to light-up the screen)

4) Battery power: 4310 mAh Lithium-polymer battery

5) Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

6) Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) | 16 MP front camera

7) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor

POCO M3 (Power Black, 6GB RAM,128GB Storage)

This phone too is a good choice as far as gaming is concerned - with its 6.53 inches full HD+ display screen and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎Android

2) RAM: ‎6 GB

3) Display: 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) full HD+ display

4) Battery: 6000 mAh Lithium-ion polymer battery

5) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

6) Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (48MP + 2MP + 2MP) | 8MP front camera

(Please note that some features of Samsung mobile has been sourced from their web site)

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.