Get ahead in life with these self-help and motivational audiobooks

Motivational books and audio technology come together to give listeners and learners a whole new experience in getting ahead in life.

Amazon provides a whole list of bestsellers, audiobooks that listeners have been picking up to get inspiration from.

We provide you with some of the best audiobooks being heard by customers.

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones

This book by James Clear is a favourite of listeners as it figures in the Amazon best sellers list. James is clearly of the belief that changes and progression in life happens when we make hundreds of small changes in the way we live and think rather than wait for one big life-changing experience.

He calls these atomic habits. In his audiobook, he talks about inspiring stories of Olympic gold medalists, leading CEOs and distinguished scientists who have used the science of tiny habits to stay productive, motivated and happy.

2. The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness

This audiobook by Morgan Housel is a compilation of 19 short stories of people and their perception of money. In narrating these stories, Morgan gives us some of life's most important lessons - about managing money.

He believes that money - investing, personal finance and business decisions - is not so much about spreadsheets as much as it is about dinner table or meeting room conversations.

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life

Mark Manson's book is a honest take on life's challenges. Here is a self-help book which moves away from popular sayings such as ‘think positive’. He believes that if one has to move ahead in life, one has to face the problems of life upfront.Mark believes that the way forward is by accepting that all of us are flawed. He believes that it only after we stop running and avoiding and begin confronting painful truths that we begin to find the courage, perseverance, honesty, responsibility, curiosity and forgiveness we are looking for.

4. How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships

How often have you been to a party or a gathering and quietly noticed that one person who has the ability to connect with all, be the centre of attraction? Often, perhaps. And how often have you felt that your shortcoming was your inability to talk to people? Often, one would think.

Well, here's an audiobook that will help you discover the ability to connect with more and more people. This audiobook by Leil Lowndes gives 92 easy and effective sure-fire success techniques, which can help you connect with abolute strangers.

5. Karma: A Yogi’s Guide to Crafting Your Own Destiny: New York Times Bestselling Author of Inner Engineering

This audiobook by Sadhguru is among the most sought-after books online. It even made it to New Times bestselling list and talks about ‘inner engineering’. Sadhguru is known for his sane and sensible approach to life's challenges.

Moving away from what he calls a simplified narrative of ‘karma’, Sadhguru offers a more layered explanation of ‘karma’ and how its concepts can be used to enhance our lives.

