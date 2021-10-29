Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Get huge discounts on Lenovo laptops this Diwali

This is Diwali time and it is raining offers and deals. Here is a list of Lenovo laptops being offered at much lower price for the festive season.
Lenovo laptops are available at major discounts. 
Published on Oct 29, 2021 01:49 PM IST
By Nivedita Mishra

Diwali is the time to avail discounts on a variety of products. Electronic items are a hot favourite among all.

Lenovo laptops are known for their efficiency and for being cost effective. There are a range of discounts on them on Amazon. Here's a selection of some of the lucrative deals.

1) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Celeron N4020 11.6" (29.46cm) HD Thin & Light Laptop

 

This laptop is ideal for personal use. It is good for students and businesspersons. With a screen size of 11.6 inches, its operating system is Windows 10 Home. Free upgrade to Windows 11 is available on this device. The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered by late 2021 into 2022. Specific timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware.

Here are some specs:Memory and storage: 4GB RAM DDR4 | 256GB SSDDesign: 1.77 cm Thin and 1.2 kg Light | Narrow BezelBattery life: 32Wh | Upto 6 Hours battery lifeCamera (Built-in): 0.3MPAudio: 2 x 1.5W Stereo Speakers | HD Audio | Dolby AudioOperating System: Windows 10 HomeMRP: 41,890.00Deal of the Day: 25,990.002) Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop

 

This product is good for personal use and for students and business personnel. With a screen size of 15.6 inches, it comes with Windows 10 Home as its operating system. Free upgrade to Windows 11 is available on this laptop.  The Windows 11 upgrade will be delivered by late 2021 into 2022. Specific timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware.Here are some specs:Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110UMemory and storage: 4GB RAM DDR4-2666, Upgradable upto 12GB | 256GB SSDBattery life: 45Wh Battery | Upto 8 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)Camera (Built in): HD 720p (1.0MP) Camera | Fixed Focus | Privacy Shutter | Integrated Dual Array MicrophoneOperating System: Windows 10 HomeMRP: 52,190.00Deal of the Day: 33,990.003) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop

 

This Lenovo laptop is best-suited for personal use as well as for students and businesspersons. With a screen size with 15.6 inches, it comes with a Windows 10 Home as its operating system. This laptop comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11 but the upgrade will be delivered by late 2021 into 2022. Specific timing varies by device. Certain features require specific hardware.Here are some specs:Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7Memory and storage: 16GB RAM DDR4-3200 | 512 GB SSDBattery life: 8 Hours | 57Wh Battery | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)Operating System: Windows 10 HomeMRP: 1,04,290.00Deal of the Day: 62,990.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

laptops
