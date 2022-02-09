Get home a webcam to make the most of virtual meetings. See top picks

A webcam's need is being felt more than ever before. With a spike in virtual meetings, it makes sense to invest in a decent webcam for a clear and hassle-free communication. These devices can be mounted easily on a desk or shelf and can also be securely attached to any screen. Also, these lightweight devices help improve the quality of image to a large extent by automatically correcting the colour and light of a picture. Even if you are sitting in a dim light setting, the webcam ensures you are shown in the best possible light. Plus, these camera come with a built-in mic to ensure there is no gap in communication. You can also position the camera to an optimal angle as per your requirements.

Prices of webcam at a glance:

Product Price in India Logitech C270 HD Webcam ₹ 1,799.00 Zinq Full HD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel 30 FPS USB Webcam with Built-in Mic ₹ 1,499.00 Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in mics ₹ 1,949.00 Zebronics Zeb-Crystal Clear Web Camera ₹ 599.00

So, whether you are appearing for a virtual interview or attending a meet with your colleagues, it is important to ensure that your communication is not marred by poor lighting or noise disturbance. Since virtual meets are here to stay for some time, it is time we make the most of them by getting home a webcam. If you are interested, then scroll down to check out top picks.

1. Logitech C270 HD Webcam

B008QS9J6Y

This webcam from Logitech allows you to make widescreen video calls in HD 720p at 30 fps. It has a lens which gives you a 60 degree field of view to cover all the action taking place. It also helps improve the quality of your image on camera even when you are sitting in a low light area. Besides, it comes with a built-in noise reducing mic which allows for a clear and hassle-free conversation to take place. It can be securely attached to one's laptop screen or even mounted on a shelf or desk.

2. Zinq Full HD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel 30 FPS USB Webcam with Built-in Mic

B09718YT4W

This webcam is of high quality and has 1920X1080 FHD resolution and 30 FPS. Designed for professional-level video calling, recording and gaming, it comes with a CMOS sensor (which helps in creating images in digital cameras) with a world-class lens that allows for enhanced sensitivity, reduced noise, more pixel depth and a higher dynamic range. It also helps in providing excellent image quality by automatically correcting the light and colour.

3. Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in mics

B08KT89BWX

This webcam supports full HD video calls with stereo audio. It provides excellent image quality even in dim light settings and the full stereo dual mics allow for hassle-free and clear communication. It can be rotated by 360 degrees and can be securely mounted or attached to any screen.

4. Zebronics Zeb-Crystal Clear Web Camera

B08CSMM7RT

This web camera comes with a 3P lens with a resolution of 640x480. It also has a built-in microphone, auto white balance and night vision features and a manual switch for LED. It can be securely attached to any screen and is very lightweight.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.