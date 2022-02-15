Get home laptop stands to work comfortably for long hours. See top picks

Given that most of us spend a large chunk of our day working or whiling away on laptops, neck pain and eye strain become commonplace problems that we have to deal with. Laptop stands are a good option to consider in order to make working on laptop for long durations easier and convenient.

There are many such stands available on Amazon with ergonomic design that make working on laptop hassle-free and comfortable. We have shortlisted some such products in our list below and out of them most are lightweight and sturdy in design.

Prices of laptop stands at a glance:

Product Price in India STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Stand ₹ 479.00 Plixio® Laptop Stand,Adjustable Laptop Stand ₹ 1,499.00 proffisy Laptop Stand ₹ 4,499.00 Smashtronics - Aluminium Laptop Stand ₹ 549.00

These products are so designed that they allow enough room for heat dissipation and air ventilation. You can adjust the height of these stands as per your comfort and convenience. They can also high support to your devices.

If you're interested in buying a laptop stand for yourself or your loved ones, then scroll down and take a look at the options listed below. 1. STRIFF Adjustable Laptop Stand

This stand for laptop has a thin and hard plastic frame. It is foldable and can be easily carried around, thanks to its light weight. It is also useful to prevent laptop's overheating, as it has large cut-out vents and adjustable height option that ensures enough room for air circulation. You can adjust the height of your laptop from 2.7 inches to 6.7 inches as per your comfort to avoid neck pain and eye strain. 2. Plixio® Laptop Stand,Adjustable Laptop Stand

This laptop stand can support up to 30 kg of weight and is well-suited to hold laptops with screen sizes varying from 10 to 15.6 inches. It offers six levels for height adjustment - from 2.68 inches to 4.72 inches - as per one's convenience. Made of durable aluminum alloy material, this stand with its triangular structure offers strong support to devices and allows enough room for heat dissipation. Compact, portable and featuring a non-slip design, this laptop stand is portable and convenient to use. 3. proffisy Laptop Stand

This laptop stand is made from aluminum alloy and is available in three colours. It has an ergonomic design and is both foldable and lightweight. The large-area honeycomb cooling-hole design and all metal Z-shaped structure ensure better heat dissipation and enough room for air circulation. 4. Smashtronics - Aluminium Laptop Stand

This laptop stand has an ergonomic design and comes with the option of adjusting its height and angle. Made of 100% aluminum alloy material, it can absorb and dissipate heat easily. Besides, it comes with ventilation holes design that further helps in cooling down of laptop and preventing overheating. It can support up to 6 kg weight and comes with silicone pads to prevent scratches on laptop. It is foldable, portable and convenient to use.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.